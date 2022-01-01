Senor Pancho's - Prospect
280 cheshire rd
Prospect, CT 06712
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso Dip Bowl
South of the border Cheese dip.
Fundido De Chorizo
Melted cheese casserole, Mexican chorizo, served with corn tortillas
Wings
9 wings cooked crispy and tossed with your choice of sauce: Tequila lime BBQ, Mango Habanero, or Buffalo
Quesadillas
Served with lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.
Sloppy Nachos
Nachos topped with cheese, refried beans, ranchera sauce, jalapeno and olives. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Stuffed Jalapeños
Stuffed with cheese and lightly breaded served with sour cream
Fiesta Sampler
Quesadillas, BBQ Wings, Stuffed Jalapeno, Sloppy Nachos, Guacamole, Sour Cream
MiniChangas
Finger sized chicken and beef chimichangas. Served with sour cream, ranchera mayo dipping sauce
Empanadas Pollo
Two empanadas stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and chipotle aioli.
Flautas De Pollo
Crispy chicken flautas. Served tomatillo sauce, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
Mexican Eggrolls
Shredded pork eggrolls. served with mango salsa and chipotle BBQ sauce
Brisket Sliders
(3) Sliders with slow cooked brisket, BBQ sauce, cabbage and topped with cajun aioli.
Texas Chili
Ground beef, chuck shoulder, beans, chili topped with cheese.
Sopa De Pollo
Mexican style chicken soup topped with onions and cilantro.
Sopa Azteca
Blended corn, tomato and spices topped with grilled chicken, avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips.
Tacos
Tacos Mix (2)
Choose two tacos. Served rice and beans.
Tacos Mix (3)
Choose three tacos. Served rice and beans.
Tacos Pastor
Two tacos. Guajillo marinated chicken, fresh pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Asada
Two tacos. Grilled steak, chimichurri, queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Carnitas
Two tacos. Shredded pork, mango salsa, cabbage. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Baja
Two tacos. Beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Shrimp
Two tacos. Blackened shrimp, cabbage, chipotle aioli. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Fish
Two tacos. Seared tilapia, cabbage, mango salsa, cilantro cream. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Bean & Plantain
Two tacos. Sweet plantain, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, mango salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Chorizo
Two tacos. Spanish chorizo, cilantro, onions. served with rice and beans.
Salmon Taco
Blackened Salmon with pineapple salsa, cabbage, and cajun aioli
Build your Own Traditional Tacos
Two crispy or soft tortillas. Served with rice and beans. Build your own tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Bowls
Lunch Combo
Hildago #1
Beef Taco • Cheese Enchilada. Served with rice & beans.
Sonora #2
Chicken al Pastor • Beef Burrito. Served with rice & beans.
Monterey #3
Chicken Chimichanga • Beef Taco. Served with rice & beans.
Tijuana #4
Beef Taco • Cheese Enchilada • Chicken Burrito. Served with rice & beans.
Puebla #5
Veggie Burrito with verde sauce • Cheese Enchilada with ranchera sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Burritos And Chimichangas
Santa Fe Burrito
Sundried tomato tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, topped with ranchera, mole and sour cream.(Contains Peanuts)
California Burrito
Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, sautéed vegetables, cheese. Topped with cheese, tomatillo sauce and sour cream.
Tootsie Roll Chicken
Spinach tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans
Tootsie Roll Steak
Spinach tortilla filled with steak, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese, rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans.
Chimichanga Chicken
Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Chimichanga Beef
Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Chimichanga Shrimp
Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Banderas
One shredded chicken, one ground beef and one cheese enchilada topped with Mole, Ranchera and Verde Sauce. Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Veggie Sampler
Four enchiladas filled with Cheese, veggie, beans, and guacamole topped with Ranchera, Mole, Verde and Queso dip sauce . Served with sour cream, rice and beans.
Enchiladas Ranchera Chicken
Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and ranchera sauce (Mild Red Tomato). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Ranchera Beef
Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and ranchera sauce (Mild Red Tomato). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Ranchera Cheese
Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and ranchera sauce (Mild Red Tomato). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mole Chicken
Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and mole sauce(Chocolate, chili peppers and spices). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mole Beef
Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and mole sauce(Chocolate, chili peppers and spices). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mole Cheese
Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and mole sauce(Chocolate, chili peppers and spices). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Verde Chicken
Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and Verde sauce(Tomatillo, cilantro). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Verde Beef
Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and Verde sauce(Tomatillo, cilantro). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Verde Cheese
Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and Verde sauce(Tomatillo, cilantro). Served rice and beans.
Salads
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, onion, red pepper, roasted corn, avocado and queso fresco.
Pancho's Tropical Salad
Mixed greens, diced mango, roasted corn, tomato, black bean, avocado and queso blanco.
Jardin Salad
Baby spinach, diced tomato and avocado
Taco Salad
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole.
Chef's Specials
Pork Tamales
Topped with Green tomatillo sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with Jasmine white rice and black beans
Churrasco Steak
Marinated carne asada topped chimichurri sauce. Served sweet plantains, Jasmine white rice and black beans.
Ancho Salmon
Grilled salmon with a sweet ancho glaze. Served with sweet plantains, white rice and black beans.
Hamburger
Sides
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Sweet Plantains
Rice & Beans
Spanish Rice
Order Cauliflower Rice
Spicy Rice
Side Salad
French Fries
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Sliced Avocado
Shredded Cheese
Order Jalapeno
Fresh Jalapeno
Side Chipotle
Pico De Gallo
Order Vegetables
Side Chipotle Aioli
Side of Mole
Side Mango Salsa
Fajitas Condiments
Celery/Peppers/Carrots(Cold)
Tacos
Mix & Match 3
Choose three tacos. Served rice and beans.
Chicken Pastor Tacos
Three tacos. Guajillo marinated chicken, fresh pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada Tacos
Three tacos. Grilled steak, chimichurri, queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
Carnitas Tacos
Three tacos. Shredded pork, mango salsa, cabbage. Served with rice and beans.
Baja Tacos
Three tacos. Beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos. Blackened shrimp, cabbage, chipotle aioli. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
Three tacos. Seared tilapia, cabbage, mango salsa, cilantro cream. Served with rice and beans.
Bean & Plantain Tacos
Three tacos. Sweet plantain, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, mango salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Chorizo Tacos
Three tacos. Spanish chorizo, cilantro, onions. served with rice and beans.
Blackened Salmon Tacos
Blackened Salmon with pineapple salsa, cabbage, and cajun aioli
Build your Own Traditional Tacos
Fajitas
Fajita Chicken
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
Fajita Blacken Chicken
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
Fajita Steak
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
Fajita Shrimp
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
Smoked Brisket Fajitas
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
Fajita Vegetables
Vegetables Fajita topped with cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
Fajita Steak & Chicken
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
Rice Bowl
Combos
El Grande
Ground Beef Hard Shell Taco • Chicken Chimichanga • Cheese Enchilada Ranchera • Beef Burrito. Served with rice and beans.
Acapulco
Chicken Chimichanga • Cheese Enchilada • Ground Beef Hard Taco. Served rice and beans.
El Jefe
Chicken Chimichanga • Cheese Enchilada Ranchera • Carne Asada Soft Taco (Corn Tortilla). Served with rice and beans.
El Guapo
Vegetable Chile Relleno • Vegetable Burrito • Black Bean and Plantain Soft Taco. Served with rice and beans.
Chef's Combo
Cheese Enchilada • Pork Tamale • Chicken Burrito. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas
Chicken Chimichangas
Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Beef Chimichangas
Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Shrmp Chimichangas
Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Vegetable Chimichangas
Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Chimichangas Mix
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Bandera
One shredded chicken, one ground beef and one cheese enchilada topped with Mole, Ranchera and Verde Sauce. Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Veggie Sampler
Four enchiladas filled with Cheese, veggie, beans, and guacamole topped with Ranchera, Mole, Verde and Queso dip sauce . Served with sour cream, rice and beans.
Enchiladas Ranchera
Three corn tortillas topped with cheese and ranchera sauce (Mild Red Tomato). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mole
Three corn tortillas topped with cheese and mole sauce(Chocolate, chili peppers and spices). Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Verde
Three corn tortillas topped with cheese and Verde sauce(Tomatillo, cilantro). Served rice and beans.
Burritos
Santa Fe Burrito
Sundried tomato tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, topped with ranchera, mole and sour cream.(Contains Peanuts)
California Burrito
Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, sautéed vegetables, cheese. Topped with cheese, tomatillo sauce and sour cream.
Tex-Mex Burrito
Filled with steak, peppers, onions, beans, tomato and topped with queso dip sauce. Served with rice.
Tootsie Roll Chicken
Spinach tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans.
Tootsie Roll Steak
Spinach tortilla filled with steak, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese, rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans.
Salads
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, onion, red pepper, roasted corn, avocado and queso fresco.
Pancho’s Tropical Salad
Mixed greens, diced mango, roasted corn, tomato, black bean, avocado and queso blanco
Taco Salad
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole.
Chef's Specials
Mole Poblano
Chicken breast medallions cooked in our traditional mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.(Contains peanuts)
Pollo Ajillo
Tender pieces of chicken sauteed in garlic, tomato & white wine sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Ajillo
Eight large shrimp sauteed in garlic, tomato and white wine sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Loco
Chicken and chorizo in a chipotle cheese sauce with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones Mexicana
Eight large shrimp sauteed with peppers, onions, tomato, white wine and ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Al Queso
Fresh shrimp smothered in a creamy cheese sauce with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Ropa Vieja
Cuban style shredded beef over moro rice served with sweet plantains.
Chile Rellenos
Poblano peppers filled with risotto rice, sauteed vegetables, cheese, over spinach. Sweet plantains, ranchera sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Pork Tamales
Topped with Green tomatillo sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with Jasmine white rice and black beans.
Churrasco Steak
Marinated carne asada topped chimichurri sauce. Served sweet plantains, Jasmine white rice and black beans.
Ancho Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon with a sweet ancho glaze. Served with sweet plantains, white rice and black beans.
Hamburger
Sides
Specials
Kid’s Menu
Kids Hard Tacos Beef
Two hard shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
Kids Soft Taco Beef
Two soft shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
Kids Enchilada Beef
One enchilada topped with ranchera sauce.
Kids Burrito Beef
Burrito soft flour tortilla filled shredded beef and with topped with ranchera sauce.
Kids Quesa Beef
Hot Dog
Kids Hard Taco Chicken
Two hard shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
Kids Soft Taco Chicken
Two soft shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
Kids Enchilada Chicken
One enchilada topped with ranchera sauce.
Kids Burrito Chicken
Burrito soft flour tortilla filled chicken and with topped with ranchera sauce.
Kids Quesa Chicken
Kids Hamburger
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Enchilada Cheese
One enchilada topped with ranchera sauce.
Kids Quesadilla
Chicken Fngers
Kids Nachos
Mac and Cheese
Grilled Cheese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
280 cheshire rd, Prospect, CT 06712