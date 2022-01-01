A map showing the location of Senor Suave Bryan RoadView gallery

Senor Suave Bryan Road

review star

No reviews yet

6231 Bryan Road

Rosenberg, TX 77469

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Tacos

Chorizo & Egg Taco

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.50
Steak & Egg Taco

Steak & Egg Taco

$3.50
Beans, Egg & Cheese Taco

Beans, Egg & Cheese Taco

$3.50
Chicken & Egg Taco

Chicken & Egg Taco

$3.50

Loaded Potato Taco

$3.50

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Plate

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs, 2 Strips of Bacon, Hashbrowns, and Refried Beans

Burritos

Burrito Wrap

Burrito Wrap

$7.00
Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$7.00

Nachos

Spicy Nacho Fries

Spicy Nacho Fries

$6.99

Nacho fries topped with Queso, Steak, and Jalapeños

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99
Beef Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$5.99

Sides

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.00
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Guac

$3.00
Churros

Churros

$2.00

French Fries

$2.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6231 Bryan Road, Rosenberg, TX 77469

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

D Spot Daiquiri Lounge - Richmond - 110 Crabb River Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
110 Crabb River Rd #122 Richmond, TX 77469
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 218-Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
20500 Southwest Fwy Richmond, TX 77469
View restaurantnext
Sandy McGee's Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
314 Morton Street Richmond, TX 77469
View restaurantnext
Gyro Republic - Sugar Land
orange star4.5 • 1,284
19920 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Howdy Hot Chicken - Sugar Land
orange starNo Reviews
19922 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood
orange starNo Reviews
6560 Greatwood Parkway Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rosenberg

Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Whiskey River West
orange star4.8 • 233
6535 S Peek Rd Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
orange star4.1 • 216
9823 Harlem Road Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rosenberg
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston