Señor Chile Edgewater

review star

No reviews yet

105 Mayo Rd

Edgewater, MD 21037

Popular Items

Mexican Street Tacos
Queso Dip
Tex Mex Tacos

Botanas

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fresh Calamari served with Chipotle sauce

Fresh Guacamole

$15.50

Fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice.

Fajita-Dilla

$13.00

Specialty Quesdailla to share with others, filled with onion, peppers, chicken, and cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Gaucamole.

Taquitos

$11.00

Four rolled up and deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, jalapeños, Mexican crema and avocado.

Nachos

Our classic tortilla chips with beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream and melted Mexican cheese.

Queso Dip

$6.00

Creamy queso dip. Served with tortilla chips.

Señors Wings

$12.00+

Chicken wings tossed in our secret spices served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery.

Salads

Senor Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, carrots, avocados, and tortilla strips.

Oaxaca Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, shredded Mexican cheese, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole with tortilla strips.

Sombrero Salad

$13.00

Tortilla shell filled with grilled chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled peppers, onions, Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon and avocado.

Salmon Southwest Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.

Sopas

Mariscada

Our traditional seafood soup, cooked with Latino spices. Served with tortillas.

Pozole

Tradicional Mexican soup made with hominy.

Chicken Tortilla

Family-style soup made with traditional Mexican spices, chicken, and tortilla strips.

Seafood

Camarones Al Ajo

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, lime juice. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas.

Camarones ala Crema

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in Vodka with garlic, tomato, onion, seafood broth and crema served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded Mexican cheese, guacamole and tortillas.

Camarones ala Diabla

$18.00

8 Jumbo shrimps sautéed with garlic, spicy tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Ceviche Clasico

$20.00

Made with shrimp, tilapia, octopus, cooked with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, avocado and cilantro. Served with tostadas.

Ceviche Quibracatre

$26.00

A Bigger take on our ceviche made with shrimp, tilapia, crabmeat, spicy calamari, cooked with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, jalepenos, and cilantro.

Chef Temo's Pasta

$19.00

Our Chefs Spin on a cajun pasta with oven backed chorizo, chicken, and shrimp.

Coctel de Camarones

$19.00

Classic Mexican cocktail with jumbo shrimp, clamato juice, tomato sauce, avocado, onions and cilantro. Served cold with saltine crackers. (18oz).

El Marinero

$21.00

Grilled tilapia, shrimp and scallops with cilantro, lime-butter sauce and peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pescado Frito

$17.00

Entire Pan Fried Tiliapia, Served with, rice, beans, and tortillas. Served in four styles- plain, mojo de ajo(Garlic-Lime sauce on top), ala diabla(Spicy Tomato salsa on top) and ala mexicana(grilled vegetables on top).

Pescador

$22.00

Tequila flambéed jumbo shrimps, scallops, crab meat and mushrooms, with grilled tilapia fillet in red pepper sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Robertos Especial

$27.00

Our chef unique spin on a grilled salmon fillet, scallops and shrimp drizzled with chef's specialty seafood salsa. Served with rice, vegetables and tortillas

Salmon A La Mexicana

$20.00

Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with Salsa ala mexicana, rice, vegetables and tortillas.

Salmon Dona Tibe

$20.00

Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with mole Oaxaca, rice, vegetables and tortillas.

Siete Mares

$20.00

A combination of 7 seafoods sautéed with vegetables and our secret salsa, served over fettuccini pasta.

Salmon al Comal

$20.00

Vegetarian

Enchiladas Vegetariana

$13.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with vegetables, topped with tomatillo salsa, Monterrey Jack cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Fajitas Vegetarian

$15.00

Grilled green peppers, onions, zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms. Served with salad, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Portabello Tacos

$14.00

3 Portobello Mushroom tacos served on soft corn tortillas with red cabbage and chipotle alloi.

Steaks

Steak Mexicano

$24.00

Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with onions, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak con Gaucamole

$24.00

Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with fresh guacamole. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Steak del Rancho

$25.00

Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak topped with two huevos rancheros. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Combos

Mar y Tierra

$17.00

Grilled steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, served with rice, pico de gallo, side of salad, and tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with Mexican chorizo and melted mexican cheese. Served with rice, salad, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chori Camaron

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp with Mexican chorizo and melted mexican cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Los Amigos

$15.00

One enchilada de mole, one cheese enchilada, one chicken tamale, and one chicken taquito. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

El Chile

$15.00

One chicken tamale, one chicken taco, one steak sope. Served with blackbeans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

El Macho

$15.00

Three al pastor tacos with nopales, topped with habanero slaw. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

El Puerco

$15.00

One carnitas taco, one chorizo taco and one sope al pastor served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and black beans.

Tun Tun

$15.00

Two beef mole enchiladas, carne asada|Grilled Skirt Steak. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

El Tulum

$16.00

One barbacoa gordita, one carnita sope and one tinga mulita. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and beans.

Fuertes

Rancho Fajitas

Grilled bell peppers, your choice of protein, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Mexican cheese.

Tijuana Fajitas

$19.00

Sizzling chicken and steak topped with grilled onions, nopales, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallops and zucchini, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Senors Fajitas

$18.00

Sizzling chorizo and carnitas topped with grilled poblano peppers, onions and tomato, served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas & cheese

Carne Asada

$15.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, served with rice and a side salad, pico de gallo, jalapeno toreado and tortillas.

Parrillada Chile

$26.00

Grilled New York steak, chicken breast, chorizo, pork chop, shrimp, pico de gallo, nopales and jalapeño toreado. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chile Relleno

$15.00

Poblano Chile filled with chicken and cheese topped with our traditional mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Senor Chile

$17.00

Poblano Chile filled with shrimp, scallops, cheese, topped with tomato salsa made with tequila and chipotle. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.

Pollo ala Plancha

$14.00

Two Chicken Breasts served with Rice, Salad with pico de gallo and Guacamole. Also served with Tortillas.

Fajita Molcajete

$21.00

Grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onion, bell pepper, tomato, nopal topped with melted Oaxacan cheese. Served with rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Served in a molcajete stone.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$14.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with queso fresco, chicken and topped with Oaxaca mole. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Senor

$13.00

Our Enchilidas comes with one mole topped enchilada, one suiza and one cheese enchilada filled with ground beef. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.00

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomato/guajillo salsa, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Faji-Enchiladas

$16.00

Three enchiladas rojas stuffed with cheese and topped with chicken and steak fajita. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos

Mexican Street Tacos

$4.00

Authentic Mexican Tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.

Tex Mex Tacos

$4.50

Tex-Mex style tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream

Combo De Tacos

$15.00

3 Tacos Corn Tortillas, Served with Rice and Beans (choose your Protien, And Style)

Pedros Tacos

$15.00

Three soft corn tortilla tacos with chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, topped with Chipotle sauce. Served with side of rice and beans.

Fajita Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos on flour tortillas topped with chicken and steak fajita, served with rice and beans.

Baja Tacos

$15.00

Three fish tacos made with soft corn tortilla, Ensenada Baja California style. Beer and spices battered tilapia fillet, topped with pico de gallo, mango and slaw. Served with rice and beans.

Camaron Tacos

$15.00

Three soft corn tortilla tacos with shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, pico de gallo, topped with avocado. Served with rice and beans.

Joannas Tacos

$16.00

Inspired by our #1 Fan, a taco paltter with a fish, shrimp, and chicken taco topped with pico de gallo, coleslaw, and queso fresco all on flour tortillas and served with rice and beans.

Street Food

Quesadilla Loca

$13.00

Our crazy twist on a quesadilla, 12" flour tortilla with your choice of protein, melted oaxaca cheese laid out in a bowl and then stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadilla Clasica

$13.00

12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.

Tortas

$11.00

Mexican grilled sandwich with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickle jalapeno, cheese, mayonnaise and a side of french fries.

Cubana Torta

$12.00

Mexican grilled sandwich with marinated pork, carnitas, ham, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickle jalapeno, cheese, mayonnaise and a side of french fries.

Sopes/Picaditas

$11.00

A traditional antojito snack. Three handmade tortillas topped with your choice of carnitas,

Gordita

$4.50

Corn dough fried then stuffed with black refried beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.

Mulita

$4.50

A mix between a taco and quesadilla that is filled with Oaxacan cheese, your choice of protein and pico de gallo.

Burritos / Chimichangas

Classic Burrito

$13.00

12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of Protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Bowl stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Chimichanga

$13.00

12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Burrito Señor

$15.00

12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, cheese, choice of Protien. Then topped with tomatillo salsa, queso dip and our mole sauce. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Del Mar

$14.00

12" flour tortilla filled with beer-battered catfish, shrimp, vegetables, cheese, pico de gallo guacamole, fries and our secret sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Mar y Tierra

$14.00

12" flour tortilla filled with steak, shrimp, vegetables, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, fries and our secret sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Kids

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Bean, Rice, And Cheese Burrito. Served w/ Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla with chicken. Served w/ Fries

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Plain Taco with Chicken. Served with Rice and beans.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

2 Chicken Tenders. Served w/ Fries.

Kids Taquitos

$8.00

2 Taquitos. Served with Rice And Beans.

Kids Fish and Fries

$8.00

Kids MacNCheese

$8.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

4 churros stuffed with cajeta. Served with whipped cream .

Churro Cariveño

$13.00

Chocolate lava cake, vanilla ice cream, churros, whipped cream with caramel and raspberry sauce.

Tres Leches

$10.00

Three milk layered cake.

Flan

$10.00

Choco-Flan

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoops

$5.00

Drinks

Mexican Bottles

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Agua Frescas

$3.50

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Energy Drinks

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Sides

Corn Tortilla

$1.50

3 pieces

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

3 pieces

Rice

$4.00

Side Of Red Rice

Beans

$4.00

Black Fried Beans

French Fries

$3.00

Side of French Fries w/ Ketchup

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Small Side Of Our Freshly Made Guacamole

Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Of Sour Cream

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side of Freshly-made Chopped Tomato, Onion, and jalapeño Peppers, with Salt, Lime Juice, and Cilantro

Mexican Cheese

$1.50

Side of Mexican shredded cheese

Mexican Crema

$1.50

Side Of Crema Latina

Queso Fresco (Grated)

$3.00

Grated Queso Fresco Cheese.

Avocado

$3.00

Side of Sliced Avocado

Pickled Jalapeños

$2.00

Jalapeño Toreado (1)

$1.00

Deep Fried Jalapeño (Packs a Punch)

Jalapeño Fresco (picado)

$1.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.50

Side of Limes

$1.50

Vegetables

$3.50

Side of Mixed Veggies

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Side of Carne Asada

$7.50

Chorizo Link

$3.00

Shrimp (1)

$1.00

1 Shrimp ala cart

Side of Salmon

$7.50

Salsa and Chips

$5.00

Chips N Salsa TOGO

Chips

$3.00

Side de Salsa

$3.00

Consome Side

$4.00

Tamale (1)

$4.00Out of stock

Chile Relleno Side

$9.00

Side de Tomatillo

$3.00

Side de Mole

$5.00

Side de Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

Side de Salsa Roja

$3.00

Birria Section

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Our famous birria tacos, tortillas dipped into our barbacoa juices, stuffed with Mexican cheese, our slow roasted barbacoa, and onion and cilantro. Served with a cup of consome to dunk your tacos into.

Birria-Dilla

$15.00

Our Famous Birria tacos but now in quesadilla form, served with consome cup, sour cream, and guac.

Birria Gorditas

$14.00

Corn dough stuffed with onion, cilantro, barbacoa and cheese, smothered with barbacoa juices. Served with consomé.

Birria Mulitas

$13.00

A mix between a taco and quesadilla that is filled with Oaxacan Cheese, Onion and Cilantro. Served With Consomé.

Birria Consome

$6.00

Leftover juices from freshly cooked barbacoa mixed with corn, carrots, peas, onion and cilantro to make a broth that pairs perfectly with birria.

Food Trays

Birria Taco Tray

$40.00+

Taco Tray

$35.00+

Small Tray of Rice

$30.00

Small Tray of Beans

$30.00

32oz Queso Dip with Chips

$20.00

32oz Salsa and Chips

$16.00

Highschool Menu

Quesadilla

$12.00

Combo Tacos

$12.00

Flautas

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037

Directions

