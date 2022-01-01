Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Popular Items
Specials
Stuffed Honeynut Squash
house-made Italian pork sausage, roasted mushrooms, sautéed spinach, Parmigiano Reggiano, Romano breadcrumbs, toasted pecans
Caponata Burrata
Fresh local burrata, roasted eggplant & zucchini, Castelvetrano olives, capers + currants, toasted pine nuts, grilled focaccia
Fried Kibbeh Balls
lean ground beef & bulgar wheat, chermoula, lime
Keftedes
fried mini Greek beef & Pork meatballs, house tzatziki, lemon-feta + mint couscous, tomato-cucumber salad, Kalamata olives, grilled pita
House-Made Falafel Plate
4 house-mad chickpea falafel, hummus, mint & lemon chopped salad, tahini sauce, hot sauce, fresh pita
Beef Shish-Kabob
Lemon-feta-mint couscous, celery-radish salad, tzatziki, house-made pita (take's some time to cook)
Swiss Chard-Caramelized Onion Pizza
Sautéed rainbow chard, herb fresh ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Mortadella-Pistachio Pesto Pizza
Local mozzarella, baby arugula, Calabrian chili oil
Starters & Sides
Side of Marinara
House-made San Marzano marinara
Grilled A&J King Focaccia
2 pieces, extra virgin olive oil
Grilled Pita Bread
house made daily, nigella seeds, EVOO
Cheesy Garlic Toast
Herb garlic butter, San Marzano marinara
Cheesy Garlic Toast with Pepperoni
Herb garlic butter, San Marzano marinara, pepperoni
Fattoush Salad
Chopped salad, lemon, fresh mint, sumac, house-made pita chips. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*
Dinner Greek Salad
Sheep’s milk feta, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, lemon, evoo (no lettuce). * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*
Lunch Greek Salad
Mixed greens, sheep’s milk feta, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*
Garden Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, house tomato vinaigrette. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian anchovies, house-made dressing. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*
Mixed Greens Salad
Parsley + chives, house tomato vinaigrette. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*
Semolina Fried Calamari
Spicy cherry pepper aioli, lemon
House Meatballs
Pork, beef + pancetta meatballs, San Marzano marinara, herb ricotta, grilled focaccia. * * *meatballs are made with breadcrumbs & cheese*
Marinated Olives
Kalamata, Alfonso & Picholine olives, house-made za'tar flatbread, lebni, sumac
Grilled Chicken Wings
Triple-cooked, lemon-rosemary-honey glaze
Buffalo Wings
Aleppo pepper, house-made blue cheese dressing, crunchy veggies
Za'atar Cheese Fries
Hand-cut fries, Armenian string cheese, house tzatziki
Side of Fries
Hand-cut, salt & ketchup
Sautéed Broccolini Side
Garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Frenched Green Bean Side
Pan-roasted, shallots & garlic
Pan-Roasted Mushroom Side
Sherry, butter, fresh thyme
Roasted Curry Carrots Side
Hawaij curry, lebni, dukkah, cilantro, lime
All Day Sandos
Fried Cod Sando
Muenster, shredded lettuce, house tartar, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
Muenster, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayo, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun
Lunch Sandos
Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Our favorite pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fresh herbs. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Eggplant Basil Pizza
House-made breaded eggplant cutlets, basil, fresh mozzarella. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Sausage Mushroom Onion Pizza
House-made Italian pork sausage, roasted mixed mushrooms, onions. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Margherita Pizza
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, evoo. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Cheese Pizza
San Marzano tomatoes, pizza cheese, wild Greek oregano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Meatball Onion Pizza
House pork, beef + pancetta meatballs, roasted shallot. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Spicy Olive & Banana Peppers Pizza
Kalamata olives, fresh garlic, wild Greek oregano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh oregano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Crispy Pancetta Pizza
Crispy fried pancetta, black pepper-Romano cream, balsamic reduction, fresh thyme. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Artichoke Mushroom Arugula Pizza
Artichoke-lemon pesto, roasted mixed mushrooms & shallot, fresh arugula, evoo. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces! * * Artichoke pesto made with dairy*
Triple 'S' Pizza
Black pepper-Romano cream, house-made pork sausage. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
Black pepper-Romano cream, fresh mozzarella, 24-month Prosciutto di Parma. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Spinach Ricotta Pizza
Sautéed spinach & garlic, herb fresh ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Vodka Pizza
House-made spicy vodka cream, mozzarella, fresh basil. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Veggie Lover's Pizza
Black pepper-Romano cream, roasted mixed mushrooms & shallots, sautéed spinach, fresh thyme. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Pastas
Cacio e Pepe
Hand-made egg spaghetti, toasted black peppercorns, Pecorino Romano
Shrimp Pappardelle
Hand-made egg pappardelle, white wine, garlic, crushed red pepper, parsley
Pasta alla Vodka
Fresh egg pappardelle, San Marzano pink vodka sauce, crispy pancetta breadcrumbs, fresh basil
Greek Bolognese
Hand-made egg spaghetti, Greek meat sauce, brown butter, Ricotta Salata, fresh mint
Pasta Primavera
Hand-made egg pappardelle, mixed veggies, herb white wine butter, Pecorino Romano
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Hand-made egg spaghetti, house beef, pork & pancetta meatballs, San Marzano marinara, Pecorino Romano
Spaghetti & Marinara
Hand-made egg spaghetti, San Marzano marinara
Spaghetti & Butter
Hand-made egg spaghetti and butter
Dessert
Brownie Sundae
Vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge, salty caramel, sweet cream, salted peanuts
Cannoli
Sicilian shells, orange-lemon ricotta, shaved dark chocolate
Brioche Bread Pudding
House brandy sauce, Rancatore's vanilla bean ice cream
Italian Chocolates
(6) Assorted Venchi Chocolates from Turin, Northern Italy.
Single Ice Cream Scoop
Vanilla bean ice cream
Double Ice Cream Scoop
Vanilla bean ice cream
Chips
Bevs TO GO
Hot Coffee TO GO
Please note in the special request box if you would like cream, milk, or sugar.
Hot Tea TO GO
Please note in the special request box if you would like cream, milk, or sugar.
Boylan TO GO
Click for available flavors!
Del's TO GO
Click for available flavors!
Fuiggi Sparkling Mineral Water (33.8 oz). TO GO
Joe's Tea TO GO
Click for available flavors!
Polar TO GO
Click for available flavors!
San Benedetto Sparkling Water (16.9 oz) TO GO
San Pellegrino TO GO
Click for available flavors!
Gassosa TO GO
authentic Italian soda with balanced sweet and citrusy flavor. Made with fresh lemons from the Mediterranean.
Apple Juice TO GO
Beer TO GO
Bentwater Double Thunderfunk TO GO
Double IPA - 9.2%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Bentwater Sluice Juice TO GO
IPA - 6.2%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Lamplighter Birds of a Feather TO GO
IPA - 6.8%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Small Change A Little Rain TO GO
Pale ale - 4.9%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Beirut TO GO
Lebanese Pilsner - 4.6%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Allagash TO GO
Witbier - 5.1%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Duvel TO GO
Belgian golden ale - 8.5%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Modelo TO GO
Mexican Pilsner - 4.4%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Peroni TO GO
Italian lager - 5.1%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Miller High Life TO GO
Lager - 4.6%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Guinness TO GO
Stout - 4.2%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Carlson Shapley's Gala TO GO
Hard Cider - 4.5%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Lagunitas IPNA TO GO
Non-alcoholic IPA. Please don't have your ID ready at time of pickup. (lol)
Wine TO GO
Cantina Lavis (White Wine) TO GO
Pinot Grigio // Trentino, Italy - light, crisp, citrusy, easy drinking, lemon zest. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Statti (White Wine) TO GO
Greco // Calabria, Italy - almond and white flower aromas, tangy citrus fruit. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Terredora di Paolo (White Wine) TO GO
Falanghina // Campania, Italy - bright floral aromas, green apple and pineapple, mineral finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Alexakis (White Wine) TO GO
Assyrtiko // Crete, Greece - passion fruit and mango, long crisp finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Jean-Marc Brocard (White Wine) TO GO
Chardonnay // Chablis, France - pleasant roundness, slight minerality, spice, juicy white apricot. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Roussely L'Escale (White Wine) TO GO
Sauvignon blanc // Loire, France - light & bright, fruit-driven, lemon, apricot, savory herbs. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Vadiaperti 'Irpinia' 2018 (White Wine) TO GO
Coda di volpe // Campania, Italy - hand-harvested, fresh tropical stone fruit & citrus, ripe acidity, well-balanced, long persistent finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Les Vignerons de Florensac "Picpoul de Pinet" 2021 TO GO
Languedoc-Roussillon, France - pale in color, white floral aromas, citrus-y, stone fruit notes, dry & refreshing. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Raeburn 2020 (White Wine) TO GO
Chardonnay // Russian River Valley, Sonoma CA - sustainably farmed full-bodies, oaky chardonnay..silky, luscious, apple, pear & lemon curd. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Col 'di Luna 'Flora' (Prosecco) TO GO
Prosecco // Treviso region, Italy - bone-dry, alpine flowers & wild apple, delicate bubbles. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Moutard, Pere et Fils, Blanc de Noirs (Champagne) TO GO
Grand cuvee brut, nv. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
SFERA 'Macerato' 2020 (Orange Wine) TO GO
Verdeca // Puglia, Italy - 1 liter bottle...organic/biodynamic skin-contact, crisp, dry, savory, NOT super funky! quince & pear flavors, food friendly, great intro to orange wines :) Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Chateau Ksara Sunset (Rosé Wine) TO GO
Cabernet franc/syrah // Bekaa Valley, Lebanon - easy drinking, berries & spice, fresh, round tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Dom Diogo (Rosé Wine) TO GO
Padeiro // Minho, Portugal - watermelon and summer cherry, slightly effervescent. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Amestoi Rubentis 2021 (Rosé Wine) TO GO
Hondarrabi zuri/Hondarrabi beltza // Getariako Txakolina, Basque Country, Spain - fresh & zest, ruby red grapefruit, light bright bubbles, dry, plenty of acidity, chalky minerality, salty citrus. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Dibon Cava (Sparkling Rosé) TO GO
Cava Rose // Catalonia, Spain - raspberry, red currant, long, elegant finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Lini 910 (Sparkling Red) TO GO
Lambrusco Rosso // Emilia-Romagna, Italy - red fruits, tart, dry finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Domaine de Collette Villages (Red Wine) TO GO
Gamay // Beaujolais, France - bright aromas of strawberries and red currants, long juicy finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Martilde (Red Wine) TO GO
Barbera // Lombardy Italy - white pepper and lavender aromas, crushed berry notes, delightful tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Growers Guild (Red Wine) TO GO
Pinot Noir // Willamette Valley, OR - cherry and rose petal aromas, elegant, hint of spice. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Monte Bernardi Ti Adoro (Red Wine) TO GO
Sangiovese/Nero d'avola/Montepulciano // Tuscany, Italy - fresh berry fruit, savory spices. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Calx (Red Wine) TO GO
Primativo // Puglia, Italy - black tea, cranberry, dark cherry & leather, earthy minerality. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Semeli 'Feast' (Red Wine) TO GO
Agiorgitiko // Peloponnese, Greece - plum and blackberry, herbal notes, velvety tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Ghostrunner (Red Wine) TO GO
Zinfandel/Cab Sav/Petit Syrah // Lodi, CA - full, velvety, smooth red fruits, soft finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Feudo Montoni 2020 (Red Wine) TO GO
Nero d'avola // Sicily, Italy - the flagship red grape of Sicily.. the "Sangiovese of the South" organic, full-bodied, fruity, bold & DRY, herbaceous, cherry & licorice. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Chateau Ksara "Reserve du Couvent" 2019 (Red Wine) TO GO
Syrah/cabernet franc/cabernet sauvignon// Bekaa Valley, Lebanon - medium to full bodied, cherry, plum, vanilla, leather, dry & earthy, round supple tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Zulal 2018 (Red Wine) TO GO
Areni // Vayots Dzor, Armenia - leading red grape of Armenia, lively & fruit-driven, concentrated & plush, blueberry/black plum/black pepper. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Domaine Bousquet Reserve 2020 (Red Wine) TO GO
Malbec // Tupungato, Argentina - dark currant, blackberry, lush & smooth. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Les Demoiselles de Chateau Falfas 2020 (Red Wine) TO GO
Cabernet sauvignon/cabernet franc/merlot // Bordeaux, France - Vibrant, fruity, dark floral aromas, structured tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Jeni's Ice Cream
Jeni's Brown Butter Almond
Brown butter almond candy crushed into buttercream ice cream
Jeni's Middle West Whiskey & Pecan
Middle West Spirits whiskey-fueled ice cream - with notes of butterscotch, honey, and vanilla - laden with crunchy, salty, toasted pecans
Jeni's Cream Puff
Bright, candy-like vanilla custard with a pinch of sea salt. Toast pastry flakes nod to the distinct texture of an Old World cream puff
Jeni's Savannah Buttermint
A buttery after dinner mint ice cream with white chocolate flecks
Jeni's Goat Cheese W/Red Cherries
Mackenzie Creamery goat cheese and sweet-tart, bright red cherries. Mouthwatering and rich, it's like a scoopable cherry cheesecake
Jeni's Cookies In Cream
Darkest chocolate cookies with white chocolate flecks in vanilla-scented ice cream
Jeni's Green Mint Chip
Peppermint cream and crunchy, bittersweet chocolate
Jeni's Milkiest Chocolate
An ultra-lush milky chocolate, like a fine Swiss bar. Evaporated milk imparts concentrated milkiness and delightful chewiness
Jeni's Coffee W/ Cream & Sugar
Intelligentsia coffee steeped in cream. The sweet, complex flavor and robust aroma of freshly brewed coffee shines through
Jeni's Boston Cream Pie
A salted vanilla custard layered with yellow cake pieces and darkest chocolate fudge
Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp
Oven-toasted oat streusel with sweet-tart brambleberry jam of blackberries and blackcurrants layered throughout vanilla ice cream
Jeni's Buttercream Birthday Cake
Buttercream frosting, golden cake, and a rainbow of sprinkles
Jeni's Brandied Banana Brulee
Banana custard with small-batch brandy, caramel sauce, and burnt sugar candies
Jeni's Blackout Chocolate Cake
A chocolate ice cream quadruple threat with cake, extra-bitter fudge, and chocolate pieces
Jeni's Boozy Eggnog
Silky egg custard spiked with nutmeg and Uncle Nearest Whiskey
Jeni's Salty Caramel
Fire-toasted sugar with sea salt, vanilla, and grass-grazed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and salty
Jeni's Honey Vanilla Bean
Made with warm and complex Fair Trade vanilla beans and a touch of golden honey. A vanilla to end all vanilla
Jeni's Darkest Chocolate
Mouth-filling and palate-gripping with a pleasingly dry finish. Packed with Fair Trade cocoa and not much else
Jeni's Strawberry Buttermilk
Grown-for-us strawberries blended with cream and cultured buttermilk for subtle tartness
Jeni's Gooey Buttercake
It's like the best blondie you've ever tasted, covered in caramel sauce
Jeni's Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam
Buttermilk ice cream, crumbled biscuits, and swirls of jam made with Georgia peaches from the Peach Truck
Jeni's Lemon & Blueberry Parfait
Tart and uber creamy lemon with from-scratch blueberry jam in fresh cultured buttermilk and cream
Jeni's Wedding Cake
Vanilla cake with lemon, blackberries, and buttercream icing. A tiered perfection.
Jeni's Butterscotch Popcorn
Sun-popped popcorn ice cream with a butterscotch crunch
Jeni's Cranberry Crumble
Brown sugar-oat crisp, cranberries, and walnuts wrapped in lively cranberry cream
Jeni's White Chocolate Peppermint
Decadent white chocolate peppermint cream with crunchy white chocolate flecks
Jeni's Mexican Hot Chocolate
Velvety, rich, mouth-tingling milk chocolate spiked with cinnamon and cayenne, The perfect blend of sweet and heat
Jeni's Lemon Bar (DF)
Punchy lemon curd, shortbread crust, and rich coconut cream
Jeni's Cold Brew W/ Coconut Cream (DF)
Light and bright Slingshot Coffee cold brew sorbet twisted with lush coconut cream
Jeni's Dark Chocolate Truffle (DF)
Complex and ethereal flavor from the best cocoa the world has to offer. Finishes with an ultralight hint of coconut cream
Jeni's High Five Candy Bar
Peanut-butter, caramel, chocolate, and pretzel in perfect harmony
Jeni's Salted Pb W/ Chocolate Flecks
Salted and roasted ground peanuts with crunchy, dark chocolate flecks
Jeni's Texas Sheet Cake (DF)
Decadent chocolate cake crumbles, bittersweet fudge, and palate-gripping cocoa. Big, bold, beautiful
Jeni's Pistachio Macraron
Freshy ground, roasted pistachios infuse the milk and cream with toasty nuttiness. A little honey for mystical, meringue-like texture. A touch of almond extract makes every other ingredient pop.
Jeni's Banana Cream Pudding (DF)
Real bananas, ultra-rich coconut cream, and scratch-made vanilla wafers. Dairy Free!
Mediterranean inspired cooking, fresh pasta from our home base Dave's Fresh Pasta, pizza, fine wine, craft beer & cocktails. ... Purchase a gift card online!!
572 Boston Ave, Medford, MA 02155