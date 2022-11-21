- Home
- /
- Saint Louis
- /
- Sen Thai Asian Bistro - 1000 Washington Ave.
Sen Thai Asian Bistro 1000 Washington Ave.
No reviews yet
1000 Washington Ave.
Saint Louis, MO 63101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thai Appetizer
Thai Spring Rolls
Assorted vegetable spring rolls fried to a crispy brown and served with our signature house-made sweet & sour sauce
Satay
Chicken breast slices marinated in Thai spice and then grilled to perfection on skewers. Served with our signature peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad
Crab Rangoon
Wontons ﬁlled by hand with cream cheese, imitation crab, green onion, bell pepper then fried to a crispy brown. Served with our house-made sweet & sour sauce
Corn Todmun
Spicy fried corn patties served with our house-made sweet & sour sauce
Golden Shrimp
Plump Tiger shrimp wrapped in spring roll wrapper then deep fried to a crisp. Served with our signature sweet & sour sauce
Spicy Calamari
Select tender pieces of calamari in a light crispy batter and served with our house special sauce
Fried Tofu
Thai Soup / Salad
Tom Yum Soup
Plump shrimp, mushrooms, chilies, lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves,dressed with green onion in a spicy soup
Tom Ka Soup
Chicken, mushrooms, galangal, chilies, lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves, dressed with green onion in a spicy coconut milk soup
Beef Soup
Rich beef broth with hand-sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts, and dressed with green onion
Sen Salad
Hearty leaf lettuce, crispy tofu, cucumbers, green onion, roasted peanut, and boiled egg topped with crispy noodles and crunchy sesame seeds. Served with house crafted peanut sauce dressing
Crying Tiger Beef Salad
Hearty strips of grilled beef ﬂavored bright notes of lime juice, chilies, herbs, cucumbers, red onion and green onion. Served on a bed of fresh mixed greens
Lemongrass Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with zesty lemongrass, red onion, cucumbers, green onion, lime juice, chilies, and select herbs. Served on a bed of fresh fresh mixed greens
Yum Seafood Salad
Mixed seafood tossed with red onion, chilies, herbs, green onion, and lime juice. Served over a bed of fresh mixed greens
Thai Rice / curry
Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice in a medley of Thai sweet basil, garlic, carrots, green onion, white onion, bell peppers, egg, and chillies
Oriental Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice in a medley of garlic, peas & carrots, white onion, bean sprouts, and egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice in a medley of tangy pineapple, raisins, cashews, egg, green onion, white onion, carrots, and garlic
Yellow Curry
Coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, dried onion, bell peppers, green onion
Panang Curry
A specialty. This thick and extremely ﬂavorful red curry is prepared with coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and baby corn
Thai Sautee
Pad Kapao
Thai hot chilies, garlic, bell peppers, basil, white onions, green onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, house special sauce
Pad Cashew Nut
A crunchy, ﬂavorful classic. Featuring cashew nuts, white onions, green onions, bell peppers, carrots, raisins, and mushrooms sautéed in house special sauce and a touch of Thai sweet chili paste
Pad Ginger
The perfect proportion of Shiitake mushrooms and straw mushrooms with carrots, garlic, green onions, white onions, and of course, a zap of fresh ginger! Stir-fried in our house special sauce
Pad Eggplant
Hand-selected eggplants, garlic, basil, white onion, green onion, bell peppers, and carrots all sautéed in house special sauce. Topped with a touch of Thai sweet chili paste
Pad Garlic & Pepper
Your selection of meat stir-fry seasoned to perfection with crispy garlic and cracked black pepper, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms. Garnished with crispy garlic, green onions and bell peppers
Pad Beef & Broccoli
Thin slices of juicy beef, crisp broccoli, and bamboo shoot sautéed in a rich brown sauce
Thai Noodle
Pad Thai
Chewy rice noodles, ﬁrm tofu, sweet trunips, egg, roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion and garlic. All stir-fried in our house special sweet & sour tamarind sauce
Cashew Nut Noodle
Wheat noodles, cashews, raisins, carrots, white onions, green onions, egg, garlic, and mushrooms. This special selection is stir-fried in our house special sauce and a topped touch of Thai sweet chili paste
Drunken Noodle
Wheat noodles swimming in a selection of Thai chilies, garlic, white onion, green onion, egg, carrots, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers. Stir-fried in our house special sauce
Singapore Noodle
Wheat noodles in a medley of garlic, egg, carrots, bell peppers, bean sprouts, white onion, and green onion. stir-fried with house special sauce and a pinch of curry powder
Kao Soi Noodle
A hearty serving of egg noodles, carrots, baby corn, mushroom in yellow curry sauce and coconut milk. Topped with crispy noodles, fried onion, and bell peppers
Pho Chicken
A hearty serving of rice noodles, chicken breast, bean sprouts, and green onion in special rich chicken broth
Pho Beef
Friend and pho. Rice noodles, beef slices, bean sprouts, and green onion in special pho beef broth
Woonsen Tom Yum Shrimp
Our Woon Sen Tom-Yum includes translucent bean thread noodles in a spicy Tom-Yum broth, served with plump shrimp, mushrooms, and fresh spring mix vegetables
Thai Signature
Choo Chee
Choo Chee is an extra rich curry made from a selection of mature red Thai chilies then stir-fried with coconut cream, bell peppers, peas & carrots
Three King
Hand crafted by our chef, this special dish includes gravy rich with Shiitake mushrooms, straw mushrooms, green onion, white onion, carrots, fresh ginger, and sesame oil
Sides
Japanese Appetizer
Japanese Fries
Thin-cut, crispy french fries
Edamame
Japanese green soybeans, steamed and lightly salted
Spicy Edamame
Japanese green soybeans, stir fried, and seasoned with garlic & chili sauce
Gyoza
Plump Japanese pork dumplings, steamed and pan fried
Pork Belly Bao
Steamed bun stuffed with braised pork belly, fresh green onions, and cucumbers
Shrimp Tempura Bao
Steamed bun stuffed with shrimp tempura, fresh green onions, and cucumbers
Sushi Appetizer
Hamachi Tataki
Slices of fresh raw yellowtail paired with jalapeño topped with Ponzu sauce
Tuna Tataki
Slices of fresh, ﬂavorful raw tuna topped with Ponzu sauce
Salmon Tataki
Slices of fresh, hearty raw salmon topped with jalapeño and Ponzu sauce
Sashimi 5
5 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection
Sashimi 10
10 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection
Sashimi 20
20 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection
Japanese Soup / Salad
Japanese Rice Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki
Boneless chicken thigh marinated in a savory teriyaki sauce, served with broccoli, carrot, and white rice
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled wild-caught salmon with our savory teriyaki sauce, broccoli and carrot served on a bed of white rice
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable
Crispy tempura shrimp and assorted vegetables on a bed of white rice, served with our delectable Japanese soy dipping sauce
Gyudon
Beef cooked slowly with caramelized onion, served over a bed of white rice, pickled ginger, green onions
Chashu Don
Braised pork belly, pickled ginger, green onions, served over a bed of white rice
Unagi Don
Grilled Japanese barbecued eel, served over a bed of white rice
Sake Don
Fresh cuts of hearty raw salmon, served over scrumptious sushi rice
Tekka Don
Fresh cuts of raw tuna, served over scrumptious sushi rice
Chirashi
Assorted raw fresh ﬁsh, chef’s selection. Served over scrumptious sushi rice
Ramen
Shrimp Tempura Ramen
Ramen noodle, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, green onions, pickle ginger swimming in our Shoyu broth, served with shrimp tempura
Tom Yum Ramen Shrimp
Ramen noodle, shrimps, mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onions, bamboo shoots, pickle ginger in spicy Tom-Yum broth
Chashu Tonkotsu Ramen
Ramen noodle, ﬂavorful braised pork belly, green onion, soft boiled egg, crunchy bamboo shoot and pickle ginger swimming in a creamy pork broth
Nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
Crab Stick Nigiri
Ebi Shrimp Nigiri
Eel Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Spicy Salmon Nigiri
Spicy Tuna Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Tofu Skin Nigiri
White Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Regular Sushi Roll
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll
House made crab salad, avocado, cucumber
Crab Stick Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Japanese BBQ eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon and avocado
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Fried salmon skin, cucumber, and eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, and eel sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Roll
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sprouts, and Japanese pickled radish
Yellowtail Roll
Special Sushi Roll
Bangkok Roll
Crab, Ebi shrimp, avocado, crunch, spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce
Cardinal Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad top with spicy tuna
Caterpillar Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and masago
Crunch Roll
Crab salad, cream cheese, avocado with spicy crunch on top
Crunchy Cali Roll
Deep fried California roll (Crab salad, cream cheese, and avocado)
Dragon Roll
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, BBQ eel, eel sauce, and potato shavings
Hurrican Roll
California roll top with avocado, salmon, spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce
JB Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado
JB Tempura Roll
Deep Fried JB Roll (Salmon, cream cheese and avocado)
Lobster Roll
Tempura fried lobster tail, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper, jalapeno jelly sauce, topped with tobiko
Rainbow Roll
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted fish
Sakura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago, spicy mayo and green onion
Salmon Lover Roll
Spicy salmon, asparagus, crunch, seared salmon, lemon, Ikura
Sen Thai Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago
Sexy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with mango sauce, eel sauce, spicy oil, crunch, masago, and green onion
Spicy Calamari Roll
Calamari tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado
Spicy Shrimp Temp Roll
Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado
Spider Roll
Soft-shell crab, crab salad, asparagus, masago, and eel sauce
St.Louis Roll
Tuna, salmon, avoado, cucumber, and masago
Sunshine Roll
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, salmon, eel sauce, crunch, and masago
Washington Roll
Fried calamari, avocado, cucumber, white tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce
Kids
Sides
White Rice
Brown Rice
Side Egg Fried Rice
Cucumber Salad
Curry Sauce
Steamed Vegetable
Side Eel Sauce
Side Gyoza Sauce
Side Honey Wasabi
Side Peanut Sauce
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Sweet & Sour
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Ponzu Sauce
Extra dressing
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
The real taste of Asian food in Downtown St.Louis since 2002.
1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis, MO 63101