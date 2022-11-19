Restaurant header imageView gallery

Señor Jose's Mexican Restaurant And Cantina

466 sw Port Saint Lucie blvd unit 119-120

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

Popular Items

Individual birria tacos
2 Empanadas
Birria taco Combo

Antojitos y Botanas

Totopos (chips & salsa)

$4.50

Guacamole SM

$8.75

Guacamole LG

$13.00

Queso Blanco

$7.00

Creamy white queso for dipping

2 Empanadas

$9.00

2 Big home made Empanadas Choice of chicken or beef, side of sour cream and chipotle dipping sauce

Flautas

$13.00

3 Flour tortillas filled and rolled. Fried crispy with chicken melted cheese.

Mango Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Fully cooked shrimp ceviche fresh squeezed lime juice, mango, tomato made fresh to order

Aguachile

$15.00

Shrimp Cured In Fresh Squeezed lime juice, spicy Serrano Peppers, Red onion, Cucumber.

Nachos

$10.00

Chihuahua cheese, Sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, Pickled jalapeno

Quesadilla

$10.00

Mexican Street Corn/ Elote

$9.00

Salads/ Ensaladas

Ensalada De Taco

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, pico, guacamole, Ranch Dressing

Mexican Cobb Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Cheese, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Egg, Guacamole pico, Dressing.

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Fajita Taco Bowl

$16.00

Hamburger/ Hamburguesas

El Norteno

$12.00

Classic 8oz Ground sirloin Burger and Fries

El Mexicano

$12.00

Mexican Style, 8oz Ground Sirloin, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeno, lime Mayo, Bacon, fries.

Torta Mexicana

$10.00

Street Tacos combos

Lengua/Beef Tongue Tacos (3) combo

$17.00

Order of 3 Authentic Mexican street tacos topped with Onion and Cilantro. Rice and beans, grilled jalapeno and sauteed onion. Add any additional toppings for .25 cents

Steak Tacos (3) Combo

$15.00

Order of 3 Authentic Mexican street tacos topped with Onion and Cilantro. Rice and beans, grilled jalapeno and sauteed onion. Add any additional toppings for .25 cents

Chicken Tacos (3) Combo

$14.00

Order of 3 Authentic Mexican street tacos topped with Onion and Cilantro. Rice and beans, grilled jalapeno and sauteed onion. Add any additional toppings for .25 cents

Al Pastor Tacos (3) Combo

$14.00

Order of 3 Authentic Mexican street tacos topped with Onion and Cilantro. Rice and beans, grilled jalapeno and sauteed onion. Add any additional toppings for .25 cents

Carnitas Tacos (3) Combo

$14.00

Order of 3 Authentic Mexican street tacos topped with Onion and Cilantro. Rice and beans, grilled jalapeno and sauteed onion. Add any additional toppings for .25 cents

Chorizo Tacos (3) Combo

$14.00

Order of 3 Authentic Mexican street tacos topped with Onion and Cilantro. Rice and beans, grilled jalapeno and sauteed onion. Add any additional toppings for .25 cents

Camaron Tacos (3) combo

$18.00

Order of 3 Authentic Mexican street tacos topped with Onion and Cilantro. Rice and beans, grilled jalapeno and sauteed onion. Add any additional toppings for .25 cents

Ground beef (3) Combo

$14.00

Street Party Tacos

6 Tacos

$18.00

Choose from Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Al-Pastor, Chorizo, (lengua $1 More Each) Topped with cilantro and onion. Any additional toppings .25 cents each

9 Tacos

$27.00

Choose from Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Al-Pastor, Chorizo, (lengua $1 More Each) Topped with cilantro and onion. Any additional toppings .25 cents each

12 Tacos

$36.00

Choose from Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Al-Pastor, Chorizo, (lengua $1 More Each) Topped with cilantro and onion. Any additional toppings .25 cents each

3 tacos

$10.00

Puffy Tacos

2 Steak Puffy Tacos

$10.00

Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.

2 Pollo Puffy Tacos

$9.00

Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.

2 Carnitas Puffy Tacos

$9.00

Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.

2 Al Pastor Puffy Tacos

$9.00

Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.

2 Chorizo Puffy Tacos

$9.00

Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.

2 Lengua Puffy Tacos

$11.00

Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.

2 Shrimp Puffy Tacos

$12.00

Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.

2 Birria Puffy Tacos

$10.00

Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.

2 Picadillo puffy tacos

$10.00

Dinner Quesadillas

Dinner Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Griddled Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese

Dinner Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Griddled Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese

Dinner Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Griddled Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese

Dinner Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Griddled Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese

Dinner Mushroom Quesadilla

$15.00

Griddled Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese

Dinner Al Pastor Quesadilla

$15.00

Griddled Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese

Dinner Carnitas Quesadilla

$15.00

Griddled Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese

Dinner Diablo Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Griddled Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese

Molcajetes

Molcajete Pollo, Carne, Chorizo

$25.00

Grilled steak, Chicken, Chorizo in a roasted garlic verde sauce. Served Sizzling in a traditional lava rock Molcajete with choice of corn or flour tortilla. Pico de gallo, Guacamole, sour cream. Rice and beans

Surf and Turf - Mar y Tierra Molcajete

$30.00

Marinated Grilled Steak, Chorizo, Chicken And Shrimp in a roasted garlic verde sauce. Served Sizzling in a traditional lava rock Molcajete with choice of corn or flour tortilla. Pico de gallo, Guacamole, sour cream. Rice and beans

Burritos

Pork Burrito R&B Inside

$14.00

Chicken Burrito R&B Inside

$14.00

Birria/ Mx Brisket Burrito R&b Inside

$14.00

Ground Beef Burrito R&b Inside

$14.00

Skirt Steak Fajita Burrito R&B Outside

$19.00

Includes grilled bell pepper and onion

Shrimp Fajita Burrito R&B Outside

$19.00

Includes grilled bell pepper and onion

Mexican Burrito

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito R&B Outside

$19.00

Asada burrito R&B Inside

$14.00

Veggie burrito

$13.00

Burrito no carne

$12.00

Enchiladas

Chicken/ Pollo Enchiladas

$17.00

4 Corn Tortillas Rolled in sauce, baked with chihuahua cheese served with rice and beans. Choose from Verde or rojo sauce

Pulled Pork/ Carnitas Enchiladas

$17.00

4 Corn Tortillas Rolled in sauce, baked with chihuahua cheese served with rice and beans. Choose from Verde or rojo sauce

Steak/ Carne Asada Enchiladas

$17.00

4 Corn Tortillas Rolled in sauce, baked with chihuahua cheese served with rice and beans. Choose from Verde or rojo sauce

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$16.00

4 Corn Tortillas Rolled in sauce, baked with chihuahua cheese served with rice and beans. Choose from Verde or rojo sauce

Birria/ Mx Brisket Enchiladas

$17.00

Picadillo enchiladas

$16.00

Enchiladas queso

$16.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas SM

$19.00

Steak Fajitas LG

$28.00

Chicken Fajitas SM

$17.00

Chicken Fajitas LG

$25.00

Shrimp Fajitas SM

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas LG

$27.00

Trio Fajitas SM

$24.00

Trio Fajitas LG

$32.00

From the grill

Carne Asada -Skirt steak

$19.00

Ribeye

$24.00

Chicken/ Pechuga a la parilla

$17.00

Birria

Birria taco Combo

$15.00

Traditional Slow cooked braised Beef brisket . Includes consome dipping sauce.

Birria Quesadilla

$14.00

Traditional Slow cooked braised Beef brisket . Includes consome dipping sauce.

Pizza Birria

$20.00

Traditional Slow cooked braised Beef brisket . Includes consome dipping sauce.

Individual birria tacos

$4.00

Traditional Slow cooked braised Beef brisket . Includes consome dipping sauce.

Consome

$3.00

Chicken Birria Combo

$15.00

Carnitas / Slow Cooked Pork

Carnitas de puerco

$17.00

Served with sides of rice and Beans. Choose from corn or flour tortilla. Tender slow cooked pork shoulder

Carnitas en Salsa Verde

$18.00

Served with sides of rice and Beans. Choose from corn or flour tortilla. Tender pork carnitas smothered in green sauce.

Carnitas a la Diabla

$18.00

Served with sides of rice and Beans. Choose from corn or flour tortilla. Diablo/ Spicy Pork carnitas smothered in red chili pepper sauce

Soups/ Caldos

Chicken Soup - Pollo SM

$10.00

Chicken Soup - Pollo LG

$15.00

Beef Stew - Caldo de res SM

$12.00

Beef Stew - Caldo de res LG

$16.00

Menudo SM

$13.00

Menudo LG

$17.00

Kids

Kids 2 Tacos

$5.00

Kid bean and beef burrito

$7.00

Kids Chicken tenders and fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$8.00

Mariscos

Mojarra

$19.00

Caldo Camaron

$17.00

7 Mares

$22.00

Coktel Camaron

$14.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Churros & Ice-cream

$8.00

Sides

Rice and beans

$3.50

Fries

$4.25

Sour Cream

$0.75

Cheese

$0.75

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Rice Lg

$4.50

Beans Lg

$4.50

Extra salsa

$0.50

Lunch

3 taco lunch

$10.99

Quesadilla lunch

$10.99

Enchiladas lunch

$10.99

Veggie

Veggie burrito

$14.00

Veggie enchiladas

$16.00

Veggie fajitas

$15.00

Veggie taco bowl

$15.00

Veggie burrito bowl

$12.00

Veggie quesadilla

$15.00

Veggie nachos

$10.00

Agua Frescas

Fresa MD

$4.50

Fresa LG

$5.50

Frutas MD

$4.50

Frutas LG

$5.50

Horchata MD

$4.50

Horchata LG

$5.50

Jamaica MD

$4.50

Jamaica LG

$5.50

Limon MD

$4.50

Limon LG

$5.50

Mango MD

$4.50

Mango LG

$5.50

Melon MD

$4.50

Melon LG

$5.50

Sandia MD

$4.50

Sandia LG

$5.50

Tamarindo MD

$4.50

Tamarindo LG

$5.50

Piña LG

$5.50

Piña MD

$4.50

Pepsi Products

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Crush

$3.25

Fruit punch

$3.25

lemonade

$3.25

Jarritos

Mango

$3.50

Mandarina

$3.50

limon jarri

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Toronja

$3.50

Guava

$3.50

Pina

$3.50

Coca MX

$3.50

Manzanita

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Tamarindo

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

466 sw Port Saint Lucie blvd unit 119-120, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

