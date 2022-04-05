Senor Donkey imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Senor Donkey Senor 1 Inc

review star

No reviews yet

4215 Padre Blvd

South Padre Island, TX 78597

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Queso Dip
Parillada For 4
Rice Side

Starters

Large Queso Dip

$9.99

Calamari

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Side Of Salsa

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Mexican Corn On The Cob

$4.99

Ceviche

$13.99

French Fries

$3.99

Queso Flameado

$8.99

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$9.99

Guacamole Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Corn Special

$2.50Out of stock

Local Favorites

Mexican Tacos

Orden De Tacos De Birria

$14.99

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

$12.99

Green Enchiladas

$12.99

Fajita Nachos

$15.25

Sizzling Fajita Platers

Burrito - Fajita

$16.25

Pollo Asado

$15.25

Burrito - Texas

$12.99

Beef Mexican Plate

$14.99

Senor Donkey Flautas

$12.99

Taco Salad

$11.25

Donkey Burger

$11.99

Fajita Torta

$15.25

Crunchy Tacos

$11.99

Fajita Ixtapa

$29.25

Soft Tacos

$12.99

Tortilla Soup

$9.99Out of stock

La Mamalona Burger

$14.99

Taco Pirata

$14.99

Whole Chicken

$22.25

Big Donkey Wrap

$18.99

Black Drum Filet

$18.99Out of stock

Tampiquena

$21.99

Bean And Chesse Nacho

$10.99

Bean Soup

Seafood Baskets

Fish Basket - MED

$14.25

Fish Basket - LRG

$16.25

Shrimp Basket - MED

$14.25

Shrimp Basket - LRG

$16.25

Chicken Basket - MED

$14.25

Chicken Basket - LRG

$16.25

Combo Basket - MED

$14.25

Combo Basket - LRG

$17.25

Trio Basket

$17.25

Cook Your Catch

$10.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.50

Whole Red Snapper

$21.99

Botana Specials

Parillada for 2

$36.99

Parillada For 4

$58.99

20 Piece Botana

$31.25

40 Piece Botana

$56.25

Featured Dishes

Blackened Fish Xtapa

$18.99

Blackened Fish Veracruz

$15.99

Chimichanga

$13.99

Chalupas

$11.99

Pete’s Carnitas

$15.25

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Caldo De Marisco

$16.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.99

Two Bean & Cheese Tacos

$6.99

BB Cheeseburger

$8.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.25

Kids Fried Fish

$8.25

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.25

A La Carte

Shrimp A La Carte

$2.00

Fish A La Carte

$3.00

4oz Fajitas

$6.00

1 Crunch Taco

$4.00

1 Side Taco

$4.00

1 Side Enchilada

$4.00

1 Side Cheese Enchilada

$2.00

1 Side Chalupa

$4.00

4oz Chicken Fajita

$6.00

Side Flauta

$2.00

Sides

Guacamole Side 2oz

$3.00

Corn Tortillas Side

$2.00

Flour Tortillas Side

$2.00

Rice Side

$3.75

Refried Beans Side

$3.75

Charro Beans Side

$3.75

Cup Side Pico De Gallo

$3.75

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Cheese Side

$1.50

Dressing Side

$0.85

Jalapeños Side

$1.50

Tomato Side

$1.50

Mayo Side

$0.85

Limes Side

$1.50

Pickles Side

$1.00

Whole Pickle

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.50

Ixtapa Sauce

$5.00

Sliced Avacado

$2.50

Onion

$1.50

Cherry

$1.50

Slices Baccon

$1.50

Cup Of Guacamole

$8.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.00

Flan

$6.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Tres Leches

$7.99

Frank the Tanks

Shrimp Hulk

$16.99

Shrimp Chalupas

$14.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$17.99

Shrimp quesadilla

$12.99

NA Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coffee

$2.55

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

Coca Mexican

$3.75

Fanta Punch

$3.75Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Apple Soda

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.50

Choco-milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Bottle Water Emp

$1.00

Margarita's

Margarita

$10.00

Cadillac Marg

$13.00

Ultra Prem Marg

$16.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

AMF

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gin Fizz

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Specialty

Skinny Rita

$13.99

Autemn Time

$15.00

Chartreuse Swizzle

$15.00

Fox Rose Fix

$15.00

House Special

$15.00

Kiss yo momma

$15.00

Maple Apple Cider Punch

$15.00

Melon Ball Cocktail

$15.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

House Vodka

$5.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Skyy

$6.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$6.00

Skyy Cherry

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Skyy Grape

$6.00

Skyy Passion Fruit

$6.00

Skyy Pineapple

$6.00

Skyy Raspberry

$6.00

Skyy Strawberry

$6.00

Skyy Vanilla

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

House Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Appleton Estate

$7.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Captain Morgan White

$6.00

Cruzan 151

$6.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$6.00

Cruzan Coconut

$6.00

Cruzan Guava

$6.00

Cruzan Mango

$6.00

Cruzan Passion Fruit

$6.00

Cruzan Raspberry

$6.00

Cruzan Strawberry

$6.00

Cruzan Vanilla

$6.00

House Rum

$5.00

Myers Dark

$6.00

Tequila

Avion Silver

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Repo

$9.00

Clase Azul Plata

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Repo

$8.00

House Tequlia

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Platinum

$22.00

Patron Repo

$9.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Sauza Gold

$6.00

Sauza Silver

$6.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$10.00

Tres Gen Repo

$9.00

Tres Gen Silver

$8.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

House Whiskey

$5.00

House Bourbon

$5.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Elijah Craig 12yr

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Silver Select

$25.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson 18yr

$15.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Cordial

Baileys

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Scotch

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$25.00

Johnny Walker Green

$18.00

Johnny Walker Red

$11.00

Lagavulin

$12.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Laphroaig 18yr

$20.00

Macallan

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Macallan 15yr

$25.00

Oban

$14.00

Cognac

Campus Extra

$45.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII

$275.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4215 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Directions

Gallery
Senor Donkey image

