Senor Sisig Ferry Building
1 Ferry Building
Suite 41
San Francisco, CA 94111
Main Menu (Ferry)
Classic Menu
Pork Sisig Taco
Pork sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
Chicken Sisig Taco
Chicken sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
Tofu Sisig Taco
Tofu sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
Tocino Sisig Taco
Filipino sweet pork on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
Vegan Chicken Sisig Taco
Vegan chicken sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce.
Combo Sisig Taco
No Meat Sisig Taco
Tofu sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
Pork Señor Sisig Burrito
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
Tofu Señor Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
Tocino Señor Sisig Burrito
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
Vegan Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito
Combo Señor Sisig Burrito
No Meat Señor Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
Pork California Sisig Burrito
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Chicken California Sisig Burrito
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Tofu California Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Tocino California Sisig Burrito
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Vegan Chicken California Sisig Burrito
Vegan chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Combo California Sisig Burrito
No Meat California Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Tosilog Burrito
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, fresh sliced tomatoes & a fried egg. Served w/ a side of vinegar
No Meat Silog Burrito
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, fresh sliced tomatoes & a fried egg. Served w/ a side of vinegar
Pork Sisig Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Chicken Sisig Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Tofu Sisig Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Tocino Sisig Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Vegan Chicken Sisig Nachos
Combo Sisig Nachos
No Meat Sisig Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Pork Sisig Fries
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Chicken Sisig Fries
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Tofu Sisig Fries
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Tocino Sisig Fries
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Vegan Chicken Sisig Fries
Combo Sisig Fries
No Meat Sisig Fries
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
Pork Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Pork sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
Chicken Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Chicken sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
Tofu Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
Tocino w/ Steamed Rice
Filipino sweet pork w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
Combo Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
No Meat w/ Steamed Rice
Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
Pork Sisig Salad
Pork sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
Chicken Sisig Salad
Chicken sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
Tofu Sisig Salad
Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
Tocino Sisig Salad
Filipino sweet pork w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
Vegan Chicken Sisig Salad
Combo Sisig Salad
No Meat Sisig Salad
Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
Featured Items
The Whole Barnyard Burrito
French fries topped with pork, chicken, tofu, tocino, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and a fried egg rolled in a flour tortilla - CONCEPTUALIZED BY MR. JEREMY FISH
Pork Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Pork sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
Chicken Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Chicken sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
Tofu Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
Tocino Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Filipino sweet pork with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
Vegan Chicken Crunch-a-dilla
Combo Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
No Meat Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
Pork Sisig Torta
Pork sisig with melted monterey jack cheese, sliced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pinto beans, pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños served on an ACME roll
Chicken Sisig Torta
Tofu Sisig Torta
Tocino Sisig Torta
Vegan Chicken Sisig Torta
Combo Sisig Torta
No Meat Sisig Torta
Kids & Side Items
Vegano Menu
Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Taco
Vegan chicken on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
Tofu VEGAN Sisig Taco
Tofu sisig on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegancilantro cream sauce
Combo Tofu/Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Taco
Vegan Chicken VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
Tofu VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
Combo VEGAN Señor Burrito
Vegan Chicken VEGAN California Sisig Burrito
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
Tofu VEGAN California Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
Combo VEGAN California Sisig Burrito
Vegan Chicken VEGAN Silog Burrito
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
Tofu VEGAN Silog Burrito
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
Combo VEGAN Silog Burrito
Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Nachos
Vegan chicken with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
Tofu VEGAN Sisig Nachos
Tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
Combo VEGAN Sisig Nachos
Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Fries
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
Tofu VEGAN Sisig Fries
Tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
Combo VEGAN Sisig Fries
Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Vegan chicken sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara
Tofu VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Tofu sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara
Combo VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Salad
Vegan chicken sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese
Tofu VEGAN Sisig Salad
Tofu sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese
Combo VEGAN Sisig Salad
Vegano Featured Items
Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Vegan chicken sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
Tofu VEGAN Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Tofu sisig with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Torta
Tofu VEGAN Sisig Torta
Vegano Kids & Side Items
Specials
Ube Macapuno Churros
Champorado Soft Serve
Ube Alfajores
Filipino sweet purple yam spread between two South American shortbread cookies and topped with powdered sugar
Dulce Champorado Chip Alfajores
Dulce de leche spread between two chocolate chip flavored South American shortbread cookies
Nutella Alfajores
Nutella spread between two South American shortbread cookies and rolled in chopped almonds
Guava Coconut Alfajores
Guava filling spread between two guava flavored South American shortbread cookies and topped with powdered sugar
Mango Pandan Alfajores
Mango filling spread between two pandan flavored South American shortbread cookies and rolled in shredded coconut
The "Mantia"
Half sisig fries/half sisig nachos
A la Carte
Pork Sisig A La Carte
Pork sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
Chicken Sisig A La Carte
Chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
Tofu Sisig A La Carte
Tofu sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
Tocino A La Carte
Filipino sweet pork with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
Vegan Chicken Sisig A La Carte
Vegan chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
Achara
Side of pickled vegetables
Adobo Rice
Scoop of adobo garlic rice
Cilantro Cream Sauce
Corn Tortillas
2 warm corn tortillas
Flour Tortilla
Warm flour tortilla
Fries
Side of plain french fries
Guacamole
Nacho Cheese
Pickled Jalapeños
Pico de Gallo
Pinto Beans
Side of pinto beans
Shredded Cheese
Silog It
Fried egg
Sour Cream
Steamed Rice
Scoop of steamed rice
Tortilla Chips
Side of plain tortilla chips
Merch
Classic Logo
Just Silog It
Aaron Kai Food Truck
Jeremy Fish Pig Truck
Peabe Burrito
Aaron Kai Pig Logo
Jeremy Fish 10 Year
WIP Manila to the Bay
SF
Ferry Building
Señor Sisig Bandanna Pack
WIP x Señor Sisig SF Ferry Snapback
Aaron Kai x Señor Sisig Surf Hoodie
Aaron Kai x Señor Sisig Graphic Tee
Adapt x Señor Sisig Gold Blooded Hoodie
Kuya George x Señor Sisig Truck Hoodie
Jeremy Fish 10 Year Anniversary Pin Set
Drinks (Ferry)
N/A Bevs
Ube Horchata
Pandan Iced Tea
Honey Calamansi Fresca
POG Fresca
Half & Half
Tepache Pineapple Spice
Tepache Ginger Manzana
Tepache Grapefruit Lime
Olipop Orange Squeeze
Olipop Root Beer
Bottled Coke
Jarritos Mineragua
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Mandarin
Diet Coke
Dasani Bottled Water
Alcohol
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
1 Ferry Building, Suite 41, San Francisco, CA 94111