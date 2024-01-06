- Home
Señor Frogs Ft. Lauderdale
No reviews yet
225 South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
FOOD
Starters
- Appetizer Sampler$40.00
Delicious mix of 4 cheese quesadillas, 4 chicken taquitos, 8buffalo or chili BBQ wings and 4 jalapeño poppers, served with carrots, celery sticks and homemade ranch dressing.
- Boneless Wings$18.00
Crispy cauliflower florets, served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice.
- Cauliflower Wings$18.00+
Crispy cauliflower florets, served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice.
- Chicken Taquitos (5 pcs)$15.00
Crunchy corn tortilla, filled with chicken, fresh guacamole, topped with sour cream, pasilla sauce, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and queso fresco. (GF)
- Guacamole$15.00
- House Salsa$11.00
Crunchy corn tortilla chips accompanied with our homemade chunky salsa.(V-VG-GF)
- Jalapeno Poppers$14.00
Golden brown crispy jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, served with ranch dressing. (V-GF)
- Mexican Street Corn$11.00
Traditional street corn OFF THE COBB topped with mayonnaise, fresh cheese, spicy Tajin® and lime (V-VG-GF)
- Nachos$14.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)
- Nachos w. Carne Asada$20.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)
- Nachos w. Chicken$16.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)
- Nachos w. Shrimp$20.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)
- Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole
- Quesadilla w. Carne Asada$19.00
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole
- Quesadilla w. Pulled Chicken$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole
- Quesadilla w. Shrimp$20.00
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole
- Queso Dip$12.00
House melted 3 cheese blend, onions and pepper, topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips
- Queso Dip w. Chorizo$13.00
House melted 3 cheese blend, onions and pepper, topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips
- Shrimp Ceviche Trio$30.00
HOUSE: Topped with pico de gallo and citrus marinade. TROPICAL: Topped with our fresh mango salsa, red onion and spices. AGUACHILE: Topped with red onion, jalapeños, cucumber and cilantro, served with homemade corn tortilla chips and plantains.
- Wings$18.00+
Crispy wings, served with carrots,celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice. (GF)
- Pretzel Bites$11.00
- Chef Apetizers$15.00
Soup and Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Traditional Mexican recipe: rice, pulled chicken, topped with chili-lime, tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, pasilla chili, queso fresco, and a side of sour cream and lime. (GF)
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and homemade Caesar dressing. (V-GF)
- Fiesta Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell, refried beans, rice, romaine lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, and queso fresco, served with chipotle ancho dressing. (V)
- Tropical Mango Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, sliced cucumber, topped with our fresh mango sauce and candied pecans, served with mango habanero dressing. (V-VG-GF)
Enchiladas and Fajitas
- Enchiladas Mole$21.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, topped with 3 cheese blend, sour cream onions and queso fresco, served with rice and refried beans. (GF)
- Enchiladas Rojas$21.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, topped with 3 cheese blend, sour cream onions and queso fresco, served with rice and refried beans. (GF)
- Enchiladas Verdes$21.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, topped with 3 cheese blend, sour cream onions and queso fresco, served with rice and refried beans. (GF)
- Fajitas trio$28.00
Trio of chicken, shrimp, and carne asada. Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
- Fajitas w. Carne Asada$23.00
Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
- Fajitas w. Chicken$21.00
Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
- Fajitas w. Shrimp$25.00
Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
- Fajitas w. Veggies$20.00
Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
Tacos
- Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
Corn tortillas, homemade guacamole, carne asada topped with cilantro, onions and lime. (GF)
- Carnitas Tacos$18.00
Corn tortillas, slow braised pork, homemade guacamole topped with fresh pico de gallo and lime. (GF)
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos$20.00
Corn tortillas, blackened grilled shrimp, homemade guacamole, chipotle ancho dressing cabbage with fresh pico de gallo and lime. (GF)
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$20.00
Corn tortillas, grilled blackened mahi, homemade guacamole, chipotle dressing, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime. (GF)
- Pulled Chicken Tacos$18.00
Corn tortillas, chicken tinga, topped with fresh pico de gallo and lime (GF)
- Veggie Tacos$16.00
Corn tortilla homemade guacamole, grilled mix of poblano peppers, mushrooms and corn, topped with fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco and lime (VG-GF)
- Quesabirria Tacos$21.00
- Blackened Mahi$20.00
Burritos
- Carne Asada Burrito$20.00
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
- Carnitas Burrito$20.00
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
- Chicken Burrito$20.00
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
- Mahi Burrito$21.00Out of stock
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, white rice, refried beans, blackened mahi, pico de gallo and chipotle dressing. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips.
- Shimp Burrito$21.00
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
- Veggie Burrito$18.00
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
Bowls
- Carne Asada Bowl$20.00
Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, carne asada, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF
- Carnitas Bowl$20.00
Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, braised pork, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF
- Chicken Bowl$20.00
Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, pulled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF
- Shrimp Bowl$20.50
White rice, beans, 3 cheese blend, blackened grilled shrimp, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle dressing. GF
- Veggie Bowl$18.00
Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, grilled veggies, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$21.00
Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges
- BBQ Pulled Pork$25.00
Tender pulled BBQ pork topped with fresh crispy onions and a side of freshly made slaw served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges
- Spicy Chicken Blue$21.00
Crispy chicken smothered in our homemade buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges.
- surf & Turf$25.00
Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges
- Mac & Cheese Burger$25.00
Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges
- Pastrami Burguer$25.00
Tortas
- Carne Asada Torta$20.00
Citrus marinated, refried beans, homemade guacamole and fresh pico de gallo with a side of pickled jalapeños, served in a ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips
- Carnitas Torta$20.00
Slow braise pork, refried beans, homemade guacamole and fresh pico de gallo with a side of pickled jalapeño served in a ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips
- Fish Sandwich$21.00
- Shrimp Sandwich$21.00
Main Entrees
- Carne Asada Entree$25.00
Citrus marinated, served with Mexica rice, refried beans, homemade guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños and onions and corn tortillas (GF)
- Carnitas Entree$23.00
Slow braised pork, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade guacamole fresh pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and corn tortillas
- Chipotle Chicken$23.00
- Grilled cedar Salmon$27.00
- Cilantro Garlic Shrimp$25.00
- A LA Diabla Shrimp$25.00
- Mango Tropical Mahi-Mahi$25.00
BBQ
- BBQ Chicken$25.00
Oven roasted chicken, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges
- BBQ Combo$30.00
Tender pork ribs, roasted chicken, and grilled shrimp, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges
- BBQ Ribs$28.00
Tender pork ribs, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw and potato wedges
Specials
Desserts
- Chocolate Mousse$11.00
Special cake with homemade chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream, Mazapan, Ferrero Rocher ® chocolate and waffle straws (V)
- Churros$11.00
Golden brown deep-fried crispy churros served with caramel, coated in cinnamon sugar, served with traditional Mexican chocolate sauce
- 2For 20$20.00
- 3 Leches Cake$11.00
- key Lime Pie$11.00
- Birthday Dessert
- Churros
Kids Menu
Buffet
Buffet Food
Buffet Open bar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
225 South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316