Korean
Sushi & Japanese
Barbeque

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

560 Reviews

$$

11025 N Black Canyon HWY

Phoenix, AZ 85029

Order Again

Popular Items

52. Bibim-Bap (비빔밥)
79. Bibim Naengmyeon (비빔 냉면)
1. Goon Mandu (군만두)

Appetizers

1. Goon Mandu (군만두)

$12.99

Homemade Deep-fried Beef & Pork Dumplings

2. Korean Style Chicken Wings (치킨윙)

$12.99

Deep-fried wings with sauce on the side: Original, Extra Spicy, Garlic soy, or No sauce

3. Dokbok-gi (떡볶이)

$12.99

Fish cake, rice Cake and vegetables in a sweet & spicy sauce

4. Yachae-jeon (야채전)

$9.99

egg and flour batter, pan-fried Vegetable Pancake

5. Kimchi Jeon (김치전)

$9.99

egg and flour batter, pan fried Kimchi Pancake

6. Haemul Pajeon (해물파전)

$16.95

egg and flour batter, pan-fried Seafood and Scallion Pancake

7. Corn Cheese

$9.99

corn onion and bell pepper with cheese

Korean BBQ

29. Galbi (갈비)

$46.99

Bone-in beef short ribs, marinated in special house sauce

30. LA Galbi (LA 갈비)

$42.99

Bone-in sliced beef short ribs marinated in special house sauce

31. Galbi Jumulleok (갈비 주물럭)

$44.99

Lightly seasoned boneless beef ribs (Dine in only)

32. Beef Bulgogi (불고기)

$34.99

Thin-sliced marinated ribeye

33. Spicy Bulgogi (매운 불고기)

$34.99

Thin-sliced spicy marinated ribeye

34. Dwaeji Galbi (돼지 갈비)

$30.99

Sliced and marinated pork ribs (Dine in only)

37. Spicy Bul-jip Samgyeopsal (고추장 벌집 삼겹살)

$30.99

Honeycomb-cut spicy marinated pork belly

38. Dak Bulgogi (닭 불고기)

$27.99

Marinated chicken breast

39. Spicy Dak Bulgogi (매운 닭불고기)

$28.99

Spicy marinated chicken breast

40. Garlic Butter Shrimp (마늘 버터 새우)

$29.99

Garlic butter marinated shrimp

House Specials

47. Galbi-jjim (갈비찜)

$41.99

Braised beef short ribs with radish, carrots and chestnuts in special soy sauce

48. Spicy Galbi-jjim (매운 갈비찜)

$42.99

Braised beef short ribs with radish, carrots and chestnuts in spicy sauce

49. Chapchae(잡채)

$21.99

Wok-fried sweet potato noodles with beef and vegetables

50. Ojingeo Bokeum (오징어 볶음)

$25.99

Wok-fried squid with vegetables in a spicy sauce (Add Noodles $3.00)

51. Hoe-Deopbap ( 세숫대야 회덮밥)

$24.99

Assorted raw fish and mixed vegetables, served in a sashimi bowl with rice and a side of red chili sauce

Bibim-bap/Fried Rice

52. Bibim-Bap (비빔밥)

$16.99

Steamed rice with beef or tofu, vegetables (carrots, radish, beansprouts, bracken fern mushrooms and zucchini) topped with an egg and a side of red chili sauce Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)

53. Dol-sot Bibim-Bap 돌솥 비빔밥

$19.95

Sizzling clay pot Bibim-Bap Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)

54. Dol-pan Bibim-Bap(돌판 비빔밥)

$21.95

Sizzling clay pan Bibim-Bap with choice of: beef, pork, seafood, vegetables, Spam, mixed seafood ($1.00) Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)

55. Bokeum Bap (볶음밥)

$15.99

Wok-fried rice with a choice of: beef, pork, seafood, vegetables, Spam, mixed seafood ($1.00) Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)

56. Kimchi Bokeum Bap (김치 볶음밥)

$15.99

Wok-fried rice and kimchi with a choice of: beef, pork, seafood, vegetables, Spam, mixed seafood ($1.00) Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)

Chinese Korean Dishes

57. Tang-Su-Yuk (탕수육)

$21.99

Deep fried pork served with sweet and sour sauce

58. Jjamppong (짬뽕)

$18.99

Spicy seafood soup with noodles or rice. Black mussels, clams, crab, shrimp, squid.

59. Gan-jjajang-myun (간짜짱면)

$14.99

Stir-fried vegetables, pork and noodles in a black bean paste

Spicy ramen (라면) pork

$10.99

Spicy ramen (라면) beef

$10.99

Soup & Stews

60. Al-jjigae (알 찌개)

$26.99

Fish Roe in a Spicy broth and vegetables

61. Galbi-tang (갈비탕)

$24.99

Beef Short Rib Soup

62. Soondubu-jjigae (순두부 찌개)

$15.99

Spicy soft tofu stew. Choice of beef, seafood, vegetables, or combination. Choice of: white, mild, spicy

63. Yukgaejang (육개장)

$18.99

Spicy shredded beef brisket soup with sweet potato noodles, bracken fern, scallions and egg

64. Kimchi-jjigae (김치 찌개)

$15.99

Kimchi and pork soup

65. Doenjang-jjigae (된장 찌개)

$15.99

Beef, tofu and vegetables in a soybean paste stew.

66. Mandu-guk (만두국)

$15.99

Beef and pork dumplings in beef broth

67. Dduk Mandu-guk (떡만두국)

$16.99

Beef and pork dumplings with sliced rice cakes in beef broth

68. Dduk guk (떡국)

$14.99

Sliced rice cakes in beef broth

69. Seolleongtang (설렁탕)

$16.99

Sliced beef brisket and sweet potato noodles in beef broth

70. Haejang-guk (해장국)

$19.99

Napa cabbage and beansprouts in soybean paste and chili seasoned beef broth

71. Bulgogi ttukbaegi (불고기 뚝배기)

$24.99

Thin-sliced marinated ribeye stew

72. Dwaeji-bulgogi ttukbaegi (돼지 불고기 뚝배기)

$22.99

Thin-sliced spicy marinated pork collar stew

73. Gamja-tang (감자탕)

$19.99

Slow cooked pork neck bone with potatoes in a spicy broth

74. Samgye-tang (삼계탕)

$24.99

Whole young chicken stuffed with garlic, sweet rice, scallions, dates, and ginseng

Hot Pot

75. Gopchang Jungol (곱창전골)

$49.99

Small intestines and vegetables in a spicy beef broth

76. Haemul Jungol (해물전골)

$49.99

Seafood medley and vegetables in a spicy seafood broth Black mussels, clams, crab, sea squirt, shrimp, squid.

77. Gamja Jungol (감자전골)

$46.99

Slow cooked pork neck bone with potatoes in a spicy broth

Cold Noodles

78. Mul Naengmyeon (물 냉면)

$15.99

Sweet potato starch noodles in an iced, tangy beef broth. Topped with a boiled egg, cold sliced brisket, pickled radish and cucumber. Served with spicy mustard and vinegar.

79. Bibim Naengmyeon (비빔 냉면)

$15.99

Sweet potato starch noodles in a spicy sesame oil and vinegar chili sauce. Topped with a boiled egg, cold sliced brisket, pickled radish and cucumber. Served with spicy mustard and vinegar

80. Mul/Galbi (물냉면 LA갈비)

$29.99

Mul Naengmyeon with a side of LA Galbi

81. Bibim/Galbi (비빔냉면 LA갈비)

$29.99

Bibim naengmyeon with a side of LA Galbi

82. Mul/Bulgogi (물냉면 불고기)

$26.99

Mul Naengmyeon with a side of Beef Bulgogi

83. Bibim/Bulgogi (비빔냉면 불고기)

$26.99

Bibim Naengmyeon with a side of Beef Bulgogi

Broiled Fish

84. Imyeonsu-Gui (임연수구이)

$19.99

Lightly seasoned and broiled Okhotsk atka mackerel

Bento Boxes Dinner

85. Pork Donkatsu Bento

$19.99

Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu, 1 spring roll, and steamed rice Breaded and fried pork cutlet

86. Beef Bulgogi Bento

$20.99

Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu, 1 spring roll, and steamed rice Thin-sliced marinated ribeye. Also available spicy

87. Dwaeji Bulgogi Bento

$20.99

Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu, 1 spring roll, and steamed rice thin-sliced spicy marinated pork collar

88. Dak Bulgogi Bento

$20.99

Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu, 1 spring roll, and steamed rice Marinated chicken breast. Also available spicy

Additional/Extra

Add Brown rice (현미밥 추가)

$2.00

Add Rice

$2.00

Extra Noodles

$4.00

Extra Eggs

$1.50

FREE FOOD

One free yachae jeon per to-go order.

Free Yachae Jeon (야채전)

Appetizers

8. Edamame (에다마메)

$5.99

Steamed soybeans. Regular or spicy

9. Shumai (4pcs) 슈마이

$6.99

Deep Fried Shrimp Shumai dumplings

10. Crispy Rice Sushi (4pcs)

$7.99

Deep Fried Rice topped with Spicy Tuna and sliced Avocado

11. Shrimp Tempura (3pcs)

$9.99

Battered and deep-fried shrimp

12. Vegetable Tempura (야채튀김) 5pcs

$7.99

Battered and deep-fried vegetables

13. Jalapeno Bomber (4pcs)

$7.99

Deep-fried jalapeño stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese

14. Fried Soft Shell Crab (게튀김)

$7.99

Japanese Salad

16. Salmon Skin Salad

$9.99

17. Seaweed Salad

$6.99

18. Sunomono Salad

$7.99

Regular Roll

J01. Calamari Tempura Roll

$8.99

Calamari Tempura, Spicy Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber and Cream Cheese served with Spicy Mayo

J02. California Roll

$7.50

Crab mix, Avocado and Cucumber

J03. Crispy Salmon Skin Roll

$7.99

Salmon Skin, Yamagobo, Cucumber served with Eel Sauce

J04. Eel Roll

$7.99

Freshwater Eel, Avocado and Cucumber with Eel Sauce

J05. Philly Roll

$7.99

Salmon, Cream Cheese, and Cucumber

J06. Sake-Avo Roll

$7.50

Salmon and Avocado

J07. Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.99

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Crab mix and Cucumber served with Eel Sauce

J08. Spicy California Roll

$7.99

spicy crab mix, avocado and cucumber

J09. Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

spicy salmon and cucumber

J10. Spicy Scallops Roll

$7.99

Spicy Bay Scallops mixed with Masago, Green Onions and Cucumber

J11. Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

spicy ground tuna and cucumber

J12. Spider Roll

$10.99

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Crab Mix and Cucumber served with Eel Sauce

J13. Tekka-Avo Roll

$6.50

Tuna and Avocado

J14. Sake/Salmon Roll

$6.25

J15. Tekka/Tuna Roll

$6.25

Tuna

J16. Spicy Shrimp & Crab Roll

$7.99

Spicy crab mix, shrimp and cucumber. Spicy mayo sauce

Vegetarian Rolls

J17. Avocado Roll

$5.25

J18. Avo-kyu Roll

$5.99

Avocado and Cucumber

J19. Kappa Roll

$5.25

Cucumber

J20. Vegetarian Roll

$5.25

Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado, Oshinko, and Yamagobo

Special Rolls

J21. Ahi Tuna Tataki Roll

$14.99

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber topped with Fresh Tuna, Crispy Onions served with Tataki Sauce

J22. Albacore Roll

$13.50

Spicy Crab mix, Cucumber topped with Seared Albacore Tuna, served with Spicy Mayo, Chili Oil, Sea Salt, and Masago

J23. Arizona Roll

$12.99

Spicy Crab Mix, Cream Cheese, Cucumber topped with Salmon, Jalapeno Slices and Spicy Mayo

J24. Caterpillar Roll

$12.99

Crab Mix, Eel Cucumber topped with Avocado served with Eel Sauce

J25. Crunch Roll

$12.99

Crab stick, sweet potato tempura and cucumber topped with avocado tempura flakes. Eel sauce

J26. Dragon Roll

$13.99

California roll with tempura shrimp topped with eel and avocado. Eel sauce

J27. Hot Night Roll

$13.99

Spicy crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna and tempura flakes. Spicy mayo

J28. Seoul BBQ Roll

$13.99

Beef Bulgogi , Yamagobo, Avocado, Crab Stick, Tamago, Oshinko and Cucumber

J29. Spicy Shrimp Lover's Roll

$13.99

California roll, shrimp tempura topped with ebi shrimp and avocado. Spicy mayo and chili sauce

J30. Sunshine Roll

$13.99

California Roll topped with Salmon and Lemon slices

J31. Sunset Roll

$13.99

California roll topped with salmon and baked. Topped with green onions. Eel sauce, spicy mayo and masago

J32. Volcano Roll

$14.99

California roll with baked tempura shrimp, scallops, crab meat and green onions. Spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago

J33. Chef's Crazy Special Roll

$14.99

Spicy crab mix, cream cheese, shrimp tempura. Topped with spicy tuna & jalapeño. Spicy mayo and eel sauce

J34. Rainbow Roll

$12.99

California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, ebi and escolar

J35. Albacore Delight Roll

$13.99

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber with Albacore and avocado. Ponzu sauce

J36. Mexican Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber with spicy crab mix and jalapeño. Eel and spicy mayo sauce

J37. Red Dragon Roll

$12.99

California Roll topped with avocado and fresh tuna

J38. Monroe Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura and cucumber with spicy tuna. Onion mayo and eel sauce

J39. Rose Roll

$12.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna. Eel sauce & spicy chili oil

J40. Ono Roll

$12.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber, escolar, jalapeño. Ponzu sauce

J41. Godzilla Roll

$13.99

Baked. Crab mix, avocado with white fish. Eel sauce & onion mayo

J42. Peanut Shrimp Roll

$12.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese with roasted peanuts. Spicy mayo and eel sauce

J43. Kani Roll

$14.99

Shrimp tempura and cucumber with crab sticks. Eel sauce and onion mayo

J44. Sean Roll

$14.99

Cucumber and spicy crab mix. Topped with escolar and albacore tuna. House sauce

Tempura Roll

Tempura Fried California Maki served with Eel Sauce

J45. California Tempura Roll

$7.99

Tempura-fried California roll served with eel sauce

J46. Eel Tempura Roll

$9.99

Tempura-fried fresh-water eel, avocado & cream cheese served with eel sauce

J47. Las Vegas Tempura Roll

$9.99

Tempura-fried salmon, cream cheese, crab stick and avocado served with eel sauce

J48. Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$9.99

Tempura-fried spicy tuna and cream cheese served with eel sauce and spicy mayo

J49. Mexican Tempura Roll

$12.99

Tempura-fried spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño served with eel sauce and spicy mayo

J50. Crazy Tempura Roll

$11.99

Crab mix, avocado and cream cheese. Onion mayo and eel sauce

Hand Roll

J51. California Hand Roll

$6.50

Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Crab mix, avocado and cucumber

J52. Spicy California Hand Roll

$6.99

Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Spicy crab mix, avocado and cucumber served with eel sauce

J53. Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.50

Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Spicy salmon and cucumber

J54. Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.50

Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Spicy tuna and cucumber

J55. Salmon Hand Roll

$5.00

Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Salmon

J56. Tuna Hand Roll

$5.00

Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap: Tuna

Additional/Extra

Miso Soup

$2.00

Soy Paper

$1.99

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Avocado

$1.99

Tempura Crunch EXTRA

$1.00

Fresh Wasabi

$1.99

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Oi Ocha Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Ice Water

Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

Green Tea Macaron

$4.50

Mango Macaron

$4.50

Vanilla Macaron

$4.50

Coffee Macaron

$4.50

Strawberry Macaron

$4.50

8oz

Cucumber

$2.99

Fishcake

$2.99

Kimchi

$2.99

Peanuts

$2.99

Radish Kimchi

$2.99

16oz

Kimchi

$5.99

Cucumber

$5.99

Radish Kimchi

$5.99

Peanuts

$5.99

Fishcake

$5.99

32oz

Kimchi

$11.99

Radish Kimchi

$11.99

Cucumber

$11.99

Peanuts

$11.99

Fishcake

$11.99

Banchan Tray

Banchan tray

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! *Number of side dishes may differ from dinning in (12). Take out orders may get less number of side dishes (Up to 6)

Location

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Directions

Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

