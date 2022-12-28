Restaurant header imageView gallery

Senor Chile Cafe - Severna Park

review star

No reviews yet

594 Benfield Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

Order Again

Botanas

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fresh Calamari served with Chipotle sauce

Fresh Guacamole

$15.50

Fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice.

Fajita-Dilla

$13.00

Specialty Quesdailla to share with others, filled with onion, peppers, chicken, and cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Gaucamole.

Taquitos

$12.00

Four rolled up and deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, jalapeños, Mexican crema and avocado.

Nachos

Our classic tortilla chips with beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream and melted Mexican cheese.

Queso Dip

$6.00

Creamy queso dip. Served with tortilla chips.

Señors Wings

$12.00+

Empanadas

$12.00

Salads

Oaxaca Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, shredded Mexican cheese, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole with tortilla strips.

Sombrero Salad

$14.00

Tortilla shell filled with grilled chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled peppers, onions, Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon and avocado.

Southwest Salmon Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.

Sopas

Mariscada

Our traditional seafood soup, cooked with Latino spices. Served with tortillas.

Chicken Tortilla

$8.00+

Family-style soup made with traditional Mexican spices, chicken, and tortilla strips.

Vegetarian

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with vegetables, topped with tomatillo salsa, Monterrey Jack cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Fajitas Vegetarian

$16.00

Grilled green peppers, onions, zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms. Served with salad, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Portabello Tacos

$14.00

3 Portobello Mushroom tacos served on soft corn tortillas with red cabbage and chipotle alloi.

Famous Birria

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Our famous birria tacos, tortillas dipped into our barbacoa juices, stuffed with Mexican cheese, our slow roasted barbacoa, and onion and cilantro. Served with a cup of consome to dunk your tacos into.

Birria-Dilla

$15.00

Our Famous Birria tacos but now in quesadilla form, served with consome cup, sour cream, and guac.

Birria Gorditas

$16.00

Corn dough stuffed with onion, cilantro, barbacoa and cheese, smothered with barbacoa juices. Served with consomé.

Birria Mulitas

$13.00

A mix between a taco and quesadilla that is filled with Oaxacan Cheese, Onion and Cilantro. Served With Consomé.

Steak

Steak Mexicano

$24.00

Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with onions, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak con Gaucamole

$24.00

Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with fresh guacamole. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Steak del Rancho

$25.00

Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak topped with two huevos rancheros. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Seafood

Pescador

$22.00

Tequila flambéed jumbo shrimps, scallops, crab meat and mushrooms, with grilled tilapia fillet in red pepper sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Salmon Dona Tibe

$20.00

Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with mole Oaxaca, rice, vegetables and tortillas.

Salmon A La Mexicana

$20.00

Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with Salsa ala mexicana, rice, vegetables and tortillas.

Pescado Frito

$17.00

Entire Pan Fried Tiliapia, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. ALA DIABLA | ALA MEXICANA MOJO DE AJO | PLAIN

Coctel de Camarones

$19.00

Classic Mexican cocktail with jumbo shrimp, clamato juice, tomato sauce, avocado, onions and cilantro. Served cold with saltine crackers. (18oz).

Ceviche Quibracatre

$26.00

A Bigger take on our ceviche made with shrimp, tilapia, crabmeat, spicy calamari, cooked with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, jalepenos, and cilantro.

Camarones ala Crema

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in Vodka with garlic, tomato, onion, seafood broth and crema served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded Mexican cheese, guacamole and tortillas.

Camarones Al Ajo

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, lime juice. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas.

Camarones ala Diabla

$18.00

8 Jumbo shrimps sautéed with garlic, spicy tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Brocheta De Camarones Con Fajita

$24.00

Fuertes

Carne Asada

$17.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, served with rice and a side salad, pico de gallo, jalapeno toreado and tortillas.

Rancho Fajitas

Grilled bell peppers, your choice of protein, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Mexican cheese.

Chile Relleno

$15.00

Poblano Chile filled with chicken and cheese topped with our traditional mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Senors Fajitas

$19.00

Sizzling chorizo and carnitas topped with grilled poblano peppers, onions and tomato, served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas & cheese

Tijuana Fajitas

$20.00

Sizzling chicken and steak topped with grilled onions, nopales, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallops and zucchini, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Parrillada Chile

$26.00

Grilled New York steak, chicken breast, chorizo, pork chop, shrimp, pico de gallo, nopales and jalapeño toreado. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Senor Chile

$17.00

Poblano Chile filled with shrimp, scallops, cheese, topped with tomato salsa made with tequila and chipotle. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.

Fajita Molcajete

$22.00

Grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onion, bell pepper, tomato, nopal topped with melted Oaxacan cheese. Served with rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Served in a molcajete stone.

Chori Pollo Fajita

$19.00

Combos

Mar y Tierra

$18.00

Grilled steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, served with rice, pico de gallo, side of salad, and tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with Mexican chorizo and melted mexican cheese. Served with rice, salad, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chori Camaron

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp with Mexican chorizo and melted mexican cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Los Amigos

$15.00

One enchilada de mole, one cheese enchilada, one chicken tamale, and one chicken taquito. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

El Chile

$16.00

One chicken tamale, one chicken taco, one steak sope. Served with blackbeans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

El Macho

$15.00

Three al pastor tacos with nopales, topped with habanero slaw. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

El Puerco

$16.00

One carnitas taco, one chorizo taco and one sope al pastor served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and black beans.

Tun Tun

$15.00

Two beef mole enchiladas, carne asada|Grilled Skirt Steak. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

El Tulum

$17.00

One barbacoa gordita, one carnitas sope, and one tinga mulita. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and beans.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$14.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with queso fresco, chicken and topped with Oaxaca mole. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Senor

$14.00

Our Enchilidas comes with one mole topped enchilada, one suiza and one cheese enchilada filled with ground beef. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.00

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomato/guajillo salsa, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Faji-Enchiladas

$17.00

Three enchiladas rojas stuffed with cheese and topped with chicken and steak fajita. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos

Mexican Street Tacos

$4.00

Authentic Mexican Tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.

Tex Mex Tacos

$4.50

Tex-Mex style tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream

Combo De Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos Corn Tortillas, Served with Rice and Beans (choose your Protien, And Style)

Pedros Tacos

$16.00

Three soft corn tortilla tacos with chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, topped with Chipotle sauce. Served with side of rice and beans.

Fajita Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos on flour tortillas topped with chicken and steak fajita, served with rice and beans.

Baja Tacos

$16.00

Three fish tacos made with soft corn tortilla, Ensenada Baja California style. Beer and spices battered tilapia fillet, topped with pico de gallo, mango and slaw. Served with rice and beans.

Camaron Tacos

$16.00

Three soft corn tortilla tacos with shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, pico de gallo, topped with avocado. Served with rice and beans.

Joannas Tacos

$17.00

Inspired by our #1 Fan, a taco paltter with a fish, shrimp, and chicken taco topped with pico de gallo, coleslaw, and queso fresco all on flour tortillas and served with rice and beans.

Street Food (Quesadillas/Tortas/Gorditas/Mulitas)

Quesadilla Loca

$13.00

Our crazy twist on a quesadilla, 12" flour tortilla with your choice of protein, melted oaxaca cheese laid out in a bowl and then stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadilla Clasica

$13.00

12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.

Tortas

$12.00

Mexican grilled sandwich with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickle jalapeno, cheese, mayonnaise and a side of french fries.

Cubana Torta

$13.00

Mexican grilled sandwich with marinated pork, carnitas, ham, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickle jalapeno, cheese, mayonnaise and a side of french fries.

Gordita

$4.50

Corn dough fried then stuffed with black refried beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.

Mulita

$4.50

A mix between a taco and quesadilla that is filled with Oaxacan cheese, your choice of protein and pico de gallo.

Sopes/Picaditas

$11.00

A traditional antojito snack. Three handmade tortillas topped with your choice of carnitas,

Burritos / Chimichangas

Classic Burrito

$13.00

12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of Protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Bowl stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Chimichanga

$14.00

12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Burrito Señor

$15.00

A Burrito Classico filled with your choice of protein, then topped with Oaxacan mole, queso dip and tomatillo salsa. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

California Burrito

$14.00

12" flour tortilla filled with steak, shrimp, vegetables, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, fries and our secret sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Diablo Chimichanga

$14.00

Kids

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Bean, Rice, And Cheese Burrito. Served w/ Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla with chicken. Served w/ Fries

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Plain Taco with Chicken. Served with Rice and beans.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

2 Chicken Tenders. Served w/ Fries.

Kids Taquitos

$8.00

2 Taquitos. Served with Rice And Beans.

Kids fish N Chips

$8.00

Mac&cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

4 churros stuffed with cajeta.

Churro Cariveño

$13.00

Chocolate lava cake, vanilla ice cream, churros, whipped cream with caramel and raspberry sauce.

Tres Leches

$10.00

Three milk layered cake.

Flan

$10.00

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Agua Frescas

$3.50

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Cafe

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Energy Drinks

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled waters

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Side Of Red Rice

Beans

$4.00

Black Fried Beans

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Small Side Of Our Freshly Made Guacamole

Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Of Sour Cream

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side of Freshly-made Chopped Tomato, Onion, and jalapeño Peppers, with Salt, Lime Juice, and Cilantro

Mexican Cheese

$1.50

Side of Mexican shredded cheese

French Fries

$3.00

Side of French Fries w/ Ketchup

Mexican Crema

$1.50

Side Of Crema Latina

Avocado

$3.00

Side of Sliced Avocado

Queso Fresco (Grated)

$3.00

Grated Queso Fresco Cheese.

Salsa and Chips

$5.00

Chips N Salsa TOGO

Chiles Toreado (1)

$1.00

Deep Fried Jalapeño (Packs a Punch)

Vegetables

$3.50

Side of Mixed Veggies

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Side of Carne Asada

$7.50

Chorizo Link

$3.00

Shrimp (1)

$1.00

1 Shrimp ala cart

Corn Tortilla

$1.50

3 pieces

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

3 pieces

Chips

$3.00

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Tamale (1)

$4.00

Consome Side

$4.00

Chile Relleno Side

$9.00

Side of Queso Dip

$3.00

Xtra Limes

$1.50

Side of Salmon

$7.50

Side of Mole

$3.50

diced jalapenos

$1.00

side cheddar cheese

$1.25

habanero slaw

$1.25

cilantro side

$0.25

side white onions

$0.25

side red onions

$0.25

oli chipotle

$1.25

xtra ranch

$0.50

xtra blue chese

$0.50

enchilada 1

$3.50

Plantains - platanos side

$3.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tray

$35.00+

Comida

Grand Slam Quesadilla

$11.00

12' Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mexican Chorizo, and Scrambled Eggs. Served with Pico de Gallo, Salsa, and Home Fries.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

12' Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chedder Cheese, Mexican Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, And Pico De Gallo. Served with House made Salsa, And Home Fries.

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Ripe Avocado Smashed and Topped with a Seed Mix. Served on a Toasted Bread. Add Fried Egg + $3 Add Bacon Bits + $2

Desayuno Típico

$12.00

2 Eggs, Served With Fried Plantains, Beans, Crema, Avocado Slices And Tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Fried corn tortilla sautéed with onions, choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, topped with queso fresco, Mexican crema, a side of fried black beans, steak and two eggs.

Paisano's Omelette

$13.00

Prepared with Eggs, Our Famous Beef Barbacoa, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Sliced Avocado, Crema Latina, and served with Home Fries, and Refried Beans.

Omelette Ala Vejetariana

$11.00

Prepared with Eggs, Broccoli, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Onion, Peppers, Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Avocado slices, and served with home fries.

Breakfast fajita

$15.00

French toast

$7.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Despertador

$12.99

Senor's Pancakes

$8.99

PANINI-RITTOS

$11.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

It’s not just about food. That’s a true authentic mexican experience. Open for dining inside, dining outside, and carryout serving authentic mexican food and drinks!

Location

594 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD 21146

Directions

