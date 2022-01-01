- Home
- /
- Springville
- /
- Señoritas 3rd Floor Cantina - Springville
Señoritas 3rd Floor Cantina Springville
No reviews yet
533 South 1750 West, Suite D4
Springville, UT 84663
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Campechana
A Mexican shrimp cocktail made with extra-large shrimp and house-made salsa cocktail.
Chicharrones
Smoked pork belly, crispy fried and seasoned with our own special blend of spices topped with pico de gallo and agave chipotle glaze served with jalapeño dipping sauce.
Ceviche
Chopped shrimp or mahi-mahi marinaded in lime juice and salt until cured. Mixed with tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, and cucumber. Served with tortilla chips, saltine crackers and hot sauce.
Empanadas (3)
Light pastry stuffed with choice of ground beef picadillo or machaca chicken. Baked until golden brown. Served with choice of salsa and guacamole.
Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips with melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese. With pico de gallo , guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and salsa. Add beef, chicken, chile verde, or pork +$4
Dips & Chips
Hot Seafood Dip
Shrimp and crab in queso blanco topped with melted manchego and pepper jack cheese.
Chorizo & Cheese Dip
Local Tooele Valley Meats chorizo in queso blanco topped with melted manchego and pepper jack cheese.
Raja Poblanas Dip
Fire-roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onions, queso blanco topped with manchego and pepper jack cheese.
Guacamole & Chips
House-made fresh.
Queso Blanco
Chips and Salsa
Salads
Mango Shrimp Salad
Shrimp with pineapple/mango salsa with mango citrus vinaigrette on a bed of romaine. With red onions, avocado and red peppers.
Beef Vinaigrette Salad
Marinated braised beef tenderloin over a bed of romaine. With tomato, avocado, radish, pickled red onion and cotija cheese. Served with avocado cilantro dressing.
Mexican Caesar Salad
Avocado, roasted red peppers, cotija cheese, shredded pepper jack cheese, pepitas, tortilla strips, topped with Mexican Caesar dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Add chicken, steak or shrimp +$4
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl, colored tortilla strips, romaine lettuce, corn pico de gallo , black beans shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese, chorizo, guacamole, sour cream, and green onion.
Soups
Tacos
Pineapple Mango Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp, pineapple mango pico, and cabbage slaw.
Queso Tacos
A choice of beef, pork, or chicken with manchego cheese, nopales mix, and consommé. Served with beans and rice.
Al Pastor Tacos
Adobada pork, grilled pineapple served with onions and cilantro.
Baja Fish Tacos
Grilled or beer-battered cod fillet with creamy jalapeño cilantro sauce, cabbage slaw, onions and cilantro.
Chicharones Tacos
Crispy pork belly with agave chipotle glaze, chipotle aioli, cabbage slaw, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese.
Lengua Tacos (Tongue)
(2) Braised tongue diced and sautéed with pico de gallo . Placed into corn tortillas with diced onion, cilantro, avocado and radish. Served with salsa verde, beans, rice, roasted jalapeño, and lime.
Enchiladas
Entrees
Molcajete
Serves 4 - Nopales cactus, beef, chicken, shrimp, Chorizo Sausage, queso fresco, onions, peppers, roasted jalapenos, and tortillas.
Shrimp & Pineapple Skewers
Grilled shrimp and pineapple with a chipotle tequila lime glaze on a bed of cilantro lime rice.
Mahi-Mahi - Pan Fried
8 oz. seasoned mahi-mahi with salt and pepper sautéed with olive oil, and jalapeno cream sauce. Served with sautéed vegetables and roasted jalapeno.
Shrimp Diablo
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy roasted tomato and chili.
Steak Rancheras
Hanger steak, ranchero sauce, sautéed peppers and onions.
Red Snapper - Almond Crusted
8 oz. egg-washed Red Snapper coated with almond breading, pan fried until lightly golden then drizzled with a raspberry habanero sauce. Served with vegetables and roasted habanero.
Short Ribs - Mexican Style
Two beef short ribs braised with red wine, beef stock, chipotle and tomato until it’s fall-off-the-bone tender. Served with Nopales Cactus, barbecue sauce and roasted jalapeños.
Chicken Poblanas
Grilled chicken with caramelized onions, roasted poblanos, red peppers, and queso fresco cream sauce.
Grande Combo Plate
Choose two: burritos, chile rellenos, enchiladas, tacos, or tamales. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and roasted jalapeño.
Tamales
Two masa dough tamales filled with choice of red chicken or green pork wrapped in a corn husk and steamed. Served with choice of sauce covered with melted pepper jack cheese and guacamole.
Chile Relleno
House-made fresh. Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with manchego cheese, egg-battered and fried and topped with entomatada sauce.
Burrito
14” flour tortilla filled with refried beans, red rice, pepper jack cheese, and choice of meat. Smothered with choice of sauce and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Desserts
Flan
Flan de leche or crème caramel. A custard with clear caramelized sugar. Served with mixed berries.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream coated in Maria cookies and corn flakes. Fried and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar in a fried tortilla cup. Topped with chocolate sauce and whip cream.
Sopapillas
Fried sweet dough dusted with cinnamon sugar topped with dulce de leche caramel glaze.
Strawberry Cheesecake Chimichanga
Fried cheesecake burrito with glazed strawberries topped with whipped cream.
Sides
Side: Ranch
Side: Sour Cream
Side: Small Guacamole
Side: Large Guacamole
Side: Pico De Gallo
Side: Extra Cheese
Side: Burrito
Side: Chile Relleno
Side: Enchilada
Side: Tamale
Side: Queso Blanco
Side: Sliced Avocado
Side: Extra Tortillas
Side: Taco
Add-Ons
Kids
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Re-imagined traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern flair.
533 South 1750 West, Suite D4, Springville, UT 84663