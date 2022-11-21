Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sen Thai Asian Bistro 1000 Washington Ave.

1000 Washington Ave.

Saint Louis, MO 63101

Order Again

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle
Crab Rangoon
Thai Spring Rolls

Thai Appetizer

Thai Spring Rolls

$4.00

Assorted vegetable spring rolls fried to a crispy brown and served with our signature house-made sweet & sour sauce

Satay

$6.00

Chicken breast slices marinated in Thai spice and then grilled to perfection on skewers. Served with our signature peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

Wontons ﬁlled by hand with cream cheese, imitation crab, green onion, bell pepper then fried to a crispy brown. Served with our house-made sweet & sour sauce

Corn Todmun

$7.00

Spicy fried corn patties served with our house-made sweet & sour sauce

Golden Shrimp

$10.00

Plump Tiger shrimp wrapped in spring roll wrapper then deep fried to a crisp. Served with our signature sweet & sour sauce

Spicy Calamari

$12.00

Select tender pieces of calamari in a light crispy batter and served with our house special sauce

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Thai Soup / Salad

Tom Yum Soup

$5.00

Plump shrimp, mushrooms, chilies, lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves,dressed with green onion in a spicy soup

Tom Ka Soup

$5.00

Chicken, mushrooms, galangal, chilies, lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves, dressed with green onion in a spicy coconut milk soup

Beef Soup

$5.00

Rich beef broth with hand-sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts, and dressed with green onion

Sen Salad

$9.00

Hearty leaf lettuce, crispy tofu, cucumbers, green onion, roasted peanut, and boiled egg topped with crispy noodles and crunchy sesame seeds. Served with house crafted peanut sauce dressing

Crying Tiger Beef Salad

$15.00

Hearty strips of grilled beef ﬂavored bright notes of lime juice, chilies, herbs, cucumbers, red onion and green onion. Served on a bed of fresh mixed greens

Lemongrass Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken with zesty lemongrass, red onion, cucumbers, green onion, lime juice, chilies, and select herbs. Served on a bed of fresh fresh mixed greens

Yum Seafood Salad

$18.00

Mixed seafood tossed with red onion, chilies, herbs, green onion, and lime juice. Served over a bed of fresh mixed greens

Thai Rice / curry

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried rice in a medley of Thai sweet basil, garlic, carrots, green onion, white onion, bell peppers, egg, and chillies

Oriental Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried rice in a medley of garlic, peas & carrots, white onion, bean sprouts, and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried rice in a medley of tangy pineapple, raisins, cashews, egg, green onion, white onion, carrots, and garlic

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, dried onion, bell peppers, green onion

Panang Curry

$15.00

A specialty. This thick and extremely ﬂavorful red curry is prepared with coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and baby corn

Thai Sautee

Pad Kapao

$15.00

Thai hot chilies, garlic, bell peppers, basil, white onions, green onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, house special sauce

Pad Cashew Nut

$15.00

A crunchy, ﬂavorful classic. Featuring cashew nuts, white onions, green onions, bell peppers, carrots, raisins, and mushrooms sautéed in house special sauce and a touch of Thai sweet chili paste

Pad Ginger

$15.00

The perfect proportion of Shiitake mushrooms and straw mushrooms with carrots, garlic, green onions, white onions, and of course, a zap of fresh ginger! Stir-fried in our house special sauce

Pad Eggplant

$15.00

Hand-selected eggplants, garlic, basil, white onion, green onion, bell peppers, and carrots all sautéed in house special sauce. Topped with a touch of Thai sweet chili paste

Pad Garlic & Pepper

$15.00

Your selection of meat stir-fry seasoned to perfection with crispy garlic and cracked black pepper, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms. Garnished with crispy garlic, green onions and bell peppers

Pad Beef & Broccoli

$16.00

Thin slices of juicy beef, crisp broccoli, and bamboo shoot sautéed in a rich brown sauce

Thai Noodle

Pad Thai

$15.00

Chewy rice noodles, ﬁrm tofu, sweet trunips, egg, roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion and garlic. All stir-fried in our house special sweet & sour tamarind sauce

Cashew Nut Noodle

$15.00

Wheat noodles, cashews, raisins, carrots, white onions, green onions, egg, garlic, and mushrooms. This special selection is stir-fried in our house special sauce and a topped touch of Thai sweet chili paste

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Wheat noodles swimming in a selection of Thai chilies, garlic, white onion, green onion, egg, carrots, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers. Stir-fried in our house special sauce

Singapore Noodle

$15.00

Wheat noodles in a medley of garlic, egg, carrots, bell peppers, bean sprouts, white onion, and green onion. stir-fried with house special sauce and a pinch of curry powder

Kao Soi Noodle

$15.00

A hearty serving of egg noodles, carrots, baby corn, mushroom in yellow curry sauce and coconut milk. Topped with crispy noodles, fried onion, and bell peppers

Pho Chicken

$15.00

A hearty serving of rice noodles, chicken breast, bean sprouts, and green onion in special rich chicken broth

Pho Beef

$16.00

Friend and pho. Rice noodles, beef slices, bean sprouts, and green onion in special pho beef broth

Woonsen Tom Yum Shrimp

$17.00

Our Woon Sen Tom-Yum includes translucent bean thread noodles in a spicy Tom-Yum broth, served with plump shrimp, mushrooms, and fresh spring mix vegetables

Thai Signature

Choo Chee

$25.00

Choo Chee is an extra rich curry made from a selection of mature red Thai chilies then stir-fried with coconut cream, bell peppers, peas & carrots

Three King

$25.00

Hand crafted by our chef, this special dish includes gravy rich with Shiitake mushrooms, straw mushrooms, green onion, white onion, carrots, fresh ginger, and sesame oil

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Steamed Vegetable

$4.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Side Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Side Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Extra dressing

$1.00

Drunken Sauce

$1.00

Japanese Appetizer

Japanese Fries

$5.00

Thin-cut, crispy french fries

Edamame

$5.00

Japanese green soybeans, steamed and lightly salted

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Japanese green soybeans, stir fried, and seasoned with garlic & chili sauce

Gyoza

$7.00

Plump Japanese pork dumplings, steamed and pan fried

Pork Belly Bao

$4.00

Steamed bun stuffed with braised pork belly, fresh green onions, and cucumbers

Shrimp Tempura Bao

$4.00

Steamed bun stuffed with shrimp tempura, fresh green onions, and cucumbers

Sushi Appetizer

Hamachi Tataki

$10.00

Slices of fresh raw yellowtail paired with jalapeño topped with Ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Slices of fresh, ﬂavorful raw tuna topped with Ponzu sauce

Salmon Tataki

$10.00

Slices of fresh, hearty raw salmon topped with jalapeño and Ponzu sauce

Sashimi 5

$12.00

5 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection

Sashimi 10

$22.00

10 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection

Sashimi 20

$38.00

20 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection

Japanese Soup / Salad

Miso Soup

$4.00

A traditional Japanese bean paste soup falvored to perfection with tofu, green onion, and seaweed

House Salad

$8.00

A bed of fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado and fried onion in Japanese sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Japanese Rice Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Boneless chicken thigh marinated in a savory teriyaki sauce, served with broccoli, carrot, and white rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00

Grilled wild-caught salmon with our savory teriyaki sauce, broccoli and carrot served on a bed of white rice

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable

$18.00

Crispy tempura shrimp and assorted vegetables on a bed of white rice, served with our delectable Japanese soy dipping sauce

Gyudon

$16.00

Beef cooked slowly with caramelized onion, served over a bed of white rice, pickled ginger, green onions

Chashu Don

$16.00

Braised pork belly, pickled ginger, green onions, served over a bed of white rice

Unagi Don

$22.00

Grilled Japanese barbecued eel, served over a bed of white rice

Sake Don

$22.00

Fresh cuts of hearty raw salmon, served over scrumptious sushi rice

Tekka Don

$22.00

Fresh cuts of raw tuna, served over scrumptious sushi rice

Chirashi

$25.00

Assorted raw fresh ﬁsh, chef’s selection. Served over scrumptious sushi rice

Ramen

Shrimp Tempura Ramen

$17.00

Ramen noodle, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, green onions, pickle ginger swimming in our Shoyu broth, served with shrimp tempura

Tom Yum Ramen Shrimp

$17.00

Ramen noodle, shrimps, mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onions, bamboo shoots, pickle ginger in spicy Tom-Yum broth

Chashu Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Ramen noodle, ﬂavorful braised pork belly, green onion, soft boiled egg, crunchy bamboo shoot and pickle ginger swimming in a creamy pork broth

Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$3.00

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Crab Stick Nigiri

$3.00

Ebi Shrimp Nigiri

$4.00

Eel Nigiri

$4.00

Ikura Nigiri

$4.00

Mackerel Nigiri

$3.00

Octopus Nigiri

$4.00

Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Spicy Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Tamago Nigiri

$3.00

Tofu Skin Nigiri

$3.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$4.00

Regular Sushi Roll

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

California Roll

$8.00

House made crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Crab Stick Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

Japanese BBQ eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Salmon and avocado

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Fried salmon skin, cucumber, and eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, and eel sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sprouts, and Japanese pickled radish

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Special Sushi Roll

Bangkok Roll

$16.00

Crab, Ebi shrimp, avocado, crunch, spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce

Cardinal Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad top with spicy tuna

Caterpillar Roll

$13.00

BBQ eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and masago

Crunch Roll

$11.00

Crab salad, cream cheese, avocado with spicy crunch on top

Crunchy Cali Roll

$11.00

Deep fried California roll (Crab salad, cream cheese, and avocado)

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, BBQ eel, eel sauce, and potato shavings

Hurrican Roll

$16.00

California roll top with avocado, salmon, spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce

JB Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese and avocado

JB Tempura Roll

$11.00

Deep Fried JB Roll (Salmon, cream cheese and avocado)

Lobster Roll

$17.00

Tempura fried lobster tail, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper, jalapeno jelly sauce, topped with tobiko

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted fish

Sakura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago, spicy mayo and green onion

Salmon Lover Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon, asparagus, crunch, seared salmon, lemon, Ikura

Sen Thai Roll

$17.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago

Sexy Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with mango sauce, eel sauce, spicy oil, crunch, masago, and green onion

Spicy Calamari Roll

$10.00

Calamari tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado

Spicy Shrimp Temp Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft-shell crab, crab salad, asparagus, masago, and eel sauce

St.Louis Roll

$11.00

Tuna, salmon, avoado, cucumber, and masago

Sunshine Roll

$13.00

Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, salmon, eel sauce, crunch, and masago

Washington Roll

$13.00

Fried calamari, avocado, cucumber, white tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mist Twist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Lychee on Iced

$6.00

Xango Cheese Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Kids

Kid Fried Rice

$8.00

Peas & Carrot, egg, and chicken

Kid Sushi

$8.00

California roll + Crab Sticks

Kid Tempura

$8.00

Served with white jasmine rice

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$4.00

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Wasabi

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Extra dressing

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The real taste of Asian food in Downtown St.Louis since 2002.

Website

Location

1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis, MO 63101

Directions

