Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga 8998 foothill blvd Suite 103b

371 Reviews

$

8998 Foothill Blvd

103B

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Order Again

Popular Items

Baja Style Fish Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Any 2 Taco Combo

Combos

Any 3 Taco Combo

Any 3 Taco Combo

$16.49
Any 2 Taco Combo

Any 2 Taco Combo

$12.99

Tacos

Baja Style Fish Taco

Baja Style Fish Taco

$3.99

Baja Style Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99

Chicken Taco

$3.99
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99
Potato Taco

Potato Taco

$3.49

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.29

Grilled Mahi Taco

$4.29

Surf (Fish) & Turf (Asada) Taco

$5.99

Surf (Shrimp) & Turf (Asada) Taco

$5.99

Burritos

Baja Style Surf And Turf Burrito

$13.99
Baja Style Shrimp Burrito

Baja Style Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Baja Style Fish Burrito burrito

$11.99

Classic Carne Asada Burrito

$9.99

Classic Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Classic Alpastor Burrito

$9.99

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi Burrito

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$12.99

Cali Surf n Turf Burrito

$15.99

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$9.99

Chicken Torta

$9.99

Al Pastor Torta

$9.99

Ceviche

Small Shrimp Ceviche

Small Shrimp Ceviche

$8.99
Medium Shrimp Ceviche

Medium Shrimp Ceviche

$17.99
Large Shrimp Ceviche

Large Shrimp Ceviche

$26.99

Small Mix Ceviche

$8.99Out of stock

Medium Mixed Ceviche

$17.99Out of stock

Large Mixed Ceviche

$26.99Out of stock

Small Imitation Crab Ceviche

$8.99

Medium Imitation Crab Ceviche

$17.99

Large Imitation Crab Ceviche

$26.99

Small Fish Ceviche

$8.99Out of stock

Medium Fish Ceviche

$17.99Out of stock

Large Fish Ceviche

$26.99Out of stock

Cocktails

20oz Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99
32oz Shrimp Cocktail

32oz Shrimp Cocktail

$24.99

20oz Campechana (Shrimp & Octopus)

$18.99

32oz Campechana (Shrimp & Octopus)

$26.99

Sides

Chips and guacamole

$5.99

Small Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Large Chips & Salsa

$4.49

Small Side Of Rice

$2.99

Large Side Of Rice (32oz)

$8.99

Small Side Of Beans

$2.99

Large Side Of Beans (32oz)

$8.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Agua Fresca

$3.29

Dessert

Artisan Date cookies 2 pack (contains nuts)

$2.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Señor baja is a family owned restaurant that specializes in baja style street food such as our world famous fish tacos. Our number one priority is to give our customer the three things we live by freshness great quality and an amazing experience.

8998 Foothill Blvd, 103B, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Directions

Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga image
Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga image
Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga image

