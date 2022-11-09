Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Senor Pepper’s 60 Bridge Ave

review star

No reviews yet

60 Bridge Ave

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.95

Huevos con Tocino

$9.95

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.95

lunch specials 9.95

Tacos lunch

$9.95

Burritos lunch

$9.95

Quesadillas lunch

$9.95

Chimichanga lunch

$9.95

Flauta lunch

$9.95

Enchiladas lunch

$9.95

Appetizers

Small Guacamole

$7.95

Medium Guacamole

$13.95

Large Guacamole

$20.00

Tostada

$3.95

Quesadilla Appetizer

$7.95

Chori Queso

$7.95

Tortilla Soup

$4.95

Regular Coctel de Camarons

$9.95

Large Coctel de Camarons

$19.95

Tamales verde

$2.50

Tamales rajas

$2.50

Black bean soup

$4.95

Salads

Con Aguacate y Queso

$9.95

Lettuce topped with chicken, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, Mexican cheese and house dressing

Chef Salad

$9.95

Lettuce topped with sautéed chicken, bacon, garlic, onions and balsamic vinegar

Azteca

$6.95

Boiled cactus with onions, cilantro, tomatoes

Nachos

Regular Nachos

$8.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, your choice of meat or veggies

Nacho Fajita Style

$9.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, beans, sour cream, grilled onions and peppers, your choice of meat or veggies

Señor Pepper Nachos

$10.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños

Combos

1. Two Enchiladas, One Chile Relleno

$15.95

2. Tostada, Chile Relleno, Enchilada

$15.95

3. Chile Relleno, Tamal, Quesadilla

$15.95

4. Burrito, Tostada, Tamal

$15.95

5. Two Enchiladas and Two Tamales

$15.95

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.95

Sautéed peppers, onions, chicken, served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Beef Fajitas

$15.95

Sautéed peppers, onions, beef, served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.95

Sautéed peppers, onions, shrimp, served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

El Señor Pepper Special Fajitas

$18.95

Combination of chorizo, chicken, beef and shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans and tortillas

chicken and beef fajitas

$18.95

House Favorites

Tacos Mexicanos

$10.00

(3) Soft corn tortillas topped with your choice of meat finished with cilantro and onions.

Shrimp Tacos Mexicanos

$13.00

(3) Soft corn tortillas topped with shrimp finished with cilantro and onions.

Fish Tacos Mexicanos

$13.00

(3) Soft corn tortillas topped with fish finished with cilantro and onions.

Cemitas

$10.95

Mexican bread stuffed with Mexican cheese, avocado, chipotle sauce and your choice of meat

Torta

$9.95

Portuguese bread stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, mayonnaise, chipotle, cheese and your choice of meat

Chalupas

$10.95

(4) Grilled corn tortillas topped with green sauce and your choice of meat, finished with onions, cilantro and cheese

Enchiladas

$11.95

Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or veggie topped with lettuce, sour cream, avocado, cheese and your choice of green or red sauce served with rice and beans

Tacos Dorados

$10.95

Rolled and fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream, served with rice and beans

Flauta

$10.95

Rolled and fried flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, sautéed onions, tomatoes, chipotle sauce and your choice of meat, served with rice and beans

Chimichanga

$10.95

Big flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of meat served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Burrito

$10.95

Big flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of meat accompanied with salad and sour cream

Burrito al Pastor

$10.95

Big flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and roasted pork, onions and pineapple

Burrito Fajita Style

$11.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, sautéed peppers, onions, chicken and cheese, served with salad and sour cream

Burrito Texano

$12.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of meat topped with our special chipotle cream sauce and sour cream

Burrito Verde

$12.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of chicken, beef or vegetables, topped with green salsa, served with salad and sour cream

Alambre

$12.95

Chicken or beef sautéed with peppers, onions and cilantros, topped with melted cheese, sour cream and avocado, served with tortillas

Alambre Mixto

$14.95

Chicken, beef, shrimp, sautéed with onions, peppers, topped with melted cheese, sour cream and avocado, served with tortillas

Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat served with rice and beans

Quesadilla Poblana

$11.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chicken, sautéed with peppers, onions, served with rice and beans

Quesadilla Señor Pepper

$12.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed shrimp, spinach, bacon and cheese, served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Slow cooked corn tortilla with red or green sauce, finished with onions, cheese and sour cream and your choice of meat or eggs

Taco Salad

$11.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, sautéed onions, peppers and your choice of meat, finished with sour cream

Chile Rellenos

$13.95

Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with white cheese, topped with tomato sauce, served with rice, beans and corn tortillas

Tamales

$8.95

Chicken with green sauce or jalapeños with cheese, served with rice and beans

Kid's Menus

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Kid's Beef Quesadilla

$6.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Soft Tacos

$6.95

Kid's Beef Soft Tacos

$6.95

Kid's Chicken Tacos Gringos

$6.95

Kid's Beef Tacos Gringos

$6.95

Kid's Beans and Cheese Nachos

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Chicken with Rice and Beans

$8.95

Kid's cheese quesadilla

$6.95

Kid's burrito

$6.95

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

French Fries

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$3.95

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Jalapeños

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Desserts

Fried Banana

$5.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Flan

$5.95

churros

$7.95

Chuletas/Pork Chops

Chuletas Ranchera

$13.95

Sautéed potatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chuletas A La Mexicana

$13.95

Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chuletas Veracruzana

$13.95

Sautéed clams, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pechuga de Pollo/Grilled Chicken Breast

Pechuga de Pollo Al Paso

$12.95

Sautéed with spinach, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes and our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pechuga de Pollo A La Mexicana

$12.95

Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pechuga de Pollo Texana

$12.95

Sautéed with asparagus, red peppers on our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pechuga de Pollo Nortena

$12.95

Sautéed with vegetables and green salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Bistek/Sliced Steak

Bistek Del Rancho

$13.95

Sliced steak sautéed with onions, cactus and red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Bistek Rancheros

$13.95

Sautéed potatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Bistek A La Mexicana

$13.95

Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Bistek Encebollado

$13.95

Sautéed onions and topped with fresh avocado. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones/Shrimp

Camarrones Rancheros

$15.95

Sautéed potatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones A La Mexicana

$15.95

Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones Veracruzanos

$15.95

Sautéed clams, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones Al Ajillo

$15.95

Sautéed garlic, old bay seasoning, lime juice and cilantro over salad. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones Crema de Ajo

$15.95

Sautéed with creamy garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones Al Paso

$15.95

Sautéed with spinach, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes and our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones Empanizados

$15.95

Breaded shrimp over a bed of lettuce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones Texanos

$15.95

Sautéed with asparagus, red peppers on our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones Nortena

$15.95

Sautéed with vegetables and green salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarrones Encebollado

$15.95

Sautéed onions and topped with fresh avocado. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Filet de Pescado/Tilapia Filet

Filet de Pescado A La Mexicana

$14.95

Sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeño or peppers on our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Filet de Pescado Especial

$14.95

Sautéed garlic, spinach, cilantro and lime juice. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Filet de Pescado 5 de Mayo

$14.95

Sautéed onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and red salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Aguas Frescas

Jamaica Small

$3.00

Horchata Small

$3.00

Melon Small

$3.00

Jamaica Large

$5.00

Horchata Large

$5.00

Melon Large

$5.00

Milk Shakes

Strawberry (Fresa) Milkshake

$4.50

avena

$4.50

chocolate

$4.50

platano

$4.50

mamey

$4.50

birria

Tacos Birria

$12.00

Quesadilla Birria

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Mexican food

Location

60 Bridge Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

B2 Bistro + Bar - Red Bank
orange star4.2 • 990
141 Shrewsbury Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
orange starNo Reviews
200 Monmouth Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Red Bank NJ
orange star4.4 • 1,402
2 Bridge Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Local Smoke BBQ - Red Bank
orange star4.3 • 1,231
244 W Front St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Char Steak - Redbank
orange star4.3 • 3,708
33 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Tacoholics - Red Bank
orange starNo Reviews
90 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Red Bank

Birravino - Red Bank
orange star4.4 • 6,624
183 Riverside Ave Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Surf Taco - Red Bank - Red Bank
orange star4.5 • 4,823
35 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Char Steak - Redbank
orange star4.3 • 3,708
33 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
KITCH Organic
orange star4.9 • 2,752
75 Leighton Ave Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Catch 19
orange star4.3 • 1,602
19 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Red Bank NJ
orange star4.4 • 1,402
2 Bridge Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Red Bank
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Rumson
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston