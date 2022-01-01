Senor Taco - Southold 44780 County Road 48

A map showing the location of Senor Taco - Southold 44780 County Road 48View gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Tacos
Classic Burrito
Large Quesadillas

Appetizer

Empanadas

$9.54

(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.22

(6 pcs) Served with sour cream on the side.

Sweet Plantains

$6.10

(6 pcs) Cheese drizzle on top.

Tostones

$7.50

(4 pcs) Served with pico de gallo and guacomole.

Chicken Wings

$14.31

(10 pcs) (Slightly breaded) BBQ, Buffalo or Mango Habanero. Served with Blue Cheese on the side.

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.32

(2 pcs) Served with bacon, jalapeno coins, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Mexi Fries

$5.51

Melted cheese, bacon and jalapeno coins.

Plain Fries

$5.20

Chicken Fingers

$9.22

(5 pcs) Served with BBQ sauce on the side.

Queso Dip

$9.81

(8 oz) Served with chips.

Guacamole and Chips

$9.95

Fresh made daily

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

(6 pcs)

Chips & Red Salsa

$7.69

Chips & Green Salsa

$7.69

Pico & Chips

$7.69

White Queso Dip

$9.81Out of stock

Soup

Tortilla Soup

$7.15

Flavorful chicken broth with corn, veggies, topped with tortilla strips. Add Cheese $0.85 / Add Avocado $ 2.00

Spinach Soup

$7.40

Delicious creamy chicken soup.

Black Bean Soup

$6.50

Tasty black beans garnished with onions. Add Mexican Crema $0.85

Chili Con Carne

$8.75

Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side.

Veggie Chili

$8.25

Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side

Quesadillas

Small Quesadillas

Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Large Quesadillas

Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.95

Beef Nachos

$9.95

Steak Nachos

$11.65

Pork Nachos

$11.65

Shrimp Nachos

$11.65

Veggie Nachos

$9.95

Nacho Only Cheese

$7.85

No Meat Nachos

$9.15

Tostadas

Chicken Tostadas

$8.70

Beef Tostada

$8.70

Steak Tostadas

$10.07

Pork Tostadas

$10.07

No Meat Tostada

$8.70

Shrimp Tostada

$10.07

Classic Tacos

Beef Tacos

$4.35

Chicken Tacos

$4.35

Steak Tacos

$5.35

Pork Tacos

$5.35

Shrimp Tacos

$5.35

Fish Tacos

$5.35

Veggie Taco

$3.85

Black Bean Taco

$3.85

Pinto Bean Taco

$3.85

Guacamole Taco

$4.15

Street Tacos

Chicken Street Taco

$4.35

Beef Street Taco

$4.35

Steak Street Taco

$5.35

Pork Street Taco

$5.35

Shrimp Street Taco

$5.35

Fish Street Taco

$5.35

Baja Tacos

Baja Shrimp Taco (Fried)

$5.35

Baja Fish Taco (Fried)

$5.35

Baja Shrimp Taco (Grilled)

$5.35

Baja Fish Taco (Grilled)

$5.35

Chimichurri Taco

Chimichurri Taco

$5.35

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

Buffalo Shrimp Taco Grilled

$5.35

Buffalo Shrimp Taco Fried

$5.35

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$5.10

Birria Tacos

Birria Taco

$5.55

Tinga de Pollo Taco

Tinga de Pollo Taco

$5.05

Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$8.75

Burrito

Classic Burrito

Flour Tortilla filled with rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00

S.T. BBQ Burrito

$12.75

Flour Tortilla filled with BBQ Pulled Pork, rice, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans and sour cream.

California Burrito

$12.82

Flour tortilla filled with steak, fries, blended cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Mojado

"Enchilada Style" flour tortilla topped off with salsa mexicana and melted cheese.

The PB Burrito

$11.40

Flour tortilla filled with fried plantains, choice of beans, blended cheese, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fajita Burrito

Flour Tortilla filled with onions, peppers, blended cheese, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce and choice of beans.

Ranchero Burrito

$11.16

"Breakfast Style" flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans, with salsa mexicana.

Salad

Taco Salad

(Spanish rice or quinoa mix), crisp flour tortilla shell filled with choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Salsa verde on the side. Add Guacamole $2.20

Avocado Salad

Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, roasted corn, apples and avocado. Balsamic Vinagrette on the side.

Southwest Salad

Romaine, black beans, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted peppers, corn, shredded cheese and tortilla strips. Chipotle mayo on the side.

Mexi Vegan Salad

$11.20

Baby spinach served with chipotle lime red quinoa with fire roasted vegetables, black beans, tomatos and avocado. Mango Vinagrette on the side.

Entrees

Fajitas

Sauteed onions and peppers. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and 3 soft flour tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.50

Shredded chicken, cooked with rice, peppers, onions, mixed vegetables and spanish chorizo.

Carne Asada

$16.75

Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime and 2 soft corn tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$15.50

Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime.

Chimichangas

Deep fried flour tortilla (2) filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Add Cheese melted on top $2.35

Enchiladas

Soft corn tortillas (2) with authentic mole sauce, melted cheese, rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Flautas

Deep fried corn tortillas (3) served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Senor Box (No Substitutions)

$20.10

Small 6" cheese quesadilla, 2 soft or crispy tacos (beef or chicken), 3 jalapeno poppers, 3 chicken wings, 2 chicken fingers and 2 beef empanadas. Served with sour cream, BBQ sauce and guacamole on the side.

Grilled Fish Meal

$15.75

Salad Wraps

Senor Wrap

Toasted flour tortilla filled with avocado, pico de gallo, blended cheese, lettuce and salsa verde.

Spinach Wrap

Sauted spinach, onions, peppers, zucchini, blended cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.

Dessert

Helado Frito

$6.75

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$6.75

Served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Tres Leches

$6.75

Churros

$4.95

Add Nutella $1.25 / Add Dulce de Leche $1.50 / Add Vanilla Ice Cream $1.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.75

Dulce de Leche

$1.75

Nutella

$1.75

Condensed Milk

$2.00

Mextras

Sides

Family Bundles

Taco Meal

$58.71

12 Crispy or Soft flour tortillas shells, protein (Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken), lettuce, blended cheese, homemade Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, and Beans (Black, Pinto or Refried). Chips and Salsa included.

Burrito Meal

$81.20

6 toasted flour tortillas filled with rice, your choice of beans (Refried, Black or Pinto), sour cream, homemade pico de gallo, blended cheese, mixed greens and choice of (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef). Plus Queso Dip and Chips.

Family Box

$63.05

2 small cheese quesadillas, 6 chicken fingers, 6 empanadas (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef), 6 mozzarella sticks, 12 dry wings with a side of: BBQ, Mango Habanero or Buffalo.

SUPERBOWL SUNDAY

7 Wings

$11.00

SuperBowl Tacos

$11.00

Super Bowl Drink

NA Fountain Beverages

Coffee

$2.85

Kids Water $0

Fountain Coke

$2.75

Fountain Diet

$2.75

Fountain Sprite

$2.75

Fountain Ginger Ale

$2.75

Fountain Ice Tea

$2.75

Fountain Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.75

Fountain Lemonade

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Mango Lemonade

$2.75

Passion Lemonade

$2.75

Fountain Seltzer

$2.75

Fountain Coke Zero

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cramberry Juice

$2.75

Sherly Temple

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

NA Bottle Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.05

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr, Pepper

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito Lime

$3.00

Guava

$3.00Out of stock

Raspados

Raspado Strawberry

$4.75

Raspado Mango

$4.75

Raspado Passion Fruit

$4.75

Raspado Pina Colada

$4.75

Raspado Mango Strawberry swirl

$4.75

2 Liter Sodas

Coke

$3.56

Diet Coke

$3.56Out of stock

Sprite

$3.56Out of stock

Starters

Empanadas GF

$9.54

Sweet Plaintains GF

$6.10

Tostones GF

$7.50

Loaded Potato Skins GF

$8.32

Queso Dip GF

$9.81

Quacamole and Chips GF

$9.95

Chips and Salsa GF

$7.69

Mexican Street Corn GF

$5.75

Small Quesadillas GF

Nachos GF

Tostadas GF

Tacos

Classic Tacos GF

Street Tacos

Baja Tacos

$5.35

Chorizo Taco GF

$5.10

Chimichurri Taco

$5.35

Buffalo Shrimp Taco GF

$5.35

Birria Taco

$5.55

Tinga de Pollo

$5.05

Lobster Taco

$8.75

Burritos

Classic Burrito Bowls

California Burrito Bowl

$12.82

The PB Burrito Bowl

$11.40

Salads

Taco Salad Bowl

Avocado Salad

Southwest Salad

Mexi-Vegan Salad

$11.20

Soups

Spinach Soup

$7.40

Tortilla Soup

$7.15

Black Bean Soup

$6.50

Entrees

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.50

Carne Asada

$16.75

Pollo Asado

$15.50

Enchiladas

Flautas

Mextras

Small Guacamole

$2.65

Medium Guacamole

$10.75

Small Sour Cream

$1.10

Medium Sour Cream

$4.10

Small Blended Cheese

$1.10

Medium Blended Cheese

$4.10

Small Chipotle Mayo

$1.10

Medium Chipotle Mayo

$4.10

Small Queso Dip

$2.76

Tortilla Chips

$2.55

Medium Pico de Gallo

$5.60

Medium Salsa Verde

$5.60

Medium Salsa Roja

$5.60

Medium Spanish Rice

$4.10

Large Spanish Rice

$7.80

Medium Black Bean

$4.05

Medium Pinto Bean

$4.05

Medium Refried Bean

$4.05

Large Black Bean

$7.80

Large Pinto Bean

$7.80

Large Refried Bean

$7.80

Medium Mixed Veggies

$4.50

Large Mixed Veggies

$8.65

Postres

Tres Leches

$6.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

44780 County Road 48, Southold, NY 11971

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

