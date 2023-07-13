Popular Items

Sauced Chicken Wing 8PC

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Korean BBQ Bowls

Korean BBQ Bowls

Stick with our standard bowls, or make it just the way you like it!
Build Your Own Bowl

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

BBQ Chicken Bowl

Spicy Pork Bowl

Organic Fried Tofu Bowl

Rice

$3.00

A generous portion of fluffy steamed Rice.

Japchae Noodles 8oz side

Japchae Noodles 8oz side

$4.00

Stir Fried Glass-Noodles with added vegetables.

Kimchi 8oz

$5.00

House Made fermented Kimchi. We made sure its not too sour with just the right amount of spice.

Sweet Mash Potato 8oz

$3.50

Chilled Mashed potato with Corn, Raisins and Cucumber.

Pickled Radish (8oz)

House Made Pickled Radish. Normally served as a palette cleanser with wings; these radishes go well with spicy foods.

Soy Egg

Soy Egg

$1.75

Soy Marinated Hardboiled Egg

Extra Sauces (2oz)

$Yum Yum$

$0.75

$Sweet Soy$

$0.75

$Chili Chili$

$0.75

$Heat Wave$

$0.75

$Sweet Spicy (8oz)$

$2.00

$Sesame Drsg.$

$0.75

$Korean Hot$

$0.75

Korean Fried

Korean Fried Chicken

Seoul Traditional Wing 8PC

Seoul Traditional Wing 16PC

Sauced Chicken Wing 8PC

Sauced Chicken Wing 16PC

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Sweet & Spicy Fried Tofu Sandwich

Family Combo

UFO BURGER

$12.49Out of stock

Pancaked Korean Sandwich with a side of fries

Family Pack #1

Family Pack #2

Korean Sides

Bulgogi Kimchi Cheese Fries

Sweet Spicy Rice Cakes

Mandu Potsticker

Housemade Kimchi 8oz

Bburinkle Cheddar Fries

$4.75Out of stock

Small Side of fries tossed in Cheddar seasoning

Extra Fries

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Beverages

Drinks

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Milkis

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.75

Alcohol

Original Soju

$12.00Out of stock

Flavored Soju

$13.50Out of stock

Hite Beer

$4.00Out of stock