Sen Noodle House

113 Reviews

$$

18350 Soledad Canyon Rd. Unit A

Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Popular Items

Sen Street Curry
Gyoza
Emperor Wonton

Small Bites

Sen Rolls

Sen Rolls

$6.50Out of stock

Romaine leaves, rice vermicelli noodles, cucumbers and carrots wrapped in rice paper. 3 Rolls per order.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Grilled potstickers served with our special blended soy sauce. 8 Per order.

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$4.00

Green soybeans sprinkled with salt & fried garlic.

Tempura

$7.50
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.25

Wakame, seasoned seaweed.

Noodle Soups

Sen Street Curry

Sen Street Curry

$13.00

Coconut milk curry broth. Includes mixed greens, corn, bean sprouts, hard-boiled egg, fried garlic Toppings: red onions, pickled cabbage, fried onion, crispy noodles

Sen Shoyu

Sen Shoyu

$13.00

Soy sauce and herb based broth. Includes mixed greens, seaweed, hard-boiled egg, fried garlic, and scallions

Emperor Wonton

Emperor Wonton

$13.00

Clear broth with garlic. Includes chicken wontons, mixed greens, seaweed, shiitake mushrooms, fried garlic, and scallions.

Hot and Zesty

Hot and Zesty

$13.00

Herb and spice infused lemon-lime broth. Includes mixed greens, bean sprouts, mushrooms, corn, fried garlic, and scallions

Senyaki

Senyaki

$13.00Out of stock

Spicy soybean based sukiyaki broth with a slight sweetness. Includes napa cabbage, mushrooms, celery, egg droplet, fried garlic, and scallions

Pan Fried Noodles

Herbal Heaven

Herbal Heaven

$12.00

Udon noodles with basil mint herbs, spices, red & green onions, carrots, mushrooms, mixed greens, topped with fried garlic in our Sen special sauce

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$12.00

Wheat flour egg noodles with shiitake mushrooms, green onions, bean sprouts, mixed greens, topped with fried garlic with a light soy sauce

Sen Chow Fun

Sen Chow Fun

$12.00

Large flat rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, and mixed greens topped with fried garlic in a specially blended soy sauce

Garlic Noodles

$12.00

Yakisoba noodles in garlic sauce with cabbage, green onions and mushrooms, topped with fried garlic.

Rice Dishes

Ginger Chicken Rice

Ginger Chicken Rice

$12.00

Steamed boneless chicken topped with fried garlic and scallions served over garlic rice. Served with mixed greens and our ginger garlic sauce on the side

Garlic Rice

Garlic Rice

$12.00

Your choice of meat in our garlic sauce over garlic rice, served with a fried egg and mixed greens. Topped with fried garlic and scallions

Curry Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

Aromatic blend of curry and fried rice stir-fried with egg, red & green onions, corn, tomatoes, carrots, mixed greens and thinly sliced green apple. Topped with fried garlic

Sen Gravy Rice

Sen Gravy Rice

$12.00

Thick and slightly sweet gravy stir fried and smothered over rice. Your choice of meat with baby bok choy and mushrooms, topped with fried garlic.

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.00

Salmon fillet with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and red cabbage over a bed of romaine with sesame ginger vinaigrette dressing on the side. Topped with fried onions.

Vegan Delight Salad

Vegan Delight Salad

$12.00

Grilled vegan chicken with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and red cabbage over a bed of romaine with peanut dressing. Topped with fried onions.

Steak and Rice Noodle Salad

Steak and Rice Noodle Salad

$12.00

Thinly sliced steak and pan-fried rice noodles with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and red cabbage over a bed of romaine with chili lime dressing. Topped with fried onions

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.95

Side of Noodles

$3.50

Side of Chashu (2)

$3.90

Marinated Chashu Pork Belly. Two slices.

Side of Broth

$1.95

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.75
Butterfly Pea Lemonade

Butterfly Pea Lemonade

$3.95
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$4.50

Includes fresh coconut meat.

Hot Green Tea

$1.95

Iced Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.95

Iced Black Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.95
Lemonade Thai Tea

Lemonade Thai Tea

$3.95
Sen Matcha Milk Tea

Sen Matcha Milk Tea

$4.25

Soda (Bottled)

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.25

Thai Iced Tea

$4.25

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream (Green Tea)

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Asian Noodle and Rice Dishes!

18350 Soledad Canyon Rd. Unit A, Santa Clarita, CA 91387

