- Senor Fiesta # 1 - 4110 Cleveland Hwy
Senor Fiesta # 1 4110 Cleveland Hwy
4110 Cleveland Hwy
Gainesville, GA 30507
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Ceviche De Camaron$14.00
Made to order with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, steamed shrimp and avocado with fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with crackers or tostada
- Chicken Wings$14.00
10 wings served with seasoned french fries and your favorite dressing
- El Patrón Especial$13.25
Two quesadillas filled with ground beef or shredded chicken cut into six pieces ad two fried beef taquitos served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and small cheese dip for dipping
- Mexican Street Corn$12.00
Mayonnaise, cheese, cilantro, and fresh chile powder
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.00
Served with mild dipping sauce
- Papas Locas$15.00
Crispy french fries topped with grilled chicken or steak, fiesta blend cheese, cheese dip, pico de gallo, and fresh pickled jalapenos
- Tex Mex Nachos$14.00
Golden, crisp tortilla chips topped with rice and your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. Topped with melted shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapenos
Dips
- Cheese Dip$5.25+
- Guacamole Dip$5.50+
- Guacamole Mexicano$14.00
Diced avocado with fresh pico de gallo and fresh lime juice
- Bean & Cheese Dip$7.00
- Rice & Cheese Dip$7.00
- Ground Beef & Cheese Dip$8.00
- Spinach & Cheese Dip$8.00
- Senor Fiesta Dip$14.00
A bowl of grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp topped with cheese dip. Served with flour tortillas
- Chori-Queso Dip$12.00
Mexican sausage topped with melted cheese and served with flour tortillas
- Additional Salsa$1.25+
- Additional Chips$1.00+
Side Orders
- Grilled Pineapple$1.25
- Grilled veggies$3.25
- o/ Avocado Slices$5.25
- o/ Black Beans$3.50
- o/ Chiles Toreados$1.99
- o/ Cilantro$1.00
- o/ Corn Tortillas$2.99
- o/ Diced Onions$1.25
- o/ Diced Tomatoes$1.25
- o/ Flour Tortillas$2.99
- o/ Frijoles Charros$4.50
- o/ Jalapenos$2.50
- o/ Lettuce$1.50
- o/ Limes$1.25
- o/ Pico De Gallo$2.50
- o/ Refried Beans$3.50
- o/ Rice$3.50
- o/ Rice & Beans$6.00
- o/ Seasoned French Fries$8.00
- o/ Shredded Cheese$2.50
- o/ Side of Corn$2.50
- o/ Sour Cream$1.50
- Salsa burro$0.50
- Salsa Chipotle$0.50
- Salsa diabla$0.50
- Salsa enchilada$0.50
- Salsa tomatillo roja$0.50
- Salsa tomatillo verde$0.50
- Taco Salad Shell$1.50
- Grilled Mushrooms$1.50
A La Carte
- Beef & Nacho Cheese Tostada$6.99
Add lettuce and tomatoes at your request
- Chiles Poblanos$6.99+
Fried poblano pepper filled with cheese and dipped in egg batter for a rich breaded flavor
- Chiles Rellenos$4.95+
Ground beef and cheese covered with a pepper and fried for a mild, soft, and delicious flavor
- Fiesta Sampler$12.99
A small portion of nachos topped with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and four mini chimis filled with shredded chicken or beef
- Grilled Chicken Slices$7.99
- Grilled Chorizo$5.99
- Grilled Salmon$10.00
- Grilled Shredded Pork$7.00
- Grilled Shrimp 12$8.99
- Grilled Shrimp 6$5.50
- Grilled Steak Slices$7.99
- Grilled Tilapia$9.99
- Grilled Veggies$4.99
- Ground Beef$4.50
- Ribeye Steak$9.00
- Shredded chicken$4.50
- Tamales$4.99+
Savory meat fillings steamed in corn husks and topped with your choice of pork, chicken, or ground beef with melted cheese and enchilada sauce
- Tex-Mex Peppers$6.99+
A bell pepper cut in half, fried, and filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, or chorizo. Topped with shredded cheese and put in our special ovens for a very tasty meltdown!
- Tostada$5.99+
Crispy milagro toastada with beans and your choice of grilled chicken, shredded chicken, ground beef, or steak. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Chalupa$4.99
Salads
- Side Salad$4.50
Lettuce, fiesta blend shredded cheese, croutons, and tomatoes. Your choice of dressing.
- Garden Salad$6.25
Fresh lettuce with diced raw bell peppers, onions, and fresh tomatoes topped with fiesta blend shredded cheese and croutons
- Fiesta Taco Salad$13.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Also available in grilled chicken or steak
- Fajita Salad$12.00
Lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo with a choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak
- Fontera Salad$12.00
A bed of lettuce, topped with cut, grilled chicken breast, pineapple slices, crispy corn tortilla chips, and cheese. Served with your favorite dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
A bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
- Grilled Steak Salad$12.00
A bed of lettuce topped with grilled steak, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
- Senor Fiesta Salad$8.99Out of stock
Grilled mix, picans, strawberries, croutons, cheese and your choice of protein
- Shrimp Salad$14.00
12 sauteed shrimp on a bed of lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes
- Southwestern Salad$13.00
A bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, roasted corn, and black beans. Topped with pico de gallo
- Texas Taco Salad$15.00
12 - inch crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, nacho cheese dip, grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Tilapia Salad$14.00
Grilled tilapia on a bed of lettuce, pico, and avocado slices, Served with lime and mango pineapple dressing
- Tony's Salad Bowl$14.00
Bowl filled with rice, black beans, corn, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream. pico de gallo, guacamole, and fiesta blend shredded cheese.
- Salmon salad$14.99
- fiesta taco salad special$11.00
- Juan's Salad$14.00
Tacos
- Fried Taquitos$2.95+
Beef or chicken. Served with your choice of sour cream or ranchero sauce
- Crispy Tacos$2.99+
Ground beef or shredded chicken
- Soft Tacos$2.99+
Ground beef or shredded chicken
- Grilled Crispy Tacos$3.99+
- Grilled Soft Tacos$3.99+
Flour tortilla with grilled steak or chicken, cheese, and lettuce
- Tacos Al Carbon$16.00
Three tacos filled with arrachera steak. Served with salad, rice, and beans
- Tacos Alambre$14.00
Corn tortillas, steak, bacon, grilled vegetables and melted cheese. Served with rice and charro beans
- Authentic Tacos$4.00+
Three authentic tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onions on your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with frijoles charros. Choice of red or green sauce.
- Tacos De Pescado$14.00
Two warm flour tortillas filled with tilapia fish. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo sauce, and a side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Shrimp Tacos$4.25+
Flour tortillas filled with shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Chipotle Tacos$14.00
3 flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or steak with shredded cheese and a side of chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and frijoles charros
Burritos
Burritos Dinners
- Grilled Fajita Burrito$8.99+
- Burrito Kali-Fornia$16.00
- Burrito Poblano$14.00
- Burrito Cancun$16.00
- Fiesta Favorite Burrito$16.00
- Burrito Muy Grande$14.00
- Burrito Tapatio$10.00+
- Burrito De La Roqueta$10.00+
- Burrito Deluxe$9.00+
- Burrito Mexicano$9.00+
- Burrito Verde$9.00+
- Shrimp Burrito$12.00+
- Burrito Azteca$12.00+
- Street Burrito$14.00
- Burrito Tijuana$15.00
Enchiladas
Enchilada Dinners
- Enchiladas Rancheras$14.00
Combination of four enchiladas: one cheese, one chicken, one bean, and one shredded beef topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes, and served with rice or beans
- Enchiladas Mexicali$12.00
Three enchiladas: one shredded beef, one cheese, and one chicken covered with cheese dip and green and red tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas A La Mexicana$13.00
Two cheese enchiladas covered with red sauce and roasted pulled pork cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
Three chicken enchiladas smothered in our own special green tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cheese, and put in our oven to melt. Served with lettuce, sour cream, avocado, and rice
- Enchiladas Sonora$13.00
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our white creamy poblano sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.00
Three chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce and melted shredded cheese, garnished with cilantro and onions. Served with black beans and rice
- Pork Enchiladas$13.00
Two tasty enchiladas filled with pork, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Enchiladas$16.00
Three grilled chicken enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, topped with nacho cheese and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Enchiladas Supremas$14.00
Combination of five enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean all covered with cheese and enchilada sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Chipotle Enchiladas$14.00
Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with creamy chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, rice and beans
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Dinners
- Chicken Black Bean Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, roasted corn, and homemade black beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice
- Fiesta Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and filled with chicken, ham, and pineapple cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese and served with a side of rice and sour cream salad
- Quesadillas Jalisco$14.00
Two cheese stuffed quesadillas filled with steak and chorizo served with rice, beans, green tomatillo sauce, cilantro, and onions
- Quesadilla Loca$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak and chorizo, topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and sprinkled with cilantro
- Quesadilla Verde$11.00
A lightly-fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of rice or beans
- Fajita Quesadilla$13.00
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$15.00
Flour tortilla stuffed cheese quesadilla filled with shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Texas Fajita Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, shrimp, and steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and pico de gallo. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
- Vegetarian Fajita Quesadilla$11.00
Stuffed cheese quesadilla filled with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and spinach. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Create Your Own Combo
Special Combinations
- El Combo$17.00
One chalupa, one chile relleno, one enchilada, one beef taco, and one burrito served with rice and beans
- La Favorita$14.00
One burrito filled with shredded beef, one beef tostaguac, and one chicken enchilada
- Superior$13.00
One burrito, one chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans
- El Patron$14.00
One Tex-Mex pepper with beef, one cheese quesadilla, one fried chicken burrito, and one taco. Topped with nacho cheese.
Fajitas
- Fiesta Fajitas$16.00+
Chorizo, grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and pork cooked with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Texas Fajitas$16.00+
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Mix Fajitas$16.00+
Grilled chicken and steak cooked with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Steak Fajitas$15.00+
Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Chicken Fajitas$15.00+
Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.00+
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Hawaiian Fajitas$15.00+
Fajitas cooked with grilled chicken, ham, pineapple, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Tossed with shredded cheese
- Vegetarian Fajitas$13.00+
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and spinach served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
- Seafood Fajitas$21.00+
Grilled tilapia fish, scallops, and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Ribeye Fajitas$17.00+
Juicy eibeye steak cut into strips and grilled with onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, bell peppers, jalapenos, and grilled mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and a salad
- Broccoli and Chicken Fajitas$15.00+
Grilled chicken strips grilled with fresh broccoli, carrots, and grilled veggies. Add spinach and mushroom
- Pork Fajitas$16.00
Grilled pork cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Fajitas Nortenas$19.00
- Special Fajitas$10.99
Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$8.00+
- Bean Nachos$8.00+
- Ground Beef Nachos$9.00+
- Shredded Beef Nachos$9.00+
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$10.00+
- Nachos with Beef$9.00+
- Nachos with Beans$9.00+
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos$12.00+
- Steak Fajita Nachos$12.00+
- Shrimp Fajita Nachos$13.00+
- Pork Fajita Nachos$12.00+
- Mixed Fajita Nachos$13.00+
- Texas Fajita Nachos$14.00+
- Chipotle BBQ Nachos$14.00
Your choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, with spicy BBQ Topped with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip, and pickled jalapenos
- Nachos Con Chorizo$12.00
Mexican sausage covered with shredded cheese and queso dip
- Nachos Hacienda Grande$15.00
Beans, grilled chicken, chorizo, and jalapenos. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Nachos El Jefe$15.00
Grilled chicken, cooked with banana peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos and grilled onions. Cooked in our own special zesty sour cream sauce
- Vegetarian Nachos$13.00
With grilled vegetables, spinach, and mushrroms
- Seafood Nachos$18.00
Delicious nachos topped with grilled shrimp, veggies, scallops, and tilapia. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Hawaiian Nachos$15.00
Grilled chicken, ham, pineapple, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, nacho cheese, and shredded cheese
- Mezquite Nachos$14.00
Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro, and sour cream covered with fiesta cheese
- Bean and Rice Nachos$8.00+
- Bean and Beef Nachos$9.00+
Mexican Sandwiches
- Jamon (Ham) Sandwich$12.00
All sandwiches served with lettuce, sour cream, beans, tomato, avocado, cheese, jalapenos, and a side of French fries
- Carnitas (Mexican Pulled Pork) Sandwich$12.00
All sandwiches served with lettuce, sour cream, beans, tomato, avocado, cheese, jalapenos, and a side of French fries
- Mexicana (carne asada and chorizo) Sandwich$12.00
All sandwiches served with lettuce, sour cream, beans, tomato, avocado, cheese, jalapenos, and a side of French fries
- Hawaiana (grilled chicken, ham, and pineapple) Sandwich$12.00
All sandwiches served with lettuce, sour cream, beans, tomato, avocado, cheese, jalapenos, and a side of French fries
Platillos From The Grill
- Aguachiles$22.00
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, with red onions, avocado, serrano peppers, cilantro, and cucumbers. Served with tostadas
- Chef's Ranchero Special$18.00
8oz Ribeye steak grilled to perfection with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a chicken enchilada, beans, lettuce, sliced avocado, and pico de gallo
- Steak Ranchero$18.00
Grilled 8oz ribeye steak topped with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
- Steak A La Mexicana$17.99
Ribeye steak slices cooked and grilled with onions and fresh jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
- Steak & Shrimp$19.00
Grilled ribeye steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and delicious sizzling grilled shrimp. Served with rice or fries
- Steak & Chicken Santa Fe$18.00
Grilled ribeye steak and one grilled chicken breast topped with ranchero sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo A La Ranchera$16.00
Large chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms and onions. Served with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado
- Carne Asada$20.00
Juicy thin arrachera steak with peppers and onions. Served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Carnitas$16.00
Pork slow cooked in our special recipe and simmered with dark beer to add flavor. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- La Riviera$17.00
Grilled ribeye steak with grilled onions and bell peppers, one cheese-filled poblano pepper, and one cheese quesadilla. Served with guacamole salad and your choice of rice or beans
- A.C. Texano$15.00
Grilled shrimp, steak, and chicken with peppers, onions, and tomatoes served on a bed of rice and covered with melted cheese
- Los Cabos Fish & Shrimp$19.00
Deliciously grilled tilapia fish, grilled shrimp, grilled veggies, and scallops served with rice and avocado salad
- Chipotle Cream Shrimp$15.00
Covered with a delicious chipotle sauce with a sour cream base. Served with rice and avocado salad
- Chipotle Cream Chicken$15.00
Covered with a delicious chipotle sauce with a sour cream base. Served with rice and avocado salad
- Vallarta Special$16.00
Ribeye steak grilled to perfection and topped with shrimp, slices of poblano pepper, and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad
- Pollo Jalisco$16.00
Grilled chickens trips cooked with onions, jalapeño peppers, and grilled mushrooms all in our own special sour cream sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Molcajete Bowl$25.00
Steak, chicken breast, and chorizo seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on a hot stone (Mexican recipe) with banana peppers, queso fresco, avocado, rice, a side of charro beans, one quesadilla and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- A.C.P$14.00
Grilled chicken slices served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce
- Senor Fiesta's Favorite$18.00
Grilled ribeye steak topped with chorizo and melted shredded cheese with two corn tortilla, quesadillas. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
- Choripollo$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Paella$19.00
Grilled chicken, steak, tilapia, and shrimp with scallops, grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Combined with rice and topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with cream salad.
- Steak Poblano$19.00
Our juicy ribeye steak grilled to perfection and served with one cheese-stuffed chili poblano, sauteed jalapeno, corn, and Mexi-rice on the side
- Shrimp A La Diabla$16.00
Shrimp cooked with grilled onions and garlic. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Garlic Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp cooked with grilled onions and garlic. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Steak Zamora$18.00
Grilled ribeye steak slices with grilled shrimp, bacon, mushrooms, jalapeno slices, grilled onions, tomatoes, and banana peppers. Served with rice and beans.
- Steak Tampiquena$16.00
Mexi-Dishes
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
Steamed shrimp served in our tomato-based sauce mixed with pico de gallo and diced avocado
- Flautas Mexicanas$13.00
Flour rolled corn or flour tortillas filled and deep fried, two with chicken and two with shredded beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, shredded cheese, and sour cream
- Acapulco Cheese Steak$10.00+
A flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, onion, and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Your choice of rice and beans, extra. Also available in pork or grilled chicken
- 0/Chiles Poblanos Dinner$15.00
Two authetic poblano peppers filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken, then dipped in egg batter and deep-fried. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
- Tamales Verdes$15.00
Three delicious corn tamales topped with chicken and vegetables. Topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado slices. Also available in pork or ground beef
- Fiesta Cheese Steak$10.00+
A soft flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, grilled onions, and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and choice of rice or beans. Also available in chicken or pork
- Chimichanga$13.00
Two flour tortillas filled with chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef. Made deep-fried or soft and topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with beans.
- Chilaquiles Verdes O Rojos$13.00
A casserole made with nacho chips, shredded chicken, or ground beef with melted cheese and blended with green tomatillo sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- La Clasica Chimi$16.00
1 Large chili rolled up, fried, and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp
- Sincronizada$15.00
Vegetarian
- One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and One Chalupa$10.25
- One Bean Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans$10.25
- One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla, and One Chalupa$10.25
- One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, and Rice$10.25
- One Bean Burrito and One Cheese Enchilada Topped with Nacho Cheese$10.25
- One Mushroom and Spinach Burrito and One Cheese Quesadilla Topped with Nacho Cheese$10.25
- One Cheese Poblano Pepper, One Mushroom Quesadilla, and Rice$10.25
- Veggie Quesadilla$8.50
With rice and side salad. Topped with white queso
- Veggie Fajitas$10.95
Served with rice or beans and fajita salad
- Veggie Burrito$7.69
With nacho cheese and served with rice
- Veggie Nachos$8.30
Little Amigos
Desserts
- Fried Xango$8.00
Chimi cheesecake wrapped in a sugary crust, then deep fried until golden brown. Drizzled with honey and garnished with whipped cream and cherries
- Flan$6.00
Mexican custard
- Mexican Churros$7.00
Small churros coated with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream
- Molten Chocolate Cake$8.00
Molten cake topped with ice cream and drizzled with caramel syrup and chocolate
- Fried Ice Cream$7.00
- Sopapillas$4.00
To go
Esto Es Mexico
Beverage Menu
Soft drinks
Limonadas
Juice/Milk
Aguas Frescas
Daiquiris (Rum)
Fruit Smoothies/ Virgin Daiquiris
Energy Drinks
Seltzers
Draft Beer
Domestic Beer
Imported Beer
- Guinness Irish beer ☘️$5.99Out of stock
- Bohemia$5.99
- Corona Light$5.99
- Corona Extra$5.99
- Corona Familiar$7.99
- Corona Premier$5.99
- Dos Equis (XX) Ambar$5.99
- Dos Equis (XX) Lager$5.99
- Heineken$5.99
- Modelo Especial$5.99
- Modelo Negra$5.99
- Pacifico$5.99
- Sol$5.99
- Tecate$5.99
- Tecate Light$5.99
- Victoria$5.99
- Stella$5.99
- Estrella Jalisco$5.99
- Mango Cart Wheat Ale$5.99