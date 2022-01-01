Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Sen Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

23 main street

Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Popular Items

Crunchy Rice Tuna TO GO
Miso Soup TO GO
Salmon

Share Plates

Chicken Dumplings TO GO

$14.00

Crunchy Rice Tuna TO GO

$18.00

Crunchy Rice Tuna Avocado TO GO

$24.00

Edamame TO GO

$10.00

Mixed Vegetables TO GO

$14.00

Plain Crunchy Rice TO GO

$8.00

Rock Shrimp TO GO

$18.00

Shishito Peppers TO GO

$14.00

Shrimp Shumai TO GO

$14.00

Spicy Edamame TO GO

$13.00

Pork Ribs TO GO

$19.00

Crunchy Rice Veggie TO GO

$12.00

Chahan TO GO

$18.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls TO GO

$14.00

Avocado CRUNCHY TO GO

$14.00

Branzino Bun

$8.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Miso Soup TO GO

$10.00

Vegetarian Miso Soup TO GO

$10.00

Sen Salad TO GO

$12.00

Mix Seaweed Salad TO GO

$12.00

Kimchi Cucumber TO GO

$6.00

Chili Chicken Ramen TO GO

$24.00

Pork Ramen TO GO

$24.00

Vegetarian Ramen TO GO

$22.00

Soba Noodles TO GO

$16.00

Udon Noodles TO GO

$16.00

BLT Ramen TO GO

$24.00

Spicy Shrimp Miso Ramen TO GO

$28.00

Hijiki Salad TO GO

$12.00

Sesame Wakame TO GO

$12.00

Steamed Buns

Cod Bun TO GO

$6.00

Pork Bun TO GO

$7.00

Vegetarian Bun TO GO

$5.00

Tempura - Dinner Only

Rock Shrimp TO GO

$18.00

Popcorn Cauliflower (v) TO GO

$14.00

Vegetable (v) TO GO

$8.00+

Onion Rings (v) TO GO

$10.00

Shrimp tempura( 1 piece) TO GO

$6.00

Large Broccoli Tempura TO GO

$17.00

Small Broccoli Tempura TO GO

$8.00

Kitchen Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki TO GO

$28.00

Salmon Teriyaki TO GO

$32.00

Tofu Teriyaki TO GO

$26.00

Chicken Curry Katsu TO GO

$26.00

Orange Miso Salmon Gluten Free TO GO

$32.00

Szechuan Tofu TO GO

$26.00

Sides

Brown Rice TO GO

$4.00

White Rice TO GO

$4.00

Side avocado TO GO

$6.00

Side of Tofu TO GO

$5.00

Side of Scallions TO GO

$2.00

Sushi Rice TO GO

$5.00

Spicy Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Spicy Toro Roll

$17.00

Spicy YT Roll

$15.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$14.00

Spicy Octopus Roll

$11.00

Spicy Ebi Roll

$14.00

Spicy Mackerel Roll

$12.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.00

Spicy Bay Scallop Roll

$11.00

Spicy Snow Crab Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy Surf Clam Roll

$11.00

Spicy Fluke Roll

$13.00

Spicy Squid Roll

$11.00

Spicy Avocado/Cucumber Roll

$12.00

Spicy Red Crab Roll

$15.00

Spicy Eel Roll

$16.00

Sushi Bar

YT Jalapeno App

$21.00

Oshinko

$9.00

Chirrachi

$48.00

Omakase Sushi

$54.00

Uzusukuri

$19.00

Sushi Platter

$26.00+

Available in small or large sizes. Small platter includes the chef's choice of seven assorted sushi pieces, large includes the chef's choice of twelve assorted sushi pieces.

Sashimi Platter

$26.00+

Available in small or large sizes. Small platter includes chef's choice ten assorted sashimi pieces. Large includes chef's choice of eighteen assorted sashimi pieces.

Sushi / Sashimi

Baby Yellowtail

$8.00

Bay Scallop

$5.00

Botan Ebi

$8.00

Ebi

$5.00

Fluke

$6.00

Ikura

$6.50

Inari Sushi

$4.00

Kani kama

$5.00

King Crab

$12.00Out of stock

King Salmon

$13.00

Mackerel

$6.50

Masago

$5.50

Octopus

$5.00

Crab

$6.50

Salmon

$7.00

Scallop

$7.50

Squid

$5.50

Surf Clam

$5.00

Tamago

$5.00

Toro Sashimi

$14.00

Toro Sushi

$10.00

Tuna

$7.50

Unagi

$7.00

Uni JAPAN

$18.00Out of stock

Yellowtail T

$7.50

Exotic Rolls

Bagel Roll

$15.00

California Roll

$14.00

Dakota Roll

$18.00

Dragon

$28.00

Futso

$21.00

Garuda

$19.00

Miyako

$28.00

Orchid

$24.00

Rainbow

$24.00

Tiger Roll

$24.00

Torched Salmon Roll

$24.00

Tuna Hama Roll

$24.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$19.00

Crab Rangoon Roll

$18.00

Red crab, cream cheese, masago and scallions. In a light tempura.

Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Avocado / Cucumber Roll

$11.00

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Baby YT Roll

$16.00

Bay Scallop Roll

$9.00

Botan Ebi Roll

$17.00

Carrot Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Ebi Roll

$9.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$18.00

Fluke Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Ikura Roll

$12.00

Kani Kama Roll

$12.00

Kanpyo Roll

$6.00

Pickled squash.

King Crab Roll

$24.00Out of stock

King Salmon Roll

$26.00

Kohada Roll

$15.00

Mackerel Roll

$9.00

Masago Roll

$9.00

Octopus Roll

$9.00

Red Crab Roll

$13.00

Salmon / Avocado Roll

$16.00

Salmon Roll

$13.00

Salmon SKIN Roll

$12.00

Scallop Roll

$14.00

Shiitake cucumber Roll

$10.00

Squid Roll

$9.00

Surf Clam Roll

$9.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$12.00

Tamago Roll

$9.00

Toro Roll

$16.50

Tuna / Avocado Roll

$16.00

Tuna Roll

$13.00

Unagi Roll

$15.00

Uni Roll

$36.00Out of stock

Vegetable Roll

$15.00

Asparagus, cucumber, shiitake, kampyo, avocado and shredded daikon.

Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

Eel Roll

$15.00

Beverages

Orion 75 Premium Beer Pilsner

$7.00

Ramune Japanese Soda Original

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sen has been established for over 27 years. Come enjoy sushi, ramen noodles, dumplings or steak! We are open year round 7 days a week

Website

Location

23 main street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Directions

