Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.00

Loaded Queso

$7.00

Choriqueso

$7.00

Bean Dip

$5.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Mozzarella Bites

$7.00

6 Wings

$9.00

Guacamole Live

$10.00

Muncheese Fries

$12.00

SOFT DRINKS

COCA COLA

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

COKE ZERO

$3.25

DR PEPPER

$3.25

ORANGE FANTA

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.00

BOTTLE SODA

$3.75

AGUAS FRESCAS

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$3.25

UNSWEET TEA

$3.25

LUNCH COMBOS

#1 (ENCHILADAS)

$9.00

#2 (TACOS)

$9.00

#3 (CHILE RELLENO)

$9.00

#4 TACO SALAD

$9.00

#5 FAJITA PLATTER

$11.00

#6 CHIMICHANGA

$10.00

#7 CHILAQUILES

$12.00

#8 HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$10.00

#9 CHEESE N STEAK BURRITO

$9.00

DESSERTS

FLAN

$5.00

TRES LECHES CAKE

$6.00

FRESAS CON CREMA

$7.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.00

BANANA MONCHIEMICHANGA

$8.00

ANTOJITOS

SOPES

$4.50

GORDITAS

$5.00

KEKAS

$10.00

CHZ N STEAK BURRITO

$12.00

QUESADILLA

$10.00

RAPIDO BURRITO

$10.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$13.00

TACOS

STREET TACOS

$9.00

MUNCHIES TACOS

$12.00

SINGLE STREET TACO

$3.25

SINGLE MUNCHIES TACO

$4.25

QUESADILLA

$8.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS MEALS

KIDS SOPA & FLAUTAS

$6.50

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$6.50

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$6.50

KIDS TACO

$6.50

LITTLE STEVEN SPECIAL

$6.50

SPECIALTIES

SPECIALTIES PLATES

TORTA REGULAR

$13.00

MUNCHIES TORTA

$15.00

ENCHILADAS MEXICAN FLAG

$10.00

ENCHILADAS CHILANGAS

$10.00

MONCHIMICHANGA

$16.00

SOPE

$4.00

GORDITA

$4.00

MACHETE

$14.00

KEKAS

$10.00

BAR MENU

Margaritas

16oz Lime House Margarita

$5.50

32oz Lime House Margarita

$10.50

16oz Flavor Margarita

$6.00

32oz Flavor Margarita

$11.50

16oz Black Margarita

$8.00

32oz Black Margarita

$15.00

16oz Habanero Margarita

$8.00

32oz Habanero Margarita

$15.00

16oz Gold Margarita

$8.00

32oz Gold Margarita

$15.00

16oz Skinny Margarita

32oz Skinny Margarita

Domestic Beer

Draft 16oz Budlight

$3.75

Daft 16oz Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Draft 16oz Domestic Beer

$3.75

Draft 32oz Budlight

$7.00

Draft 32oz Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Draft 32oz Domestic Beer

$7.00

Mixed Drinks

Long Island Ice tea

$9.00

Tequila sunrise

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Classic Mojito

$7.00

Flavor Mojito

$7.50

Bahama Mamma

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Daiquiry

$5.50

Pina Colada

$5.50

Whel Mix Drink

$5.00

Label mix Drink

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Jarrito grande

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$8.00

EL ADIOS MF

$10.00

PURPLE SIN

$8.00

Domestic Bottle beer

Michelob Ultra Bot

$3.00

Bud Light Bot

$3.00

Domestic Bottled Beer

$3.00

Imported Bottled Beer

Imported Bottled Beer

$3.25

Corona

$3.25

Pacifico

$3.25

XX Lagger

$3.25

XX Amber

$3.25

Victoria

$3.25

Modelo

$3.25

Negra Modelo

$3.25

Imported Draft Beer

Draft 16oz Imported

$4.00

Draft 32 oz Domestic

$7.50

MICHELADA

MICHELADA DOMESTIC BEER

$12.00

MICHELADA IMPORTED

$13.00

SPECIALS

CORONA $3

$3.00

FAJITA PLATTER $8

$8.00

4 TACOS AND SODA

$10.00

LIME MARG 16OZ

$5.00

SHOTS TEQUILA

TEQUILA SHOT $5

$5.00

TEQUILA SHOT $7

$7.00

TEQUILA SHOT $9

$9.00

TEQUILA SHOT $25

$25.00

CHICKEN

MILANESA

$15.00

EL FUERTE SPECIAL

$14.00

EL CRAZY POLLO

$15.00

STEVEN SPECIAL

$9.99

BEEF

QUESABIRRIAS

$13.00

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$15.00

CARNE ASADA

$15.00

PORK

CARNITAS

$12.00

CHILE SECO

$12.00

COSTILLAS EN SALSA VERDE

$12.00

GO HOGS AVOCADO BOWL

$13.00

ENCHILADAS WOO PIG

$12.00

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$15.00

FISH CEVICHE

$15.00

TACOS GOBERNADOR

$14.00

AGUACHILES 4 MARES

$44.00

AGUACHILE

$15.00

CAMARONES SARANDEADOS

$15.00

CAMARONES AL CHIPOTLE

$15.00

CAMAqRONES AL MOJO

$15.00

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$15.00

VEGGIE

VEGGIES

VEGGIE FAJITA

$13.00

2 BEAN BURRITOS & RICE

$9.00

SOPES DE QUESO(3)

$10.00

SOPES DE RAJAS (3)

$10.00

SOPES DE BEANS (3)

$10.00

REAL TACO SALAD

$10.00

2 SPINACH ENCHI R&B

$9.00

FAJITAS

POLLO FAJITAS

$13.00

CARNE FAJITAS

$15.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.00

CHICKEN CHEESE POBLANO FAJITAS

$13.00

BEEF CHEESE POBLANO FAJITAS

$16.00

NOPALES AND CHORIZO FAJITA

$13.00

SENOR MUNCHIES FAJITA

$18.00

PARRILLADA

$30.00

A LA CARTE

CHICKEN SOFT TACO

$3.00

BEEF SOFT TACO

$3.00

BEEF CRUNCHY TACO

$3.00

CHICKEN CRUNCHY TACP

$3.00

TOSTADA DE TINGA

$3.75