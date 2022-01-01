Restaurant header imageView gallery

Señoritas 3rd Floor Cantina Springville

review star

No reviews yet

533 South 1750 West, Suite D4

Springville, UT 84663

Coke Products

Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Juice

Apple

Apple

$3.50
Cranberry

Cranberry

$3.50
Orange

Orange

$3.50
Pineapple

Pineapple

$3.50

Specialty

Horchata

Horchata

$4.00

Coffee

Cafecito

Cafecito

$4.00
Champurrado

Champurrado

$4.00
Colombian Coffee

Colombian Coffee

$4.00

Appetizers

Campechana

$16.00

A Mexican shrimp cocktail made with extra-large shrimp and house-made salsa cocktail.

Chicharrones

$14.00

Smoked pork belly, crispy fried and seasoned with our own special blend of spices topped with pico de gallo and agave chipotle glaze served with jalapeño dipping sauce.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.00

Chopped shrimp or mahi-mahi marinaded in lime juice and salt until cured. Mixed with tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, and cucumber. Served with tortilla chips, saltine crackers and hot sauce.

Empanadas (3)

Empanadas (3)

$12.00

Light pastry stuffed with choice of ground beef picadillo or machaca chicken. Baked until golden brown. Served with choice of salsa and guacamole.

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Corn Tortilla Chips with melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese. With pico de gallo , guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and salsa. Add beef, chicken, chile verde, or pork +$4

Dips & Chips

Hot Seafood Dip

$14.00

Shrimp and crab in queso blanco topped with melted manchego and pepper jack cheese.

Chorizo & Cheese Dip

$12.00

Local Tooele Valley Meats chorizo in queso blanco topped with melted manchego and pepper jack cheese.

Raja Poblanas Dip

$10.00

Fire-roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onions, queso blanco topped with manchego and pepper jack cheese.

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00

House-made fresh.

Queso Blanco

$6.00

Chips and Salsa

Salads

Mango Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Shrimp with pineapple/mango salsa with mango citrus vinaigrette on a bed of romaine. With red onions, avocado and red peppers.

Beef Vinaigrette Salad

$15.00

Marinated braised beef tenderloin over a bed of romaine. With tomato, avocado, radish, pickled red onion and cotija cheese. Served with avocado cilantro dressing.

Mexican Caesar Salad

$12.00

Avocado, roasted red peppers, cotija cheese, shredded pepper jack cheese, pepitas, tortilla strips, topped with Mexican Caesar dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Add chicken, steak or shrimp +$4

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tortilla bowl, colored tortilla strips, romaine lettuce, corn pico de gallo , black beans shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese, chorizo, guacamole, sour cream, and green onion.

Soups

Chili Colorado

$8.00

Braised and seasoned beef with queso fresco and green onions served with a side of tortillas.

Pozole

Pozole

$8.00

Traditional Stew of Mexico. It is made with hominy and pork in a rich pork chili broth, shredded lettuce, radish, cilantro, and avocado.

Tacos

Pineapple Mango Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, pineapple mango pico, and cabbage slaw.

Queso Tacos

Queso Tacos

$14.00

A choice of beef, pork, or chicken with manchego cheese, nopales mix, and consommé. Served with beans and rice.

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$12.00

Adobada pork, grilled pineapple served with onions and cilantro.

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.00

Grilled or beer-battered cod fillet with creamy jalapeño cilantro sauce, cabbage slaw, onions and cilantro.

Chicharones Tacos

$12.00

Crispy pork belly with agave chipotle glaze, chipotle aioli, cabbage slaw, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese.

Lengua Tacos (Tongue)

Lengua Tacos (Tongue)

$12.00

(2) Braised tongue diced and sautéed with pico de gallo . Placed into corn tortillas with diced onion, cilantro, avocado and radish. Served with salsa verde, beans, rice, roasted jalapeño, and lime.

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Enchiladas

Seafood Enchiladas (Crab & Shrimp)

$16.00

Chile Verde Enchiladas

$14.00

Adobada Enchiladas (Pork)

$12.00

Birria Enchiladas (Beef)

$12.00

Beef

Machaca Enchiladas (Chicken)

$12.00

Nopales Cactus Enchiladas

$10.00

Queso Fresco Enchiladas

$10.00

Entrees

Molcajete

Molcajete

$40.00

Serves 4 - Nopales cactus, beef, chicken, shrimp, Chorizo Sausage, queso fresco, onions, peppers, roasted jalapenos, and tortillas.

Shrimp & Pineapple Skewers

$26.00

Grilled shrimp and pineapple with a chipotle tequila lime glaze on a bed of cilantro lime rice.

Mahi-Mahi - Pan Fried

Mahi-Mahi - Pan Fried

$24.00

8 oz. seasoned mahi-mahi with salt and pepper sautéed with olive oil, and jalapeno cream sauce. Served with sautéed vegetables and roasted jalapeno.

Shrimp Diablo

$24.00

Sautéed shrimp in a spicy roasted tomato and chili.

Steak Rancheras

$24.00

Hanger steak, ranchero sauce, sautéed peppers and onions.

Red Snapper - Almond Crusted

Red Snapper - Almond Crusted

$22.00

8 oz. egg-washed Red Snapper coated with almond breading, pan fried until lightly golden then drizzled with a raspberry habanero sauce. Served with vegetables and roasted habanero.

Short Ribs - Mexican Style

Short Ribs - Mexican Style

$22.00

Two beef short ribs braised with red wine, beef stock, chipotle and tomato until it’s fall-off-the-bone tender. Served with Nopales Cactus, barbecue sauce and roasted jalapeños.

Chicken Poblanas

Chicken Poblanas

$18.00

Grilled chicken with caramelized onions, roasted poblanos, red peppers, and queso fresco cream sauce.

Grande Combo Plate

$16.00

Choose two: burritos, chile rellenos, enchiladas, tacos, or tamales. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and roasted jalapeño.

Tamales

Tamales

$15.00

Two masa dough tamales filled with choice of red chicken or green pork wrapped in a corn husk and steamed. Served with choice of sauce covered with melted pepper jack cheese and guacamole.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$12.00

House-made fresh. Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with manchego cheese, egg-battered and fried and topped with entomatada sauce.

Burrito

Burrito

$10.00

14” flour tortilla filled with refried beans, red rice, pepper jack cheese, and choice of meat. Smothered with choice of sauce and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$6.00

Flan de leche or crème caramel. A custard with clear caramelized sugar. Served with mixed berries.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream coated in Maria cookies and corn flakes. Fried and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar in a fried tortilla cup. Topped with chocolate sauce and whip cream.

Sopapillas

$6.00

Fried sweet dough dusted with cinnamon sugar topped with dulce de leche caramel glaze.

Strawberry Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.00

Fried cheesecake burrito with glazed strawberries topped with whipped cream.

Sides

Side: Ranch

$2.00

Side: Sour Cream

$2.00

Side: Small Guacamole

$3.00

Side: Large Guacamole

$6.00

Side: Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Side: Extra Cheese

$2.00

Side: Burrito

$8.00

Side: Chile Relleno

$6.00

Side: Enchilada

$6.00

Side: Tamale

$6.00

Side: Queso Blanco

$3.00

Side: Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side: Extra Tortillas

$2.00

Side: Taco

$6.00

Add-Ons

Add-On: Black Beans

$4.00

Add-On: Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

Add-On: Chile Verde

$4.00

Add-On: Grilled Sweet Onion

$4.00

Add-On: Mexican Red Rice

$4.00

Add-On: Refried Beans

$4.00

Add-On: Roasted Jalapeño

$4.00

Add-On: Side Salad

$4.00

Add-On: Street Corn

$4.00

Add-On: Taco

$4.00

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Chicken Taquitos x2

$4.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Chips & Cheese

$4.00

Chorizo Tacos x2

$4.00

Mexican Pizza

$4.00

Nachos

$10.00

Street Tacos

$12.00

Churros

$8.00

Side of Rice and Beans

$6.00

Elote

$10.00

Chicken Flautas

$10.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Re-imagined traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern flair.

