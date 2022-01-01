- Home
Señor Tacos 1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F
1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F
Lafayette, IN 47909
Appetizers
Nachos
Tortilla chips with beans, choice of meat, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño, sour cream, cilantro and guacamole.
Fiesta Nachos
Señor Tacos Dip
Seasoned beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip make this dip famous! Served with tortilla chips.
Pico De Gallo
Diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeno all in lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.
Choriqueso
Creamy queso blanco topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with tortilla chips.
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, cilantro, onion, diced tomato. Served with tortilla chips.
Cheesedip
Creamy queso blanco dip. Served with tortilla chips.
Papas Con Queso
Steak cut french fries covered in melted cheese.
Chips & Salsa
Homemade chips & salsa.
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, black olives, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeño, beans and your choice of meat. Served in a crispy tortilla shell.
Fajita Taco Salad
Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, beans, fajita style pepper, onions, tomatoes and your choice of meat.
Menudo
Traditional Menudo soup.
Pozole
Traditional red pozole soup.
Tacos
Taco Azada
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Pollo
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Chorizo
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Chicharron
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Al Pastor
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Barbacoa
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Picadillo
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Carnitas
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Cabeza
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Camaron
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Tripa
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Lengua
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Pescado
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco De Nopal
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco De Frijol
Burritos
Burrito
Rice, beans, onion, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla.
Burrito de Fajita
Rice, beans, cheese; fajita-style peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.
Burrito with Queso Blanco
Rice, beans, onion, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla. Topped with a generous serving of our homemade queso blanco.
Tortas
Torta
A Mexican sandwich with onion, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado.
Torta Milaneza
Choice of breaded steak or chicken. A Mexican sandwich with onion, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado.
Torta Cubana
Breaded steak, sausage, peirna de puerco, ham and muenster cheese. A Mexican sandwich with onion, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado.
Torta Hawaiiana
Ham, cheese, jalapeños, pineapple, crema, lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado.
Entrees
Tostada
Choice of meat with beans, vegetables, sour cream and cheese.
Tostada de Ceviche
Your choice of fish or shrimp cured in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado.
Tostada de camarón y púlpo
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak, deep fried and topped with cheese sauce.
Enchiladas Platillo
Your choice of meat or cheese enchiladas covered in red, green, or mole sauce.
Sopes
Corn sope topped with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, onions, and cheese.
Gorditas
Corn gordita stuffed with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, onions, and cheese.
Flautas
Five corn tortillas filled with potato and served with rice, beans, and a salad.
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken and rice topped with cheese dip served with warm tortillas.
Arroz Con Camaron
Shrimp and rice topped with cheese dip served with warm tortillas.
Molcajete
Shrimp, steak, chicken, chorizo, and carnitas with green onions, nopales, jalapeños, cheese, homemade salsa, topped with avocado, cilantro and onion. Served with tortillas.
Mexican Cheeseburger
Our classic cheeseburger plus avocado slices, a grilled jalapeño, and homemade chipotle sauce. Served with fries.
Classic Cheeseburger
A burger topped with American or pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato, pickles, and onions. Served with fries.
Combo 3
Combination of 3 items, rice, and beans.
Combo 2
Combination of 2 items, rice, and beans.
Solo 1 Enchilada
Solo 2 Enchiladas
Arroz Con Azada
Arroz Con Chorizo
Fajitas
Fajitas
Your choice of meat cooked with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas.
Fajitas Combo 2
Your choice of meat cooked with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas.
Fajitas Combo 3
Your choice of meat cooked with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas.
Fajitas Señor Tacos
Includes four meats: chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo
Quesadillas
Quesadilla de Queso
Plain cheese quesadilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.
Quesadilla
Your choice of any meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.
Veggie Quesadilla
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green pepper and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.
Quesadilla de Fajita
Fajita-style green and red peppers, onions, tomatoes, and choice of steak or chicken stuffed inside a warm tortilla with melted cheese.
Platillos
Pechuga Azada Platillo
Grilled chicken breast.
Carne Azada Platillo
Tender grilled steak.
Carnitas Platillo
Roasted pork.
Barbacoa Platillo
BBQ steamed beef.
Cecina De Res Platillo
Tender steak grilled to perfection.
Tampiqueña Con Enchiladas Platillo
Tender grilled steak served with two enchiladas.
Chilaquiles Platillo
Crisp tortilla chips covered in cheese and your choice of red or green sauce. Add egg or meat for an additional charge.
Bistec A La Mexicana Platillo
Steak grilled with bell peppers, onions and our traditional sauce.
Pollo A La Mexicana Platillo
Tender chicken breast with bell peppers, onions and our traditional sauce.
Guisado De Res Platillo
Potatoes, carrots, grilled steak and salsa.
Chiles Rellenos Platillo
2 peppers stuffed with cheese, dipped in egg and deep-fried.
Chiles Rellenos Platillo Solo Un Chile
Mariscos
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp cocktail.
Coctel Vuelve A La Vida
Seafood cocktail.
Ostiones
Fresh oysters on the half shell.
Caldo 7 Mares
Seafood soup.
Caldo De Pescado
Fish stew.
Caldo De Camarones
Shrimp stew.
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp with red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and special sauce.
Mojarra Frita
Fried mojarra.
Mojarra A La Diabla
Fried mojarra with spicy red diabla sauce.
Mojarra Mojo de Ajo
Fried mojarra sautéed in a garlic butter sauce.
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp with our spicy read diabla sauce.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce.
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded, fried, shrimp.
Filete De Tilapia Empanizada
Breaded tilapia fillet.
Filete De Tilapia Plancha
Grilled tilapia fillet.
Camarones A La Plancha
Grilled shrimp.
Platillo 1 Tilapia en 6 Camarones
Breakfast
Kids
Sides
Rice+Beans
Rice
Beans
Nopalitos
Cactus.
Cebollitas
Grilled onions.
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Avocado
Avocado slices.
1/2 Avocado
Half of an avocado, sliced.
Manita De Nopal
Cactus pad.
Tortillas
Queso Fresco
French Fries
Radishes
Sliced radishes.
Bread
Bread, grilled and buttered.
Side Salad
Jalapeños
Side Guacamole
Side Pico De Gallo
Solo 1 Chile Relleno
Solo 1 Chile Toreado
Grilled chiles.
Extra Hot Sauce (To Go)
Chiles Toreados
Grilled chiles.
Side Ranch
Side Mayonnaise
Side Lechuga
Bebidas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette, IN 47909