Senor Ají Peruvian Kitchen
No reviews yet
6701 N Milburn Ave #130
Fresno, CA 93722
Sodas
Soft Drinks
Appetizers
Pulpo Al Olivo
Octopus, Peruvian Olive Sauce, Avocado, Bread
Empanadas Criollas (2 Pcs)
Crispy Pastry, Sofrito, Rocoto Sauce
Empanadas Sampler (3 Pcs)
Crispy Pastry, Sofrito, Rocoto Sauce
Jalea
Crispy Fried Seafood, Criolla Sauce, Yucca Fries, Aji Verde Sauce
Papa A La Huancaina
Potatoes, Creamy Chili Cheese Sauce, Boiled Egg, Peruvian Olive
Pork Chicharron
Fried Pork, Criolla Sauce, Yucca Fries, Aji Verde Sauce
Peruvian Mac & Cheese
Peruvian Corn, Parsley, Parmesan, Mozarella, Flamed
Yucca Sampler
Yucca Fries & Yucca Cheese Balls, Huancaina Sauce
Brochetas
Chicken Or Shrimp Skewers, Anticuchera Sauce, Roasted Potato, Peruvian Corn, Rocoto Sauce
Anticuchos
Beef Heart Skewers, Anticuchera Sauce, Roasted Potato, Peruvian Corn, Rocoto Sauce
Salchipapa
Pollipapa
Ceviches & Tiraditos
Ceviche Clasico
Red Snapper, Onion, Cilantro, Corns, Sweet Potato
Ceviche Mixto
Red Snapper & Seafood, Onion, Cilantro, Corns, Sweet Potato
Ceviche Trio
Ceviche Mixto Sampler, Rocoto Pepper, Aji Amarillo Pepper, Traditional Citru Juice Leche De Tigre
Tiradito
Sliced Red Snapper,aji Amarillo Pepper Sauce, Corns, Sweet Potato
Soups & Salads
Entrees
Aji De Gallina
Chicken, Creamy Yellow Pepper Sauce, Rice, Potatoes, Boiled Egg, Botija Olive
Seco De Res
Beef Short Rib Cilantro Stew, Rice, Beans, Criolla Sauce
Pescado Con Langostinos
Fried Fish, Grilled Shrimps, Creamy Yellow Pepper Sauce, Rice
Arroz Con Mariscos
Seasfood Peruvian Risotto Style, Criolla Sauce
Tallarines A La Huancaina
Linguine, Creamy Yellow Pepper Cheese Sauce, Beef Lomo Saltado, Cilantro, Parmesan
Lomo Saltado
Stir Fry, Onion, Tomato, Rice, Fries, Lomo Sauce
Arroz Chaufa
Chicken, Beef, Musroom Or Capon (shirmp, Chicken & Pork) Peruvian Fried Rice
Lomo Saltado A Lo Pobre
Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Stir Fry, Onion, Tomato, Rice, Fries, Sweet Banana Fries, Fried Egg
Tallarin Saltado
Chicken, Beef, Musroom Or Capon (shirmp, Chicken & Pork) Noodles, Stir Fry, Veggies, Sesame Oil
Tacu Tacu Mar & Tierra
Rice-bean Fried Cake, Beef & Shrimp Saltado, Fried Bananas, Balsamic Reduction
Tacu Tacu Del Huerto
Rice-bean Fried Cake, Mushroom Creamy Saltado, Fried Bananas
Pescado A Lo Macho
Fried Fish, Creamy Aji-panca Sauce, Seafood, Rice, Roasted Potatoes
Sides
Desserts
Senor Aji Bread Pudding
Homemade Bread Pudding
Alfajores
Delicate Shortbread Cookies Filled With Dulce De Leche
Churros Con Algarrobina
Fried Dough Pastry With Algarrobina & Pisco Dipping Sauce
Volcan De Chocolate
Chocolate Lava Cake Topped With Vanilla Ice Cream
Maracuya Cheesecake
Cheesecake Topped With Passion Fruit Sauce
Helado De Lucuma
Lucumaice Cream (peruvian Fruit With Caramelly Flavor)
Lucuma Scoop
Vanilla Scoop
Signature Cocktails
House Margarita
Red Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Tequila
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Fernet Branca
Cointreau
Drambuie
Vermouth Extra Dry
Vermouth Rosso
Grand Marnier
Courvoisier VS
Hennessyn VS
Remy Martin VSOP
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Peach Schnapps
Sour Apple Schnapps
Baileys
Blue Curacaò
