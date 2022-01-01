  • Home
A map showing the location of Senaidas Mexican Kitchen 6501 Dalrock Rd Ste 109View gallery

Senaidas Mexican Kitchen 6501 Dalrock Rd Ste 109

No reviews yet

6501 Dalrock Rd Ste 109

Rowlett, TX 75089

Order Again

Popular Items

street tacos
Nachos
Birria Taco Plate

Appetizers

Chorizo and Bean Dip

$6.00

Queso

$7.00

Spicy Queso Dip

$8.00

Choriqueso

$9.00

Guacamole

$9.00

Chicharrones Duros de Harina

$4.99

Flautas app

$9.00

Quesadilla

$7.25+

Spinach Quesadilla

$9.00

Nachos

$8.00+

Carne Asada Fries

$13.50

Chorizo Potato Flautas

$9.00

Queso TOGO

$8.00

Tacos

bean and cheese taco

$1.99

street tacos

jalapeno tacos

Specialties

MOLCAJETE

$42.99

CHICKEN FAJITA skillet

$15.50+

BEEF FAJITAS skillet

$18.00+

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$12.99

shrimp fajita skillet

$18.00+

Main Dishes

Birria Taco Plate

$13.50

Tacos Dorados

$13.50

Nopales

$10.00

Guiso de puerco (pork)

$12.00

Entomatadas

$10.00

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$12.00

Green Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

Brisket Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Taco Plate

Enchiladas Rio Verde

$10.00

Enchiladas Potosinas

$10.00

Sopes

$9.99

Tostadas De Tinga

$12.00

Pambazo

$9.99

Torta

$13.00

Flauta plate

$12.00

Chicken Mole

$12.00

burrito

$12.00

jalapeño taco plate

$12.99

hamburgesa mexicana

$12.99

shrimp taco plate

$14.00

Caldo de pollo

$13.00

bistec ranchero

$12.00

Soups, Salads, Tostadas

BEAN AND CHEESE TOSTADA

$3.00

GUACAMOLE LETTUCE TACO

$4.25

BLACK BEAN SALAD

$12.00

FIDEO

$6.00

TORTILLA SOUP

$7.95

Shrimp Dishes

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00

SHRIMP TOSTADA

$4.25

SHRIMP ASADA BURRITO

$14.00

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$14.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.50

Kids

CHICKEN STRIPS WITH FRIES

$7.00

kids QUESADILLA WITH FRIES

$7.00

kids ENCHILADA WITH RICE AND BEANS

$7.00

kids TACO WITH RICE AND BEANS

$7.00

kids BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$7.00

ADD MEAT TO KIDS MEAL

$1.50

Desserts

HOMEMADE FLAN

$5.99

SOPAPILLAS

$5.99

CHURROS

$6.99

TRES LECHES

$5.99

enchiladas

sourcream enchildas plt

$12.00

green chicken plt

$12.00

brisket cheese ench plt

$13.00

cheese enchilada plt

$10.00

cheese chicken ench plt

$10.00

shrimp enchildas plt

$14.00

lunch special

$12.00

Lent Special

tilapia plate

$13.50

fish taco plate

$13.50

Catering Molcajete

Catering Molcajete for 1

$16.00

wednesday

wednesday half order nachos

$5.00

Weekends Only

MENUDO

$10.99

MENUDO TO GO

$12.99

POZOLE

$10.00

POZOLE TO GO

$12.99

SMALL MENUDO

$8.95

SMALL POZOLE

$8.95

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.50

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.50

AGUAS FRESCAS TOGO

$4.50

MEXICAN COKE

$3.25

JARRITO

$2.75

TOPO CHICO

$3.25

32 0Z TOGO FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.75

COFFEE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

KIDS DRINK

$1.25

CANNED DRINKS

$1.00

Togo Margs

16oz ON THE ROCKS

$8.00

16oz FROZEN MARGARITA

$8.00

32oz ON THE ROCKS MARGARITA

$15.00

32oz FROZEN MARGARITA

$15.00

Happy hour beer

Miller pint

$2.00

bottle domestic

$2.50

shiner

$2.75

dessert

cookies

$6.50

tray candy

$4.00

candy

$2.00

empanadas

$3.00

conchas

$7.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6501 Dalrock Rd Ste 109, Rowlett, TX 75089

Directions

