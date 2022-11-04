A map showing the location of Senor Suave WaysideView gallery

Senor Suave Wayside

review star

No reviews yet

7610 North Wayside Drive

Houston, TX 77028

Order Again

Tacos

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.50

Steak & Egg Taco

$3.50

Beans, Egg & Cheese Taco

$3.50

Chicken & Egg Taco

$3.50

Loaded Potato Taco

$3.50

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Plate

$7.99

Burritos

Burrito Wrap

$7.00

Burrito Bowl

$7.00

Nachos

Spicy Nacho Fries

$6.99

Quesadillas

cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

Beef Quesadilla

$5.99

Sides

Chips & Queso

$4.00

Chips & Guac

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Churros

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7610 North Wayside Drive, Houston, TX 77028

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

