Korean
Barbeque
Seoul BBQ - New Britain
1,395 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Seoul BBQ and Sushi's online ordering portal! You can now order all your favorites to-go from the palm of your hand. We use our phones to do everything - why not order from the best Korean BBQ restaurant in Connecticut while you are at it!?
Location
593 Hartford Rd, New Britain, CT 06053
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko - 222 Main Street
No Reviews
222 Main Street New Britain, CT 06051
View restaurant