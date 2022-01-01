Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Señor Tacos 1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F

review star

No reviews yet

1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F

Lafayette, IN 47909

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesedip
Burrito
Burrito with Queso Blanco

Appetizers

Nachos

Nachos

$10.69+

Tortilla chips with beans, choice of meat, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño, sour cream, cilantro and guacamole.

Fiesta Nachos

$14.19+
Señor Tacos Dip

Señor Tacos Dip

$6.99+

Seasoned beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip make this dip famous! Served with tortilla chips.

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$4.79+

Diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeno all in lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.

Choriqueso

$6.89+

Creamy queso blanco topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with tortilla chips.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.59+

Fresh avocado, cilantro, onion, diced tomato. Served with tortilla chips.

Cheesedip

$6.29+

Creamy queso blanco dip. Served with tortilla chips.

Papas Con Queso

$4.99

Steak cut french fries covered in melted cheese.

Chips & Salsa

$2.69

Homemade chips & salsa.

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$11.19

Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, black olives, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeño, beans and your choice of meat. Served in a crispy tortilla shell.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.69

Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, beans, fajita style pepper, onions, tomatoes and your choice of meat.

Menudo

$13.19+

Traditional Menudo soup.

Pozole

$13.19+

Traditional red pozole soup.

Tacos

Taco Azada

Taco Azada

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Pollo

Taco Pollo

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Chorizo

Taco Chorizo

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Chicharron

Taco Chicharron

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Al Pastor

Taco Al Pastor

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Barbacoa

Taco Barbacoa

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Picadillo

Taco Picadillo

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Carnitas

Taco Carnitas

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Cabeza

Taco Cabeza

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Camaron

Taco Camaron

$2.99

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Tripa

Taco Tripa

$2.99

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Lengua

Taco Lengua

$2.99

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco Pescado

Taco Pescado

$2.99

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco De Nopal

$2.79

Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Taco De Frijol

$2.79

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito

$10.29

Rice, beans, onion, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla.

Burrito de Fajita

Burrito de Fajita

$12.99

Rice, beans, cheese; fajita-style peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.

Burrito with Queso Blanco

Burrito with Queso Blanco

$11.99

Rice, beans, onion, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla. Topped with a generous serving of our homemade queso blanco.

Tortas

Torta

Torta

$9.29

A Mexican sandwich with onion, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado.

Torta Milaneza

Torta Milaneza

$9.99

Choice of breaded steak or chicken. A Mexican sandwich with onion, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado.

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$9.99

Breaded steak, sausage, peirna de puerco, ham and muenster cheese. A Mexican sandwich with onion, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado.

Torta Hawaiiana

Torta Hawaiiana

$9.99

Ham, cheese, jalapeños, pineapple, crema, lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado.

Entrees

Tostada

Tostada

$4.19

Choice of meat with beans, vegetables, sour cream and cheese.

Tostada de Ceviche

Tostada de Ceviche

$4.59

Your choice of fish or shrimp cured in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado.

Tostada de camarón y púlpo

$6.59
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$11.29

A flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak, deep fried and topped with cheese sauce.

Enchiladas Platillo

Enchiladas Platillo

$15.29

Your choice of meat or cheese enchiladas covered in red, green, or mole sauce.

Sopes

Sopes

$4.69

Corn sope topped with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, onions, and cheese.

Gorditas

Gorditas

$4.69

Corn gordita stuffed with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, onions, and cheese.

Flautas

Flautas

$10.29

Five corn tortillas filled with potato and served with rice, beans, and a salad.

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.29

Chicken and rice topped with cheese dip served with warm tortillas.

Arroz Con Camaron

Arroz Con Camaron

$12.29

Shrimp and rice topped with cheese dip served with warm tortillas.

Molcajete

Molcajete

$19.49

Shrimp, steak, chicken, chorizo, and carnitas with green onions, nopales, jalapeños, cheese, homemade salsa, topped with avocado, cilantro and onion. Served with tortillas.

Mexican Cheeseburger

$11.19

Our classic cheeseburger plus avocado slices, a grilled jalapeño, and homemade chipotle sauce. Served with fries.

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.19

A burger topped with American or pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato, pickles, and onions. Served with fries.

Combo 3

Combo 3

$13.99

Combination of 3 items, rice, and beans.

Combo 2

Combo 2

$10.99

Combination of 2 items, rice, and beans.

Solo 1 Enchilada

$2.89

Solo 2 Enchiladas

$5.69

Arroz Con Azada

$11.29

Arroz Con Chorizo

$11.29

Fajitas

Your choice of meat cooked with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas.
Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.29

Your choice of meat cooked with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas.

Fajitas Combo 2

Fajitas Combo 2

$17.29

Your choice of meat cooked with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas.

Fajitas Combo 3

Fajitas Combo 3

$17.29

Your choice of meat cooked with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas.

Fajitas Señor Tacos

Fajitas Señor Tacos

$18.29

Includes four meats: chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo

Quesadillas

Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat and-or veggies.
Quesadilla de Queso

Quesadilla de Queso

$7.19

Plain cheese quesadilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.29

Your choice of any meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.69

Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green pepper and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.

Quesadilla de Fajita

Quesadilla de Fajita

$10.79

Fajita-style green and red peppers, onions, tomatoes, and choice of steak or chicken stuffed inside a warm tortilla with melted cheese.

Platillos

All platillos are served with rice and beans.
Pechuga Azada Platillo

Pechuga Azada Platillo

$16.29

Grilled chicken breast.

Carne Azada Platillo

Carne Azada Platillo

$16.29

Tender grilled steak.

Carnitas Platillo

Carnitas Platillo

$16.29

Roasted pork.

Barbacoa Platillo

Barbacoa Platillo

$16.29

BBQ steamed beef.

Cecina De Res Platillo

Cecina De Res Platillo

$16.29Out of stock

Tender steak grilled to perfection.

Tampiqueña Con Enchiladas Platillo

Tampiqueña Con Enchiladas Platillo

$16.79

Tender grilled steak served with two enchiladas.

Chilaquiles Platillo

Chilaquiles Platillo

$11.29+

Crisp tortilla chips covered in cheese and your choice of red or green sauce. Add egg or meat for an additional charge.

Bistec A La Mexicana Platillo

$16.29

Steak grilled with bell peppers, onions and our traditional sauce.

Pollo A La Mexicana Platillo

$16.29

Tender chicken breast with bell peppers, onions and our traditional sauce.

Guisado De Res Platillo

Guisado De Res Platillo

$16.29

Potatoes, carrots, grilled steak and salsa.

Chiles Rellenos Platillo

Chiles Rellenos Platillo

$16.29

2 peppers stuffed with cheese, dipped in egg and deep-fried.

Chiles Rellenos Platillo Solo Un Chile

$12.29

Mariscos

Coctel De Camaron

Coctel De Camaron

$16.29+

Shrimp cocktail.

Coctel Vuelve A La Vida

$16.29+

Seafood cocktail.

Ostiones

Ostiones

$18.29+

Fresh oysters on the half shell.

Caldo 7 Mares

Caldo 7 Mares

$16.29+

Seafood soup.

Caldo De Pescado

$15.29+

Fish stew.

Caldo De Camarones

$15.29+

Shrimp stew.

Camarones Rancheros

$16.29

Shrimp with red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and special sauce.

Mojarra Frita

$15.29

Fried mojarra.

Mojarra A La Diabla

$16.29

Fried mojarra with spicy red diabla sauce.

Mojarra Mojo de Ajo

$16.29

Fried mojarra sautéed in a garlic butter sauce.

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.29

Shrimp with our spicy read diabla sauce.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.29

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce.

Camarones Empanizados

$16.29

Breaded, fried, shrimp.

Filete De Tilapia Empanizada

$16.29

Breaded tilapia fillet.

Filete De Tilapia Plancha

$16.29

Grilled tilapia fillet.

Camarones A La Plancha

$16.29

Grilled shrimp.

Platillo 1 Tilapia en 6 Camarones

$16.29

Breakfast

Served with tortillas.

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.29

Eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and traditional sauce.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.29

Eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and traditional sauce.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.29

Eggs, tomatoes, and chorizo.

Kids

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$6.99
Kids Hamburger & Fries

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$6.99
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Sides

Rice+Beans

$2.79
Rice

Rice

$2.79

Beans

$2.79
Nopalitos

Nopalitos

$3.29

Cactus.

Cebollitas

Cebollitas

$2.29

Grilled onions.

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$2.09
Shredded Cheese

Shredded Cheese

$2.29
Avocado

Avocado

$3.29

Avocado slices.

1/2 Avocado

1/2 Avocado

$2.29

Half of an avocado, sliced.

Manita De Nopal

Manita De Nopal

$2.29

Cactus pad.

Tortillas

$2.29

Queso Fresco

$2.59

French Fries

$3.29
Radishes

Radishes

$2.29

Sliced radishes.

Bread

$2.29

Bread, grilled and buttered.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.79
Jalapeños

Jalapeños

$2.29
Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$3.39
Side Pico De Gallo

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.39

Solo 1 Chile Relleno

$4.09

Solo 1 Chile Toreado

$0.79

Grilled chiles.

Extra Hot Sauce (To Go)

$0.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.79

Grilled chiles.

Side Ranch

$2.09

Side Mayonnaise

$2.09

Side Lechuga

$2.39

Desserts

Flan

$4.29

Traditional Mexican caramel custard.

Bebidas

Sidral

$2.49

Apple flavored carbonated beverage.

Jarritos

$2.49

Mexican soft drink, various flavors.

Sangria

$2.49

Non-alcoholic grape soft drink.

Agua Mineral

$2.49

Mineral water.

Fountain Drinks

$2.79+

Coffee

$2.79

Milk

$2.09+

Whole milk.

Mineral Prep

$3.19

Chocomil

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Aguas Frescas

Homemade drinks.

Horchata

$2.69

Traditional rice water.

Pina Colada

$2.69

Non-alcoholic pineapple orange drink.

Agua De Jamaica

$2.69

Agua De Guava

$2.69
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette, IN 47909

Directions

Gallery
Señor Tacos image
Señor Tacos image
Señor Tacos image

