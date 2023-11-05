Senn Thai Comfort Food
No reviews yet
452 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
SNACKS
- HAD YAI CHICKEN WINGS$13.00
Southern thai style fried chicken, garlic, pepper, Crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce.
- CRISPY SPRING ROLLS$10.00
Taro, shitake mushroom, glass noodle, cabbage Served with tamarind sauce.
- FRIED TOFU$10.00
Fried fresh tofu served with sweet chili sauce and peanut.
- SHRIMP DUMPLING$14.00
Steamed shrimp and chicken dumpling, sesame oil, water chestnut, scallion, cilantro, garlic served with ginger soy sauce.
- FRIED CALAMARI$13.00
Fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce.
- POTSTICKERS DUMPLING$14.00
(Steam or fried) mixed chicken & pork, cabbage, onion, Served with garlic-ginger sweet soy sauce.
- CHICKEN CURRY PUFF$14.00
Ground chicken, sweet potato, cilantro, curry powder Served with sweet and sour cucumber sauce.
- SHRIMP CAKE$14.00
Fried shrimp cake served with chill sauce.
- PARK MOR$14.00
Steamed rice thai dumplings, sweet radish, ground peanut, Pepper, garlic, coriander root, red onion homemade thai crepe Thai traditional appetizer.
- CHIVE STICK$14.00
Crispy chive pancakes served with special soy sauce.
SALAD
- L1 PAPAYA SALAD$14.00
Green papaya, tomato, carrot, peanut, long bean With thai chili-lime sauce.
- L2 SWEET CORN SALAD$14.00
Sweet corn, peanut, tomato, long bean with thai chili-lime sauce.
- L3 BEEF SALAD$18.00
Thai style grilled marinated beef, mint, shallot, toasted rice With thai chili-lime sauce.
- L4 LARB CHICKEN$16.00
Thai style minced chicken salad, toasted rice, shallot, Mint with thai chili-lime sauce.
- L5 YUM WOON SEN$18.00
Glass noodle salad with shrimp, ground pork, calamari, Shallot, celery with thai chili-lime sauce.
- L6 CRISPY DUCK SALAD$19.00
Crispy duck, onion, scallion, pineapple, tomato, cashew nut, Chili paste with thai chili-lime sauce .
- L7 WHAT'S ZABB$19.00
- L8 SENN GARDEN SALAD$12.00
SOUP
- S1 TOM KHA Small$8.00
Small - thai coconut soup with galangal, lime juice, mushroom, Cilantro.
- S1 TOM KHA Large$15.00
Large - thai coconut soup with galangal, lime juice, mushroom, Cilantro.
- S2 TOM YUM Small$8.00
Small - thai hot and sour soup with shrimp paste, lemongrass, Lime leaves, chili paste, mushroom, cilantro.
- S2 TOM YUM Large$15.00
Large - thai hot and sour soup with shrimp paste, lemongrass, Lime leaves, chili paste, mushroom, cilantro.
- S3 WONTON$9.00
Ground shrimp & chicken marinated wrapped wonton Skin, bok choy, scallion, chicken broth.
VEGAN DISHES
STIR FRIED NOODLE ENTREE
- PAD KORAT (HOME STYLE PAD THAI)
Stir-fried thin rice noodle, tofu crouton, soy bean paste, Scallion, egg, bean sprout with tamarind sauce.
- PAD SEE EW
Stir-fried flat rice noodle, chinese broccoli, egg with Yellow bean soy sauce.
- PAD KEE MAO
Stir-fried flat rice noodle, bok choy, chinese broccoli, Young green peppercorn, long hot, baby corn, basil with Spicy chili sauce.
- PAD WOON SEN
Stir-fried glass noodle, cabbage, celery, egg, tomato, scallion, Bean sprout , tofu crouton with house sauce.
- BA MEE PAD KANA
Stir-fried egg noodle, chinese broccoli, baby corn, egg With house sauce.
FRIED RICE ENTREE
- B1 THAI FRIED RICE
Stir-fried rice with egg, chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, Scallion with light soy sauce.
- B2 PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Stir-fried rice with pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, Scallion, egg, curry powder with light soy sauce.
- B3 BASIL FRIED RICE
Stir-fried rice with long hot, long bean, basil, egg, chili-garlic Puree with basil sauce.
- B4 CRAB FRIED RICE$25.00
Stir-fried rice with jumbo lump crab meat, egg, scallion, Onion, tomato with light soy sauce.
CURRY ENTREE
- C1 GREEN CURRY
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, long hot, basil, green curry paste, Coconut milk .
- C2 RED CURRY
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, long hot, basil, red curry paste, Coconut milk.
- C3 PANANG CURRY
Long hot, long bean, basil, panang curry paste, coconut milk.
- C4 YELLOW CURRY
Potato, carrot, onion, turmeric coconut milk.
- C5 KIEW WAN DUCK$30.00
Crispy half duck, bamboo shoot, eggplant, long hot, basil, Green curry paste, coconut milk, served with jasmine rice. Medium spicy.
WOK DISHES ENTREE
- W1 GINGER SAUCE
Sautéed wood ear mushroom, ginger, baby corn, carrot, Long hot, onion, scallion with ginger soy sauce.
- W2 GARLIC-PEPPER SAUCE
Sautéed broccoli, scallion, onion, crispy protein with garlic-pepper sauce.
- W3 SPICY BASIL SAUCE
Sautéed basil, long hot, long bean with chili-garlic puree basil sauce.
- W4 KRA PRAO GAI$19.00
Sautéed basil with ground chicken, long hot, long bean, Chili-garlic puree-basil sauce with fried egg .
OVER RICE
- O1 HONEY ROASTED PORK OVER RICE$19.00
Thai sausage, boiled egg, scallion, cilantro, five spices gravy sauce.
- O2 ROASTED DUCK OVER RICE$19.00
Bok choy, pickle ginger, duck jus, caramel soy sauce.
- O3 CRISPY CHICKEN OVER RICE$19.00
Thai style fried chicken topped with crispy shallot served With yellow rice and sweet chili sauce.
CHEF SELECTION
- E1 DUCK TAMARIND$30.00
Crispy half duck, crispy shallot, steamed mixed vegetable, Homemade tamarind sauce served with jasmine rice.
- E2 DUCK CURRY$30.00
Crispy half duck, panang curry, tomato, long bean, Pineapple, long hot, basil served with jasmine rice.
- E3 DUCK KRAPOW$23.00
Sautéed crispy duck, scallion, onion, long hot, basil, garlic, Chili paste, basil sauce served with jasmine rice.
- E4 SALMON KRAPOW$25.00
Sautéed crispy salmon scallion, onion, long hot, basil, garlic, Basil sauce served with jasmine rice.
- E5 FISH GINGER$25.00
Sautéed deep fried battered tilapia, wood ear mushroom, Ginger, baby corn, carrot, long hot, onion, scallion, Ginger soy sauce served with jasmine rice.
- E6 WHAT DA CHICK$19.00
Thai style fried chicken topped with crispy shallot, Spicy thai bbq sauce on the side served with sticky rice.
- E7 PAD PONG KAREE$25.00
Shrimp sauteed with egg, curry powder, bell paper, scallion, Onion, asian celery served with jasmine rice.
SENN SIGNATURE
- R1 CHU CHEE SALMON$25.00
Wok fried salmon with ka r lime chili paste, basil, Broccoli, homemade ka r lime chili paste, Coconut milk served with jasmine rice.
- R2 SENN TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP$19.00
Spicy tom yum noodle soup, thin rice noodle, Ground pork, roasted pork, boiled egg, peanut, Scallion, bean sprout, escarole, pork broth.
- R3 KANOM JEEN GANG GAI$19.00
Homemade rice noodle served with chicken Green curry, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, cabbage, Pickled mustard green, green curry paste, Coconut milk.
- R4 THAI OLD SCHOOL CHICKEN$18.00
Sautéed crispy marinated fried chicken, garlic, black pepper, escarole, homemade sauce served with jasmine rice.
- R5 KUAY TIEW KUA GAI$18.00
Stir-fried lo-mein noodle with chicken and sesame sauce, escarole, shitake mushroom, egg, sweet turnip, sesame soy sauce.
- R6 SOFT-SHELL CRAB With MANGO SALAD$25.00
Fried soft shell crab served with mango, shallots, cashew nut, Scallion, tomato, fried shallots, cilantro, thai chili and lime juice..
- R7 SEAFOOD PAD CHA$25.00
Shrimps and calamari, young green peppercorn, Long hot chili, baby corn and basil, special sauce Served with jasmine rice.
- R8 LARB PLA$25.00
Crispy fillet tilapia, mint, shallot, cilantro, thai chili, roasted rice And special thai chili-lime sauce. Served with sticky rice. Medium Spicy.
NOODLE BOWLS
- N1 BA MEE DUCK$19.00
Dry egg noodle, crispy duck, bok choy, pickle ginger, Duck jus, caramel ginger soy dip.
- N2 BA MEE MOO DANG$19.00
Honey roasted pork and jumbo lump crab meat with dry egg noodle, bok choy, scallion, cilantro.
- N3 BEEF NOODLE SOUP$19.00
Braised beef noodle soup, vermicelli noodle, chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery, five spices beef broth.
- N4 CREAMY TOM YUM SHRIMP$19.00
Lemongrass soup with shrimp, thin rice noodle, Mushroom, cilantro, fresh lime juice, coconut milk, Spicy shrimp paste.
- N5 KHAO SOI$19.00
(Choice of beef or chicken) northern thai style turmeric curry, Egg noodle, shallot, pickled mustard green, red onion, thai chili Paste, coconut milk.
SIDE ORDERS
SPECIAL ITEMS ENTREE
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Coke Diet$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Lim(E)Onade$5.00
- OJ$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Water(500ml)$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Seltzer$3.00
- Ice Green Tea$6.00
- Thai Ice Tea$6.00
- Ice Coffee$6.00
- Coconut Juice$6.00
- Strawberry Lim(E)Onade$5.00
- S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water(750ml)$7.00
- Hot green tea$2.50
- Hot jasmine tea$2.50
Lunch Menu
PRIX FIXE LUNCH
- L1 KRA PRAO GAI$12.99
Sautéed basil with ground chicken, long hot, long bean, chili-garlic puree served with jasmine rice.
- L2 KUAY TIEW KUA GA$12.99
Stir-fried lo-mein noodle with chicken and sesame sauce, Escarole, shitake mushroom, egg, sweet turnip, sesame soy sauce.
- L3 THAI FRIED RICE$12.99
Stir-fried rice with egg, chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, Scallion, light soy sauce.
- L4 PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$12.99
Stir-fried rice with pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, Scallion, egg, curry powder, light soy sauce.
- L5 PAD SEE EW$12.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodle, chinese broccoli, egg, yellow bean soy sauce.
- L6 PAD KEE MAO$12.99
Shrimps and calamari, young green peppercorn, Longhot chili, baby corn and basil, special sauce Served with jasmine rice.
- L7 PAD KORAT (HOME STYLE PAD THAI)$12.99
Stir-fried thin rice noodle, tofu crouton, soy bean paste, Scallion, egg, bean sprout, tamarind sauce.
- L8 PAD WOON SEN$12.99
Stir-fried glass noodle, cabbage, celery, egg, tomato, scallion, Bean sprout , tofu crouton with house sauce.
- L9 THAI TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP$12.99
Spicy tom yum noodle soup thin rice noodle, ground pork, Roasted pork, boiled egg, peanut, scallion, bean sprout, Escarole, pork broth.
- L10 PANANG CURRY$12.99
Long hot, long bean, basil, panang curry paste, coconut milk.
- L11 GINGER SAUCE$12.99
Sautéed wood ear mushroom, ginger, baby corn, carrot, Long hot, onion, scallion with ginger soy sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
452 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024