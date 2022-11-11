Restaurant header imageView gallery

Senor Ají Peruvian Kitchen

6701 N Milburn Ave #130

Fresno, CA 93722

Empanadas Sampler (3 Pcs)
Lomo Saltado
Sweet Banana Fries

Chicha Morada

16oz Chicha Morada

$5.00

24oz Chicha Morada

$7.00

Pitcher Chicha Morada

$18.00

Maracuya

16oz Maracuya

$5.00

24oz Maracuya

$7.00

Pitcher Maracuya

$18.00

Guanabana

16oz Guanabana

$5.00

24oz Guanabana

$7.00

Pitcher Guanabana

$18.00

Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Inka Kola

$5.00

Diet Inka Kola

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.25

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Water

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Appetizers

Pulpo Al Olivo

$23.00

Octopus, Peruvian Olive Sauce, Avocado, Bread

Empanadas Criollas (2 Pcs)

$12.00

Crispy Pastry, Sofrito, Rocoto Sauce

Empanadas Sampler (3 Pcs)

$15.00

Crispy Pastry, Sofrito, Rocoto Sauce

Jalea

$26.00

Crispy Fried Seafood, Criolla Sauce, Yucca Fries, Aji Verde Sauce

Papa A La Huancaina

$13.00

Potatoes, Creamy Chili Cheese Sauce, Boiled Egg, Peruvian Olive

Pork Chicharron

$18.00

Fried Pork, Criolla Sauce, Yucca Fries, Aji Verde Sauce

Peruvian Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Peruvian Corn, Parsley, Parmesan, Mozarella, Flamed

Yucca Sampler

$15.00

Yucca Fries & Yucca Cheese Balls, Huancaina Sauce

Brochetas

$18.00

Chicken Or Shrimp Skewers, Anticuchera Sauce, Roasted Potato, Peruvian Corn, Rocoto Sauce

Anticuchos

$19.00

Beef Heart Skewers, Anticuchera Sauce, Roasted Potato, Peruvian Corn, Rocoto Sauce

Salchipapa

$16.00

Pollipapa

$16.00

Ceviches & Tiraditos

Ceviche Clasico

$19.00

Red Snapper, Onion, Cilantro, Corns, Sweet Potato

Ceviche Mixto

$21.00

Red Snapper & Seafood, Onion, Cilantro, Corns, Sweet Potato

Ceviche Trio

$26.00

Ceviche Mixto Sampler, Rocoto Pepper, Aji Amarillo Pepper, Traditional Citru Juice Leche De Tigre

Tiradito

$18.00

Sliced Red Snapper,aji Amarillo Pepper Sauce, Corns, Sweet Potato

Soups & Salads

Aguadito

$7.00

Chicken Cilantro Soup

Chupe De Camarones

$23.00

Shrimp Chowder, Egg, Rice, Milk Cream, Panca Chili

Ensalada Del Huerto

$14.00

Spring Green Mix, Onion, Tomato, Avocado

Ensalada De Quinoa

$16.00

Quinoa, Rocoto, Onion , Tomato, Parsley, Peruvian Corn, Avocado

Entrees

Aji De Gallina

$21.00

Chicken, Creamy Yellow Pepper Sauce, Rice, Potatoes, Boiled Egg, Botija Olive

Seco De Res

$31.00

Beef Short Rib Cilantro Stew, Rice, Beans, Criolla Sauce

Pescado Con Langostinos

$27.00

Fried Fish, Grilled Shrimps, Creamy Yellow Pepper Sauce, Rice

Arroz Con Mariscos

$28.00

Seasfood Peruvian Risotto Style, Criolla Sauce

Tallarines A La Huancaina

$29.00

Linguine, Creamy Yellow Pepper Cheese Sauce, Beef Lomo Saltado, Cilantro, Parmesan

Lomo Saltado

$19.00

Stir Fry, Onion, Tomato, Rice, Fries, Lomo Sauce

Arroz Chaufa

$19.00

Chicken, Beef, Musroom Or Capon (shirmp, Chicken & Pork) Peruvian Fried Rice

Lomo Saltado A Lo Pobre

$30.00

Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Stir Fry, Onion, Tomato, Rice, Fries, Sweet Banana Fries, Fried Egg

Tallarin Saltado

$19.00

Chicken, Beef, Musroom Or Capon (shirmp, Chicken & Pork) Noodles, Stir Fry, Veggies, Sesame Oil

Tacu Tacu Mar & Tierra

$33.00

Rice-bean Fried Cake, Beef & Shrimp Saltado, Fried Bananas, Balsamic Reduction

Tacu Tacu Del Huerto

$22.00

Rice-bean Fried Cake, Mushroom Creamy Saltado, Fried Bananas

Pescado A Lo Macho

$30.00

Fried Fish, Creamy Aji-panca Sauce, Seafood, Rice, Roasted Potatoes

Sides

Cancha

$6.00

Peruvian Roasted Corn

Choclo

$6.00

Peruvian Corn

Cilantro Rice

$7.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Roated Potatoes

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Peruvian Beans

$7.00

Bread

$5.00

Jazmin Rice

$5.00

Tacu Tacu

$9.00

Sweet Banana Fries

$8.00

Side Yucca

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sauces

Aji Verde

$1.00

Rocoto Cream

$2.00

Spicy Rocoto

$2.00

Huancaina

$2.00

Criolla Sauce

$3.00

Desserts

Senor Aji Bread Pudding

$13.00

Homemade Bread Pudding

Alfajores

$8.00

Delicate Shortbread Cookies Filled With Dulce De Leche

Churros Con Algarrobina

$8.00

Fried Dough Pastry With Algarrobina & Pisco Dipping Sauce

Volcan De Chocolate

$12.00

Chocolate Lava Cake Topped With Vanilla Ice Cream

Maracuya Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake Topped With Passion Fruit Sauce

Helado De Lucuma

$9.00

Lucumaice Cream (peruvian Fruit With Caramelly Flavor)

Lucuma Scoop

$5.00

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

Signature Cocktails

Algarrobina

$14.00

Chichatini

$13.00

Chilcano Aji Amarillo

$14.00

Cuzco Mule

$14.00

Gin Tonica

$14.00

Machu Picchu

$13.00

Maracuya Sour

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Peru Libre

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Pisco Sour Catedral

$21.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Sr. Aji Old Fashioned

$15.00

Sangria

Sangria Glass

$11.00

Sangria Pitcher

$46.00

House Margarita

House Margarita

$11.00

Red Wine Glass

Avalon Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Daou Cabernet Glass

$16.00

Intipalka Malbec Glass

$16.00

Meiomi Pnot Noir Glass

$13.00

Justin Cabernet Glass

$17.00

Red Wine Bottle

Avalon Cabernet BTL

$38.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir BTL

$80.00

Caymus Cabernet BTL

$130.00

Daou Cabernet BTL

$60.00

Family Frank Cabernet 1.5 Lt BTL

$170.00

Intipalka Malbec BTL

$59.00

Justin Cabernet BTL

$62.00

Justin Isosceles BTL

$99.00

Meiomi Pnot Noir BTL

$47.00

Silver Oak Cabernet BTL

$130.00

CORKAGE FEE

$20.00

White Wine Glass

Avalon Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Hess Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Intipalka Chardonnay Glass

$15.00

Intipalka Souvignon Blanc Glass

$15.00

Seaglass Reisling Glass

$9.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

White Wine Bottle

Avalon Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Hess Chardonnay BTL

$39.00

Intipalka Chardonnay BTL

$56.00

Intipalka Souvignon Blanc BTL

$56.00

Rombauer Souvignon Blanc BTL

$90.00

Seaglass Reisling BTL

$30.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

CORKAGE FEE

$20.00

Champagne

Korbel Brut GLS

$10.00

Korbel Brut BTL

$36.00

Draft Beers

Lagunitas 16oz Draft

$8.00

Blue Moon 16oz Draft

$8.00

Modelo Especial 16oz Draft

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Corona Extra

$7.00

805 Firestone

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Peruvian Beer

Cristal

$9.00

Cuzquena

$9.00

Pilsen

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Tito's

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Roku

$12.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00

Rum/Cachaca

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Zacapa 23

$15.00

Myers's

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Lebon Cachaça

$9.00

Pisco

Quebranta

$11.00

Acholado

$11.00

Italia

$13.00

Mosto Verde

$15.00

Tequila

Hornitos

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Whiskey

Knob Creek

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Gentleman

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas Regal 12Yr

$12.00

The Balnenie 12Yr

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$15.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$13.00

Macallan 12Yr

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Black

$13.00

Jameson

$10.00

LOT 40

$15.00

Seagram S7

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Vermouth Extra Dry

$8.00

Vermouth Rosso

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Hennessyn VS

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$7.00

Baileys

$11.00

Blue Curacaò

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicharron Pollo

$10.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Kids Chiocken Chaufa

$8.00

Kids Fish & Veggies

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Tito's

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Roku

$12.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00

Rum/Cachaca

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Zacapa 23

$15.00

Myers's

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Lebon Cachaça

$9.00

Pisco

Quebranta

$11.00

Acholado

$11.00

Italia

$13.00

Mosto Verde

$15.00

Tequila

Hornitos

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Whiskey

Knob Creek

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Gentleman

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas Regal 12Yr

$12.00

The Balnenie 12Yr

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$15.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$13.00

Macallan 12Yr

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Black

$13.00

Jameson

$10.00

LOT 40

$15.00

Seagram S7

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00