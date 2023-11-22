Senor Sisig Oakland
330 17th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Bbot Food DINE IN (Oak)
Sisig Taco
- Pork Sisig Taco$6.25
Pork sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Chicken Sisig Taco$5.50
Chicken sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu Sisig Taco$4.75
Tofu sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tocino Sisig Taco$6.25
Filipino sweet pork on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Vegan Chicken Sisig Taco$5.50
Vegan chicken sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce.
- Combo Sisig Taco$4.75
- No Meat Taco$4.75
The Señor Sisig Burrito
- Pork Señor Sisig Burrito$15.50
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito$14.50
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tocino Señor Sisig Burrito$15.50
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Vegan Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito$14.50
- Combo Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50
- No Meat Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50
California Sisig Burrito
- Pork California Sisig Burrito$16.50
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Chicken California Sisig Burrito$15.50
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tofu California Sisig Burrito$14.50
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tocino California Sisig Burrito$16.50
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Vegan Chicken California Sisig Burrito$15.50
Vegan chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Combo California Sisig Burrito$14.50
- No Meat California Burrito$14.50
Tosilog Burrito
Sisig Nachos
- Pork Sisig Nachos$16.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Chicken Sisig Nachos$15.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tofu Sisig Nachos$14.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tocino Sisig Nachos$16.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Vegan Chicken Sisig Nachos$15.50
- Combo Sisig Nachos$14.50
- No Meat Nachos$14.50
Sisig Fries
- Pork Sisig Fries$16.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Chicken Sisig Fries$15.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tofu Sisig Fries$14.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tocino Sisig Fries$16.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Vegan Chicken Sisig Fries$15.50
- Combo Sisig Fries$14.50
- No Meat Fries$14.50
Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
- Pork Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$16.50
Pork sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Chicken Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$15.00
Chicken sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Tofu Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$13.50
Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Tocino w/ Steamed Rice$16.50
Filipino sweet pork w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Combo Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$13.50
- No Meat Steamed Rice$13.50
Sisig Salad
- Pork Sisig Salad$15.50
Pork sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
- Chicken Sisig Salad$14.50
Chicken sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
- Tofu Sisig Salad$13.50
Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
- Tocino Sisig Salad$16.50
Filipino sweet pork w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese
- Vegan Chicken Sisig Salad$14.50
- Combo Sisig Salad$13.50
- No Meat Salad$13.50
Lechon Kawali Plato
Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
- Pork Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$18.50
Pork sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Chicken Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.50
Chicken sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Tofu Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$16.50
Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Tocino Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$18.50
Filipino sweet pork with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Vegan Chicken Crunch-a-dilla$17.50
- Combo Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$16.50
- No Meat Crunch-a-dilla$16.50
Kids & Side Items
VEGAN Sisig Taco
- Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Taco$5.00
Vegan chicken on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu VEGAN Sisig Taco$5.00
Tofu sisig on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegancilantro cream sauce
- Combo Tofu/Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Taco$6.00
VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito$14.00
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu VEGAN Señor Sisig Burrito$14.00
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- Combo VEGAN Señor Burrito$15.00
VEGAN California Sisig Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGAN California Sisig Burrito$15.00
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Tofu VEGAN California Sisig Burrito$15.00
Tofu sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Combo VEGAN California Sisig Burrito$16.00
VEGAN Silog Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGAN Silog Burrito$13.00
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
- Tofu VEGAN Silog Burrito$13.00
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
- Combo VEGAN Silog Burrito$14.00
VEGAN Sisig Nachos
- Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Nachos$15.00
Vegan chicken with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Tofu VEGAN Sisig Nachos$15.00
Tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Combo VEGAN Sisig Nachos$16.00
VEGAN Sisig Fries
- Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Fries$15.00
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Tofu VEGAN Sisig Fries$15.00
Tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Combo VEGAN Sisig Fries$16.00
VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
- Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$13.00
Vegan chicken sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara
- Tofu VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$13.00
Tofu sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara
- Combo VEGAN Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$14.00
VEGAN Sisig Salad
- Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Salad$14.00
Vegan chicken sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese
- Tofu VEGAN Sisig Salad$14.00
Tofu sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese
- Combo VEGAN Sisig Salad$15.00
VEGAN Crunch-a-dilla
- Vegan Chicken VEGAN Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
Vegan chicken sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
- Tofu VEGAN Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
Tofu sisig with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
VEGAN Kids & Side Items
Merch
- Classic Logo$2.50
- Just Silog It$2.50
- Aaron Kai Food Truck$2.50
- Jeremy Fish Pig Truck$2.50
- Peabe Burrito$2.50
- Aaron Kai Pig Logo$2.50
- Jeremy Fish 10 Year$2.50
- WIP Manila to the Bay$2.50
- SF$2.50
- Señor Sisig Bandanna Pack$15.00
- Aaron Kai x Señor Sisig Surf Hoodie$60.00
- Aaron Kai x Señor Sisig Graphic Tee$28.00
- Adapt x Señor Sisig Gold Blooded Hoodie$60.00
- Kuya George x Señor Sisig Truck Hoodie$60.00
Bbot Drinks DINE IN (Oak)
N/A Bevs
- Ube Horchata$5.00
- Guava Iced Tea$4.50
- Calamansi Ginger Limeade$4.50
- Coconut Pineapple Limeade$4.50
- Half & Half$4.50
- Tepache Pineapple Spice$5.00
- Tepache Ginger Manzana$5.00
- Tepache Grapefruit Lime$5.00
- Olipop Orange Squeeze$4.00
- Olipop Root Beer$4.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Bottled Coke$3.75
- Jarritos Mineragua$3.00
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.00
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.00
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Dasani Bottled Water$2.00
Draft Beers
Canned Beer
Cocktails
Margaritas
Tequila Shots
Raicilla Shots
Hennessy Shots
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Señor Sisig is a unique take on a traditional Filipino delicacy.
330 17th Street, Oakland, CA 94612