American

Sena on Myrtle

review star

No reviews yet

409 S. Myrtle

Monrovia, CA 91016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Cobb
Short Rib Tacos
Blackened Salmon Tacos

Specials

Elote

$9.00

1942 Margarita

$19.42

fresh citrus, agave nectar, don julio 1942 anejo

Carniras Quesadilla Special

$12.00

Small Plates

Chips & Salsa

$3.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

with fresh chips

Bean Dip

$7.00

with fresh chips

Queso Dip

$7.00

topped with grilled bell peppers & served with fresh chips

Queso Dip + Chorizo

$9.00

with fresh chips

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.00

[white fish + shrimp] cucumber / avocado / red onion / cilantro

Fries

$7.00

Choice of Style

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

ten piece set of buffalo chicken wings & drums

Sena Quesadilla

Sena Quesadilla

$10.00

rolled sena style .. jack cheese / avocado / grilled chilies / cilantro / onion / crema ... + pork, short-rib, chicken, or fish $3

Buenos Nachos

Buenos Nachos

$10.00

spicy beans / three cheeses / cilantro grilled chiles / onion / sour cream

Churros

$7.00

Shortrib Nachos

$14.00

Verde Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Tacos

two [corn tortilla] tacos served with fresh chips and salsa
Pescado Tacos

Pescado Tacos

$14.00

Two Fish Tacos served with Fresh Chips & Salsa Rojas: beer battered white fish | jack cheese | avocado | cilantro | slaw | red onion | crema

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

pepper jack | avocado | cilantro | onion | tomatillo salsa | crema

Short Rib Tacos

$14.00

caramelized onion | fontina | avocado | cilantro | pepper crema

Pollo Tacos

Pollo Tacos

$14.00

feta / red onion / romaine / smashed avocado / cilantro / tomatillo salsa / crema

Steakhouse Tacos

Steakhouse Tacos

$16.00

seared filet / aged white cheddar / cilantro / sliced avocado / caramelized onion / crema

Blackened Salmon Tacos

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$16.00

avocado, roasted corn, roasted chilies, crema, slaw

Grilled Zucchini Tacos

$14.00

choose which style taco you would like

Fried Zucchini Tacos

$14.00

choose which style taco you would like

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Surf & Turf Taco Pack

$46.00

Taco Essentials Package

$59.00

INCLUDES FRESH CHIPS & SALSA, EIGHT TACOS, ONE LARGE SIZE DIP, AND ONE LARGE SIDE DISH PICK YOUR TACOS: (8 TACOS, MAY MIX UP TO TWO) SHORT-RIB FISH PORK CHICKEN AL PASTOR KOBE BEEF HARD-SHELL PICK YOUR DIP: QUESO DIP BEAN DIP GUACAMOLE +5 PICK YOUR SIDE: CAESAR SALAD JALAPENO PINTO BEANS GRILLED ZUCCHINI CHURROS $55

*WEEKEND Package*

$89.00

Includes 8 Grilled Fish Tacos, Double-Order of Buenos Nachos, and two 16oz Margaritas or Sangria of your choice...

Sandwiches

Casa Burger

Casa Burger

$16.00

choice of cheese, iceberg, onion, pickles, thousand, brioche bun [ avo +2 / bacon +2]

Burger No.2

Burger No.2

$18.00

fried egg, smoked bacon, jack, avocado, chopped jalapeño, aÏoli

Burger by Nik

Burger by Nik

$17.00

smoked bacon / caramelized onion / gouda / bleu / arugula / aioli

Anderson Burger

Anderson Burger

$17.00

smoked bacon / pepper jack / jalapenos / crispy fried onions / bbq sauce

Kobe Sliders

Kobe Sliders

$14.00

bacon / danish bleu cheese / crispy onions / pepper aioli / brioche buns

Smoked Pastrami

Smoked Pastrami

$16.00

muenster cheese / pickles / slaw / hot mustard / baguette

*Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich*

*Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$15.00

spicy buttermilk fried chicken, havarti cheese, slaw, sriracha mayo, brioche bun. served a la carte.

Grilled Chicken Avocado

$15.00

grilled chicken / roasted red bell peppers / jack / romaine / caesar spread / brioche bun

Salad

Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$15.00

grilled chicken / smoked bacon / egg / avocado / roasted corn / tomato / danish bleu crumbles

Monterey Caesar

$11.00

romaine / avocado / monterey jack / tortilla strips

Salmon & Arugula

Salmon & Arugula

$19.00

6oz grilled salmon / arugula / avocado / red onion / shaved reggiano / lemon vinaigrette

Summer Steak Salad

Summer Steak Salad

$17.00

seared filet / avocado / charred corn / grape tomato cucumber / cotija / jalapeno-cilantro dressing

Half Caesar

$5.00

Chicken & Arugula

$15.00

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Entrees

Brunch Burrito

Brunch Burrito

$15.00

seared steak / scrambled egg / french fries bacon / jack + cheddar / avocado / cilantro

Fish & Chips

$14.00

beer-battered white fish / cocktail + tartar

Shrimp & Chips

$15.00

beer-battered jumbo shrimp / cocktail + tartar

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$16.00

grilled chicken / avocado / feta / cucumber / kalamatas / brown rice. served with balsamic & tahini sauces. ★Option to swap rice for salad greens! ★ Option to swap base for half rice + half salad greens!

Mediterranean Salmon Bowl

$22.00

grilled atlantic salmon / avocado / feta / cucumber / kalamatas / brown rice. balsamic & tahini sauces

Cali Fish Burrito

$15.00

Lg Bean & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

Carnitas Burrito

$9.00

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Grilled Fish Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled Egg Burrito

$9.00

Short-rib Burrito

$9.00

Steak Burrito

$10.00

Veg Burrito

$8.00

Sides

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Fried Zucchini

$7.00

Side Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side Jalapeño Pinto beans

$3.00

Side Regular Slaw

$4.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

2oz Side Guac

$2.45

Esquites

$5.00

Side Spicy Slaw

$4.50

Grilled Zucchini Side

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Sena Sauce

Small Side Rice

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Bean Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Kids Taquitos

$7.00

Kids Chx Tacos

$7.00

Kids Slider

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

2.5oz Meat Patty

$5.00

8oz Beef Patty

$8.00

6oz Grilled Salmon

$10.00

BEER

Pacifico

$7.00

Lush IPA

$7.00

805

$7.00

Michelada

$8.00

Hop Secret Hazy

$8.00
Popfuji Pilsner

Popfuji Pilsner

$8.00

Unfiltered Pilsner Light, Refreshing, Smooth 5% ABV by brouwerij west

Valkyrie Amber

$8.50

Black & Blue Julian Cider

$13.00

N/A Brooklyn Amber

$7.00

Bucket Domestic

$25.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

COEDO Hefe

$10.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Guinness

$7.00

Modelo

$5.50

Stella

$5.50
Tokyo Black

Tokyo Black

$10.00

Brooklyn Amber N/A

$7.00

DUVEL

$10.00

Corona

$5.50

24oz Modelo

$10.00

Ashland Seltzer

$6.00

Truly Cherry

$5.50

COCKTAILS

A M F

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Black Lemonade

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodke, Fresh Lemon Juice, Mint, Activated Charcoal Syrup

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bourbon Le Noir

$11.00

Bourbon Untitled

$10.00

Cosmo

$11.00

La Pistola

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mule on This

$11.00

Lime infused Stoli, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.50

Papa's Paloma

$12.00

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$10.00

Ruby Red Greyhound

$10.00

Tito's Vodka & Pink Grapefruit Juice

Sena 75

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

To You, Mamba

$13.00

Vic's Mai Tai

$11.00

White Russian

$9.00

Yaris Drink

$13.00

TOGO BOTTLES

All of our margaritas are concentrated! For the best experience, salt the rim of your glass and POUR OVER ICE! :)

SANGRIA BOTTLE

$10.00

red wine blended with juices and spirits. Enjoy served over ice!

MARGARITA BOTTLE

MARGARITA BOTTLE

$12.00

All of our margaritas are concentrated! For the best experience, salt the rim of your glass and POUR OVER ICE! :)

POMEGRNTE MARG BOTTLE

$12.00
STRWBRY MARGARITA BOTTLE

STRWBRY MARGARITA BOTTLE

$12.00
MANGO MARG BOTTLE

MANGO MARG BOTTLE

$12.00
JALAPENO MARG BOTTLE

JALAPENO MARG BOTTLE

$12.00

WATERMELON-JALAPENO MARGARITA BOTTLE

$15.00
SKINNY MARG BOTTLE

SKINNY MARG BOTTLE

$15.00

CADILLAC BOTTLE TOGO

$16.00

Passionfruit-Cucumber Margarita Bottle

$16.00
Fresh Mint Mojito Bottle

Fresh Mint Mojito Bottle

$16.00

Rum, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and loads of fresh mint

Black Lemonade Bottle

$18.00

21+ Single Drinks TOGO!!

Draft Pacifico TOGO! (single)

$4.00

SINGLE MARGARITA TOGO!

$5.00

Mexican Candy Shot TOGO!

$4.00

Mango Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Pomegranate Margarita TOGO! (single)

$5.00

Single Red Sangria TOGO!

$5.00

Single Michelada TOGO!

$5.00

Jalapeno Margarita TOGO! (single)

$5.50

Draft Lush IPA TOGO! (single)

$5.00

Duvel Belgian Strong Ale

$9.00

Coedo Shiro Japanese Hefeweizen

$9.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

mint lemonade

$4.15

Family Packages / Trays

Surf & Turf Taco Pack

$39.00

Taco Essentials Package

$55.00

INCLUDES FRESH CHIPS & SALSA, EIGHT TACOS, ONE LARGE SIZE DIP, AND ONE LARGE SIDE DISH PICK YOUR TACOS: (8 TACOS, MAY MIX UP TO TWO) SHORT-RIB FISH PORK CHICKEN AL PASTOR KOBE BEEF HARD-SHELL PICK YOUR DIP: QUESO DIP BEAN DIP GUACAMOLE +5 PICK YOUR SIDE: CAESAR SALAD JALAPENO PINTO BEANS GRILLED ZUCCHINI CHURROS $55

*Taco Tuesday Package*

$65.00

INCLUDES FRESH CHIPS & SALSA, EIGHT TACOS, ONE LARGE SIZE DIP, AND ONE LARGE SIDE DISH PICK YOUR TACOS: (8 TACOS, MAY MIX UP TO TWO) SHORT-RIB FISH PORK CHICKEN AL PASTOR KOBE BEEF HARD-SHELL PICK YOUR DIP: QUESO DIP BEAN DIP GUACAMOLE +5 PICK YOUR SIDE: CAESAR SALAD JALAPENO PINTO BEANS GRILLED ZUCCHINI CHURROS $55

Package #2

$39.00

PACKAGE #2 INCLUDES all of the following: Grilled Atlantic Chicken (1.5lb), Brown Rice, and Arugula & Avocado Salad (w/ Kalamata Olives, Feta, Cucumber & Lemon Vinaigrette)

Package #3

$59.00

PACKAGE #3 INCLUDES all of the following: Grilled Atlantic salmon (1.5lb), Brown Rice, and Arugula & Avocado Salad (w/ Kalamata Olives, Feta, Cucumber & Lemon Vinaigrette)

Package #5

$49.00

*WEEKEND Package*

$59.00

Includes 8 Grilled Fish Tacos, Double-Order of Buenos Nachos, and two 16oz Margaritas or Sangria of your choice...

Wings n Sliders Pack

$65.00

includes : -- one dozen buffalo wings -- chopped bleu wedge salad [iceberg/bacon/red onion/bleu crumbles/cherry tomatoes/bleu dressing] --six pastrami cheeseburger sliders [jack cheese/lettuce/pickles] --two cocktail bottles of your choice

Guacamole + Chips (24oz)

$24.00

Salsa + Chips (24oz)

$12.00

Delivery Charge

$10.00

Dozen Grilled Fish Tacos

$40.00

jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, slaw, red onion, crema

Dozen Short-rib Tacos

$42.00

fontina cheese, caramelized onion, guacamole, cilantro, pepper crema

Dozen Pork Tacos

$42.00

Dozen Pollo Tacos

$40.00

Dozen Steakhouse Tacos

$79.00

Dozen Fried Zucchini Tacos

$40.00

Dozen Grilled Zucchini Tacos

$40.00

Shortrib Quesadilla Tray (24pc)

$28.00

Chicken Quesadilla Tray (24pc)

$50.00

with red onion and cilantro

Green Chile Avocado Quesadilla Tray (24pc)

$40.00

with red onion and cilantro

Family Sides

16 oz Spicy Slaw

$10.00

16 oz Regular Slaw

$10.00

16 oz Pasta Salad

$12.00

20oz Pinto Beans

$15.00

Family Size Rice

$18.00

Patio Deposits

$100 Party Deposit

$100.00

$200 Party Deposit

$200.00

$500 Party Deposit

$500.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

As the Little Sister project of Nikki C's in Pasadena, Sena is a celebration of taco passion!

Website

Location

409 S. Myrtle, Monrovia, CA 91016

Directions

Gallery
Sena on Myrtle image
Banner pic
Sena on Myrtle image

