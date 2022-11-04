Restaurant header imageView gallery

Senoia Smokehouse 70 Main St.

70 Main St.

Senoia, GA 30276

Popular Items

Monster Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mac & Cheese
Smoked Pulled Pork

Starters

Smokehouse Nachos

Smokehouse Nachos

$16.50

Freshly fried tortilla chips covered in queso sauce, pulled pork, corn relish, poblano aioli, chipotle sauce, Mexican crema, cilantro, and pickled jalapeño.

Smoked Cream Cheese

Smoked Cream Cheese

$12.00

Cream cheese smoked with our BBQ rub and topped with pepper jam. Served with toast points.

Stuffed Poblano Pepper

Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$14.50

Mildly spicy poblano pepper fried in cornbread batter. Stuffed with smoked cream cheese and chorizo. Topped with cilantro, green onion, poblano aioli, chipotle aioli, and crema.

Buffalo Chicken Thighs

Buffalo Chicken Thighs

$12.00

Smoked chicken thighs tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with pickled carrot sticks, ranch or blue cheese.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.50

Green tomatoes sliced and dipped in cornbread batter and fried. Served on smoked cream cheese and topped with bacon jam, poblano aioli, and parsley.

Assorted Pickles

Assorted Pickles

$8.00

Chef's choice of our house made pickles. Beets, blueberries, jalapeño, red onions, carrots, daikon, cucumbers, green tomato, fennel, okra, and cranberries are some of the things we do in house. Five seasonal types will be on the order.

Smoked Deviled Eggs

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Deviled Eggs loaded with house made bacon and smoked chipotle peppers. Topped with green onion and chipotle aioli.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$14.50

Fries topped with pulled pork, quasi,and corn and pepper relish. Cilantro. Add house made chili for $4

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$10.00

Smoked cheese sauce loaded with chorizo and served with tortilla chips.

Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

$16.50

Smoked salmon with smoked cream cheese. Topped with caper butter and served with toast points.

Burgers

Mo Better Meaty Meat Burger

Mo Better Meaty Meat Burger

$19.50

1/3 Pound Patty. Brisket. Sausage. House made Bacon. Smoked Cheddar. Grilled Onions. Fries

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$17.50

Smoked Salmon Patty. Lemon Caper Aioli. Lettuce. Tomato. Fries

Cheddar Burger

Cheddar Burger

$13.50

1/3 Pound Patty topped with smoked cheddar. Add house made Bacon $3 Add fried egg $2

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$17.50

House Smoked Bacon. Smoked Blue Cheese. Grilled Onions. Fries

Mac & Cheeseburger

$17.50

Three cheese mac and cheese. 1/3 Pound patty. Fried green tomato. Fries

Korean Burger

Korean Burger

$17.50

Beef marinated in ginger, soy and Asian pear. Topped with pickled daikon radish, kimchi mayo, pickled ginger, green onion and kimchi slaw. Fries

Fig Burger

Fig Burger

$17.50

1/3 Pound Patty. Goat cheese. Arugula. Topped with house fig jam. Fries

Mojo Burger

$17.50

1/3 LB Beef Patty. Mojo Pork. Poblano Corn Relish. Chimichurri Aioli. Arugula. Tomato. Onion.

Sandwiches

Monster Pulled Pork Sandwich

Monster Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

1/2 Pound of hickory smoked pork shoulder. House made pickles. Kaiser roll, Fries. Your choice of sauce. Blueberry Sauce comes with pickled Blueberries.

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Pulled hickory smoked chicken. Queso. Poblano and corn relish. Kaiser roll. Fries.

Smoked Cubano

$16.50

Smoked Mojo Pork. House made smoked ham. Smoked swiss cheese. Mustard. House Pickles. Served on La Segundo Cuban bread from Tampa. Fries

Smokehouse Steak Sandwich

Smokehouse Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Smoked Brisket. Queso. Poblano and corn relish. La Segundo Cuban bread from Tampa. Fries

Flying Pig Sandwich

Flying Pig Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked turkey breast. House Made Bacon. Cheddar Cheese. Fried Onions. Texas Red Sauce. Texas Toast. Fries

House Pastrami

$18.00

Smoked peppered brisket sliced thin and piled high. Rye toast. Smoked Swiss Cheese. Mustard. Pickles. Fries

Corned Beef on Rye

Corned Beef on Rye

$18.00

Thinly sliced house corned beef. Smoked Swiss cheese. Coleslaw. Russian Dressing. Rye. Fries

House Tuna on Rye

House Tuna on Rye

$15.50Out of stock

Smoked yellowfin tuna. House tomato relish. Romaine. Smoked Swiss. Rye Toast. Fries.

Salads

Smoked Chicken and Grape Salad

Smoked Chicken and Grape Salad

$15.50
Salmon and Orange Salad

Salmon and Orange Salad

$18.50

Mixed Greens. Dried Cranberries. Segmented Oranges. Champagne orange vinaigrette. Smoked Salmon.

Cuban Chicken Salad

Cuban Chicken Salad

$15.50

Romaine, pulled chicken, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, chimmichurri aioli.

Smoked Tuna Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Smoked yellowfin tuna. Romaine. Grapes. Cucumber. Tomato. Creamy Balsamic.

Monster Smokehouse Cobb Salad

$20.00

Maple Smoked Ham. Turkey Breast. Smokehouse Bacon. Smoked Bleu Cheese. Mixed Greens. Poblano Corn Relish. Diced Eggs. Tomatoes. Bleu Cheese Dressing.

SIDE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed Greens. House made bacon. Grape tomato. Potato matchsticks. Ranch or Bluecheese dressing.

Smokehouse Meats

Brisket

Brisket

$17.50+

Certified Hereford Beef Brisket smoked for 10 hours Texas style. We suggest the Texas BBQ sauce for this one.

Smoked Pulled Pork

$10.00+

Pork shoulder smoked for 14hrs in our rotisserie smoker with hickory wood. Our rub is a blend of savory and spicy flavors. Enjoyed best with one of our homemade BBQ sauces and fresh made pickles.

Korean Spare Ribs

Korean Spare Ribs

$18.00+

St. Louise style spareribs marinated in a blend of spices to give them a unique Korean flavor. Smoked in hickory and finished on our big green egg with our Korean BBQ sauce. Topped with green onions. Best when enjoyed with one of our Korean sides, spicy eggplant or spicy cucumbers.

Smoked Sausage

$10.00+

Hickory smoked bratwurst. Served either 2 or 4 links with your choice of sauce.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$22.00+

Alaskan style smoked salmon. Smoked over a blend of cherry, apple and hickory.

Maple Smoked Ham

$13.50+Out of stock

Hickory smoked maple brown sugar ham. Cured in brown sugar and salt , then smoked in house.

Smoked Turkey Breast

Smoked Turkey Breast

$13.50+

Hickory smoked turkey breast that has been lightly rubbed with our BBQ rub. Injected with rosemary, brown sugar and butter.

Hickory Smoked Half Chicken

Hickory Smoked Half Chicken

$15.50

Perfectly hickory smoked half chicken rubbed with our house BBQ rub. Any sauce works great with this one!

Smokehouse Sides

Fries

$5.50+
Baked Sweet Potato

Baked Sweet Potato

$5.50

Baked Sweet Potato served with butter, cinnamon and sugar.

Smoked Mexican Street Corn

Smoked Mexican Street Corn

$6.50+

Smoked and grilled corn. Cotija cheese. Mexican crema. Tajin. Cilantro

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.50+

Five cheese mac and cheese.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$5.50+

Beans baked with molasses, brown sugar, and house bacon.

Korean Cucumbers

Korean Cucumbers

$5.50

Thinly sliced cucumbers marinated in spicy korean sauce.

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$6.50

Roasted sweet potato, squash, zucchini, red onion, and garlic.

Brussel Sprouts & Bacon

$8.00+

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with house made bacon.

Corn Fritters

$6.00

Kaiser Roll

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great food cooked with smoke or over fire.

Location

70 Main St., Senoia, GA 30276

Directions

Gallery
Senoia Smokehouse image
Senoia Smokehouse image
Senoia Smokehouse image

