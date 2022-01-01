- Home
Senor Taco Mexican Grill Holbrook
2,278 Reviews
$
480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road
Holbrook, NY 11741
Popular Items
Appetizer
Jalapeno Poppers
(6 pcs) Served with sour cream on the side.
Empanadas
(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
Sweet Plantains
(6 pcs) Cheese drizzle on top.
Tostones
(4 pcs) Served with pico de gallo and guacomole.
Chicken Wings
(10 pcs) (Slightly breaded) BBQ, Buffalo or Mango Habanero. Served with Blue Cheese on the side.
Loaded Potato Skins
(2 pcs) Served with bacon, jalapeno coins, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Mexi Fries
Melted cheese, bacon and jalapeno coins.
Chicken Fingers
(5 pcs) Served with BBQ sauce on the side.
Queso Dip
(8 oz) Served with chips.
Guacamole and Chips
Fresh made daily
Mozzarella Sticks
(6 pcs)
Chips & Red Salsa
Chips & Green Salsa
Pico & Chips
Soup
Tortilla Soup
Flavorful chicken broth with corn, veggies, topped with tortilla strips. Add Cheese $0.85 / Add Avocado $ 2.00
Spinach Soup
Delicious creamy chicken soup.
Black Bean Soup
Tasty black beans garnished with onions. Add Mexican Crema $0.85
Chili Con Carne
Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side.
Veggie Chili
Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side
Classic Tacos
Street Tacos
Baja Tacos
Chimichurri Taco
Buffalo Shrimp Taco
Chorizo Taco
Birria Taco
Tinga de Pollo Taco
Lobster Taco
Nachos
Quesadillas
Burrito
Classic Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00
S.T. BBQ Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with BBQ Pulled Pork, rice, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans and sour cream.
California Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with steak, fries, blended cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Mojado
"Enchilada Style" flour tortilla topped off with salsa mexicana and melted cheese.
The PB Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with fried plantains, choice of beans, blended cheese, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fajita Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with onions, peppers, blended cheese, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce and choice of beans.
Ranchero Burrito
"Breakfast Style" flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans, with salsa mexicana.
Salad
Taco Salad
(Spanish rice or quinoa mix), crisp flour tortilla shell filled with choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Salsa verde on the side. Add Guacamole $2.20
Avocado Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, roasted corn, apples and avocado. Balsamic Vinagrette on the side.
Southwest Salad
Romaine, black beans, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted peppers, corn, shredded cheese and tortilla strips. Chipotle mayo on the side.
Mexi Vegan Salad
Baby spinach served with chipotle lime red quinoa with fire roasted vegetables, black beans, tomatos and avocado. Mango Vinagrette on the side.
Entrees
Fajitas
Sauteed onions and peppers. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and 3 soft flour tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Shredded chicken, cooked with rice, peppers, onions, mixed vegetables and spanish chorizo.
Carne Asada
Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime and 2 soft corn tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime.
Chimichangas
Deep fried flour tortilla (2) filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Add Cheese melted on top $2.35
Enchiladas
Soft corn tortillas (2) with authentic mole sauce, melted cheese, rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Flautas
Deep fried corn tortillas (3) served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Senor Box (No Substitutions)
Small 6" cheese quesadilla, 2 soft or crispy tacos (beef or chicken), 3 jalapeno poppers, 3 chicken wings, 2 chicken fingers and 2 beef empanadas. Served with sour cream, BBQ sauce and guacamole on the side.
Grilled Fish Meal
Salad Wraps
Tostadas
Dessert
Helado Frito
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Cake
Tres Leches
Churros
Add Nutella $1.25 / Add Dulce de Leche $1.50 / Add Vanilla Ice Cream $1.50
Vanilla Ice Cream
Dulce de Leche
Nutella
Condensed Milk
Family Bundles
Taco Meal
12 Crispy or Soft flour tortillas shells, protein (Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken), lettuce, blended cheese, homemade Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, and Beans (Black, Pinto or Refried). Chips and Salsa included.
Burrito Meal
6 toasted flour tortillas filled with rice, your choice of beans (Refried, Black or Pinto), sour cream, homemade pico de gallo, blended cheese, mixed greens and choice of (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef). Plus Queso Dip and Chips.
Family Box
2 small cheese quesadillas, 6 chicken fingers, 6 empanadas (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef), 6 mozzarella sticks, 12 dry wings with a side of: BBQ, Mango Habanero or Buffalo.
Mextras
Bottled Beer
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Modelo Bottle
Pumpkin Beer (Seasonal)
Heineken
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager
Bud Light
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Blue Moon
Coronita
Watermelon Red Bull
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Lime
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Grape Fruit
Margaritas
Classic Margarita
Classica Frozen
Flavor Margaritas
Margarita Flight
Skinny Margarita
Hipnorita
Coronorita
Blood Orange Margarita
Monday Rita
Pitcher Margarita
Xicaru Margarita
Riazulejo Margarita
Casamigos Mezcal Margarita
Claze Azul Mezcal Margarita
Volcano Margarita
Mezcal Choice
Top Shelf Margaritas
1800 Margarita
901 Anejo Margarita
Avion Margarita
Blue Nectar Margarita
Cabo Wabo Margarita
Camarena Margarita
Casa Dragones Silver Margarita
Casa Noble Margarita
Casamigos Margarita
Cazadores Margarita
Centenario Anejo Margarita
Corazon Margarita
Corralejo Margarita
De Leon Platinum Margarita
Don Eduardo Margarita
Don Julio Margarita
El Jimador Margarita
Espolon Margarita
Herradura Margarita
Hornitos Margarita
Jose Cuervo Margarita
Lunazul Margarita
Mejor Pink Margarita
Milagro Margarita
Pamarita
Patron Margarita
Peligroso Silver Margarita
Piedra Azul Margarita
Pueblo Viejo Reposado Margarita
Ranchero Margarita
Riazul Margarita
Roca Patron Margarita
Special Sauza Margarita
Tanteo Margarita
Tres Generaciones Margarita
Special Don Eduardo Margarita
Cocktails
Red Sangria
Mango/ Strawberry Sangria
Passion Sangria
Sangria Flight
Dai-Mango
Dai-Passion
Dai-Strawberry
Pina Colada
LI Ice Tea
Bull Rider
Whiskey Sour
Red Sangria Pitcher
Mango/ Strawberry Sangria Pitcher
Passion Sangria Pitcher
Bacardi Pina Colada
Mexican Drinks
Ultimate Marg Repo
Ultimate Marg Añejo
Jalapeno Margarita
Mexipolitan
Patron Colada
Tequila Sunrise
Malibu Breeze
Chelada
Fruity Love
Baby Beer
Besitos
Silver Bullet
Cantarito
Paloma
La Pepino Margarita
Mango Mezcal Margarita
Mangonada
Liquor
1800
901 Anejo
AGV 400 Reposado
Avion
Avion 44 Xtra Anejo
Blue Nectar
Cabo Wabo
Camarena
Casamigos
Casa Dragones Silver
Casa Noble
Cazadores
Centenario Anejo
Claze Azul
Corazon
Corralejo
De Leon Platinum
Don Eduardo
Don Julio
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
El Jimador
Espolon
Grand Patron
Herradura
Hornitos
Jose Cuervo
Kha
Lunazul
Milagro
Mejor Pink
Patron
Piedra Azul
Peligroso Silver
Pueblo Viejo Reposado
Ranchero
Riazul
Roca Patron
Sauza
Sol dios Anejo
Tres Generaciones
Tanteo
House Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Stoli Orange
Stoli Original
Stoli Rasberry
Stoli Vanilla
Svedka
Titos
Monkey In Paradise
Rum House
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Cruzan 151
Don Q
Malibu
Buchanan's 12 Yrs
Buchanan's 18 Yrs
Dewars White Label
Fireball
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 15
Glenlivet 12 Yrs
Gran Old Parr 12 yrs
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Red Label
J&B
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey 101
Casamigos Mezcal
Claze Azul Mezcal
El Gusano Mezcal
El Recuerdo Oaxaca
La Puritita Verdad
Monte Mezcal
Pierde Almas
Riazuleno Silver
Riazulejo Reposado
Xicaru Mezcal
Ilegal Silver
Ilegal Reposado
Ilegal Anejo
Ilegal Mezcal Flight
House Gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Baileys Irish Cream
Brugal Ron
Cointreau
Disaronno
Dry Vermouth
Gran Gala Orange
Grand Manier
Kahlua
Licor 43
Rosso Vermouth
XOXO Patron Cafe
Tequila Flights
1800 Flight
Avion Flight
Blue Nectar Flight
Cabo Wabo Flight
Casamigos Flight
Casa Noble Flight
Corazon Flight
Corralejo Flight
Don Eduardo Flight
Don Julio Flight
El Jimador Flight
Herradura Flight
Hornitos Flight
Lunazul Flight
Milagro Flight
Patron Flight
Riazul Flight
Roca Patron Flight
Sauza Flight
Tres Generaciones Flight
Small Guacamole
Medium Guacamole
Small Sour Cream
Medium Sour Cream
Small Blended Cheese
Medium Blended Cheese
Small Chipotle Mayo
Medium Chipotle Mayo
Small Queso Dip
Tortilla Chips
Medium Pico de Gallo
Medium Salsa Verde
Medium Salsa Roja
Medium Spanish Rice
Large Spanish Rice
Medium Black Bean
Medium Pinto Bean
Medium Refried Bean
Large Black Bean
Large Pinto Bean
Large Refried Bean
Medium Mixed Veggies
Large Mixed Veggies
Medium Cucumber Slices
Small Corn
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road, Holbrook, NY 11741