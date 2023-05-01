Restaurant header imageView gallery

Señor Tacos Manny's

5795 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Appeetizers

Frid Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Wing 10 Pc

$13.99

Sausage In Wine Sauce

$12.99

Cocktail de Camarones

$14.99

Cocktail de Pulpo

$14.99

Sorullitos (6)

$7.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks (6 pzs)

$8.99

Empanadillas (6pcs)

$9.99Out of stock

Melted House Cheese

$12.99

Queso Fundido - Camarones

$15.98

Queso Fundido - Chorizo

$14.98

Queso Fundido - Churrasco

$15.98

Nachos Supreme

$15.99

Nachos de Queso

$10.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99Out of stock

Surtido Familiar

$19.99

Sorullitos,Croquetas de Bacalao,Tequenos, Mozzarellas,Bacalaitos, Empanadillas y Bolitas de Mofongo

Tost. Rell. (6) Pollo

$12.99

Tost. Rell. (6) Cerdo

$12.99

Tost. Rell. (6) Camarones

$14.99

Tost. Rell. (6) Pulpo

$14.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Steam Black Mussels

$14.99

Garlic Bacon Shrimps

$14.99

Octopus Ala Gallega

$14.99

PASTAS

Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Steak Pasta

$16.99

Pasta Pollo

$15.99

Pasta Seafood Combination

$22.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.99

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Chicken Burger

$13.99

Chicken Cheese Burger

$13.99

Chicken BBQ Burguer

$14.99

Mushroom Onion Bacon Cheese Burguer

$14.99

Shrimp Cheeseburger

$17.99Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$15.99

Mahi Mahi Burger

$15.99

Super Hamburguer Chicken Or Pork

$16.99

MENU MEXICANO

Taco Cerdo

$12.99

Taco Churasco

$14.95

Taco Chicken Platter

$12.99

Taco Ground Beef Platter

$12.99

Taco Skirt Steak Platter

$14.95

Pastor Pork

$12.99

Taco Shrimps Platter

$13.95

Taco Platter Fish

$12.95

Quesadilla Cheese

$10.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$14.00

Quesadilla Shrimps

$15.00

Quesadilla Skirt Steak

$14.99

Quesadilla Pastor

$13.99

Fajitas Chicken

$21.99

Fajitas Skirt Steak

$24.99

Fajitas Combo

$26.99

Chicken Steak Mix

$25.99

Chile Relleno De Beef

$13.99Out of stock

Salsa Verde

Salsa Roja

Salsa Blanca

MOFONGOS RELLENOS

Mofongo - Chicken

$21.99

Mofongo - Fried Pork

$21.99

Mofongo - Skirt Steak

$27.99

Mofongo - Shrimp

$26.99

Mofongo - Octopus

$26.99

Mofongo - Seafood Combination Octopus And Shrimp

$32.99

Mofongo - Vegetarian

$15.99

Fish Y Seafood

Saute Shrimps 10

$24.99

Ensalada de Pulpo

$24.99

Combo de Mariscos

$26.99

Whole Fried Red Snapper

$26.99

Whole Red Snapper Stuffed Whit Seafood Combination

$35.99

Deep Fry Grouper Chunks

$19.99

Saute Octopus

$24.99

Rabo Langosta (1) Churrasco (6oz)

$29.99

Rabo Langosta (2) Churrasco (6oz)

$34.99

Butterfy Lobster

$29.99

Butterfly Lobster Rellena Marisco

$39.99

Lobster Tail Stuffed Whit Skirt Steak

$39.99

Tail Lobster (2) Mariscos

$29.99

Lobster 2)

$29.99

Paella De Mariscos

$24.99

Especial Paella Con Langosta Completa

$54.95

Zarzuela De Mariscos

$24.99

Crispy Baked Shrimps

$24.99

Octopus Grilled Of Herbs Marinade

$24.99

Black Mussles Whit Garlic Sauce

$26.99

Salmon Lemon Sauce

$18.99

Mahi Mahi Mango Pico De Gallo

$18.99

Garlic Bacon Shrimps

$24.99

Octopus Grilled Herbs Marinade

$24.99

Combination Of Shrimps, Octopus, Calamari, Clams Y Black Mussles Whit Garlic Sauce

$26.99

Tail Lobster

$12.99

2 Tail Lobster

$24.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender

$8.99

Nachos Whith Cheese

$5.99

Quesadilla Cheese Kids

$7.99

Quesadilla Chicken Kid

$8.99

Arroz Mexicano

$3.99

Platers

Senor Mofongo

$85.00

Combo De Carnes

$65.99

Nachos con Pollo,Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings y Loaded Fries

Surtido Familiar

$19.99

Meat Y Poultry

Deep Fried Pork Whit Onion

$18.99

Chicken Crackling

$18.99

Chuletas KanKan

$29.99

Skirt Steak

$24.99

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

$24.99Out of stock

Mar y Tierra

$28.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.99

Chicken Breast Stuffed Whit Sausage And Wrap In Bacon

$21.99

Chicken Breast Stuffed Whit Ham Cheese And Wrap In Bacon

$21.99

Chicken Breast Stuffed Whit Shrimp Cheese And Wrap In Bacon

$24.99

NY Steak 12 Oz

$22.99

Ribeye 14 Oz

$23.99

Bistec Encebollado

$18.99

Filet Mignon

$25.99

Pork Loin Steak With Saute Onion

$18.99

SIDES

Arroz Blanc Hab

$2.95

Arroz Mamp

$2.95

Papas Fritas

$2.95

Mofongo

$5.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Tost. De Pana

$2.95

Tostones

$2.95

Chips Y Salsa

$3.99

Side Bacon

$1.75

Side Tortilla

$1.99

Refrito

$0.50

Salsa Chips

$1.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Chips And Queso

$4.99

Guacamole Grande

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Chedar Cheese

$1.50

Papa Majada

$2.00

Maduros

$2.95

Side Green Salad \ Ensalada Verde

$1.25

Plato Frio Fajitas

$7.95

Piece Of Bread

$1.00

Mantequilla

$1.00

Brocoli

$3.99

Baked Potatoe

$3.99

2 Slice Garlic Bread

$1.00

Mexican Rice

$2.95

Mix Vegetable

$3.99

Camarones

$9.99

POSTRES

Flanes

$5.99

Variedad Cheesecake

$6.95

Tres Leches

$5.99

Cake-Chocolate

$3.99

Mini Tres Leche

$3.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake Fried

$6.99

3 Ice Cream Scoops

$2.99

Pineapple Colada cake

$4.95

Lava Cake

$5.99

Bebidas Sin Alcohol

COKE

$2.99

COKE DIET

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

FANTA CHINA

$2.99

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.99

GINGER ALE

$2.99

ICE TEA RASS

$2.99

ICE TEA SWT

$2.99

ICE TEA UN.SWT

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

PINK LEMONADE

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Virgin Miami Vice

$5.50

Virgin Mudslide

$5.50

Virgin Passionfruit Daiquiri

$5.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquri

$5.50

Virgin Mango Colada

$5.50

Virgin Mojito

$5.95

Small Cofee

$2.00

Virgin Margarita

$3.95

Fresh O J

$4.00

Jugo Crambery

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Leche/Milk

$1.50

Doc Dc Pepprr

$2.95

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$5.50

Virgin Watermelon Daiquiri

$5.50

BTL COKE

$2.79

BTL DIET COKE

$2.79

BTL COKE ZERO

$2.79Out of stock

SPRITE

$2.59

MONST. ENERGY

$3.49Out of stock

MM APPLE JUICE

$4.00

GP ICE TEA SWT.

$2.49Out of stock

GP ICE TEA UNSWT.

$2.49Out of stock

DASANI

$2.49

Café Capuccino

$4.50

Perrier

$2.99

Café Latte

$4.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99Out of stock

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.99Out of stock

Aquafina

$1.50Out of stock

Agua De Coco

$2.95

Jugo De Parcha

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Diet Coke Lata

$1.79

Clamato

$2.00

Jugo Parcha

$4.50

Café Expresso

$4.00

Café Americano

$3.50

ESPECIAL DEL DIA

Lobster Tail Stuffed Whit Skirt Steak

$39.99

ESPECIAL (MAR Y TIERRA)

$34.99Out of stock

Butterfly Lobster Rellena Marisco

$39.99

9.99 Fajita Pollo

$9.99Out of stock

Bistec Encebollado Lunch

$13.99Out of stock

Carne Frita Encebollada Lunch

$11.99Out of stock

Pollo Ala Plancha Lunch

$12.99Out of stock

Chicharones De Pollo Lunch

$12.99Out of stock

Mero A La Plancha Lunch

$12.99Out of stock

Taco Tusday

$12.99

One Lobster Special

$15.95Out of stock

One Lobster Special & Steak

$24.95Out of stock

One Lobster Special & Shrimp

$24.99Out of stock

One Lobster Special Shrimps

$24.95Out of stock

One Lobster With T Bone

$24.95

Ribeye

$15.99Out of stock

NY Steak 12 Oz

$15.99

The Day Eszpecial

$24.95Out of stock

T Bone

$15.99

Canoa De Marisco Mixto Pequeña

$15.99

Chulketa Kankan

$29.99

NY Strip 10oz

$12.99

12.99 All You Can Eat Tacos

$12.99

Taco Platter Refill

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5795 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Directions

Gallery
Señor Tacos Manny's image
Señor Tacos Manny's image
Señor Tacos Manny's image

