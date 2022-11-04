Senoia Smokehouse 70 Main St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Great food cooked with smoke or over fire.
Location
70 Main St., Senoia, GA 30276
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mike & C's Family Sports Grill - 1200 Hwy 74 S
4.5 • 407
1200 Hwy 74 S Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant