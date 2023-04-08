Main picView gallery

Senor Sisig Ferry Building

review star

No reviews yet

1 Ferry Building

Suite 41

San Francisco, CA 94111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Main Menu (Ferry)

Classic Menu

Pork Sisig Taco

$6.25

Pork sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

Chicken Sisig Taco

$5.50

Chicken sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

Tofu Sisig Taco

$4.75

Tofu sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

Tocino Sisig Taco

$6.25

Filipino sweet pork on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

Vegan Chicken Sisig Taco

$5.50

Vegan chicken sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce.

Combo Sisig Taco

$4.75

No Meat Sisig Taco

$4.75

Tofu sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

Pork Señor Sisig Burrito

$15.50

Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito

$14.50

Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

Tofu Señor Sisig Burrito

$13.50

Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

Tocino Señor Sisig Burrito

$15.50

Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

Vegan Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito

$14.50

Combo Señor Sisig Burrito

$13.50

No Meat Señor Sisig Burrito

$13.50

Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

Pork California Sisig Burrito

$16.50

Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Chicken California Sisig Burrito

$15.50

Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Tofu California Sisig Burrito

$14.50

Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Tocino California Sisig Burrito

$16.50

Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Vegan Chicken California Sisig Burrito

$15.50

Vegan chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Combo California Sisig Burrito

$13.50

No Meat California Sisig Burrito

$14.50

Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Tosilog Burrito

$15.00

Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, fresh sliced tomatoes & a fried egg. Served w/ a side of vinegar

No Meat Silog Burrito

$13.00

Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, fresh sliced tomatoes & a fried egg. Served w/ a side of vinegar

Pork Sisig Nachos

$16.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Chicken Sisig Nachos

$15.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Tofu Sisig Nachos

$14.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Tocino Sisig Nachos

$16.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Vegan Chicken Sisig Nachos

$15.50

Combo Sisig Nachos

$14.50

No Meat Sisig Nachos

$14.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Pork Sisig Fries

$16.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Chicken Sisig Fries

$15.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Tofu Sisig Fries

$14.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Tocino Sisig Fries

$16.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Vegan Chicken Sisig Fries

$15.50

Combo Sisig Fries

$14.50

No Meat Sisig Fries

$14.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Pork Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$16.50

Pork sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Chicken Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$15.00

Chicken sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Tofu Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$13.50

Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Tocino w/ Steamed Rice

$16.50

Filipino sweet pork w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Combo Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$13.50

No Meat w/ Steamed Rice

$13.50

Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Pork Sisig Salad

$15.50

Pork sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Chicken Sisig Salad

$14.50

Chicken sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Tofu Sisig Salad

$13.50

Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Tocino Sisig Salad

$16.50

Filipino sweet pork w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Vegan Chicken Sisig Salad

$14.50

Combo Sisig Salad

$13.50

No Meat Sisig Salad

$13.50

Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Featured Items

The Whole Barnyard Burrito

$20.50

French fries topped with pork, chicken, tofu, tocino, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and a fried egg rolled in a flour tortilla - CONCEPTUALIZED BY MR. JEREMY FISH

Pork Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$18.50

Pork sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Chicken Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$17.50

Chicken sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Tofu Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$16.50

Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Tocino Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$18.50

Filipino sweet pork with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Vegan Chicken Crunch-a-dilla

$17.50

Combo Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$16.50

No Meat Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$16.50

Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Pork Sisig Torta

$20.50

Pork sisig with melted monterey jack cheese, sliced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pinto beans, pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños served on an ACME roll

Chicken Sisig Torta

$19.00

Tofu Sisig Torta

$17.50

Tocino Sisig Torta

$20.50

Vegan Chicken Sisig Torta

$19.00

Combo Sisig Torta

$17.50

No Meat Sisig Torta

$17.50

Kids & Side Items

RBC

$6.25

Rice, bean & cheese burrito

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese

Cheese Nachos

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Chili Lime Chicharrones

$5.00

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Chips & Pico

$4.00

Vegano Menu

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Taco

$5.00

Vegan chicken on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegan cilantro cream sauce

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Taco

$5.00

Tofu sisig on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegancilantro cream sauce

Combo Tofu/Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Taco

$6.00

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito

$14.00

Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce

Tofu VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito

$14.00

Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce

Combo VEGAN Señor Burrito

$15.00

Vegan Chicken VEGAN California Sisig Burrito

$15.00

Vegan chicken sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Tofu VEGAN California Sisig Burrito

$15.00

Tofu sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Combo VEGAN California Sisig Burrito

$16.00

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Silog Burrito

$13.00

Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.

Tofu VEGAN Silog Burrito

$13.00

Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.

Combo VEGAN Silog Burrito

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Nachos

$15.00

Vegan chicken with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Nachos

$15.00

Tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños

Combo VEGAN Sisig Nachos

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Fries

$15.00

Vegan chicken sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Fries

$15.00

Tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños

Combo VEGAN Sisig Fries

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$13.00

Vegan chicken sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara

Tofu VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$13.00

Tofu sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara

Combo VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$14.00

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Salad

$14.00

Vegan chicken sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Salad

$14.00

Tofu sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese

Combo VEGAN Sisig Salad

$15.00

Vegano Featured Items

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$17.00

Vegan chicken sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$17.00

Tofu sisig with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Torta

$19.00

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Torta

$19.00

Vegano Kids & Side Items

VEGAN RBC

$6.50

Rice, bean & vegan cheese burrito

VEGAN Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

VEGAN Cheese Nachos

$5.00

VEGAN Cheese Fries

$5.00

Specials

Ube Macapuno Churros

$9.00

Champorado Soft Serve

$6.00

Ube Alfajores

$3.51+

Filipino sweet purple yam spread between two South American shortbread cookies and topped with powdered sugar

Dulce Champorado Chip Alfajores

$3.51+

Dulce de leche spread between two chocolate chip flavored South American shortbread cookies

Nutella Alfajores

$3.51+

Nutella spread between two South American shortbread cookies and rolled in chopped almonds

Guava Coconut Alfajores

$3.51+

Guava filling spread between two guava flavored South American shortbread cookies and topped with powdered sugar

Mango Pandan Alfajores

$3.51+

Mango filling spread between two pandan flavored South American shortbread cookies and rolled in shredded coconut

The "Mantia"

$14.50

Half sisig fries/half sisig nachos

A la Carte

Pork Sisig A La Carte

$14.50+

Pork sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Chicken Sisig A La Carte

$13.00+

Chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Tofu Sisig A La Carte

$11.50+

Tofu sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Tocino A La Carte

$14.50+

Filipino sweet pork with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Vegan Chicken Sisig A La Carte

$12.00+

Vegan chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Achara

$1.25

Side of pickled vegetables

Adobo Rice

$2.50

Scoop of adobo garlic rice

Cilantro Cream Sauce

$0.75

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

2 warm corn tortillas

Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Warm flour tortilla

Fries

$3.00

Side of plain french fries

Guacamole

$1.50+

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Pinto Beans

$1.00

Side of pinto beans

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Silog It

$1.50

Fried egg

Sour Cream

$0.75

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Scoop of steamed rice

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side of plain tortilla chips

Snacks

Chili Lime Peanuts

$4.00

Garlic Peanuts

$4.00

Merch

Classic Logo

$2.50

Just Silog It

$2.50

Aaron Kai Food Truck

$2.50

Jeremy Fish Pig Truck

$2.50

Peabe Burrito

$2.50

Aaron Kai Pig Logo

$2.50

Jeremy Fish 10 Year

$2.50

WIP Manila to the Bay

$2.50

SF

$2.50

Ferry Building

$2.50

Señor Sisig Bandanna Pack

$15.00

WIP x Señor Sisig SF Ferry Snapback

$45.00

Aaron Kai x Señor Sisig Surf Hoodie

$60.00+

Aaron Kai x Señor Sisig Graphic Tee

$28.00+

Adapt x Señor Sisig Gold Blooded Hoodie

$60.00+

Kuya George x Señor Sisig Truck Hoodie

$60.00+

Jeremy Fish 10 Year Anniversary Pin Set

$25.00

To Go Charges

Bag

$0.25

Napkins

Utensils

Sriracha

Drinks (Ferry)

N/A Bevs

Ube Horchata

$5.00

Pandan Iced Tea

$4.50

Honey Calamansi Fresca

$4.00

POG Fresca

$4.00

Half & Half

$4.00

Tepache Pineapple Spice

$5.00

Tepache Ginger Manzana

$5.00

Tepache Grapefruit Lime

$5.00

Olipop Orange Squeeze

$4.00

Olipop Root Beer

$4.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00+

Jarritos Mineragua

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Alcohol

San Miguel

$6.00Out of stock

Alameda Island Haze

$12.00

Red Horse

$7.00

Ube Colada

$14.00

Calamansi

$14.00

Tamarind & Chili

$14.00

Bbot Food (Ferry)

Sisig Taco

Your choice of protein on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce.

Pork Sisig Taco

$6.25

Pork sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

Chicken Sisig Taco

$5.50

Chicken sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

Tofu Sisig Taco

$4.75

Tofu sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

Tocino Sisig Taco

$6.25

Filipino sweet pork on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

Vegan Chicken Sisig Taco

$5.50

Vegan chicken sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce.

Combo Sisig Taco

$4.75

No Meat Sisig Taco

$4.75

Tofu sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce

The Señor Sisig Burrito

Pork Señor Sisig Burrito

$15.50

Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito

$14.50

Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

Tofu Señor Sisig Burrito

$13.50

Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

Tocino Señor Sisig Burrito

$15.50

Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

Vegan Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito

$14.50

Combo Señor Sisig Burrito

$13.50

No Meat Señor Sisig Burrito

$13.50

Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce

California Sisig Burrito

California Sisig Burrito - Pork

$16.50

Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

California Sisig Burrito - Chicken

$15.50

Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

California Sisig Burrito - Tofu

$14.50

Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

California Sisig Burrito - Tocino

$16.50

Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Tosilog Burrito

Tosilog Burrito

$15.00

Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, fresh sliced tomatoes & a fried egg. Served w/ a side of vinegar

No Meat Silog Burrito

$13.00

Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, fresh sliced tomatoes & a fried egg. Served w/ a side of vinegar

Sisig Nachos

Pork Sisig Nachos

$16.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Chicken Sisig Nachos

$15.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Tofu Sisig Nachos

$14.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Tocino Sisig Nachos

$16.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Vegan Chicken Sisig Nachos

$15.50

Combo Sisig Nachos

$14.50

No Meat Sisig Nachos

$14.50

Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Sisig Fries

Pork Sisig Fries

$16.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Chicken Sisig Fries

$15.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Tofu Sisig Fries

$14.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Tocino Sisig Fries

$16.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Vegan Chicken Sisig Fries

$15.50

Combo Sisig Fries

$14.50

No Meat Sisig Fries

$14.50

Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos

Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

Pork Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$16.50

Pork sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Chicken Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$15.00

Chicken sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Tofu Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$13.50

Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Tocino w/ Steamed Rice

$16.50

Filipino sweet pork w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Combo Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$13.50

No Meat w/ Steamed Rice

$13.50

Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara

Sisig Salad

Pork Sisig Salad

$15.50

Pork sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Chicken Sisig Salad

$14.50

Chicken sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Tofu Sisig Salad

$13.50

Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Tocino Sisig Salad

$16.50

Filipino sweet pork w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Vegan Chicken Sisig Salad

$14.50

Combo Sisig Salad

$13.50

No Meat Sisig Salad

$13.50

Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese

Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

Pork Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$18.50

Pork sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Chicken Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$17.50

Chicken sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Tofu Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$16.50

Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Tocino Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$18.50

Filipino sweet pork with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Vegan Chicken Crunch-a-dilla

$17.50

Combo Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$16.50

No Meat Sisig Crunch-a-dilla

$16.50

Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.

Sisig Torta

Choice of protein with melted monterey jack cheese, sliced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pinto beans, pickled red onions & pickled jalapeños served on an ACME roll

Pork Sisig Torta

$20.50

Pork sisig with melted monterey jack cheese, sliced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pinto beans, pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños served on an ACME roll

Chicken Sisig Torta

$19.00

Tofu Sisig Torta

$17.50

Tocino Sisig Torta

$20.50

Vegan Chicken Sisig Torta

$19.00

Combo Sisig Torta

$17.50

No Meat Sisig Torta

$17.50

The Whole Barnyard Burrito

The Whole Barnyard Burrito

$20.50

French fries topped with pork, chicken, tofu, tocino, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and a fried egg rolled in a flour tortilla - CONCEPTUALIZED BY MR. JEREMY FISH

Kids & Side Items

RBC

$6.25

Rice, bean & cheese burrito

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese

Cheese Nachos

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Chili Lime Chicharrones

$5.00

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Chips & Pico

$4.00

VEGAN Sisig Taco

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Taco

$5.00

Vegan chicken on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegan cilantro cream sauce

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Taco

$5.00

Tofu sisig on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegancilantro cream sauce

Combo Tofu/Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Taco

$6.00

VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito

$14.00

Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce

Tofu VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito

$14.00

Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce

Combo VEGAN Señor Burrito

$15.00

VEGAN California Sisig Burrito

Vegan Chicken VEGAN California Sisig Burrito

$15.00

Vegan chicken sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Tofu VEGAN California Sisig Burrito

$15.00

Tofu sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Combo VEGAN California Sisig Burrito

$16.00

VEGAN Silog Burrito

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Silog Burrito

$13.00

Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.

Tofu VEGAN Silog Burrito

$13.00

Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.

Combo VEGAN Silog Burrito

VEGAN Sisig Nachos

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Nachos

$15.00

Vegan chicken with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Nachos

$15.00

Tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños

Combo VEGAN Sisig Nachos

VEGAN Sisig Fries

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Fries

$15.00

Vegan chicken sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Fries

$15.00

Tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños

Combo VEGAN Sisig Fries

VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$13.00

Vegan chicken sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara

Tofu VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$13.00

Tofu sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara

Combo VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice

$14.00

VEGAN Sisig Salad

Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Salad

$14.00

Vegan chicken sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese

Tofu VEGAN Sisig Salad

$14.00

Tofu sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese

Combo VEGAN Sisig Salad

$15.00

VEGAN Crunch-a-dilla

VEGAN Sisig Crunch-a-dilla - Vegan Chicken

$17.00

Vegan chicken sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.

VEGAN Sisig Crunch-a-dilla - Tofu

$17.00

Tofu sisig with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.

VEGAN Torta

VEGAN Sisig Torta - Vegan Chicken

$19.00

VEGAN Sisig Torta - Tofu

$19.00

Vegano Kids & Side Items

VEGAN RBC

$6.50

Rice, bean & vegan cheese burrito

VEGAN Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

VEGAN Cheese Nachos

$5.00

VEGAN Cheese Fries

$5.00

Churros

Ube Macapuno Churros

$9.00

Champorado Soft Serve

$6.00

Alfajores - Ube

$3.00

Filipino sweet purple yam spread between two South American shortbread cookies and topped with powdered sugar

Alfajores - Champorado Chip w/ Dulce

$3.00

Dulce de leche spread between two chocolate chip flavored South American shortbread cookies

Alfajores - Nutella

$3.00

Nutella spread between two South American shortbread cookies and rolled in chopped almonds

Alfajores - Guava

$3.00

Guava filling spread between two guava flavored South American shortbread cookies and topped with powdered sugar

Alfajores - Pandan w/ Mango

$3.00

Mango filling spread between two pandan flavored South American shortbread cookies and rolled in shredded coconut

The "Mantia"

$14.50

Half sisig fries/half sisig nachos

Alfajores

Champorado Soft Serve

$6.00Out of stock

Alfajores - Ube

$3.00

Filipino sweet purple yam spread between two South American shortbread cookies and topped with powdered sugar

Alfajores - Champorado Chip w/ Dulce

$3.00

Dulce de leche spread between two chocolate chip flavored South American shortbread cookies

Alfajores - Nutella

$3.00

Nutella spread between two South American shortbread cookies and rolled in chopped almonds

Alfajores - Guava

$3.00

Guava filling spread between two guava flavored South American shortbread cookies and topped with powdered sugar

Alfajores - Pandan w/ Mango

$3.00

Mango filling spread between two pandan flavored South American shortbread cookies and rolled in shredded coconut

The "Mantia"

$14.50

Half sisig fries/half sisig nachos

A la Carte

Pork Sisig A La Carte

$14.50+

Pork sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Chicken Sisig A La Carte

$13.00+

Chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Tofu Sisig A La Carte

$11.50+

Tofu sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Tocino A La Carte

$14.50+

Filipino sweet pork with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Vegan Chicken Sisig A La Carte

$12.00+

Vegan chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge

Achara

$1.25

Side of pickled vegetables

Adobo Rice

$2.50

Scoop of adobo garlic rice

Cilantro Cream Sauce

$0.75

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

2 warm corn tortillas

Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Warm flour tortilla

Fries

$3.00

Side of plain french fries

Guacamole

$1.50+

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Pinto Beans

$1.00

Side of pinto beans

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Silog It

$1.50

Fried egg

Sour Cream

$0.75

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Scoop of steamed rice

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side of plain tortilla chips

Snacks

Chili Lime Peanuts

$4.00

Garlic Peanuts

$4.00

Bbot Drinks (Ferry)

N/A Bevs

Ube Horchata

$5.00

Pandan Iced Tea

$4.50

Honey Calamansi Fresca

$4.00

POG Fresca

$4.00

Half & Half

$4.00

Tepache Pineapple Spice

$5.00

Tepache Ginger Manzana

$5.00

Tepache Grapefruit Lime

$5.00

Olipop Orange Squeeze

$4.00

Olipop Root Beer

$4.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00+

Jarritos Mineragua

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Beer

San Miguel

$6.00Out of stock

Alameda Island Haze

$12.00

Red Horse

$7.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Ube Colada

$14.00

Calamansi Margarita (Copy)

$14.00

Tamarind & Chili Margarita (Deep Copy)

$14.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Ferry Building, Suite 41, San Francisco, CA 94111

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gott's Roadside
orange star4.4 • 9,441
1 Ferry Building San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
El Porteno - Ferry Building
orange starNo Reviews
One Ferry Building San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
4 Embarcadero Center San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
One Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext
Ozumo - San Francisco - Ozumo - San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
161 Steuart Street San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
orange star4.0 • 6,891
101 Spear St San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston