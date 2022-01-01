Restaurant header imageView gallery

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

1,931 Reviews

$$

572 Boston Ave

Medford, MA 02155

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pasta alla Vodka
Pepperoni Pizza

Specials

Pack of five 3 oz. shots! Ingredients: Southern Comfort whiskey, amaretto liqeur, housemade peach shrub, lime, and pineapple Jell-O.
Stuffed Honeynut Squash

Stuffed Honeynut Squash

$17.00

house-made Italian pork sausage, roasted mushrooms, sautéed spinach, Parmigiano Reggiano, Romano breadcrumbs, toasted pecans

Caponata Burrata

Caponata Burrata

$19.00

Fresh local burrata, roasted eggplant & zucchini, Castelvetrano olives, capers + currants, toasted pine nuts, grilled focaccia

Fried Kibbeh Balls

Fried Kibbeh Balls

$15.00

lean ground beef & bulgar wheat, chermoula, lime

Keftedes

Keftedes

$24.00

fried mini Greek beef & Pork meatballs, house tzatziki, lemon-feta + mint couscous, tomato-cucumber salad, Kalamata olives, grilled pita

House-Made Falafel Plate

House-Made Falafel Plate

$22.00

4 house-mad chickpea falafel, hummus, mint & lemon chopped salad, tahini sauce, hot sauce, fresh pita

Beef Shish-Kabob

Beef Shish-Kabob

$28.00

Lemon-feta-mint couscous, celery-radish salad, tzatziki, house-made pita (take's some time to cook)

Swiss Chard-Caramelized Onion Pizza

Swiss Chard-Caramelized Onion Pizza

$19.00

Sautéed rainbow chard, herb fresh ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Mortadella-Pistachio Pesto Pizza

Mortadella-Pistachio Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Local mozzarella, baby arugula, Calabrian chili oil

Starters & Sides

Side of Marinara

Side of Marinara

$3.00

House-made San Marzano marinara

Grilled A&J King Focaccia

Grilled A&J King Focaccia

$3.00

2 pieces, extra virgin olive oil

Grilled Pita Bread

Grilled Pita Bread

$4.00

house made daily, nigella seeds, EVOO

Cheesy Garlic Toast

Cheesy Garlic Toast

$8.00

Herb garlic butter, San Marzano marinara

Cheesy Garlic Toast with Pepperoni

Cheesy Garlic Toast with Pepperoni

$10.00

Herb garlic butter, San Marzano marinara, pepperoni

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$14.00

Chopped salad, lemon, fresh mint, sumac, house-made pita chips. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*

Dinner Greek Salad

Dinner Greek Salad

$15.00

Sheep’s milk feta, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, lemon, evoo (no lettuce). * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*

Lunch Greek Salad

Lunch Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, sheep’s milk feta, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, house tomato vinaigrette. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian anchovies, house-made dressing. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Parsley + chives, house tomato vinaigrette. * * *Dressing Comes on the Side*

Semolina Fried Calamari

Semolina Fried Calamari

$17.00

Spicy cherry pepper aioli, lemon

House Meatballs

House Meatballs

$16.00

Pork, beef + pancetta meatballs, San Marzano marinara, herb ricotta, grilled focaccia. * * *meatballs are made with breadcrumbs & cheese*

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$14.00

Kalamata, Alfonso & Picholine olives, house-made za'tar flatbread, lebni, sumac

Grilled Chicken Wings

Grilled Chicken Wings

$16.00

Triple-cooked, lemon-rosemary-honey glaze

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Aleppo pepper, house-made blue cheese dressing, crunchy veggies

Za'atar Cheese Fries

Za'atar Cheese Fries

$13.00

Hand-cut fries, Armenian string cheese, house tzatziki

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$8.00

Hand-cut, salt & ketchup

Sautéed Broccolini Side

Sautéed Broccolini Side

$11.00

Garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Frenched Green Bean Side

Frenched Green Bean Side

$10.00

Pan-roasted, shallots & garlic

Pan-Roasted Mushroom Side

Pan-Roasted Mushroom Side

$13.00

Sherry, butter, fresh thyme

Roasted Curry Carrots Side

Roasted Curry Carrots Side

$12.00

Hawaij curry, lebni, dukkah, cilantro, lime

All Day Sandos

Fried Cod Sando

Fried Cod Sando

$16.00

Muenster, shredded lettuce, house tartar, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Muenster, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayo, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun

Lunch Sandos

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$15.00

House pork, beef + pancetta meatballs, San Marzano marinara, provolone, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, on LaCascia's spuckie roll. PLEASE NOTE OUR MEATBALLS ARE MADE WITH CHEESE!

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Our favorite pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fresh herbs. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Eggplant Basil Pizza

Eggplant Basil Pizza

$18.00

House-made breaded eggplant cutlets, basil, fresh mozzarella. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Sausage Mushroom Onion Pizza

Sausage Mushroom Onion Pizza

$20.00

House-made Italian pork sausage, roasted mixed mushrooms, onions. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, evoo. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

San Marzano tomatoes, pizza cheese, wild Greek oregano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Meatball Onion Pizza

Meatball Onion Pizza

$18.00

House pork, beef + pancetta meatballs, roasted shallot. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Spicy Olive & Banana Peppers Pizza

Spicy Olive & Banana Peppers Pizza

$17.00

Kalamata olives, fresh garlic, wild Greek oregano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Meat Lover's Pizza

Meat Lover's Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh oregano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Crispy Pancetta Pizza

Crispy Pancetta Pizza

$21.00

Crispy fried pancetta, black pepper-Romano cream, balsamic reduction, fresh thyme. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Artichoke Mushroom Arugula Pizza

Artichoke Mushroom Arugula Pizza

$19.00

Artichoke-lemon pesto, roasted mixed mushrooms & shallot, fresh arugula, evoo. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces! * * Artichoke pesto made with dairy*

Triple 'S' Pizza

Triple 'S' Pizza

$21.00

Black pepper-Romano cream, house-made pork sausage. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$20.00

Black pepper-Romano cream, fresh mozzarella, 24-month Prosciutto di Parma. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Spinach Ricotta Pizza

Spinach Ricotta Pizza

$18.00

Sautéed spinach & garlic, herb fresh ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Vodka Pizza

Vodka Pizza

$17.00

House-made spicy vodka cream, mozzarella, fresh basil. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Veggie Lover's Pizza

Veggie Lover's Pizza

$19.00

Black pepper-Romano cream, roasted mixed mushrooms & shallots, sautéed spinach, fresh thyme. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!

Pastas

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

Hand-made egg spaghetti, toasted black peppercorns, Pecorino Romano

Shrimp Pappardelle

Shrimp Pappardelle

Hand-made egg pappardelle, white wine, garlic, crushed red pepper, parsley

Pasta alla Vodka

Pasta alla Vodka

Fresh egg pappardelle, San Marzano pink vodka sauce, crispy pancetta breadcrumbs, fresh basil

Greek Bolognese

Greek Bolognese

Hand-made egg spaghetti, Greek meat sauce, brown butter, Ricotta Salata, fresh mint

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

Hand-made egg pappardelle, mixed veggies, herb white wine butter, Pecorino Romano

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Hand-made egg spaghetti, house beef, pork & pancetta meatballs, San Marzano marinara, Pecorino Romano

Spaghetti & Marinara

Spaghetti & Marinara

Hand-made egg spaghetti, San Marzano marinara

Spaghetti & Butter

Spaghetti & Butter

Hand-made egg spaghetti and butter

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$13.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge, salty caramel, sweet cream, salted peanuts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

Sicilian shells, orange-lemon ricotta, shaved dark chocolate

Brioche Bread Pudding

Brioche Bread Pudding

$14.00

House brandy sauce, Rancatore's vanilla bean ice cream

Italian Chocolates

Italian Chocolates

$9.00

(6) Assorted Venchi Chocolates from Turin, Northern Italy.

Single Ice Cream Scoop

Single Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Vanilla bean ice cream

Double Ice Cream Scoop

Double Ice Cream Scoop

$4.50

Vanilla bean ice cream

Chips

Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil

Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil

$2.00
Deep River Original Sea Salt

Deep River Original Sea Salt

$2.00
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.00
Deep River Zesty Jalapeno

Deep River Zesty Jalapeno

$2.00
Deep River Mesquite BBQ

Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$2.00
Deep River Sour Cream & Onion

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00
Deep River New York Spicy Dill Pickle

Deep River New York Spicy Dill Pickle

$2.00
Sal de Ibiza Chips

Sal de Ibiza Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Bevs TO GO

Hot Coffee TO GO

$2.00

Please note in the special request box if you would like cream, milk, or sugar.

Hot Tea TO GO

$3.00

Please note in the special request box if you would like cream, milk, or sugar.

Boylan TO GO

Boylan TO GO

$3.00

Click for available flavors!

Del's TO GO

Del's TO GO

$3.00

Click for available flavors!

Fuiggi Sparkling Mineral Water (33.8 oz). TO GO

Fuiggi Sparkling Mineral Water (33.8 oz). TO GO

$6.00
Joe's Tea TO GO

Joe's Tea TO GO

$3.00

Click for available flavors!

Polar TO GO

Polar TO GO

$2.00

Click for available flavors!

San Benedetto Sparkling Water (16.9 oz) TO GO

San Benedetto Sparkling Water (16.9 oz) TO GO

$4.00
San Pellegrino TO GO

San Pellegrino TO GO

$3.00

Click for available flavors!

Gassosa TO GO

Gassosa TO GO

$3.00

authentic Italian soda with balanced sweet and citrusy flavor. Made with fresh lemons from the Mediterranean.

Apple Juice TO GO

$2.00

Beer TO GO

Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.
Bentwater Double Thunderfunk TO GO

Bentwater Double Thunderfunk TO GO

$11.00

Double IPA - 9.2%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Bentwater Sluice Juice TO GO

Bentwater Sluice Juice TO GO

$10.00

IPA - 6.2%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Lamplighter Birds of a Feather TO GO

Lamplighter Birds of a Feather TO GO

$10.00

IPA - 6.8%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Small Change A Little Rain TO GO

Small Change A Little Rain TO GO

$10.00

Pale ale - 4.9%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Beirut TO GO

Beirut TO GO

$6.00

Lebanese Pilsner - 4.6%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Allagash TO GO

Allagash TO GO

$9.00

Witbier - 5.1%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Duvel TO GO

Duvel TO GO

$10.00

Belgian golden ale - 8.5%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Modelo TO GO

Modelo TO GO

$6.00

Mexican Pilsner - 4.4%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Peroni TO GO

Peroni TO GO

$6.00

Italian lager - 5.1%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Miller High Life TO GO

Miller High Life TO GO

$4.00

Lager - 4.6%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Guinness TO GO

Guinness TO GO

$8.00

Stout - 4.2%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Carlson Shapley's Gala TO GO

Carlson Shapley's Gala TO GO

$8.00

Hard Cider - 4.5%. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Lagunitas IPNA TO GO

Lagunitas IPNA TO GO

$6.00

Non-alcoholic IPA. Please don't have your ID ready at time of pickup. (lol)

Wine TO GO

Cantina Lavis (White Wine) TO GO

Cantina Lavis (White Wine) TO GO

$48.00

Pinot Grigio // Trentino, Italy - light, crisp, citrusy, easy drinking, lemon zest. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Statti (White Wine) TO GO

Statti (White Wine) TO GO

$48.00

Greco // Calabria, Italy - almond and white flower aromas, tangy citrus fruit. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Terredora di Paolo (White Wine) TO GO

Terredora di Paolo (White Wine) TO GO

$44.00

Falanghina // Campania, Italy - bright floral aromas, green apple and pineapple, mineral finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Alexakis (White Wine) TO GO

Alexakis (White Wine) TO GO

$44.00

Assyrtiko // Crete, Greece - passion fruit and mango, long crisp finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Jean-Marc Brocard (White Wine) TO GO

Jean-Marc Brocard (White Wine) TO GO

$48.00

Chardonnay // Chablis, France - pleasant roundness, slight minerality, spice, juicy white apricot. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Roussely L'Escale (White Wine) TO GO

Roussely L'Escale (White Wine) TO GO

$44.00Out of stock

Sauvignon blanc // Loire, France - light & bright, fruit-driven, lemon, apricot, savory herbs. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Vadiaperti 'Irpinia' 2018 (White Wine) TO GO

Vadiaperti 'Irpinia' 2018 (White Wine) TO GO

$42.00

Coda di volpe // Campania, Italy - hand-harvested, fresh tropical stone fruit & citrus, ripe acidity, well-balanced, long persistent finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Les Vignerons de Florensac "Picpoul de Pinet" 2021 TO GO

Les Vignerons de Florensac "Picpoul de Pinet" 2021 TO GO

$42.00Out of stock

Languedoc-Roussillon, France - pale in color, white floral aromas, citrus-y, stone fruit notes, dry & refreshing. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Raeburn 2020 (White Wine) TO GO

Raeburn 2020 (White Wine) TO GO

$48.00

Chardonnay // Russian River Valley, Sonoma CA - sustainably farmed full-bodies, oaky chardonnay..silky, luscious, apple, pear & lemon curd. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Col 'di Luna 'Flora' (Prosecco) TO GO

Col 'di Luna 'Flora' (Prosecco) TO GO

$44.00

Prosecco // Treviso region, Italy - bone-dry, alpine flowers & wild apple, delicate bubbles. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Moutard, Pere et Fils, Blanc de Noirs (Champagne) TO GO

Moutard, Pere et Fils, Blanc de Noirs (Champagne) TO GO

$80.00

Grand cuvee brut, nv. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

SFERA 'Macerato' 2020 (Orange Wine) TO GO

SFERA 'Macerato' 2020 (Orange Wine) TO GO

$58.00

Verdeca // Puglia, Italy - 1 liter bottle...organic/biodynamic skin-contact, crisp, dry, savory, NOT super funky! quince & pear flavors, food friendly, great intro to orange wines :) Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Chateau Ksara Sunset (Rosé Wine) TO GO

Chateau Ksara Sunset (Rosé Wine) TO GO

$44.00

Cabernet franc/syrah // Bekaa Valley, Lebanon - easy drinking, berries & spice, fresh, round tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Dom Diogo (Rosé Wine) TO GO

Dom Diogo (Rosé Wine) TO GO

$40.00

Padeiro // Minho, Portugal - watermelon and summer cherry, slightly effervescent. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Amestoi Rubentis 2021 (Rosé Wine) TO GO

Amestoi Rubentis 2021 (Rosé Wine) TO GO

$58.00

Hondarrabi zuri/Hondarrabi beltza // Getariako Txakolina, Basque Country, Spain - fresh & zest, ruby red grapefruit, light bright bubbles, dry, plenty of acidity, chalky minerality, salty citrus. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Dibon Cava (Sparkling Rosé) TO GO

Dibon Cava (Sparkling Rosé) TO GO

$40.00

Cava Rose // Catalonia, Spain - raspberry, red currant, long, elegant finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Lini 910 (Sparkling Red) TO GO

Lini 910 (Sparkling Red) TO GO

$48.00

Lambrusco Rosso // Emilia-Romagna, Italy - red fruits, tart, dry finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Domaine de Collette Villages (Red Wine) TO GO

Domaine de Collette Villages (Red Wine) TO GO

$48.00

Gamay // Beaujolais, France - bright aromas of strawberries and red currants, long juicy finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Martilde (Red Wine) TO GO

Martilde (Red Wine) TO GO

$40.00

Barbera // Lombardy Italy - white pepper and lavender aromas, crushed berry notes, delightful tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Growers Guild (Red Wine) TO GO

Growers Guild (Red Wine) TO GO

$52.00

Pinot Noir // Willamette Valley, OR - cherry and rose petal aromas, elegant, hint of spice. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Monte Bernardi Ti Adoro (Red Wine) TO GO

Monte Bernardi Ti Adoro (Red Wine) TO GO

$50.00

Sangiovese/Nero d'avola/Montepulciano // Tuscany, Italy - fresh berry fruit, savory spices. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Calx (Red Wine) TO GO

Calx (Red Wine) TO GO

$44.00

Primativo // Puglia, Italy - black tea, cranberry, dark cherry & leather, earthy minerality. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Semeli 'Feast' (Red Wine) TO GO

Semeli 'Feast' (Red Wine) TO GO

$44.00

Agiorgitiko // Peloponnese, Greece - plum and blackberry, herbal notes, velvety tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Ghostrunner (Red Wine) TO GO

Ghostrunner (Red Wine) TO GO

$48.00

Zinfandel/Cab Sav/Petit Syrah // Lodi, CA - full, velvety, smooth red fruits, soft finish. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Feudo Montoni 2020 (Red Wine) TO GO

Feudo Montoni 2020 (Red Wine) TO GO

$62.00

Nero d'avola // Sicily, Italy - the flagship red grape of Sicily.. the "Sangiovese of the South" organic, full-bodied, fruity, bold & DRY, herbaceous, cherry & licorice. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Chateau Ksara "Reserve du Couvent" 2019 (Red Wine) TO GO

Chateau Ksara "Reserve du Couvent" 2019 (Red Wine) TO GO

$44.00

Syrah/cabernet franc/cabernet sauvignon// Bekaa Valley, Lebanon - medium to full bodied, cherry, plum, vanilla, leather, dry & earthy, round supple tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Zulal 2018 (Red Wine) TO GO

Zulal 2018 (Red Wine) TO GO

$58.00

Areni // Vayots Dzor, Armenia - leading red grape of Armenia, lively & fruit-driven, concentrated & plush, blueberry/black plum/black pepper. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Domaine Bousquet Reserve 2020 (Red Wine) TO GO

Domaine Bousquet Reserve 2020 (Red Wine) TO GO

$44.00Out of stock

Malbec // Tupungato, Argentina - dark currant, blackberry, lush & smooth. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Les Demoiselles de Chateau Falfas 2020 (Red Wine) TO GO

Les Demoiselles de Chateau Falfas 2020 (Red Wine) TO GO

$56.00

Cabernet sauvignon/cabernet franc/merlot // Bordeaux, France - Vibrant, fruity, dark floral aromas, structured tannins. Please have your ID ready at time of pickup.

Jeni's Ice Cream

Jeni's Brown Butter Almond

Jeni's Brown Butter Almond

$12.00

Brown butter almond candy crushed into buttercream ice cream

Jeni's Middle West Whiskey & Pecan

Jeni's Middle West Whiskey & Pecan

$12.00

Middle West Spirits whiskey-fueled ice cream - with notes of butterscotch, honey, and vanilla - laden with crunchy, salty, toasted pecans

Jeni's Cream Puff

Jeni's Cream Puff

$12.00

Bright, candy-like vanilla custard with a pinch of sea salt. Toast pastry flakes nod to the distinct texture of an Old World cream puff

Jeni's Savannah Buttermint

Jeni's Savannah Buttermint

$12.00

A buttery after dinner mint ice cream with white chocolate flecks

Jeni's Goat Cheese W/Red Cherries

Jeni's Goat Cheese W/Red Cherries

$12.00

Mackenzie Creamery goat cheese and sweet-tart, bright red cherries. Mouthwatering and rich, it's like a scoopable cherry cheesecake

Jeni's Cookies In Cream

Jeni's Cookies In Cream

$12.00

Darkest chocolate cookies with white chocolate flecks in vanilla-scented ice cream

Jeni's Green Mint Chip

Jeni's Green Mint Chip

$12.00

Peppermint cream and crunchy, bittersweet chocolate

Jeni's Milkiest Chocolate

Jeni's Milkiest Chocolate

$12.00

An ultra-lush milky chocolate, like a fine Swiss bar. Evaporated milk imparts concentrated milkiness and delightful chewiness

Jeni's Coffee W/ Cream & Sugar

Jeni's Coffee W/ Cream & Sugar

$12.00

Intelligentsia coffee steeped in cream. The sweet, complex flavor and robust aroma of freshly brewed coffee shines through

Jeni's Boston Cream Pie

Jeni's Boston Cream Pie

$12.00

A salted vanilla custard layered with yellow cake pieces and darkest chocolate fudge

Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp

Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp

$12.00

Oven-toasted oat streusel with sweet-tart brambleberry jam of blackberries and blackcurrants layered throughout vanilla ice cream

Jeni's Buttercream Birthday Cake

Jeni's Buttercream Birthday Cake

$12.00

Buttercream frosting, golden cake, and a rainbow of sprinkles

Jeni's Brandied Banana Brulee

Jeni's Brandied Banana Brulee

$12.00

Banana custard with small-batch brandy, caramel sauce, and burnt sugar candies

Jeni's Blackout Chocolate Cake

Jeni's Blackout Chocolate Cake

$12.00

A chocolate ice cream quadruple threat with cake, extra-bitter fudge, and chocolate pieces

Jeni's Boozy Eggnog

Jeni's Boozy Eggnog

$12.00

Silky egg custard spiked with nutmeg and Uncle Nearest Whiskey

Jeni's Salty Caramel

Jeni's Salty Caramel

$12.00

Fire-toasted sugar with sea salt, vanilla, and grass-grazed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and salty

Jeni's Honey Vanilla Bean

Jeni's Honey Vanilla Bean

$12.00

Made with warm and complex Fair Trade vanilla beans and a touch of golden honey. A vanilla to end all vanilla

Jeni's Darkest Chocolate

Jeni's Darkest Chocolate

$12.00

Mouth-filling and palate-gripping with a pleasingly dry finish. Packed with Fair Trade cocoa and not much else

Jeni's Strawberry Buttermilk

Jeni's Strawberry Buttermilk

$12.00

Grown-for-us strawberries blended with cream and cultured buttermilk for subtle tartness

Jeni's Gooey Buttercake

Jeni's Gooey Buttercake

$12.00

It's like the best blondie you've ever tasted, covered in caramel sauce

Jeni's Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

Jeni's Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

$12.00

Buttermilk ice cream, crumbled biscuits, and swirls of jam made with Georgia peaches from the Peach Truck

Jeni's Lemon & Blueberry Parfait

Jeni's Lemon & Blueberry Parfait

$12.00

Tart and uber creamy lemon with from-scratch blueberry jam in fresh cultured buttermilk and cream

Jeni's Wedding Cake

Jeni's Wedding Cake

$12.00

Vanilla cake with lemon, blackberries, and buttercream icing. A tiered perfection.

Jeni's Butterscotch Popcorn

Jeni's Butterscotch Popcorn

$12.00

Sun-popped popcorn ice cream with a butterscotch crunch

Jeni's Cranberry Crumble

Jeni's Cranberry Crumble

$12.00

Brown sugar-oat crisp, cranberries, and walnuts wrapped in lively cranberry cream

Jeni's White Chocolate Peppermint

Jeni's White Chocolate Peppermint

$12.00

Decadent white chocolate peppermint cream with crunchy white chocolate flecks

Jeni's Mexican Hot Chocolate

Jeni's Mexican Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Velvety, rich, mouth-tingling milk chocolate spiked with cinnamon and cayenne, The perfect blend of sweet and heat

Jeni's Lemon Bar (DF)

Jeni's Lemon Bar (DF)

$12.00

Punchy lemon curd, shortbread crust, and rich coconut cream

Jeni's Cold Brew W/ Coconut Cream (DF)

Jeni's Cold Brew W/ Coconut Cream (DF)

$12.00

Light and bright Slingshot Coffee cold brew sorbet twisted with lush coconut cream

Jeni's Dark Chocolate Truffle (DF)

Jeni's Dark Chocolate Truffle (DF)

$12.00

Complex and ethereal flavor from the best cocoa the world has to offer. Finishes with an ultralight hint of coconut cream

Jeni's High Five Candy Bar

Jeni's High Five Candy Bar

$12.00

Peanut-butter, caramel, chocolate, and pretzel in perfect harmony

Jeni's Salted Pb W/ Chocolate Flecks

Jeni's Salted Pb W/ Chocolate Flecks

$12.00

Salted and roasted ground peanuts with crunchy, dark chocolate flecks

Jeni's Texas Sheet Cake (DF)

Jeni's Texas Sheet Cake (DF)

$12.00

Decadent chocolate cake crumbles, bittersweet fudge, and palate-gripping cocoa. Big, bold, beautiful

Jeni's Pistachio Macraron

Jeni's Pistachio Macraron

$12.00

Freshy ground, roasted pistachios infuse the milk and cream with toasty nuttiness. A little honey for mystical, meringue-like texture. A touch of almond extract makes every other ingredient pop.

Jeni's Banana Cream Pudding (DF)

Jeni's Banana Cream Pudding (DF)

$12.00

Real bananas, ultra-rich coconut cream, and scratch-made vanilla wafers. Dairy Free!

Buy your gift card online!

$15

$15.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$20

$20.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$25

$25.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$30

$30.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$35

$35.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$40

$40.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$45

$45.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$50

$50.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$55

$55.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$65

$65.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$70

$70.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$75

$75.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$80

$80.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$85

$85.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$90

$90.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$95

$95.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

$100

$100.00

Please note if you would like to PICKUP or HAVE MAILED. If you'd like us to mail your gift card please include the name & address its being sent to. Please allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

Swag

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$15.00

• Unisex • Crew Neck

Baseball Shirt

Baseball Shirt

$20.00

• Unisex • Crew Neck • 3 Quarter Sleeve

Hoodie

Hoodie

$45.00

• Unisex • Pullover Hoodie

Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$20.00

• One Size • Snap Back • Ball cap

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mediterranean inspired cooking, fresh pasta from our home base Dave's Fresh Pasta, pizza, fine wine, craft beer & cocktails. ... Purchase a gift card online!!

