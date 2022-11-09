El Senor Pepper’s 60 Bridge Ave
No reviews yet
60 Bridge Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Salads
Nachos
Regular Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, your choice of meat or veggies
Nacho Fajita Style
Crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, beans, sour cream, grilled onions and peppers, your choice of meat or veggies
Señor Pepper Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños
Combos
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed peppers, onions, chicken, served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Beef Fajitas
Sautéed peppers, onions, beef, served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed peppers, onions, shrimp, served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
El Señor Pepper Special Fajitas
Combination of chorizo, chicken, beef and shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans and tortillas
chicken and beef fajitas
House Favorites
Tacos Mexicanos
(3) Soft corn tortillas topped with your choice of meat finished with cilantro and onions.
Shrimp Tacos Mexicanos
(3) Soft corn tortillas topped with shrimp finished with cilantro and onions.
Fish Tacos Mexicanos
(3) Soft corn tortillas topped with fish finished with cilantro and onions.
Cemitas
Mexican bread stuffed with Mexican cheese, avocado, chipotle sauce and your choice of meat
Torta
Portuguese bread stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, mayonnaise, chipotle, cheese and your choice of meat
Chalupas
(4) Grilled corn tortillas topped with green sauce and your choice of meat, finished with onions, cilantro and cheese
Enchiladas
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or veggie topped with lettuce, sour cream, avocado, cheese and your choice of green or red sauce served with rice and beans
Tacos Dorados
Rolled and fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream, served with rice and beans
Flauta
Rolled and fried flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, sautéed onions, tomatoes, chipotle sauce and your choice of meat, served with rice and beans
Chimichanga
Big flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of meat served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito
Big flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of meat accompanied with salad and sour cream
Burrito al Pastor
Big flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and roasted pork, onions and pineapple
Burrito Fajita Style
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, sautéed peppers, onions, chicken and cheese, served with salad and sour cream
Burrito Texano
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of meat topped with our special chipotle cream sauce and sour cream
Burrito Verde
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of chicken, beef or vegetables, topped with green salsa, served with salad and sour cream
Alambre
Chicken or beef sautéed with peppers, onions and cilantros, topped with melted cheese, sour cream and avocado, served with tortillas
Alambre Mixto
Chicken, beef, shrimp, sautéed with onions, peppers, topped with melted cheese, sour cream and avocado, served with tortillas
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat served with rice and beans
Quesadilla Poblana
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chicken, sautéed with peppers, onions, served with rice and beans
Quesadilla Señor Pepper
Flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed shrimp, spinach, bacon and cheese, served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Slow cooked corn tortilla with red or green sauce, finished with onions, cheese and sour cream and your choice of meat or eggs
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, sautéed onions, peppers and your choice of meat, finished with sour cream
Chile Rellenos
Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with white cheese, topped with tomato sauce, served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
Tamales
Chicken with green sauce or jalapeños with cheese, served with rice and beans
Kid's Menus
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
Kid's Beef Quesadilla
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Kid's Chicken Soft Tacos
Kid's Beef Soft Tacos
Kid's Chicken Tacos Gringos
Kid's Beef Tacos Gringos
Kid's Beans and Cheese Nachos
Kid's Grilled Chicken with Rice and Beans
Kid's cheese quesadilla
Kid's burrito
Sides
Chuletas/Pork Chops
Chuletas Ranchera
Sautéed potatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chuletas A La Mexicana
Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chuletas Veracruzana
Sautéed clams, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Pechuga de Pollo/Grilled Chicken Breast
Pechuga de Pollo Al Paso
Sautéed with spinach, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes and our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Pechuga de Pollo A La Mexicana
Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Pechuga de Pollo Texana
Sautéed with asparagus, red peppers on our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Pechuga de Pollo Nortena
Sautéed with vegetables and green salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Bistek/Sliced Steak
Bistek Del Rancho
Sliced steak sautéed with onions, cactus and red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Bistek Rancheros
Sautéed potatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Bistek A La Mexicana
Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Bistek Encebollado
Sautéed onions and topped with fresh avocado. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones/Shrimp
Camarrones Rancheros
Sautéed potatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones A La Mexicana
Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones Veracruzanos
Sautéed clams, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones Al Ajillo
Sautéed garlic, old bay seasoning, lime juice and cilantro over salad. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones Crema de Ajo
Sautéed with creamy garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones Al Paso
Sautéed with spinach, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes and our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp over a bed of lettuce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones Texanos
Sautéed with asparagus, red peppers on our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones Nortena
Sautéed with vegetables and green salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarrones Encebollado
Sautéed onions and topped with fresh avocado. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Filet de Pescado/Tilapia Filet
Filet de Pescado A La Mexicana
Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Filet de Pescado Especial
Sautéed garlic, spinach, cilantro and lime juice. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Filet de Pescado 5 de Mayo
Sautéed onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and red salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Beverages
Aguas Frescas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Mexican food
60 Bridge Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701