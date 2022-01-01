Senses Restaurant imageView gallery
Seafood
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Senses Restaurant

650 E Kendall Street

Cambridge, MA 02142

Appetizers

Marinated Line-Caught Tuna

$18.00

Cured & Honey Roasted Ham

$16.00

Beef Tartare

$15.00

Leeks & Cipollini Onion Quiche

$14.00

Spiced Fish Cake

$15.00

Entrees

Acadian Redfish

$24.00

Hand-Rolled Cannelloni

$21.00

Calamari Risotto

$25.00

Beef Tagliata

$26.00

BLT

$22.00

Soups / Salads

Sweet Corn Chowder

$12.00

Fish Soup

$10.00

Black-Eyed Peas

$12.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Simple Greens

$10.00

Sides

Sautéed Green Beans

$12.00

Crushed & Crisped Red Gold Potatoes

$12.00

Farro & Buckwheat Pilaf

$12.00

Dessert

Summer Berries

$14.00

Maine Milk House Yogurt

$12.00

Chocolate Ganache

$14.00

Liquor

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Sensory Overload

$16.00

Salted Old Fashioned

$17.00

Agave It A Try

$15.00

Redeeming Hummingbird

$16.00

Saffron Penicillin

$18.00

Spanish Cosmo

$17.00

Pimms Cucumber

$15.00

Swipe Right Chocolate Martini

$18.00

Baileys

$11.00

Triple Sec

$9.00

+Apertif

$9.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$11.00

Copper Rings Absinthe

$11.00

Dry Curacao

$8.00

Kubler

$11.00

Lillet

$11.00

Pastis Prado

$11.00

Chartreuse

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Herbsaint

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Luxardo

$11.00

Tempus Fruit Violettes

$11.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Cherry Heering

$11.00

Ancho Reyes

$11.00

Midori

$11.00

Bloodwall Apple Brandy

$11.00

Gifford Banane

$11.00

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$11.00

Pommeau de Normandie

$11.00

+Gin

$11.00

Barr Hill

$11.00

Beefeater 24

$11.00

Bols Genever

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Hendricks Orbium

$13.00

Koval

$11.00

Oxley

$11.00

Plymouth

$11.00

Privateer

$11.00

Spring 44

$11.00

+Rum

$11.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Barbancourt

$11.00

Cadenheads

$11.00

Hamilton

$11.00

Mad River Vanilla

$11.00

Martinique

$11.00

Plantation

$11.00

Plantation OFTD

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$13.00

Privateer

$11.00

Privateer Cask Strength

$13.00

Privateer Pot Stilled

$11.00

Privateer Pot Stilled Overproof

$13.00

Privateer Queens Share

$13.00

Real McCoy 12

$11.00

Scarlet Ibis

$11.00

Smith & Cross

$11.00

+Tequila

$11.00

Cincoro Blanco

$18.00

Cincoro Reposado

$24.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Illegal Mezcal Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

+Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Ketel One Citroen

$13.00

Titos

$11.00

+Whiskey

$11.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Great King Artist

$11.00

Great King Glasgow

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

JW Black

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Old Forester

$11.00

Prichards Rye

$11.00

Beer

Allagash Saison

$8.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

Founders All Day IPA

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

Kroeningburg 1664

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$8.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00

Troegs Hopback Amber Ale

$8.00

Wine

CH Sebastien Brunet

$11.00

RED Camarda Nerello Mascalese

$11.00

WHT Casa de Mouraz

$11.00

Non-Alcoholic

San Pellegrino 1L

$7.00

Acqua Panna 1L

$7.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
650 E Kendall Street, Cambridge, MA 02142

