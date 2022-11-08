A map showing the location of Senor Suave CrosstimbersView gallery

Senor Suave Crosstimbers

401 Crosstimbers Street

Houston, TX 77022

Tacos

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.50

Steak & Egg Taco

$3.50

Beans, Egg & Cheese Taco

$3.50

Chicken & Egg Taco

$3.50

Loaded Potato Taco

$3.50

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Plate

$7.99

Burritos

Burrito Wrap

$7.00

Burrito Bowl

$7.00

Nachos

Spicy Nacho Fries

$6.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

Beef Quesadilla

$5.99

Sides

Chips & Queso

$4.00

Chips & Guac

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Churros

$2.00

French Fries

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

401 Crosstimbers Street, Houston, TX 77022

