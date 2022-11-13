- Home
Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold 1264 Bay Dale Dr
No reviews yet
1264 Bay Dale Dr
Arnold, MD 21012
Order Again
Popular Items
Botanas
Fried Calamari
Fresh Calamari served with Chipotle sauce
Fresh Guacamole
Fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice.
Fajita-Dilla
Specialty Quesdailla to share with others, filled with onion, peppers, chicken, and cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Gaucamole.
Taquitos
Four rolled up and deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, jalapeños, Mexican crema and avocado.
Nachos
Our classic tortilla chips with beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream and melted Mexican cheese.
Queso Dip
Creamy queso dip. Served with tortilla chips.
Señors Wings
Elote Loco
Mexican street corn, charred then coated in mayo, queso fresco, tajin and valentina hot sauce.
Pupusas (1 PC)
Salads
Senor Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, carrots, avocados, and tortilla strips.
Oaxaca Salad
Lettuce, shredded Mexican cheese, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole with tortilla strips.
Sombrero Salad
Tortilla shell filled with grilled chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled peppers, onions, Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon and avocado.
Southwest Salmon Salad
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
Sopas
Vegetarian
Enchiladas Vegetarian
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with vegetables, topped with tomatillo salsa, Monterrey Jack cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Fajitas Vegetarian
Grilled green peppers, onions, zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms. Served with salad, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Portabello Tacos
3 Portobello Mushroom tacos served on soft corn tortillas with red cabbage and chipotle alloi.
Famous Birria
Birria Tacos
Our famous birria tacos, tortillas dipped into our barbacoa juices, stuffed with Mexican cheese, our slow roasted barbacoa, and onion and cilantro. Served with a cup of consome to dunk your tacos into.
Birria-Dilla
Our Famous Birria tacos but now in quesadilla form, served with consome cup, sour cream, and guac.
Birria Gorditas
Corn dough stuffed with onion, cilantro, barbacoa and cheese, smothered with barbacoa juices. Served with consomé.
Birria Mulitas
A mix between a taco and quesadilla that is filled with Oaxacan Cheese, Onion and Cilantro. Served With Consomé.
Birria Consome
Leftover juices from freshly cooked barbacoa mixed with corn, carrots, peas, onion and cilantro to make a broth that pairs perfectly with birria.
Steak
Steak Mexicano
Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with onions, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Steak con Gaucamole
Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with fresh guacamole. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Steak del Rancho
Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak topped with two huevos rancheros. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Seafood
Pescador
Tequila flambéed jumbo shrimps, scallops, crab meat and mushrooms, with grilled tilapia fillet in red pepper sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
El Marinero
Grilled tilapia, shrimp and scallops with cilantro, lime-butter sauce and peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Salmon Dona Tibe
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with mole Oaxaca, rice, vegetables and tortillas.
Salmon A La Mexicana
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with Salsa ala mexicana, rice, vegetables and tortillas.
Pescado Frito
Entire Pan Fried Tiliapia, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. ALA DIABLA | ALA MEXICANA MOJO DE AJO | PLAIN
Coctel de Camarones
Classic Mexican cocktail with jumbo shrimp, clamato juice, tomato sauce, avocado, onions and cilantro. Served cold with saltine crackers. (18oz).
Ceviche Quibracatre
A Bigger take on our ceviche made with shrimp, tilapia, crabmeat, spicy calamari, cooked with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, jalepenos, and cilantro.
Robertos Especial
Our chef unique spin on a grilled salmon fillet, scallops and shrimp drizzled with chef's specialty seafood salsa. Served with rice, vegetables and tortillas
Camarones ala Crema
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in Vodka with garlic, tomato, onion, seafood broth and crema served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded Mexican cheese, guacamole and tortillas.
Camarones Al Ajo
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, lime juice. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas.
Camarones ala Diabla
8 Jumbo shrimps sautéed with garlic, spicy tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
Siete Mares
A combination of 7 seafoods sautéed with vegetables and our secret salsa, served over fettuccini pasta.
Fuertes
Carne Asada
Grilled marinated skirt steak, served with rice and a side salad, pico de gallo, jalapeno toreado and tortillas.
Rancho Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, your choice of protein, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Mexican cheese.
Chile Relleno
Poblano Chile filled with chicken and cheese topped with our traditional mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Senors Fajitas
Sizzling chorizo and carnitas topped with grilled poblano peppers, onions and tomato, served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas & cheese
Tijuana Fajitas
Sizzling chicken and steak topped with grilled onions, nopales, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallops and zucchini, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Parrillada Chile
Grilled New York steak, chicken breast, chorizo, pork chop, shrimp, pico de gallo, nopales and jalapeño toreado. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Senor Chile
Poblano Chile filled with shrimp, scallops, cheese, topped with tomato salsa made with tequila and chipotle. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Fajita Molcajete
Grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onion, bell pepper, tomato, nopal topped with melted Oaxacan cheese. Served with rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Served in a molcajete stone.
Chef Temos pasta
Combos
Mar y Tierra
Grilled steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, served with rice, pico de gallo, side of salad, and tortillas.
Chori Pollo
Marinated grilled chicken breast with Mexican chorizo and melted mexican cheese. Served with rice, salad, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Chori Camaron
Jumbo shrimp with Mexican chorizo and melted mexican cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Los Amigos
One enchilada de mole, one cheese enchilada, one chicken tamale, and one chicken taquito. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
El Chile
One chicken tamale, one chicken taco, one steak sope. Served with blackbeans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
El Macho
Three al pastor tacos with nopales, topped with habanero slaw. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
El Puerco
One carnitas taco, one chorizo taco and one sope al pastor served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and black beans.
Tun Tun
Two beef mole enchiladas, carne asada|Grilled Skirt Steak. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
El Tulum
One barbacoa gordita, one carnitas sope, and one tinga mulita. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and beans.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Suizas
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with queso fresco, chicken and topped with Oaxaca mole. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Senor
Our Enchilidas comes with one mole topped enchilada, one suiza and one cheese enchilada filled with ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Rojas
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomato/guajillo salsa, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Faji-Enchiladas
Three enchiladas rojas stuffed with cheese and topped with chicken and steak fajita. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos
Mexican Street Tacos
Authentic Mexican Tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.
Tex Mex Tacos
Tex-Mex style tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream
Combo De Tacos
3 Tacos Corn Tortillas, Served with Rice and Beans (choose your Protien, And Style)
Pedros Tacos
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, topped with Chipotle sauce. Served with side of rice and beans.
Fajita Tacos
3 Tacos on flour tortillas topped with chicken and steak fajita, served with rice and beans.
Baja Tacos
Three fish tacos made with soft corn tortilla, Ensenada Baja California style. Beer and spices battered tilapia fillet, topped with pico de gallo, mango and slaw. Served with rice and beans.
Camaron Tacos
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, pico de gallo, topped with avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Joannas Tacos
Inspired by our #1 Fan, a taco paltter with a fish, shrimp, and chicken taco topped with pico de gallo, coleslaw, and queso fresco all on flour tortillas and served with rice and beans.
Street Food (Quesadillas/Tortas/Gorditas/Mulitas)
Quesadilla Loca
Our crazy twist on a quesadilla, 12" flour tortilla with your choice of protein, melted oaxaca cheese laid out in a bowl and then stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadilla Clasica
12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.
Tortas
Mexican grilled sandwich with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickle jalapeno, cheese, mayonnaise and a side of french fries.
Cubana Torta
Mexican grilled sandwich with marinated pork, carnitas, ham, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickle jalapeno, cheese, mayonnaise and a side of french fries.
Gordita
Corn dough fried then stuffed with black refried beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.
Mulita
A mix between a taco and quesadilla that is filled with Oaxacan cheese, your choice of protein and pico de gallo.
Sopes/Picaditas
A traditional antojito snack. Three handmade tortillas topped with your choice of carnitas,
Burritos / Chimichangas
Classic Burrito
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of Protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Bowl
Bowl stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Chimichanga
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Burrito Señor
A Burrito Classico filled with your choice of protein, then topped with Oaxacan mole, queso dip and tomatillo salsa. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Burrito Del Mar
12" flour tortilla filled with beer-battered catfish, shrimp, vegetables, cheese, pico de gallo guacamole, fries and our secret sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Mar y Tierra
12" flour tortilla filled with steak, shrimp, vegetables, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, fries and our secret sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Kids
Kids Burrito
Bean, Rice, And Cheese Burrito. Served w/ Fries
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Quesadilla with chicken. Served w/ Fries
Kids Taco
Kids Plain Taco with Chicken. Served with Rice and beans.
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 Chicken Tenders. Served w/ Fries.
Kids Taquitos
2 Taquitos. Served with Rice And Beans.
Kids fish N Chips
Mac&cheese
Desserts
N/A Drinks
Sides
Rice
Side Of Red Rice
Beans
Black Fried Beans
Side of Guacamole
Small Side Of Our Freshly Made Guacamole
Sour Cream
Side Of Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Side of Freshly-made Chopped Tomato, Onion, and jalapeño Peppers, with Salt, Lime Juice, and Cilantro
Mexican Cheese
Side of Mexican shredded cheese
French Fries
Side of French Fries w/ Ketchup
Mexican Crema
Side Of Crema Latina
Avocado
Side of Sliced Avocado
Queso Fresco (Grated)
Grated Queso Fresco Cheese.
Salsa and Chips
Chips N Salsa TOGO
Chiles Toreado (1)
Deep Fried Jalapeño (Packs a Punch)
Vegetables
Side of Mixed Veggies
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast
Side of Carne Asada
Chorizo Link
Shrimp (1)
1 Shrimp ala cart
Corn Tortilla
3 pieces
Flour Tortilla
3 pieces
Chips
Chile Toreado
Tamale (1)
Consome Side
Chile Relleno Side
Side of Queso Dip
Xtra Limes
Side of Salmon
Side of Mole
diced jalapenos
side cheddar cheese
habanero slaw
cilantro side
side white onions
side red onions
oli chipotle
xtra ranch
xtra blue chese
enchilada 1
Plantains - platanos side
Taco Tuesday
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1264 Bay Dale Dr, Arnold, MD 21012