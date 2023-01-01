Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Seafood

Senyai Thai Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5865 Ellsworth Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Popular Items

Pad Thai -GF
Pad Si-Ew -G
Crispy Rolls - V

Soup/Salad

Tom Yum - GF

Tom Yum - GF

$6.00

Spicy soup with roasted chili, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and tomatoes.

Tom Kha - V/GF

Tom Kha - V/GF

$6.00

Coconut broth simmered with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom, tomatoes and cabbage.

Mango Salad -GF

Mango Salad -GF

$12.00

Shrimp or tofu, fresh mango, red onion, mixed with thai style dressing.

Larb - GF

Larb - GF

$12.00Out of stock

Minced pork, red onion, dry chili, scallion, cilantro, mint and roasted rice.

Kale salad - V/GF

Kale salad - V/GF

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh kale, Avocado, tomato, mixed in apple cider vinaigrette.

Appetizers

Crispy Rolls - V

Crispy Rolls - V

$7.00

Carrot, cabbage, shitake mushrooms, and glass noodle.

Summer Rolls - V/GF

Summer Rolls - V/GF

$8.00

Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.

Chicken Satay -GF

Chicken Satay -GF

$11.00

Marinated chicken on skewers, peanut sauce.

Veggie Lover -V

Veggie Lover -V

$9.00

Crispy enoki mushrooms and mixed vegetable, sweet chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$10.00Out of stock

Crabmeat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin.

Crispy Tofu - V/GF

Crispy Tofu - V/GF

$8.00

Deep fried tofu, sweet chili sauce.

Dumpling

Dumpling

$11.00

Thai-style shrimp and pork dumpling, water chestnuts with tangy soy sauce.

Thai Herbs - GF

Thai Herbs - GF

$10.00

Marinated chicken wing, sweet and spicy sauce.

Seafood Delight

Seafood Delight

$13.00Out of stock

Crispy Jumbo shrimp, and Calamari topped with spicy mayo.

Moo Yang

Moo Yang

$11.00

Marinated Grilled Pork, Spicy tamarind sauce

Curry - V/GF

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

Eggplant, sliced bamboo, bell pepper and fresh basil.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.00

Carrot, pea, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves.

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$16.00Out of stock

Asian pumpkin, bell pepper and fresh basil.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

$16.00

Pineapple, tomato, bell peppers and basil

Sides of Curry Sauce

Sides of Curry Sauce

$8.00

Stir-Fried

Stir-fry green beans, carrot and bell pepper in spicy lemongrass sauce.
Prik pao - G

Prik pao - G

$16.00

Stir-fry with mushroom, carrot, onion, scallion and bell pepper in a roasted chili paste.

Prik king - V/G

Prik king - V/G

$16.00
Grapow -V/G

Grapow -V/G

$16.00

Stir fry Green bean, carrot, bell pepper, basil in spicy garlic sauce.

Eggplant - V/G

Eggplant - V/G

$16.00

Stir-fry eggplant, carrot, bell pepper and fresh basil with spicy basil sauce.

Noodle & Rice

Fried Rice -G

Fried Rice -G

$16.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice, eggs, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli and onion.

Basil Fried Rice -G

Basil Fried Rice -G

$16.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, onion and basil.

Pad Thai -GF

Pad Thai -GF

$16.00

Stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, scallion garnished with fresh bean sprouts and crushed roasted peanuts.

Pad Si-Ew -G

Pad Si-Ew -G

$16.00

Wide rice noodles, stir fried with Chinese broccoli and eggs in a sweet soy sauce.

Pad Kee Mao -V/G

Pad Kee Mao -V/G

$16.00

Wide rice noodles, stir-fried with green bean, carrot, bell pepper in a spicy basil sauce.

Pineapple fried rice -G

Pineapple fried rice -G

$16.00

Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, onion, and cashew nut.

Chef special

Pad Medmamuang

Pad Medmamuang

$20.00

Crispy chicken, cashew nuts, onion, carrot and bell pepper, roasted chili sauce.

Grapow Kai Krop

Grapow Kai Krop

$20.00

Stir-fried, crispy-chunk chicken with fresh chili, basil, carrot, bell pepper and green beans, spicy garlic sauce.

Ba-mee Ped

Ba-mee Ped

$25.00

Roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, egg noodle and ginger brown sauce.

Duck Curry -GF

Duck Curry -GF

$25.00

Roasted duck, pineapple, tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil, red curry sauce.

Hung Lay curry -GF

Hung Lay curry -GF

$21.00

Slow cook pork belly, ginger, onion, roasted peanuts, northern-style sauce.

Mama kee mao

Mama kee mao

$29.00

Shrimp and squid, Thai-style curly noodle, Napa, carrot, bell pepper, spicy basil sauce.

Moo sup -G

Moo sup -G

$20.00

Wide rice noodles topped with stir-fried minced pork, peas, and carrots.

Mussaman curry -GF

$20.00Out of stock

Slow-cooked chunk chicken, carrot, potatoes (contains peanut)

Senyai Tom yum Koong - GF

Senyai Tom yum Koong - GF

$21.00
Pad Thai WoonSen

Pad Thai WoonSen

$24.00

Shrimp and chicken, glass noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout with tangy tamarind sauce.

Seafood Volcano

Seafood Volcano

$27.00

Battered shrimp and calamari, onion, carrot, bell pepper, in roasted chili sauce.

Ped Krob

Ped Krob

$25.00

Light battered Duck, green bean, bell peppers, basil with Creamy curry sauce.

Kao Soi

Kao Soi

$21.00Out of stock

Slow cooked chicken thigh served with egg noodle, pickle cabbage and shallot in Thai northern style curry soup.

Beef Horapa

$22.00Out of stock

Tenderized beef chuck stir-fried with onion and green beans in spicy basil sauce.

Seafood

Pad Pong Karee -G

Pad Pong Karee -G

$34.00

Jumbo shrimp, calamari, crab meat, carrot, onion, scallion and egg serve with yellow curry sauce.

Crab Fried Rice -G

Crab Fried Rice -G

$29.00

Tempura Shrimp panang

$24.00

shrimp tempura with carrot, peas, kaffir lime leaves on a bed of spinach in panang curry sauce.

Choo-Chee

Choo-Chee

$28.00

light battered shrimp and cod fillet, green bean, carrot, rich curry sauce, kaffir lime leaves.

Crab Curry -GF

Crab Curry -GF

$29.00Out of stock

Jumbo lump-crab meat and kale with southern-style yellow curry sauce.

Pad cha

Pad cha

$26.00

Red snapper, wild ginger, fresh peppercorn, green bean, carrot in spicy basil sauce.

Panang Salmon

Panang Salmon

$22.00

Spinach, carrot, pea, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves.

Dessert

Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice -GF

Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice -GF

$7.00
Sticky Rice Mango - GF

Sticky Rice Mango - GF

$10.00Out of stock

Extras

xtra veggie

xtra veggie

$4.00

xtra Pork

$4.00
xtra Chicken

xtra Chicken

$4.00
xtra Tofu

xtra Tofu

$4.00
xtra Shrimp

xtra Shrimp

$8.00
xtra Scallops

xtra Scallops

$8.00
xtra Calamari

xtra Calamari

$8.00
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00
Steamed Rice Noodles

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.00

Extra duck

$12.00
Xtra Crab

Xtra Crab

$12.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Kale Salad Dressing

$2.00
Add Fried egg

Add Fried egg

$2.00
Extra Salmon

Extra Salmon

$10.00

Xtra Stirfried Sauce

$4.00

Derivery Fee

$40.00

Kichen Love

Kitchen Love

$5.00

100% of this will go directly to kitchen staff.

Private Party

$3,200.00Out of stock

Cold Beverages

Fiji Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lychee Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00
Organic Coconut Water

Organic Coconut Water

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Purple Lemonade

$5.00

Unsweetened Green Tea

$4.00

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Green Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew Ginger

$4.00

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Lemongrass Blue Tea

$4.00

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Always, 100% Authentic, Organic chicken used!!

Website

Location

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Directions

