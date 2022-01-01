- Home
- /
- Phoenix
- /
- North Mountain
- /
- Korean
- /
- Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Seoul BBQ & Sushi
560 Reviews
$$
11025 N Black Canyon HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
1. Goon Mandu (군만두)
Homemade Deep-fried Beef & Pork Dumplings
2. Korean Style Chicken Wings (치킨윙)
Deep-fried wings with sauce on the side: Original, Extra Spicy, Garlic soy, or No sauce
3. Dokbok-gi (떡볶이)
Fish cake, rice Cake and vegetables in a sweet & spicy sauce
4. Yachae-jeon (야채전)
egg and flour batter, pan-fried Vegetable Pancake
5. Kimchi Jeon (김치전)
egg and flour batter, pan fried Kimchi Pancake
6. Haemul Pajeon (해물파전)
egg and flour batter, pan-fried Seafood and Scallion Pancake
7. Corn Cheese
corn onion and bell pepper with cheese
Korean BBQ
29. Galbi (갈비)
Bone-in beef short ribs, marinated in special house sauce
30. LA Galbi (LA 갈비)
Bone-in sliced beef short ribs marinated in special house sauce
31. Galbi Jumulleok (갈비 주물럭)
Lightly seasoned boneless beef ribs (Dine in only)
32. Beef Bulgogi (불고기)
Thin-sliced marinated ribeye
33. Spicy Bulgogi (매운 불고기)
Thin-sliced spicy marinated ribeye
34. Dwaeji Galbi (돼지 갈비)
Sliced and marinated pork ribs (Dine in only)
37. Spicy Bul-jip Samgyeopsal (고추장 벌집 삼겹살)
Honeycomb-cut spicy marinated pork belly
38. Dak Bulgogi (닭 불고기)
Marinated chicken breast
39. Spicy Dak Bulgogi (매운 닭불고기)
Spicy marinated chicken breast
40. Garlic Butter Shrimp (마늘 버터 새우)
Garlic butter marinated shrimp
House Specials
47. Galbi-jjim (갈비찜)
Braised beef short ribs with radish, carrots and chestnuts in special soy sauce
48. Spicy Galbi-jjim (매운 갈비찜)
Braised beef short ribs with radish, carrots and chestnuts in spicy sauce
49. Chapchae(잡채)
Wok-fried sweet potato noodles with beef and vegetables
50. Ojingeo Bokeum (오징어 볶음)
Wok-fried squid with vegetables in a spicy sauce (Add Noodles $3.00)
51. Hoe-Deopbap ( 세숫대야 회덮밥)
Assorted raw fish and mixed vegetables, served in a sashimi bowl with rice and a side of red chili sauce
Bibim-bap/Fried Rice
52. Bibim-Bap (비빔밥)
Steamed rice with beef or tofu, vegetables (carrots, radish, beansprouts, bracken fern mushrooms and zucchini) topped with an egg and a side of red chili sauce Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)
53. Dol-sot Bibim-Bap 돌솥 비빔밥
Sizzling clay pot Bibim-Bap Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)
54. Dol-pan Bibim-Bap(돌판 비빔밥)
Sizzling clay pan Bibim-Bap with choice of: beef, pork, seafood, vegetables, Spam, mixed seafood ($1.00) Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)
55. Bokeum Bap (볶음밥)
Wok-fried rice with a choice of: beef, pork, seafood, vegetables, Spam, mixed seafood ($1.00) Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)
56. Kimchi Bokeum Bap (김치 볶음밥)
Wok-fried rice and kimchi with a choice of: beef, pork, seafood, vegetables, Spam, mixed seafood ($1.00) Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)
Chinese Korean Dishes
57. Tang-Su-Yuk (탕수육)
Deep fried pork served with sweet and sour sauce
58. Jjamppong (짬뽕)
Spicy seafood soup with noodles or rice. Black mussels, clams, crab, shrimp, squid.
59. Gan-jjajang-myun (간짜짱면)
Stir-fried vegetables, pork and noodles in a black bean paste
Spicy ramen (라면) pork
Spicy ramen (라면) beef
Soup & Stews
60. Al-jjigae (알 찌개)
Fish Roe in a Spicy broth and vegetables
61. Galbi-tang (갈비탕)
Beef Short Rib Soup
62. Soondubu-jjigae (순두부 찌개)
Spicy soft tofu stew. Choice of beef, seafood, vegetables, or combination. Choice of: white, mild, spicy
63. Yukgaejang (육개장)
Spicy shredded beef brisket soup with sweet potato noodles, bracken fern, scallions and egg
64. Kimchi-jjigae (김치 찌개)
Kimchi and pork soup
65. Doenjang-jjigae (된장 찌개)
Beef, tofu and vegetables in a soybean paste stew.
66. Mandu-guk (만두국)
Beef and pork dumplings in beef broth
67. Dduk Mandu-guk (떡만두국)
Beef and pork dumplings with sliced rice cakes in beef broth
68. Dduk guk (떡국)
Sliced rice cakes in beef broth
69. Seolleongtang (설렁탕)
Sliced beef brisket and sweet potato noodles in beef broth
70. Haejang-guk (해장국)
Napa cabbage and beansprouts in soybean paste and chili seasoned beef broth
71. Bulgogi ttukbaegi (불고기 뚝배기)
Thin-sliced marinated ribeye stew
72. Dwaeji-bulgogi ttukbaegi (돼지 불고기 뚝배기)
Thin-sliced spicy marinated pork collar stew
73. Gamja-tang (감자탕)
Slow cooked pork neck bone with potatoes in a spicy broth
74. Samgye-tang (삼계탕)
Whole young chicken stuffed with garlic, sweet rice, scallions, dates, and ginseng
Hot Pot
75. Gopchang Jungol (곱창전골)
Small intestines and vegetables in a spicy beef broth
76. Haemul Jungol (해물전골)
Seafood medley and vegetables in a spicy seafood broth Black mussels, clams, crab, sea squirt, shrimp, squid.
77. Gamja Jungol (감자전골)
Slow cooked pork neck bone with potatoes in a spicy broth
Cold Noodles
78. Mul Naengmyeon (물 냉면)
Sweet potato starch noodles in an iced, tangy beef broth. Topped with a boiled egg, cold sliced brisket, pickled radish and cucumber. Served with spicy mustard and vinegar.
79. Bibim Naengmyeon (비빔 냉면)
Sweet potato starch noodles in a spicy sesame oil and vinegar chili sauce. Topped with a boiled egg, cold sliced brisket, pickled radish and cucumber. Served with spicy mustard and vinegar
80. Mul/Galbi (물냉면 LA갈비)
Mul Naengmyeon with a side of LA Galbi
81. Bibim/Galbi (비빔냉면 LA갈비)
Bibim naengmyeon with a side of LA Galbi
82. Mul/Bulgogi (물냉면 불고기)
Mul Naengmyeon with a side of Beef Bulgogi
83. Bibim/Bulgogi (비빔냉면 불고기)
Bibim Naengmyeon with a side of Beef Bulgogi
Bento Boxes Dinner
85. Pork Donkatsu Bento
Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu, 1 spring roll, and steamed rice Breaded and fried pork cutlet
86. Beef Bulgogi Bento
Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu, 1 spring roll, and steamed rice Thin-sliced marinated ribeye. Also available spicy
87. Dwaeji Bulgogi Bento
Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu, 1 spring roll, and steamed rice thin-sliced spicy marinated pork collar
88. Dak Bulgogi Bento
Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu, 1 spring roll, and steamed rice Marinated chicken breast. Also available spicy
FREE FOOD
Appetizers
8. Edamame (에다마메)
Steamed soybeans. Regular or spicy
9. Shumai (4pcs) 슈마이
Deep Fried Shrimp Shumai dumplings
10. Crispy Rice Sushi (4pcs)
Deep Fried Rice topped with Spicy Tuna and sliced Avocado
11. Shrimp Tempura (3pcs)
Battered and deep-fried shrimp
12. Vegetable Tempura (야채튀김) 5pcs
Battered and deep-fried vegetables
13. Jalapeno Bomber (4pcs)
Deep-fried jalapeño stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese
14. Fried Soft Shell Crab (게튀김)
Regular Roll
J01. Calamari Tempura Roll
Calamari Tempura, Spicy Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber and Cream Cheese served with Spicy Mayo
J02. California Roll
Crab mix, Avocado and Cucumber
J03. Crispy Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon Skin, Yamagobo, Cucumber served with Eel Sauce
J04. Eel Roll
Freshwater Eel, Avocado and Cucumber with Eel Sauce
J05. Philly Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, and Cucumber
J06. Sake-Avo Roll
Salmon and Avocado
J07. Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Crab mix and Cucumber served with Eel Sauce
J08. Spicy California Roll
spicy crab mix, avocado and cucumber
J09. Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon and cucumber
J10. Spicy Scallops Roll
Spicy Bay Scallops mixed with Masago, Green Onions and Cucumber
J11. Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy ground tuna and cucumber
J12. Spider Roll
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Crab Mix and Cucumber served with Eel Sauce
J13. Tekka-Avo Roll
Tuna and Avocado
J14. Sake/Salmon Roll
J15. Tekka/Tuna Roll
Tuna
J16. Spicy Shrimp & Crab Roll
Spicy crab mix, shrimp and cucumber. Spicy mayo sauce
Vegetarian Rolls
Special Rolls
J21. Ahi Tuna Tataki Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber topped with Fresh Tuna, Crispy Onions served with Tataki Sauce
J22. Albacore Roll
Spicy Crab mix, Cucumber topped with Seared Albacore Tuna, served with Spicy Mayo, Chili Oil, Sea Salt, and Masago
J23. Arizona Roll
Spicy Crab Mix, Cream Cheese, Cucumber topped with Salmon, Jalapeno Slices and Spicy Mayo
J24. Caterpillar Roll
Crab Mix, Eel Cucumber topped with Avocado served with Eel Sauce
J25. Crunch Roll
Crab stick, sweet potato tempura and cucumber topped with avocado tempura flakes. Eel sauce
J26. Dragon Roll
California roll with tempura shrimp topped with eel and avocado. Eel sauce
J27. Hot Night Roll
Spicy crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna and tempura flakes. Spicy mayo
J28. Seoul BBQ Roll
Beef Bulgogi , Yamagobo, Avocado, Crab Stick, Tamago, Oshinko and Cucumber
J29. Spicy Shrimp Lover's Roll
California roll, shrimp tempura topped with ebi shrimp and avocado. Spicy mayo and chili sauce
J30. Sunshine Roll
California Roll topped with Salmon and Lemon slices
J31. Sunset Roll
California roll topped with salmon and baked. Topped with green onions. Eel sauce, spicy mayo and masago
J32. Volcano Roll
California roll with baked tempura shrimp, scallops, crab meat and green onions. Spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
J33. Chef's Crazy Special Roll
Spicy crab mix, cream cheese, shrimp tempura. Topped with spicy tuna & jalapeño. Spicy mayo and eel sauce
J34. Rainbow Roll
California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, ebi and escolar
J35. Albacore Delight Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber with Albacore and avocado. Ponzu sauce
J36. Mexican Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber with spicy crab mix and jalapeño. Eel and spicy mayo sauce
J37. Red Dragon Roll
California Roll topped with avocado and fresh tuna
J38. Monroe Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber with spicy tuna. Onion mayo and eel sauce
J39. Rose Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna. Eel sauce & spicy chili oil
J40. Ono Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, escolar, jalapeño. Ponzu sauce
J41. Godzilla Roll
Baked. Crab mix, avocado with white fish. Eel sauce & onion mayo
J42. Peanut Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese with roasted peanuts. Spicy mayo and eel sauce
J43. Kani Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber with crab sticks. Eel sauce and onion mayo
J44. Sean Roll
Cucumber and spicy crab mix. Topped with escolar and albacore tuna. House sauce
Tempura Roll
J45. California Tempura Roll
Tempura-fried California roll served with eel sauce
J46. Eel Tempura Roll
Tempura-fried fresh-water eel, avocado & cream cheese served with eel sauce
J47. Las Vegas Tempura Roll
Tempura-fried salmon, cream cheese, crab stick and avocado served with eel sauce
J48. Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
Tempura-fried spicy tuna and cream cheese served with eel sauce and spicy mayo
J49. Mexican Tempura Roll
Tempura-fried spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño served with eel sauce and spicy mayo
J50. Crazy Tempura Roll
Crab mix, avocado and cream cheese. Onion mayo and eel sauce
Hand Roll
J51. California Hand Roll
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Crab mix, avocado and cucumber
J52. Spicy California Hand Roll
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Spicy crab mix, avocado and cucumber served with eel sauce
J53. Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Spicy salmon and cucumber
J54. Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Spicy tuna and cucumber
J55. Salmon Hand Roll
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Salmon
J56. Tuna Hand Roll
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Tuna
Additional/Extra
Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! *Number of side dishes may differ from dinning in (12). Take out orders may get less number of side dishes (Up to 6)
11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix, AZ 85029