Senor Sisig Valencia
990 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Bbot Food (Valencia)
Classic Menu
The Señor Sisig Burrito
- Pork Señor Sisig Burrito$15.50
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito$14.50
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50Out of stock
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tocino Señor Sisig Burrito$15.50
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Combo Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50
California Sisig Burrito
- Pork California Sisig Burrito$16.50
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Chicken California Sisig Burrito$15.50
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tofu California Sisig Burrito$14.50Out of stock
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tocino California Sisig Burrito$16.50
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Combo California Sisig Burrito$14.50
- No Meat California Burrito$13.50
Tosilog Burrito
Sisig Nachos
- Pork Sisig Nachos$16.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Chicken Sisig Nachos$15.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tofu Sisig Nachos$14.50Out of stock
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tocino Sisig Nachos$16.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Combo Sisig Nachos$14.50
Sisig Fries
- Pork Sisig Fries$16.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Chicken Sisig Fries$15.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tofu Sisig Fries$14.50Out of stock
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tocino Sisig Fries$16.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Combo Sisig Fries$14.50
Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
- Pork Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$16.50
Pork sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Chicken Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$15.00
Chicken sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Tofu Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$13.50Out of stock
Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Tocino Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$16.50
Filipino sweet pork w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Combo Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$15.00
Sisig Salad
- Pork Sisig Salad$15.50
Pork sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
- Chicken Sisig Salad$14.50
Chicken sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
- Tofu Sisig Salad$13.50Out of stock
Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
- Tocino Sisig Salad$16.50
Filipino sweet pork w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
- Combo Sisig Salad$13.50
The Whole Barnyard Burrito
Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
- Pork Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$18.50
Pork sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Chicken Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.50
Chicken sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Tofu Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$16.50Out of stock
Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Tocino Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$18.50
Filipino sweet pork with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
Sisig Cali-Changa
- Pork Sisig Cali-Changa$16.50
Pork sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Chicken Sisig Cali-Changa$15.50
Chicken sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Tofu Sisig Cali-Changa$14.50Out of stock
Tofu sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Tocino Sisig Cali-Changa$16.50
Filipino sweet pork in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Sisig Nacho-rrones
- Sisig Nacho-rrones - Pork$16.50
Pork sisig on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño
- Sisig Nacho-rrones - Chicken$15.50
Chicken sisig on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño
- Sisig Nacho-rrones - Tofu$14.50Out of stock
Tofu sisig on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño
- Sisig Nacho-rrones - Tocino$16.50
Filipino sweet pork on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño
- RBC$6.25
Rice, bean & cheese burrito
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese
- Cheese Nachos$4.25
- Cheese Fries$4.25
- Chili Lime Chicharrones$5.00
- Chips & Guac$8.00
- Chips & Pico$4.00
Kids Menu & Side Items
VEGANO Sisig Taco
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Taco$5.00
Vegan chicken on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Taco$5.00Out of stock
Tofu sisig on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegancilantro cream sauce
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Taco$6.00Out of stock
VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito$14.00
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito$14.00Out of stock
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- Combo VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito$15.00Out of stock
VEGANO California Sisig Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO California Sisig Burrito$15.00
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Tofu VEGANO California Sisig Burrito$15.00Out of stock
Tofu sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Combo VEGANO California Sisig Burrito$16.00
VEGANO Silog Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Silog Burrito$13.00
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
- Tofu VEGANO Silog Burrito$13.00Out of stock
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
- Combo VEGANO Silog Burrito$14.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
VEGANO Sisig Nachos
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Nachos$15.00
Vegan chicken with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Nachos$15.00Out of stock
Tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Nachos$16.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
VEGANO Sisig Fries
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Fries$15.00
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Fries$15.00Out of stock
Tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Fries$16.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
VEGANO Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$13.00
Vegan chicken sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$13.00Out of stock
Tofu sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara
- Combo VEGANO Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$14.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara
VEGANO Sisig Salad
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Salad$14.00
Vegan chicken sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Salad$14.00Out of stock
Tofu sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Salad$15.00
Combo proteins w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
Vegan chicken sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
Tofu sisig with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$18.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
- No Protein VEGANO Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa$15.00
Vegan chicken sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with vegan nacho cheese inside. Topped with vegan sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa$15.00
Tofu sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with vegan nacho cheese inside. Topped with vegan sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa$16.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with vegan nacho cheese inside. Topped with vegan sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- No Protein VEGANO Cali-Changa$15.00
VEGANO Kids Menu & Side Items
Specials
A la Carte
- Pork Sisig A La Carte$14.50+
Pork sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
- Chicken Sisig A La Carte$13.00+
Chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
- Tofu Sisig A La Carte$11.50+
Tofu sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
- Tocino A La Carte$14.50+
Filipino sweet pork with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
- Vegan Chicken Sisig A La Carte$12.00+
Vegan chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge
- Side of Achara$1.25
Side of pickled vegetables
- Side of Adobo Rice$2.50
Scoop of adobo garlic rice
- Side of Cilantro Cream Sauce$0.75
- Corn Tortillas$1.00
2 warm corn tortillas
- Flour Tortilla$0.75
Warm flour tortilla
- Side of Fries$3.00
Side of plain french fries
- Side of Guacamole$1.50+
- Side of Nacho Cheese$1.00
- Side of Pickled Jalapeños$0.75
- Side of Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Side of Pinto Beans$1.00
Side of pinto beans
- Side of Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Silog It (Fried Egg)$1.50
Fried egg
- Side of Sour Cream$0.75
- Side of Steamed Rice$2.00
Side of plain tortilla chips
- Side of Tortilla Chips$2.00
Side of plain tortilla chips
Bbot Drinks (Valencia)
Non Alcoholic Beverages
- Ube Horchata$5.00
- Guava Iced Tea$4.50
- Calamansi Ginger Limeade$4.50
- Half & Half$4.50
- Tepache Pineapple Spice$5.00Out of stock
- Tepache Ginger Manzana$5.00
- Tepache Grapefruit Lime$5.00
- Olipop Orange Squeeze$4.00
- Olipop Root Beer$4.00
- Bottled Coke$3.75
- Jarritos Mineragua$3.00
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.00
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.00
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75Out of stock
- Dasani Bottled Water$2.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Señor Sisig is a unique take on a traditional Filipino delicacy
990 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110