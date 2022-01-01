Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Sensata (332)

review star

No reviews yet

529 Pleasant St

Attleboro, MA 02703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$3.49
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.79
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$5.29

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BTS

BTS

$5.29

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$5.29

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

GREEN EGGS & HAM

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$5.29

Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach

YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$2.29
HARD BOILED EGGS

HARD BOILED EGGS

$2.29
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$2.69

COTTAGE CHEESE & GRANOLA

$2.69

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$7.49

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$8.29

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough

E TU BRUTE

E TU BRUTE

$7.49

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$7.49

Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$5.89
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$5.89

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$5.89

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

$5.89

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$8.29

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

$8.29

Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$8.29

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$8.29

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll

FIREHOUSE BEEF BURGER

FIREHOUSE BEEF BURGER

$8.29

Our Classic Beef Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Baby Arugula, Pickled Jalapeño & Roasted Red Peppers with Chipotle Aioli on an Onion Roll

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Vermont Cheddar & Crisp Onion Straws with our Signature BBQ Sauce on Brioche CAL 810 | Keyword: BBQCHICKEN

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.29

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.99
HOUSEMADE CHIPS

HOUSEMADE CHIPS

$1.49

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.69
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.89
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.09
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.09
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.89
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit332sensata@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

529 Pleasant St, Attleboro, MA 02703

Directions

Gallery
NexDine image
NexDine image

Similar restaurants in your area

BlueMoon Thai Cuisine&Bar - 183 Pleasant St
orange starNo Reviews
183 Pleasant St Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Bliss Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
711 Park Street Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1136 - Attleboro
orange star4.3 • 936
103 Pleasant Street Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Burgundian
orange starNo Reviews
55 Park St Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
88 Union Street attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Mac and Walt's
orange starNo Reviews
363 Old Colony Road Norton, MA 02766
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Attleboro

Briggs Corner Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,690
1123 Oak hill ave Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1136 - Attleboro
orange star4.3 • 936
103 Pleasant Street Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro
orange star4.3 • 326
595 Washington Street Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Route 152 Pizza - 217 S Main Street
orange star4.4 • 261
217 S Main St. Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Attleboro
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston