Brewpubs & Breweries

Senate Avenue Brewing Company 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F

review star

No reviews yet

16000 Dillard Drive Suite F

Jersey Village, TX 77040

Order Again

Popular Items

Mayor's Special Blend Burger
Bavarian Jager Oktoberfest
Bison Burger

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00

With Homemade Salsa

Crab Cakes (3)

$10.00

With Chipotle Ranch

Beef Empanadas (3)

$8.00

With Chipotle Ranch

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried Pork Skins w/ Smokey Chipotle Seasoning

$6.00

Hummus

$8.00

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

With Choice of Spicy Mustard or queso

Street Corn Dip

$8.00

Supreme Loaded Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries topped W/ Queso, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and sour cream.

Smoked Sausage Link

$8.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

Margherita Pizza

$9.00

Meat Lover

$9.00

Veggie Lover

$9.00

Please allow additional time for this item.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$9.00

Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$9.00

Gluten Free Crust

$14.00

Tacos

Piri Piri Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Wings

Breaded Wings

$13.00

2 Flavor maximum per order.

Naked Wings

$13.00

2 Flavor Maximum

Burgers/Sliders/Sandwiches

Mayor's Special Blend Burger

$14.00

Blend of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib. Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Bison Burger

$16.00

Swiss Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Jalapeno

Chicken Brioche

$15.00

Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Sammich W/ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Crab Cake Sliders W/Fries

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders W/Fries

$12.00

Pickles, Onions

Salads and Soup

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Loaded Wedge Salad

$9.00

Multigrain Protein Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Enchilada Soup

$7.00

Pick a Pair

$12.00

Entrees & Specials

Redfish Pontchartrain

$20.00

With Shrimp, crab, mushroom topping.

Chicken Kabobs w/ Rice

$14.00

Game Day Frito Pie

$6.00

Game Day Sausage & Fries

$8.00

Tex-Mex Shrimp Pasta

$14.00Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

$12.00Out of stock

Pasta Primavera

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Night

$20.00Out of stock

Tender, juicy, 10 oz. Ribeye with choice of side. Add burgundy mushrooms for $2.

Fish and Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Bacon and Roasted Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Carrots and Celery with Ranch

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Rice and Black Beans

$5.00

Side Sauteed Green Beans w/Corn and Bacon

$5.00

Side Sauteed Vegetables

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

Meat, Cheddar, Bun. With Fries

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

With Fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

With Fries

Penne Alfredo

$7.00

Penne Marinara

$7.00

Desserts

Allie's Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Jane's Brownie

$5.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Cinnamon and Sugar Pretzel Bites

$5.00+

Blood Orange Sorbet

$4.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Ciders and Seltzers

City Orchard Silver Tip Apple

$7.00

City Orchard Cherry Red

$7.00Out of stock

City Orchard Lavender Royale

$6.00

City Orchard Rose

$6.00

Blue Owl Mango Peach Daiquiri

$7.00

Blue Owl Mexican Martini

$7.00

Untitled Art Cherry Crusher (Tall-Boy)

$9.00

Untitled Art Ecto (Tall-Boy)

$9.00

Untitled Art Pixie Orange Lava (Tall-Boy)

$9.00

Beer to Go

All Those In Favor Hazy IPA

$8.00+

All Those Opposed Hazy IPA

$8.00+Out of stock

Ballot Bock

$7.00+Out of stock

CD 38 Amber Ale

$7.00+

64 oz. growler not included in price. Must have existing or purchase new growler for fills. 32 oz crowlers are one time use, recyclable cans.

City Manager Vanilla Coffee Porter

$7.00+

Don't Hassle Me I'm Local Blonde

$7.00+

Honorable Ambassador Hefeweizen

$7.00+Out of stock

64 oz. growler not included in price. Must have existing or purchase new growler for fills. 32 oz crowlers are one time use, recyclable cans.

House District 138 Pale Ale

$7.00+

64 oz. growler not included in price. Must have existing or purchase new growler for fills. 32 oz crowlers are one time use, recyclable cans.

Kickback Pilsner

$7.00+

Married Filing Jointly

$7.00+

The Powers That Be IIPA

$9.00+

Ready. Aim. Fire. Belgian Wit

$7.00+Out of stock

64 oz. growler not included in price. Must have existing or purchase new growler for fills. 32 oz crowlers are one time use, recyclable cans.

Red, White, & Blueberry Cream Ale

$7.00+Out of stock

Secretary of Stout

$8.00+

Senator IPA

$7.00+

64 oz. growler not included in price. Must have existing or purchase new growler for fills. 32 oz crowlers are one time use, recyclable cans.

SMaSH The Gavel IPA

$7.00+

Smoke Show Jalapeno Blonde

$7.00+

64 oz. growler not included in price. Must have existing or purchase new growler for fills. 32 oz crowlers are one time use, recyclable cans.

Souvenir Growler

$12.00

Growler fill not included in price.

Speaker Rayburn Pecan Porter

$7.00+Out of stock

Well I Didn't Vote For You Kolsch

$7.00+

Keg Deposit

$50.00

House of Lords EBB

$7.00+

Bavarian Jager Oktoberfest

$8.00+

Dierker Dunkel

$7.00+

SHIRTS

LOGO TANK

$20.00

LOGO TEE

$20.00

FANCY TEE

$20.00

BASEBALL TEE

$22.00

Pride

$25.00

RUNNING CLUB

$20.00

SOCCER JERSEY

$45.00

GLASSWARE

5 OZ

$5.00

10 OZ

$8.00Out of stock

16 OZ

$8.00Out of stock

Pilsner Glass

$10.00

64 OZ Growler

$12.00

Oktoberfest 2022 Tankard

$10.00

OTHER

HAT

$28.00

KEYCHAIN

$4.00Out of stock

KOOZIE

$3.00Out of stock

BUMPER STICKER

$5.00

LOGO STICKER

$1.00

PATCH

$4.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Craft beers and casual dining

Location

16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village, TX 77040

Directions

