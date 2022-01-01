Restaurant header imageView gallery

Senor Taco - Wading River

6274 NY-25A

Wading River, NY 11792

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Taco
Classic Burrito
Large Quesadillas

Appetizer

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.70

(6 pcs) Served with sour cream on the side.

Empanadas

$9.00

(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.

Sweet Plantains

$5.75

(6 pcs) Cheese drizzle on top.

Tostones

$6.95

(4 pcs) Served with pico de gallo and guacomole.

Chicken Wings

$13.50

(10 pcs) (Slightly breaded) BBQ, Buffalo or Mango Habanero. Served with Blue Cheese.

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.85

(2 pcs) Served with bacon, jalapeno coins, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Mexi Fries

$5.20

Melted cheese, bacon and jalapeno coins.

Chicken Fingers

$8.70

(5 pcs) Served with BBQ sauce on the side.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

(6 pcs)

Mexican Street Corn

$4.75

Guacamole and Chips

$9.95

Fresh made daily

Chips & Red Salsa

$7.25

Chips & Green Salsa

$7.25

Pico & Chips

$7.25

Queso Dip

$9.25

(8 oz) Served with chips.

2 oz queso

$2.60

Quesadillas

Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Small Quesadillas

Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Large Quesadillas

Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Nachos

Tortilla chips smothered in queso, and melted chz. Served w pinto beans , pico de galla , sour cream , and jalapeno coins

Chicken Nachos

$9.35

Tortilla chips smothered in queso, and melted chz. Served w pinto beans , pico de galla , sour cream , and jalapeno coins

Beef Nachos

$9.35

Tortilla chips smothered in queso, and melted chz. Served w pinto beans , pico de galla , sour cream , and jalapeno coins

Steak Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla chips smothered in queso, and melted chz. Served w pinto beans , pico de galla , sour cream , and jalapeno coins

Pork Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla chips smothered in queso, and melted chz. Served w pinto beans , pico de galla , sour cream , and jalapeno coins

Shrimp Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla chips smothered in queso, and melted chz. Served w pinto beans , pico de galla , sour cream , and jalapeno coins

Veggie Nachos

$9.06

Tortilla chips smothered in queso, and melted chz. Served w pinto beans , pico de galla , sour cream , and jalapeno coins

Nacho Only Cheese

$7.39

No Meat Nachos

$8.57

Tortilla chips smothered in queso, and melted chz. Served w pinto beans , pico de galla , sour cream , and jalapeno coins

Soup

Tortilla Soup

$6.70

Flavorful chicken broth with corn, veggies, topped with tortilla strips. Add Cheese $0.85 / Add Avocado $ 2.00

Spinach Soup

$6.94

Delicious creamy chicken soup.

Black Bean Soup

$6.10

Tasty black beans garnished with onions. Add Mexican Crema $0.85

Chili Con Carne

$8.22

Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side.

Veggie Chili

$7.74

Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side

Classic Tacos

Beef Taco

$4.08

Chicken Taco

$4.08

Steak Taco

$4.99

Pork Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Fish Taco

$4.99

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Black Bean Taco

$3.50

Pinto Bean Taco

$3.50

Guacamole Taco

$3.86

Street Style Tacos

Chicken Street Taco

$4.08

Beef Street Taco

$4.08

Steak Street Taco

$4.99

Pork Street Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Street Taco

$4.99

Fish Street Taco

$4.99

Black beans street taco

$3.50

Veggies street taco

$3.50

Baja Tacos

Baja Shrimp Taco (Fried)

$4.99

Baja Fish Taco (Fried)

$4.99

Baja Shrimp Taco (Grilled)

$4.99

Baja Fish Taco (Grilled)

$4.99

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$4.77

Chimichurri Taco

Chimichurri Taco

$4.99

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

Buffalo Shrimp Taco Grilled

$4.99

Buffalo Shrimp Taco Fried

$4.99

Birria

Slow cooked beef served with onion, cilantro, cheese and condone birria broth

Birria

$5.09

Tinga de Pollo

Tinga de Pollo

$4.73

Lobster taco

Lobster taco

$7.98

Burrito

Classic Burrito

Rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00

S.T. BBQ Burrito

$12.03

BBQ Pulled Pork, rice, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans and sour cream.

California Burrito

$12.09

Toasted flour tortilla filled with steak, fries, blended cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Mojado

$11.04

"Enchilada Style" topped off with salsa mexicana and melted cheese.

The PB Burrito

$10.75

Flour tortilla filled with fried plantains, choice of beans, blended cheese, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fajita Burrito

Includes onions, peppers, blended cheese, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce and choice of beans.

Ranchero Burrito

$10.52

"Breakfast Style" flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans, with salsa mexicana.

Salad

Taco Salad

(Spanish rice or quinoa mix), crisp flour tortilla shell filled with choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Salsa verde on the side. Add Guacamole $2.20

Avocado Salad

Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, roasted corn, apples and avocado. Balsamic Vinagrette on the side.

Southwest Salad

Romaine, black beans, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted peppers, corn, shredded cheese and tortilla strips. Chipotle mayo on the side.

Mexi Vegan Salad

$10.55

Baby spinach served with chipotle lime red quinoa with fire roasted vegetables, black beans, tomatos and avocado. Mango Vinagrette on the side.

Entrees

Fajitas

Sauteed onions and peppers. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and 3 soft flour tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.53

Shredded chicken, cooked with rice, peppers, onions, mixed vegetables and spanish chorizo.

Carne Asada

$15.31

Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime and 2 soft corn tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$14.51

Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime.

Chimichangas

Deep fried flour tortilla (2) filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Add Cheese melted on top $2.35

Enchiladas

Soft corn tortillas (2) with authentic mole sauce, melted cheese, rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Flautas

Deep fried corn tortillas (3) served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Senor Box (No Substitutions)

$18.93

Small 6" cheese quesadilla, 2 soft or crispy tacos (beef or chicken), 3 jalapeno poppers, 3 chicken wings, 2 chicken fingers and 2 beef empanadas. Served with sour cream, BBQ sauce and guacamole on the side.

Grilled Fish Meal

$16.10

Salad Wraps

Senor Wrap

Toasted flour tortilla filled with avocado, pico de gallo, blended cheese, lettuce and salsa verde.

Spinach Wrap

Sauted spinach, onions, peppers, zucchini, blended cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.

Tostadas

Chicken Tostada

$8.21

Beef Tostada

$8.21

Steak Tostada

$9.50

Pork Tostada

$9.50

No Meat Tostada

$7.57

Dessert

Helado Frito

$6.60

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$6.35

Served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Cake

$6.05Out of stock

Tres Leches

$6.60

Churros

$4.90

Add Nutella $1.25 / Add Dulce de Leche $1.50 / Add Vanilla Ice Cream $1.50

Vanilla Ice cream

$1.75

Nutella

$1.45

Dulce de Leche

$1.75

Leche Condensada

$1.75

Family Bundles

Taco Meal

$62.23

12 soft or crispy tortilla shells, choose your protein (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef), lettuce, blended cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice and your choice of beans (Refried, Black or Pinto). Chips & Salsa.

Burrito Meal

$86.07

6 toasted flour tortillas filled with rice, your choice of beans (Refried, Black or Pinto), sour cream, homemade Pico de Gallo, blended cheese, mixed greens and choice of (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef). Plus Queso Dip and Chips.

Family Box

$66.83

2 small cheese quesadillas, 6 chicken fingers, 6 empanadas (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef), 6 mozzarella sticks, 12 dry wings with a side of: BBQ, Mango Habanero or Buffalo.

Sides

Mextras

NA Beverages

Water $0

Kids Water $0

Fountain Coke

$2.75

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.75

Fountain Sprite

$2.75

Fountain Ginger Ale

$2.75

Fountain Seltzer

$2.75

Fountain Sweet Tea

$2.75

Fountain Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Fountain Lemonade

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pinapple Jarrito

$3.00

Raspado Strawberry-Mango Swirl

$4.60

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Mango Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.05

Raspado Strawberry

$4.60

Raspado Mango

$4.60

Raspado Passion Fruit

$4.60

Raspado Pina Colada

$4.60

Starters

Empanadas GF

$9.00

Sweet Plaintains GF

$5.75

Tostones GF

$6.95

Loaded Potato Skins GF

$7.85

Queso Dip GF

$9.25

Quacamole and Chips GF

$9.95

Tortilla Chips and Salsa GF

$7.25

Mexican Street Corn GF

$4.75

Small Quesadillas GF

Nachos GF

Tostadas GF

Tacos

Classic Tacos GF

Street Tacos

Baja Tacos

$4.99

Chorizo Tacos GF

$4.77

Chimichurri Taco

$4.99

Buffalo Shrimp Taco GF

$4.99

Burritos

Classic Burrito Bowls

California Burrito Bowl

$12.09

The PB Burrito Bowl

$10.75

Salads

Taco Salad Bowl

Avocado Salad

Southwest Salad

Mexi-Vegan Salad

$9.95

Soups

Spinach Soup

$6.94

Tortilla Soup

$6.70

Black Bean Soup

$6.10

Entrees

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.53

Carne Asada

$15.31

Pollo Asado

$14.51

Enchiladas

Flautas

Mextras

Small Guacamole

$2.40

Medium Guacamole

$9.55

Small Sour Cream

$0.90

Medium Sour Cream

$3.60

Small Blended Cheese

$0.90

Medium Blended Cheese

$3.60

Small Chipotle Mayo

$0.90

Medium Chipotle Mayo

$3.60

Small Queso Dip

$2.45

Tortilla Chips #2

$2.25

Medium Pico de Gallo

$5.10

Medium Salsa Verde

$5.10

Medium Salsa Roja

$5.10

Medium Spanish Rice

$3.60

Large Spanish Rice

$6.90

Medium Black Bean

$3.60

Medium Pinto Bean

$3.60

Medium Refried Bean

$3.60

Large Black Bean

$6.90

Large Pinto Bean

$6.90

Large Refried Bean

$6.90

Medium Mixed Veggies

$3.90

Large Mixed Veggies

$7.75

Medium Cucumber Slices

$1.95

Medium Corn

$2.30

Postres

Tres Leches

$6.13

HH Drinks

Classic Margarita

$8.15

Red Sangria

$8.15

Happy Flight Sangria

$14.00

Mexipolitan

$8.15

La Pepino Margarita

$9.25

Blood Orange Margarita

$8.15

Hipnorita

$8.15

Pamarita

$11.20

Bull Rider

$8.40

Happy Flight Margarita

$12.75

Red Sangria Pitcher

$32.00

Happy Pitcher Margarita

$45.00
