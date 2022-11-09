Senor Peppers
167 Reviews
$$
108 Janesville St
Oregon, WI 53575
Popular Items
N/A Drinks
Fountain Sodas
A choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Tropicana Lemonade, Orange Crush, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer or Club Soda.
Glass Of Juice
A generous glass of ice-cold Apple Juice or pulp-free Orange Juice. No refills.
Shirley Temple
A mix of Sprite, grenadine and a cherry served over ice. Non-alcoholic. No refills.
Hot Coffee
Freshly brewed coffee served with creamer and sugar or sweetener.
Mexican Hot Chocolate
**Gluten Free**
Glass Of Milk
A generous glass of 2% milk. Plain white milk or handcrafted chocolate milk with Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup. No refills.
Iced Tea
In-house brewed lemon Iced Tea. Served over ice and garnished with a slice of lemon. No refills.
Jarritos
Naturally flavored imported Mexican soda in Lime, Strawberry, Pineapple, Tamarind or Tangerine. No caffeine and gluten free!
Ice-Cold Horchata
The tantalizing, delicious traditional Mexican rice drink. Sweet, with a dash of cinnamon and milk. Served chilled over ice. No refills. **Gluten Free**
Coca-Cola Bottles
An imported bottle of cane-sugar sweetened Coca-Cola from Mexico, served with a glass of ice and ready for you to pour.
A La Carte
Regular Tacos
Three of our shredded chicken or ground beef flour or crunchy hard shell tacos. Topped with shredded cheese and lettuce. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas or Hard Shell**
Specialty Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of sautéed steak strips or tangy chorizo. Topped with cilantro, onions and green tomatillo salsa or chile de arbol hot sauce. *Can be ordered with flour tortillas.* **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Order of Quesadillas
Two flour tortillas, grilled and filled with melted cheese, and your choice of plain cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef. Premium meats extra.
Order of Enchiladas
Three rolled up white corn tortillas smothered in a red sauce, sour cream and filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. Premium meats extra.
Order of Tamales
Tender, savory pork soaked in a red sauce and steamed into the center of a corn pastry and served wrapped in a corn husk. Three per order. **Gluten Free**
Extra Regular Taco
One of our shredded chicken or ground beef, flour tortillas, soft corn tortillas or crunchy hard shell tacos. Topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and cilantro. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas or Hard Shell*
Extra Specialty Taco
A corn tortilla filled with your choice of sautéed steak strips or tangy chorizo. Topped with cilantro, onions and green tomatillo salsa or chile de arbol hot sauce. *Can be ordered with a flour tortilla.* **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Extra Enchilada
Extra Chimichanga
Extra Tamale
**Gluten Free**
Extra Chile Relleno
Side Orders
Mexican Rice
**Gluten Free**
Refried Beans
**Gluten Free**
Mexican Rice & Refried Beans
**Gluten Free**
Pico De Gallo
**Gluten Free**
Sliced Jalapeños
Sliced Jalapeños **Gluten Free**
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Flour Tortillas (3)
Corn Tortillas (3)
**Gluten Free**
Small Cheese Dip
**Gluten Free**
Small Guacamole
**Gluten Free**
Jalapeños Toreados (2)
Whole roasted jalapeños. **Gluten Free**
Extra Chips
**Gluten Free**
Extra Salsa - 3 1/4 oz
**Gluten Free**
Large To Go Salsa - 16oz
**Gluten Free**
Appetizers
Big Guacamole Dip
**Gluten Free**
Big Cheese Dip
**Gluten Free**
Jalapeño Poppers (7)
Queso Mazátlan
**Gluten Free**
Super Nachos
Our homemade chips covered in shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with melted shredded cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac. **Gluten Free**
Burritos
Steak Burrito
A rolled flour tortilla filled with steak strips, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream then topped with our delicious cheese sauce. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**
Cheese Steak Burrito
A rolled flour tortilla filled with steak strips, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with a side of rice and refried beans. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**
Burrito Loco
A rolled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guac & sour cream. Rice and beans. **Gluten Free when ordered without enchilada sauce and as a Bowl**
Fajita Burrito
Flavorful steak strips or juicy chicken strips sautéed in bell peppers and onions then laid over a bed of rice inside a rolled-up tortilla. Served covered in our cheese sauce and a guacamole salad. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**
Burrito Sinaloa
Deliciously grilled chicken in chipotle sauce laid in a bed of black beans and rice. Topped with lettuce, cilantro, and onions. Rolled up tight and covered in cheese sauce. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**
Burrito Campeche
Tender steak strips and crumbly chorizo laid in a bed of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Rolled up tight in a flour tortilla and covered in cheese sauce. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**
Chimichangas
Chimichangas
Two mini fried burritos filled with chicken or ground beef, smothered in cheese or enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, guac, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Chimichangas
Two mini fried burritos filled with chicken sautéed in bell peppers and onions. Covered in cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico. Side of rice and beans.
Shrimp & Crab Chimichanga
Two mini fried burritos filled with shrimp & crab sautéed in bell peppers and onions. Covered in cheese sauce, lettuce, guac, sour cream and pico. Rice and beans.
Shrimp Chimichangas
Two mini deep fried burritos with generous portions of succulent shrimp. Covered in cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico. Side of rice and beans.
Chimichangas Suizas
Two mini steak and shrimp fried burritos covered in our creamy suiza sauce and served with a guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
Fajita Mix Chimichangas
Two mini fried burritos with shrimp, steak & chicken sautéed in bell peppers and onions. Covered in cheese sauce, lettuce, guac, sour cream & pico. Rice and beans.
Dinner Plates
Flautas
Three deep-fried rolled up flour tortillas with shredded chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, sour cream, guac and fresh Mexican white cheese. Rice and beans.
Mexican Steak Dinner
Two thinly sliced grilled steaks served with a side of rice and beans. Accompanied by a guacamole salad, a choice of corn or flour tortillas and a jalapeño toreado. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Tacos Mexicanos
Three soft shell corn tacos with sautéed grilled chicken or steak topped with fresh chopped onions and cilantro. Served with a side of guacamole, pico, rice and beans. **Gluten Free**
Los Tres Tacos
Three soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, cheese & sour cream. Includes a side of rice and beans. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Taquitos Mexicanos
Three deep-fried rolled up corn tortillas with shredded chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Side of rice and beans. **Gluten Free**
Chiles Rellenos
Two fire-peeled poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and battered in egg whites and smothered in salsa. Served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas.
Cochinita Plate
Pork pieces cooked in our green tomatillo sauce then topped with fresh cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Enchiladas
Regular Enchiladas
Three chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas smothered with red salsa and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans.
Mexican Enchiladas
Three enchiladas with a choice of chicken, ground beef or cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream. Accompanied by a side of rice and refried beans.
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in our home-made mole sauce. Accompanied by a side of rice and refried beans. **Gluten Free**
Enchiladas del Rancho
Three cheese enchiladas topped with tender pork sautéed in onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice and beans. **Gluten Free**
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas covered in green salsa, fresh onions, fresh cilantro and melted shredded cheese. Side of rice, beans and sour cream. **Gluten Free**
Enchiladas Verdes a la Crema
A choice of three chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas smothered in a rich, creamy roasted poblano sauce and topped with cheese. Side of rice, pico de gallo & guacamole. **Gluten Free**
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas smothered with a creamy suiza sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, American cheese and sour cream. Side of Mexican rice. **Gluten Free**
Ensaladas (Salads)
Taco Salad
A bed of lettuce with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and sour cream served in a crispy tortilla bowl. **Gluten Free when ordered on a bed of corn chips or without the bowl.**
Fajita Taco Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with chicken or steak fajitas cooked with sautéed onions and bell peppers then topped with tomato, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese and served in a crispy tortilla bowl. **Gluten Free when ordered on a bed of corn chips or without the bowl.**
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Juicy slices of chicken sautéed in bell peppers and onions and accompanied by a side of rice and beans, guacamole salad and a choice of three corn or flour tortillas. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Steak Fajitas
Tender slices of steak sautéed in bell peppers and onions and accompanied by a side of rice and beans, guacamole salad and a choice of three corn or flour tortillas. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Shrimp Fajitas
Succulent shrimp sautéed in bell peppers and onions and accompanied by a side of rice and beans, guacamole salad and a choice of three corn or flour tortillas. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Mixed Fajitas
Steak and chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes accompanied by a side of rice and beans, guacamole salad and corn or flour tortillas. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
All-In Fajitas
This is it! Steak, shrimp, chicken, chorizo and pork all sautéed in onions and bell peppers! Served with a cheese enchilada, rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas.
Molcajete
Flank steak or chicken breast served with sautéed scallions, cactus slices, jalapeño toreado, topped with a hearty hand-crafted, fire-roasted salsa, finished off with queso fresco in a traditional molcajete dish. Accompanied by rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo (Chicken)
Mushroom Chicken
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, bell peppers and our delicious cheese sauce. Accompanied by rice and a Mexican-style potato salad. **Gluten Free**
Mole Smothered Chicken
Tender, juicy chicken strips cooked to perfection and smothered in our traditional mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Quesadillas
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Accompanied by a guacamole salad and a side of Mexican rice.
Marinated Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico and sour cream. Rice and beans.
Quesadilla Mazatlán
A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, shrimp, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and tomato. Accompanied by a side of rice, refried beans, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Norteña
A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions and tomato. Served with a side of rice, beans and sour cream.
Sea Food
Grilled Fillet
Two grilled tilapia fillets, served with a side of rice, steamed mixed vegetables, pico de gallo, avocado slices and chipotle dressing. Accompanied by corn or flour tortillas. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Fish Tacos
Three soft shell corn tilapia filet tacos topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and a side of refried beans and Mexican rice. **Gluten Free**
Devil Shrimp
Grilled shrimp sautéed in onions and a spicy, red chile de arbol salsa accompanied by a guacamole salad and a side of Mexican rice. **Gluten Free**
Vegetarian Entrées
Vegetarian Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach and tomato. Served with a side of rice and refried beans.
Cauliflower Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with cheesy steamed cauliflower and topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico, avocado slices and Mexican white cheese. Side of rice and beans. **Gluten Free**
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, broccoli, onions, cauliflower & zucchini. Served with a guacamole salad, beans, rice and corn or flour tortillas. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
A Taste of Mexico
Kid's Taco
A hard or soft shell taco with a choice or ground beef or chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese. Side of rice. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas**
Kid's Flour Quesadilla
A kids quesadilla with cheese, chicken or ground beef. Served with rice or beans.
Kid's Enchilada
Choice of cheese, ground beef or chicken. Enchilada or cheese sauce. With rice and beans.
Kid's Burrito
A kids burrito with chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
All-American
Kids Small Nachos
Ground beef nachos topped with cheese sauce. **Gluten Free**
Kids Chicken Nuggets
All white-meat nuggets and golden French fries.
Kids Hamburger
A hamburger served with lettuce and tomato. Make it a cheeseburger for only 50¢!
Kids Hot Dog
An all American hot dog paired with golden French fries.
Desserts
Flan
Traditional Mexican vanilla custard made with a caramel glazed top, served with chocolate syrup and whipped cream. **Gluten Free**
Fried Ice Cream
Deep fried vanilla ice cream served in a crispy sweet flour tortilla bowl topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Churro Sundae
First we start with vanilla ice cream drizzled in chocolate sauce, then we add some whipped cream, and finally top it off with a cinnamon-sugar churro split in two. YUM!
Churro
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hey there, tasty food-seeker, we're an authentic Mexican restaurant featuring traditional dishes inspired by the Mazatlán area of Mexico (and our abuela, of course). Our cuisine leans heavily on fresh veggies, savory meats and bold in-house spice blends. Grab a seat and join us.
108 Janesville St, Oregon, WI 53575