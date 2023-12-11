- Home
Senor Sisig Valencia
990 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Main Menu
Sisig Taco
- Pork Sisig Taco$6.25
Pork sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Chicken Sisig Taco$5.50
Chicken sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu Sisig Taco$4.75
Tofu sisig on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tocino Sisig Taco$6.25
Filipino sweet pork on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Combo Sisig Taco$4.75
Your choice combo proteins on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce.
The Señor Sisig Burrito
- Pork Señor Sisig Burrito$15.50
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito$14.50
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Tocino Señor Sisig Burrito$15.50
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- Combo Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50
Choice of combo proteins wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
California Sisig Burrito
- Pork California Sisig Burrito$16.50
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Chicken California Sisig Burrito$15.50
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tofu California Sisig Burrito$14.50
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tocino California Sisig Burrito$16.50
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Vegan Chicken California Sisig Burrito$15.50
Vegan chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Combo California Sisig Burrito$13.50
Tosilog Burrito
Sisig Nachos
- Pork Sisig Nachos$16.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Chicken Sisig Nachos$15.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tofu Sisig Nachos$14.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tocino Sisig Nachos$16.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Vegan Chicken Sisig Nachos$15.50
- Combo Sisig Nachos$14.50
Sisig Fries
- Pork Sisig Fries$16.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Chicken Sisig Fries$15.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tofu Sisig Fries$14.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Tocino Sisig Fries$16.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos
- Vegan Chicken Sisig Fries$15.50
- Combo Sisig Fries$14.50
Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
- Pork Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$16.50
Pork sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Chicken Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$15.00
Chicken sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Tofu Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$13.50
Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Tocino w/ Steamed Rice$16.50
Filipino sweet pork w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara
- Combo Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$13.50
Sisig Salad
- Pork Sisig Salad$15.50
Pork sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
- Chicken Sisig Salad$14.50
Chicken sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
- Tofu Sisig Salad$13.50
Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
- Tocino Sisig Salad$16.50
Filipino sweet pork w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
- Combo Sisig Salad$13.50
Combo proteins w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
- Pork Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$18.50
Pork sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Chicken Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.50
Chicken sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Tofu Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$16.50
Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Tocino Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$18.50
Filipino sweet pork with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- Combo Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$16.50
Whole Barnyard Burrito
Mission Exclusives
Mission Sisig Burrito
- Pork Mission Burrito$18.50
Pork sisig with pinto beans, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped with melted monterey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla dorado-style
- Chicken Mission Burrito$17.50
Chicken sisig with pinto beans, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped with melted monterey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla dorado-style
- Tofu Mission Burrito$16.50
Tofu sisig with pinto beans, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped with melted monterey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla dorado-style
- Tocino Mission Burrito$18.50
Filipino sweet pork with pinto beans, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped with melted monterey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla dorado-style
- Combo Mission Burrito$16.50
Combo proteins with pinto beans, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped with melted monterey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla dorado-style
Sisig Cali-Changa
- Pork Sisig Cali-Changa$16.50
Pork sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Chicken Sisig Cali-Changa$15.50
Chicken sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Tofu Sisig Cali-Changa$14.50
Tofu sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Tocino Sisig Cali-Changa$16.50
Filipino sweet pork in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Combo Sisig Cali-Changa$14.50
Sisig Nacho-rrones
- Pork Sisig Nacho-rrones$16.50
Pork sisig on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño
- Chicken Sisig Nacho-rrones$15.50
Chicken sisig on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño
- Tofu Sisig Nacho-rrones$14.50
Tofu sisig on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño
- Tocino Sisig Nacho-rrones$16.50
Filipino sweet pork on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño
- Combo Sisig Nacho-rrones$14.50
Kids & Side Items
Kids Menu
Side Items
Vegano Menu
VEGANO Sisig Taco
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Taco$5.00
Vegan chicken on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Taco$5.00
Tofu sisig on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegancilantro cream sauce
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Taco$6.00
- No Protein VEGANO Taco$5.00
VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito$14.00
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- Tofu VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito$14.00
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- Combo VEGANO Señor Burrito$15.00
- No Protein VEGANO Señor Burrito$14.00
VEGANO California Sisig Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO California Sisig Burrito$15.00
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Tofu VEGANO California Sisig Burrito$15.00
Tofu sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Combo VEGANO California Sisig Burrito$16.00
- No Protein VEGANO California Burrito$15.00
VEGANO Silog Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Silog Burrito$13.00
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
- Tofu VEGANO Silog Burrito$13.00
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
- Combo VEGANO Silog Burrito$14.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
- No Protein VEGANO Silog Burrito$13.00
VEGANO Sisig Nachos
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Nachos$15.00
Vegan chicken with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Nachos$15.00
Tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Nachos$16.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- No Protein VEGANO Nachos$15.00
VEGANO Sisig Fries
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Fries$15.00
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Fries$15.00
Tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Fries$16.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- No Protein VEGANO Fries$15.00
VEGANO Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
VEGANO Sisig Salad
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Salad$14.00
Vegan chicken sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Salad$14.00
Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Salad$15.00Out of stock
Combo proteins w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
- No Protein VEGANO Salad$14.00
Shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
Vegan chicken sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
Tofu sisig with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$18.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.
- No Protein VEGANO Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa$15.00
Vegan chicken sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with vegan nacho cheese inside. Topped with vegan sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa$15.00
Tofu sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with vegan nacho cheese inside. Topped with vegan sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa$16.00
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with vegan nacho cheese inside. Topped with vegan sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- No Protein VEGANO Cali-Changa$15.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Señor Sisig is a unique take on a traditional Filipino delicacy
990 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110