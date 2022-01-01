Restaurant header imageView gallery

Senor Pancho's - Prospect

No reviews yet

280 cheshire rd

Prospect, CT 06712

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

$2.95+

Our traditional salsa made in house for 34 years.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.95+

House made guacamole.

Large Chips

$4.95

Large bag of chips

Appetizers

Queso Dip Bowl

Queso Dip Bowl

$6.95

South of the border Cheese dip.

Fundido De Chorizo

$11.95

Melted cheese casserole, Mexican chorizo, served with corn tortillas

Wings

Wings

$13.95

9 wings cooked crispy and tossed with your choice of sauce: Tequila lime BBQ, Mango Habanero, or Buffalo

Quesadillas

$10.95+

Served with lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.

Sloppy Nachos

$10.95+

Nachos topped with cheese, refried beans, ranchera sauce, jalapeno and olives. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.95

Stuffed with cheese and lightly breaded served with sour cream

Fiesta Sampler

$16.95

Quesadillas, BBQ Wings, Stuffed Jalapeno, Sloppy Nachos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

MiniChangas

$10.50

Finger sized chicken and beef chimichangas. Served with sour cream, ranchera mayo dipping sauce

Empanadas Pollo

Empanadas Pollo

$8.95

Two empanadas stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and chipotle aioli.

Flautas De Pollo

$9.95

Crispy chicken flautas. Served tomatillo sauce, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco

Mexican Eggrolls

$8.95

Shredded pork eggrolls. served with mango salsa and chipotle BBQ sauce

Brisket Sliders

$11.95

(3) Sliders with slow cooked brisket, BBQ sauce, cabbage and topped with cajun aioli.

Texas Chili

$6.95

Ground beef, chuck shoulder, beans, chili topped with cheese.

Sopa De Pollo

$5.95

Mexican style chicken soup topped with onions and cilantro.

Sopa Azteca

$7.95

Blended corn, tomato and spices topped with grilled chicken, avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips.

Tacos

Tacos Mix (2)

$12.95

Choose two tacos. Served rice and beans.

Tacos Mix (3)

Tacos Mix (3)

$14.95

Choose three tacos. Served rice and beans.

Tacos Pastor

$10.95

Two tacos. Guajillo marinated chicken, fresh pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Asada

$12.95

Two tacos. Grilled steak, chimichurri, queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Carnitas

$10.95

Two tacos. Shredded pork, mango salsa, cabbage. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Baja

$10.95

Two tacos. Beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Shrimp

$10.95

Two tacos. Blackened shrimp, cabbage, chipotle aioli. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Fish

$10.95

Two tacos. Seared tilapia, cabbage, mango salsa, cilantro cream. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Bean & Plantain

$10.95

Two tacos. Sweet plantain, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, mango salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Chorizo

$10.95

Two tacos. Spanish chorizo, cilantro, onions. served with rice and beans.

Salmon Taco

$11.95

Blackened Salmon with pineapple salsa, cabbage, and cajun aioli

Build your Own Traditional Tacos

$10.95

Two crispy or soft tortillas. Served with rice and beans. Build your own tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Bowls

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$9.00

Spicy rice, black beans, fresh greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, sour cream.

Cauliflower Rice Bowls

$12.00

Cauliflower rice, black beans, fresh greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, sour cream.

Lunch Combo

Hildago #1

$10.95

Beef Taco • Cheese Enchilada. Served with rice & beans.

Sonora #2

$10.95

Chicken al Pastor • Beef Burrito. Served with rice & beans.

Monterey #3

$10.95

Chicken Chimichanga • Beef Taco. Served with rice & beans.

Tijuana #4

$12.95

Beef Taco • Cheese Enchilada • Chicken Burrito. Served with rice & beans.

Puebla #5

$10.95

Veggie Burrito with verde sauce • Cheese Enchilada with ranchera sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Burritos And Chimichangas

Santa Fe Burrito

$12.95

Sundried tomato tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, topped with ranchera, mole and sour cream.(Contains Peanuts)

California Burrito

$11.95

Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, sautéed vegetables, cheese. Topped with cheese, tomatillo sauce and sour cream.

Tootsie Roll Chicken

$14.95

Spinach tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans

Tootsie Roll Steak

$15.95

Spinach tortilla filled with steak, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese, rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans.

Chimichanga Chicken

$10.95

Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

Chimichanga Beef

$10.95

Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

Chimichanga Shrimp

$10.95

Classic Chimichanga fried stuffed with cheese. Served guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Banderas

$15.95

One shredded chicken, one ground beef and one cheese enchilada topped with Mole, Ranchera and Verde Sauce. Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Veggie Sampler

$15.95

Four enchiladas filled with Cheese, veggie, beans, and guacamole topped with Ranchera, Mole, Verde and Queso dip sauce . Served with sour cream, rice and beans.

Enchiladas Ranchera Chicken

$10.95

Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and ranchera sauce (Mild Red Tomato). Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Ranchera Beef

$10.95

Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and ranchera sauce (Mild Red Tomato). Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Ranchera Cheese

$10.95

Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and ranchera sauce (Mild Red Tomato). Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mole Chicken

$10.95

Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and mole sauce(Chocolate, chili peppers and spices). Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mole Beef

$10.95

Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and mole sauce(Chocolate, chili peppers and spices). Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mole Cheese

$10.95

Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and mole sauce(Chocolate, chili peppers and spices). Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Verde Chicken

$10.95

Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and Verde sauce(Tomatillo, cilantro). Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Verde Beef

$10.95

Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and Verde sauce(Tomatillo, cilantro). Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Verde Cheese

$10.95

Two corn tortillas topped with cheese and Verde sauce(Tomatillo, cilantro). Served rice and beans.

Salads

Chopped Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, onion, red pepper, roasted corn, avocado and queso fresco.

Pancho's Tropical Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, diced mango, roasted corn, tomato, black bean, avocado and queso blanco.

Jardin Salad

$8.95

Baby spinach, diced tomato and avocado

Taco Salad

$10.95+

Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole.

Chef's Specials

Pork Tamales

$14.95

Topped with Green tomatillo sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with Jasmine white rice and black beans

Churrasco Steak

$18.95

Marinated carne asada topped chimichurri sauce. Served sweet plantains, Jasmine white rice and black beans.

Ancho Salmon

$16.95

Grilled salmon with a sweet ancho glaze. Served with sweet plantains, white rice and black beans.

Hamburger

8oz burger served on a fresh brioche roll.

Hamburger

$12.95

8oz burger served on a fresh brioche roll.

Sides

Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Order Cauliflower Rice

$3.00

Spicy Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Order Jalapeno

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Chipotle

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Order Vegetables

$4.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side of Mole

$1.00

Side Mango Salsa

$1.50

Fajitas Condiments

$3.00

Celery/Peppers/Carrots(Cold)

$3.00

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

280 cheshire rd, Prospect, CT 06712

Directions

