Restaurant header imageView gallery

Senor Chimi's Senor Chimi

review star

No reviews yet

404 West Main Street

Lexington, KY 40507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Margarita
Chips and Queso

Kids

Hot dogs and fries

$5.00

Chicken nuggets and fries

$5.00

Appetizers & Sides

Rice

$3.00

Refried beans

$3.00

Black beans

$3.00

Shredded cheese

$1.00

Señor Guacamole+ Chips

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Chips and Queso

$5.50

French Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Cheese Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Churros

$4.00

Bowls (naked chimi)

Bowl

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

American Tacos

3 American tacos

Señor Feliz ( bed of rice or Fries)

Señor Feliz

Margaritas

House Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Pitcher

$24.00

Beer/Seltzer

Bottles

Non-alcoholic

Soft Drink

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

THE VERY FIRST CHIMICHANGA, MARGARITAS, AND BEER RESTAURANT

Location

404 West Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
367 W Short St Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Zim's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 657
215 W Main St Suite 25 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Harvey's Bar - 200 west main street
orange starNo Reviews
200 west main street lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Nic & Norman's Lexington* - N&N Lexington, KY
orange starNo Reviews
135 West Main Street Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Trindy's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
300 West Vine Street STE 200 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
ELIXIR Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
249 West Short Street Ste. 101 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston