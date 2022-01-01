Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque

Seoul BBQ - New Britain

1,395 Reviews

$$

593 Hartford Rd

New Britain, CT 06053

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

50. Soon Tofu
40. Dolpan Bibimbap Beef
33. Jja Jjang Myeon

KOREAN APPETIZERS

1. Gun Mandu

$12.99

2. Dok Bok Ki

$10.99

3. Gyeran Jjim

$7.99

4. Haemul Pajeon

$14.99

5. Kimchi Jeon

$10.99

6. Buchu Jeon

$10.99

7. Korean Fried Chicken Wings Soy Garlic

$12.99

7. Korean Fried Spicy Wings

$12.99

7. Korean Fried Chicken Wings Origin

$12.99

8. Jukumi Dumpling

$9.99

S2. Edamame

$7.99

S3. Shumai

$8.99

SEOUL BARBEQUE

12. Galbi

$45.99

13. LA Galbi LA

$38.99

14. Bulgogi

$31.99

15. Dak Bulgogi

$28.99

16. Spicy Dak Bulgogi

$28.99

17. Daeji Bulgogi

$28.99

18. Jukumi Daeji Bulgogi

$30.99

21. Saeng Deungshim

$36.99

25. Samgyeopsal

$28.99

SPECIALS

Korean Dinner Specials

27. Japchae

$17.99

Wok-fried Glass Noddles w. Beef & Veggies

28. Galbi Jiim

$36.99

Braised Short-Rib Dinner for 2

29. Spicy Galbi Jiim

$36.99

SPICY Braised Short-Rib Dinner for 2

30. Samgye Tang

$23.99

Korean Chicken Soup

31. Jok Bal

$19.99Out of stock

Korean Style Braised Pork Hocks (Served Cold)

32. Tangsoo Yook

$17.99

Deep-fried Pork w. Sweet & Sour Sauce

33. Jja Jjang Myeon

$16.99

Korean Black Bean Sauce Noodle

34. Jjam Ppong

$19.99

SPICY Seafood Noodle Soup

35. Jjam Ppong Bap

$19.99

SPICY Seafood Soup w. Rice

36. Ojingo Bokeum

$25.99

Stir-fried Spicy Squid

37. Tofu Kimchi Jaeyuk

$25.99

Stir-fried Pork & Kimchi & Homemade Tofu

BOKEUM BAP/FRIED RICE

42. Bokeum Bap Beef

$16.99

Wok-fried Rice w. Fried Egg

42. Bokeum Bap Pork

$16.99

42. Bokeum Bap Veggie

$16.99

42. Bokeum Bap Kimchi

$16.99

BIBIMBAP

40. Dolpan Bibimbap Beef

$20.99

Served in a Sizzling Stone Plate w. Rice

40. Dolpan Bibimbap Pork

$20.99

40. Dolpan Bibimbap Veggie

$20.99

40. Dolpan Bibimbap Spicy Squid

$20.99

41. Dolsut Bibimbap (HAS MEAT)

$17.99Out of stock

Served in a Sizzling Stone Pot w. Rice

41. Dolsut Bibimbap Tofu Veggie

$17.99Out of stock

NAENGMYUN

43. Mul Naeng Myun

$16.99

Cold Noodle

44. Bibim Naengmyun

$16.99

SPICY Cold Noodle

Extra Noodle

$6.99

COMBO NAENGMYUN

45. NAENG MYUN+LA GALBI

$28.99

Cold Noodle w. Beef Short Rib

46. NAENG MYUN+BULGOGI

$25.99

Cold Noodle w. Beef

FISH/SOUP

38. Grilled Mackeral & Soup

$22.99

Choice of Soon Tofu OR Soybean Paste Stew Soup

JEONGOL

49. Gopchang Jeongol

$43.99

Spicy Beef TRIPE Soup for 2

SOUPS

50. Soon Tofu

$15.99

51. Galbi Tang

$22.99

52. Yukae Jang 육개장

$17.99

54. Al Jjige

$23.99

55. Gamja Tang

$20.99

56. Duk Mandu Guk

$16.99

57. Kimchi Jjige

$15.99

58. Deon Jang Jjige 된장찌개

$15.99

Banchan TO-GO

59. Kimchi

$7.00

60. Fish Cake Odeng

$6.00

Macaroni Salad

$6.00

Soon Tofu Homemade

$5.00Out of stock

Tempura Veggie

$6.00

Squash- Hobak

$6.00

Cucumber - Oui

$6.00Out of stock

Banchan Set (S)

$3.99

Banchan Set (L)

$6.99

Ssamjang(16oz)

$10.00

Salad Sauce(16oz)

$10.00

Salad

$2.00

Lettuce

$2.00

NON ALC BEV

Peach SMOOTHIE

$7.50

Mango SMOOTHIE

$7.50

Strawberry SMOOTHIE

$7.50

Straw/banana SMOOTHIE

$7.50

Pina Colada SMOOTHIE

$7.50

Raspberry SMOOTHIE

$7.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

SELTZER

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

SUNKIST

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

LIPTON ICE TEA

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

CATERING

Catering BULGOGI

$110.00

Catering DAK BULGOGI

$95.00

Catering DAEJI BULGOGI

$95.00

Catering TANGSOOYOOK/Fried Pork

$80.00

Catering CHIKEN WINGS

$85.00

Catering DUMPLINGS

$80.00

Catering JAPCHAE

$65.00

Catering DOK BOK KI

$65.00

Fried Rice

$65.00

Rice

$15.00

Banchan 3ea

$30.00

LA Galbi

$150.00

Vegetarian

2. Dok Bok Ki

$10.99

5. Kimchi Jeon

$10.99

6. Buchu Jeon

$10.99

40. Dolpan Bibimbap Veggie

$20.99

41. Dolsut Bibimbap (HAS MEAT)

$17.99Out of stock

Served in a Sizzling Stone Pot w. Rice

42. Bokeum Bap Veggie

$16.99

50. Soon Tofu

$15.99

S2. Edamame

$7.99

T Shirt

TShirt

$20.00

Black Heart Shirt

$20.00

White Heartshirt

$20.00

Advisory T Shirt

$20.00

Navy Baseball

$25.00

Black Baseball

$30.00

Black Supreme

$20.00

White Supreme

$20.00

Flame

$20.00

2022 LOGO

$25.00

Coke Black

$20.00

Coke White

$20.00

HAT

LOGO

$25.00

FLAME

$25.00

COKE

$25.00

Rice

White Rice

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Seoul BBQ and Sushi's online ordering portal! You can now order all your favorites to-go from the palm of your hand. We use our phones to do everything - why not order from the best Korean BBQ restaurant in Connecticut while you are at it!?

Website

Location

593 Hartford Rd, New Britain, CT 06053

Directions

Gallery
Seoul BBQ - New Britain image
Seoul BBQ - New Britain image

Similar restaurants in your area

Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko - 222 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
222 Main Street New Britain, CT 06051
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
25 Front Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Que Whiskey Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
Southington CT, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Windsor
orange starNo Reviews
2152 Poquonock Ave. Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurantnext
Hindsight BBQ
orange star4.5 • 34
1503 Thomaston Ave Waterbury, CT 06704
View restaurantnext
The Crest Room
orange star4.1 • 32
706 Westfield Street West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Britain

Wing It On! - New Britain
orange star4.3 • 2,345
1537 Stanley St New Britain, CT 06053
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Britain
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston