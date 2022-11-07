Brewpubs & Breweries
Senate Avenue Brewing Company 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Craft beers and casual dining
Location
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village, TX 77040
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Yankee Beer Company - 930 FM 1960, Suite G
4.8 • 390
930 FM 1960, Suite G Houston, TX 77073
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jersey Village
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant
More near Jersey Village