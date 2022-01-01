Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Senor Taco Mexican Grill Holbrook

2,278 Reviews

$

480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road

Holbrook, NY 11741

Popular Items

Beef Tacos
Classic Burrito
Large Quesadillas

Appetizer

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.70

(6 pcs) Served with sour cream on the side.

Empanadas

$9.00

(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.

Sweet Plantains

$5.75

(6 pcs) Cheese drizzle on top.

Tostones

$6.95

(4 pcs) Served with pico de gallo and guacomole.

Chicken Wings

$13.50

(10 pcs) (Slightly breaded) BBQ, Buffalo or Mango Habanero. Served with Blue Cheese on the side.

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.85

(2 pcs) Served with bacon, jalapeno coins, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Mexi Fries

$5.20

Melted cheese, bacon and jalapeno coins.

Chicken Fingers

$8.70

(5 pcs) Served with BBQ sauce on the side.

Queso Dip

$9.25

(8 oz) Served with chips.

Guacamole and Chips

$9.95

Fresh made daily

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

(6 pcs)

Chips & Red Salsa

$7.25

Chips & Green Salsa

$7.25

Pico & Chips

$7.25

Soup

Tortilla Soup

$6.70

Flavorful chicken broth with corn, veggies, topped with tortilla strips. Add Cheese $0.85 / Add Avocado $ 2.00

Spinach Soup

$6.94

Delicious creamy chicken soup.

Black Bean Soup

$6.10

Tasty black beans garnished with onions. Add Mexican Crema $0.85

Chili Con Carne

$8.22

Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side.

Veggie Chili

$7.74

Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side

Classic Tacos

Beef Tacos

$4.08

Chicken Tacos

$4.08

Steak Tacos

$4.99

Pork Tacos

$4.99

Shrimp Tacos

$4.99

Fish Tacos

$4.99

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Black Bean Taco

$3.50

Pinto Bean Taco

$3.50

Guacamole Taco

$3.86

Street Tacos

Chicken Street Taco

$4.08

Beef Street Taco

$4.08

Steak Street Taco

$4.99

Pork Street Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Street Taco

$4.99

Fish Street Taco

$4.99

Baja Tacos

Baja Shrimp Taco (Fried)

$4.99

Baja Fish Taco (Fried)

$4.99

Baja Shrimp Taco (Grilled)

$4.99

Baja Fish Taco (Grilled)

$4.99

Chimichurri Taco

Chimichurri Taco

$4.99

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

Buffalo Shrimp Taco Grilled

$4.99

Buffalo Shrimp Taco Fried

$4.99

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$4.77

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$5.09

Tinga de Pollo Taco

Tinga de Pollo Taco

$4.73

Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$7.98

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.35

Beef Nachos

$9.35

Steak Nachos

$10.95

Pork Nachos

$10.95

Shrimp Nachos

$10.95

Veggie Nachos

$8.57

Nacho Only Cheese

$7.39

No Meat Nachos

$8.57

Quesadillas

Small Quesadillas

Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Large Quesadillas

Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Burrito

Classic Burrito

Flour Tortilla filled with rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00

S.T. BBQ Burrito

$12.03

Flour Tortilla filled with BBQ Pulled Pork, rice, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans and sour cream.

California Burrito

$12.09

Flour tortilla filled with steak, fries, blended cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Mojado

"Enchilada Style" flour tortilla topped off with salsa mexicana and melted cheese.

The PB Burrito

$10.75

Flour tortilla filled with fried plantains, choice of beans, blended cheese, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fajita Burrito

Flour Tortilla filled with onions, peppers, blended cheese, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce and choice of beans.

Ranchero Burrito

$10.52

"Breakfast Style" flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans, with salsa mexicana.

Salad

Taco Salad

(Spanish rice or quinoa mix), crisp flour tortilla shell filled with choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Salsa verde on the side. Add Guacamole $2.20

Avocado Salad

Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, roasted corn, apples and avocado. Balsamic Vinagrette on the side.

Southwest Salad

Romaine, black beans, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted peppers, corn, shredded cheese and tortilla strips. Chipotle mayo on the side.

Mexi Vegan Salad

$10.55

Baby spinach served with chipotle lime red quinoa with fire roasted vegetables, black beans, tomatos and avocado. Mango Vinagrette on the side.

Entrees

Fajitas

Sauteed onions and peppers. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and 3 soft flour tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.53

Shredded chicken, cooked with rice, peppers, onions, mixed vegetables and spanish chorizo.

Carne Asada

$15.31

Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime and 2 soft corn tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$14.51

Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime.

Chimichangas

Deep fried flour tortilla (2) filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Add Cheese melted on top $2.35

Enchiladas

Soft corn tortillas (2) with authentic mole sauce, melted cheese, rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Flautas

Deep fried corn tortillas (3) served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Senor Box (No Substitutions)

$18.93

Small 6" cheese quesadilla, 2 soft or crispy tacos (beef or chicken), 3 jalapeno poppers, 3 chicken wings, 2 chicken fingers and 2 beef empanadas. Served with sour cream, BBQ sauce and guacamole on the side.

Grilled Fish Meal

$15.31

Salad Wraps

Senor Wrap

Toasted flour tortilla filled with avocado, pico de gallo, blended cheese, lettuce and salsa verde.

Spinach Wrap

Sauted spinach, onions, peppers, zucchini, blended cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.

Tostadas

Chicken Tostadas

$8.21

Beef Tostada

$8.21

Steak Tostadas

$9.50

Pork Tostadas

$9.50

No Meat Tostada

$8.21

Dessert

Helado Frito

$6.60

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$5.81Out of stock

Served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Cake

$5.61Out of stock

Tres Leches

$6.60

Churros

$4.90

Add Nutella $1.25 / Add Dulce de Leche $1.50 / Add Vanilla Ice Cream $1.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.45

Dulce de Leche

$1.75

Nutella

$1.75

Condensed Milk

$1.75

Family Bundles

Taco Meal

$58.71

12 Crispy or Soft flour tortillas shells, protein (Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken), lettuce, blended cheese, homemade Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, and Beans (Black, Pinto or Refried). Chips and Salsa included.

Burrito Meal

$81.20

6 toasted flour tortillas filled with rice, your choice of beans (Refried, Black or Pinto), sour cream, homemade pico de gallo, blended cheese, mixed greens and choice of (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef). Plus Queso Dip and Chips.

Family Box

$63.05

2 small cheese quesadillas, 6 chicken fingers, 6 empanadas (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef), 6 mozzarella sticks, 12 dry wings with a side of: BBQ, Mango Habanero or Buffalo.

Mextras

Sides

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Kids Water $0

Fountain Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos

Raspados

2 Liter Soda

Draft Beer

Top Modelo

$6.25

Bp Spectral Haze

$6.25Out of stock

Blue Point Pumpkin

$5.75

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Corona Premier

$6.50

Modelo Bottle

$6.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Beer (Seasonal)

$4.25Out of stock

Heineken

$6.50

Dos Equis Amber

$6.50

Dos Equis Lager

$6.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.25

Blue Moon

$6.25

Coronita

$4.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.75

White Claw Lime

$5.75

White Claw Raspberry

$5.75

White Claw Grape Fruit

$5.75

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$10.15

Classica Frozen

$10.15

Flavor Margaritas

$10.15

Margarita Flight

$15.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Hipnorita

$10.15

Coronorita

$14.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$11.50

Monday Rita

$8.25

Pitcher Margarita

$56.25

Xicaru Margarita

$15.25

Riazulejo Margarita

Casamigos Mezcal Margarita

$14.25

Claze Azul Mezcal Margarita

$43.00

Volcano Margarita

$14.25

Mezcal Choice

Top Shelf Margaritas

1800 Margarita

901 Anejo Margarita

$15.75

Avion Margarita

Blue Nectar Margarita

Cabo Wabo Margarita

Camarena Margarita

Casa Dragones Silver Margarita

$17.50

Casa Noble Margarita

Casamigos Margarita

Cazadores Margarita

Centenario Anejo Margarita

$14.50

Corazon Margarita

Corralejo Margarita

De Leon Platinum Margarita

$11.25

Don Eduardo Margarita

Don Julio Margarita

El Jimador Margarita

Espolon Margarita

Herradura Margarita

Hornitos Margarita

Jose Cuervo Margarita

Lunazul Margarita

Mejor Pink Margarita

$14.50

Milagro Margarita

Pamarita

$12.95

Patron Margarita

Peligroso Silver Margarita

$12.50

Piedra Azul Margarita

Pueblo Viejo Reposado Margarita

$12.50

Ranchero Margarita

Riazul Margarita

Roca Patron Margarita

Special Sauza Margarita

Tanteo Margarita

$14.75

Tres Generaciones Margarita

Special Don Eduardo Margarita

$10.75

Cocktails

Red Sangria

$10.15

Mango/ Strawberry Sangria

$10.10

Passion Sangria

$10.10

Sangria Flight

$15.50

Dai-Mango

$10.10

Dai-Passion

$10.10

Dai-Strawberry

$10.10

Pina Colada

$10.10

LI Ice Tea

$11.00

Bull Rider

$10.15

Whiskey Sour

$10.25

Red Sangria Pitcher

$37.25

Mango/ Strawberry Sangria Pitcher

$36.25

Passion Sangria Pitcher

$36.25

Bacardi Pina Colada

$12.25

Mexican Drinks

Ultimate Marg Repo

$14.00

Ultimate Marg Añejo

$16.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Mexipolitan

$10.15

Patron Colada

$11.20

Tequila Sunrise

$9.10

Malibu Breeze

$8.60

Chelada

$9.10

Fruity Love

$9.40

Baby Beer

$7.60

Besitos

$9.60

Silver Bullet

$9.60

Cantarito

$10.00

Paloma

$10.10

La Pepino Margarita

$11.25

Mango Mezcal Margarita

$12.50

Mangonada

$15.00

Liquor

1800

901 Anejo

$7.50

AGV 400 Reposado

$7.50

Avion

Avion 44 Xtra Anejo

$22.50

Blue Nectar

Cabo Wabo

Camarena

Casamigos

Casa Dragones Silver

$20.00

Casa Noble

Cazadores

Centenario Anejo

$8.00

Claze Azul

Corazon

Corralejo

De Leon Platinum

$6.50

Don Eduardo

Don Julio

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$22.00

El Jimador

Espolon

Grand Patron

$53.00

Herradura

Hornitos

Jose Cuervo

Kha

$7.75

Lunazul

Milagro

Mejor Pink

$8.00

Patron

Piedra Azul

Peligroso Silver

$6.50

Pueblo Viejo Reposado

$6.75

Ranchero

Riazul

Roca Patron

Sauza

Sol dios Anejo

$9.00

Tres Generaciones

Tanteo

$8.25

House Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.75

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.75

Kettle One

$10.75

Stoli Orange

$9.50

Stoli Original

$9.50

Stoli Rasberry

$9.50

Stoli Vanilla

$9.50

Svedka

$9.50

Titos

$9.50

Monkey In Paradise

$9.00

Rum House

$8.50

Bacardi

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cruzan 151

$10.00

Don Q

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Buchanan's 12 Yrs

$12.00

Buchanan's 18 Yrs

$14.25

Dewars White Label

$9.50

Fireball

$8.25

Glenfiddich 12

$13.25

Glenfiddich 15

$15.25

Glenlivet 12 Yrs

$13.25

Gran Old Parr 12 yrs

$13.50

Jack Daniel's

$10.25

Jack Daniel's Honey

$9.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jim Beam

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.70

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$9.50

J&B

$9.25

Makers Mark

$9.75

Wild Turkey 101

$9.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$9.00

Claze Azul Mezcal

$22.00

El Gusano Mezcal

$6.50

El Recuerdo Oaxaca

$8.50

La Puritita Verdad

$8.50

Monte Mezcal

$6.75

Pierde Almas

$15.50

Riazuleno Silver

$8.75

Riazulejo Reposado

$9.25

Xicaru Mezcal

$8.25

Ilegal Silver

$6.75

Ilegal Reposado

$7.75

Ilegal Anejo

$9.25

Ilegal Mezcal Flight

$21.25

House Gin

$8.50

Beefeater

$9.75

Bombay

$9.50

Hendricks

$9.50

Tanqueray

$9.50

Baileys Irish Cream

$9.50

Brugal Ron

$9.50

Cointreau

$4.70

Disaronno

$9.50

Dry Vermouth

$7.25

Gran Gala Orange

$9.50

Grand Manier

$8.50

Kahlua

$11.00

Licor 43

$8.50

Rosso Vermouth

$7.25

XOXO Patron Cafe

$7.25

Wine

Merlot

$7.75

Pinot Grigio

$7.75

Chardonnay

$7.75

Cab Sau

$7.75

Tequila Flights

1800 Flight

$16.50

Avion Flight

$21.50

Blue Nectar Flight

$20.00

Cabo Wabo Flight

$20.50

Casamigos Flight

$26.20

Casa Noble Flight

$27.00

Corazon Flight

$16.50

Corralejo Flight

$19.00

Don Eduardo Flight

$16.75

Don Julio Flight

$21.50

El Jimador Flight

$16.25

Herradura Flight

$16.75

Hornitos Flight

$15.40

Lunazul Flight

$15.50

Milagro Flight

$17.25

Patron Flight

$23.25

Riazul Flight

$20.50

Roca Patron Flight

$38.50

Sauza Flight

$17.25

Tres Generaciones Flight

$20.25

HH Drinks

Classic Margarita

$8.15

Red Sangria

$8.15

Happy Flight Margarita

$12.50

Happy Flight Sangria

$14.00

Mexipolitan

$8.15

La Pepino Margarita

$9.25

Hipnorita

$8.15

Pamarita

$11.20

Bull Rider

$8.15

Happy Pitcher Margarita

$45.25

Red Sangria Pitcher

$32.25

Starters

Empanadas GF

$9.00

Sweet Plaintains GF

$5.75

Tostones GF

$6.95

Loaded Potato Skins GF

$7.85

Queso Dip GF

$9.25

Quacamole and Chips GF

$9.95

Tortilla Chips and Salsa GF

$7.25

Mexican Street Corn GF

$4.75

Small Quesadillas GF

Nachos GF

Tostadas GF

Tacos

Classic Tacos GF

Street Tacos

Baja Tacos

$4.99

Chorizo Taco GF

$4.77

Chimichurri Taco

$4.99

Buffalo Shrimp Taco GF

$4.99

Burritos

Classic Burrito Bowls

California Burrito Bowl

$12.09

The PB Burrito Bowl

$10.75

Salads

Taco Salad Bowl

Avocado Salad

Southwest Salad

Mexi-Vegan Salad

$10.55

Soups

Spinach Soup

$6.94

Tortilla Soup

$6.70

Black Bean Soup

$6.10

Entrees

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.53

Carne Asada

$15.31

Pollo Asado

$14.51

Enchiladas

Flautas

Mextras

Small Guacamole

$2.50

Medium Guacamole

$10.10

Small Sour Cream

$0.95

Medium Sour Cream

$3.81

Small Blended Cheese

$0.95

Medium Blended Cheese

$3.81

Small Chipotle Mayo

$0.95

Medium Chipotle Mayo

$3.81

Small Queso Dip

$2.60

Tortilla Chips

$2.39

Medium Pico de Gallo

$5.25

Medium Salsa Verde

$5.25

Medium Salsa Roja

$5.25

Medium Spanish Rice

$3.81

Large Spanish Rice

$7.32

Medium Black Bean

$3.81

Medium Pinto Bean

$3.81

Medium Refried Bean

$3.81

Large Black Bean

$7.32

Large Pinto Bean

$7.32

Large Refried Bean

$7.32

Medium Mixed Veggies

$4.14

Large Mixed Veggies

$8.15

Medium Cucumber Slices

$1.95

Small Corn

$2.30

Postres

Tres Leches

$6.12
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road, Holbrook, NY 11741

Directions

Gallery
Senor Taco Mexican Grill image
Senor Taco Mexican Grill image

Map
