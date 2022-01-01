A map showing the location of Señor Baja - RiversideView gallery
Señor Baja - Riverside

6033 Magnolia Ave

Riverside, CA 92506

Fish Taco
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp Burrito

Tacos

Fish Taco

$3.49+

Choose between Baja or Grilled

Shrimp Taco

$3.49+

Choose between Baja or Grilled

Asada Taco

$3.49

Carnitas Taco

$3.49

Chicken Taco

$3.49

Pastor Taco

$3.49

Potato Taco

$3.49

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.49

Burritos

Fish Burrito

$10.99+

Choose between Baja or Grilled

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99+

Choose between Baja or Grilled

Asada Burrito

$10.99

Carnitas Burrito

$10.99

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Pastor Burrito

$10.99

Mariscos

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99+

Fish Ceviche

$9.99+

Shrimp Ceviche

$10.99+

Y Mas

Taquitos

$8.99

Torta

$10.99+

Nachos

$10.99+

Quesadilla

$7.99+

Drinks

Small Drink

$2.19

Large Drink

$2.69

Aquafina

$2.99

Upgrade

$1.25

Refill

$1.25

Reg Horchata

$3.69

Small Horchata

$2.69

Reg Limeade

$3.69

Small Limeade

$2.69

Sides

Chips

$2.49+

Guacamole

$3.25+

2 oz House Cream

$0.25

Red Salsa

$0.25

Green Salsa

$0.25

Cucumber Salsa

$0.45

Combos

Combo 1

$9.99

3 Choices

Combo 2

$10.99

2 Choices

Combo 3

$11.99

1 Choice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Delicious Fish Tacos!

Location

6033 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92506

Directions

