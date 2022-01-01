Sushi & Japanese
Sen Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Sen has been established for over 27 years. Come enjoy sushi, ramen noodles, dumplings or steak! We are open year round 7 days a week
Location
23 main street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Gallery
