Korean
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Seoul Kitchen

2,560 Reviews

$$

142 Littleton Rd

Westford, MA 01886

Merchandise

Apparel

Pineapple T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Bibimbap T-Shirt

$32.00+

Soft Material. Front shows our best selling Bibimbap & Tacos in color. Back shows Korean traditional fermenting pots.

Zip Up Hoodie

$50.00+

"Mai Tai Suggest a Drink" Pineapple Mai Tai graphic on the back and Seoul Kitchen logo on front left chest 52% Cotton 48% Polyester soft, mid-weight hoodie with full zip heather light blue color men's sizing

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$55.00+

Dinner Kitchen

Appetizers

10 pc Korean Wings

10 pc Korean Wings

$20.00

Crispy jumbo sized wings in soy garlic or spicy gochujang sauce. Due to significant price increases of wings, we have been forced to temporarily increase our price

5 pc Korean Wings

5 pc Korean Wings

$12.00

Crispy jumbo sized wings in soy garlic or spicy gochujang sauce. Due to significant price increases of wings, we have been forced to temporarily increase our price

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$11.00

House-made wonton wrappers filled with crabstick, veggies, and cream cheese

Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup

$7.00

House-made dumplings & dropped egg in soy broth

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00+

Steamed soybeans in pods. Seasoned with sea salt

Hot And Sour Soup

$6.00

Shredded vegetables and tofu in peppery-sour broth

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and house-made ginger dressing

Kang's Cauliflower

Kang's Cauliflower

$13.00

Tempura Battered cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili sauce

Kimchi Ribeye fries

Kimchi Ribeye fries

$14.00

wok-fired kimchee, soy-sesame ribeye beef, cheese, chipotle spicy mayo, cilantro and scallions topped over french fries

Korean Dumplings

Korean Dumplings

$12.00

House-made, pan-fried pork dumplings

Mapo Dumplings

Mapo Dumplings

$15.00

Steamed house-made dumplings with ground pork and spicy Sichuan pepper sauce. Topped with cilantro

Pajeon

Pajeon

$14.00

Pan seared, Korean style scallion pancake. Veggie or Kimchi

Pupu Platter

$21.00

Crowd Favorites: Steak & Cheese Eggs Rolls,, Shrimp Tempura & Crab Rangoons and wings. Due to significant price increases of wings, & beef we have been forced to temporarily increase our price

Stk & Chs Eggrolls

Stk & Chs Eggrolls

$14.00

Fried egg roll shell stuffed with Korean soy sesame ribeye & mozzarella

Noodles & Rice

Bibimbap

$16.00

Choice of grain topped with sautéed vegetables. Topped with sunny-side up egg & choice of protein. Due to significant price increase in beef, price of the beef protein option will be upcharged by $2

Stone Pot Bibimbap

Stone Pot Bibimbap

$19.00

Signature Korean entrée featuring a heated stone bowl filled with choice of grains & sautéed vegetables. Topped with sunny-side up egg & choice of protein

Seafood Jampong

Seafood Jampong

$24.00

New Zealand mussels, scallops, Gulf shrimp, Asian squid and noodles in spicy broth

Jap Chae

Jap Chae

$15.00

Korean sweet potato starch noodles with julienned Asian vegetables with choice of protein

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$15.00

Wok-fired soba noodles with choice of protein or vegetarian

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$15.00

Wok-fired udon noodles and veggies with choice of protein

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

Kimchi, pork and sunny-side up egg

Tempura Udon Soup

Tempura Udon Soup

$17.00

Classic Japanese thick noodles in savory broth. Served with shrimp and sweet potato tempura

Fried rice

$13.00

Vegetarian, chicken, beef or pork stir-fried rice

Omelet Rice

Omelet Rice

$17.00

Beef fried rice topped wrapped with thin layer egg omelet

Entrees

Beef Bulgogi

Beef Bulgogi

$23.00

Thinly sliced ribeye in soy-sesame marinade. Due to significant price increase in beef, price of this entree has changed to $23

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Panko battered crispy chicken breasts. Served with salad and Korean barbecue sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.00

Grilled chicken breasts and greens topped with house-made teriyaki sauce.

Curry Chicken Katsu

Curry Chicken Katsu

$21.00

Panko battered chicken cutlet and rice topped with slow cooked Korean curry. Curry contains potatoes, onions, carrots, and zucchini

Daen Jang Stew

$16.00

Korean beanpaste broth with diced zucchini, jalapeño, onions, scallions and tofu.

Duk Mandoo

$18.00

House-made pork dumplings and rice cake in beef broth

Kalbi

Kalbi

$27.00

Signature grilled beef short ribs in soy-sesame marinade. Due to significant beef price increases Kalbi has been increased by $2

Kalbi Fajitas

Kalbi Fajitas

$24.00

Grilled beef short rib strips served in skillet with sliced bell peppers and onions. Served with warm flour tortillas and fresh toppings. Due to significant beef price increases Kalbi has been increased by $2

Kang's Chicken

Kang's Chicken

$17.00

Sichuan style crispy wok-fired chicken in a spicy sweet & sour sauce

Kimchi Stew

Kimchi Stew

$17.00

House-made kimchi, pork, tofu and rice cake in spicy broth

Korean Tacos

Korean Tacos

$19.00

Flour tortillas filled with barbecued ribeye beef or spicy pork. Topped with Asian slaw, sour cream, and Korean chili aioli. Served with white rice (3 tacos per order) Due to significant increase in the beef prices, there will be a $2 upcharge for all beef option of Tacos

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.00

Freshly grilled Faroe Island salmon filet. served with seasonal vegetables

Seafood Stew

$21.00

New Zealand Mussels, scallops, Asian squid, shrimp in spicy broth. Served with rice

Soon Dubu

Soon Dubu

$16.00

Extra soft tofu, squid, shrimp and egg in spicy broth.

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi

$20.00

Wok-fired chicken thigh meat and vegetables in Korean chili sauce

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

$21.00

Wok-fried pork strips and vegetables in Korean chili sauce

Spicy Squid

$22.00

Wok-fried squid and vegetables in a Korean chili sauce

Tiger Wok Shrimp

$24.00

Jumbo Tiger Shrimp wok-fired with seasonal vegetables. served with choice of spicy chili-butter sauce of soy-garlic sauce.

Tofu Kimchi Pork

Tofu Kimchi Pork

$18.00

wok-fired kimchee and braised pork belly served with tofu

Wok Scallops

$26.00

Jumbo scallops wok-fired with seasonal vegetables. Choice of spicy chili-butter or soy-garlic sauce

Yuk Gae Jang

Yuk Gae Jang

$18.00

Spicy beef brothwith shredded briskets, clear noodles, scallions and mushrooms

Sesame Crunch Salad

$13.00

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

House Made Kimchi-SMALL

$5.00

Pickled cabbage

House Made Kimchi-32oz

$22.00

House Made Kimchi-MEDIUM

$10.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Seasonal Green Vegetables

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Sides

$3.00

Soft Tortilla

$1.00

Steamed Jap Chae Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Soba Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Tofu

$4.00

Steamed Udon Noodles

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Kids Menu

All kids meals come with a side choice of yogurt or a cheese stick

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Bulgogi

$10.00

Kids California

$8.00

Kids Fried Rice

$8.00

Kids' Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Yaki Soba

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sushi

Sushi/Sashimi

Ebi/Cooked Shrimp

$5.00

Hamachi/Yellowtail

$7.50

Hotategai/Scallop

$7.00

Ika/Squid

$5.00

Ikura/Salmon Roe

$5.50

Inari/Tofu Skin

$4.00

Izumi Dai/Red Snapper

$6.00

Kanikama/Crabstick

$4.00

Maguro/Tuna

$8.00

Sake/Salmon

$7.00

Smoked Sake

$7.50

Shiro Maguro/Escolar

$6.00

Suzuki/Bass

$5.50

Tako/Cooked Octopus

$5.00

Tamago/Egg Custard

$4.00

Tobiko/Flying Fish Roe

$5.50

Unagi/Cooked Eel

$8.00

Toro/Tuna Belly

$17.00

Basic Rolls

Alaskan

$7.50

Smoked salmon, avocado and cucumbers

Asparagus

$5.00

Avocado

$5.50

California

$6.50

Crabstick, cucumber and avocado

Cucumber roll

$5.00

Eel-Avo Roll

$8.00

Cooked eel & avocado

Eel-cucumber

$8.00

Cooked eel and cucumber

Idaho

$6.00

Sweet potato tempura and eel sauce

Lobster Salad

$7.50

Shredded lobster salad, avocado and spicy mayo

Mexican

$7.50

Tuna, jalapeño, tempura flakes and chili garlic sauce.

Negihama

$7.50

Yellowtail & scallions

Philadelphia

$7.50

Smoked salmon, cucumbers and cream cheese

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon Skin roll

$6.50

Crispy salmon skin, cucumbers & eel sauce.

Salmon-Avo Roll (Manhattan)

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Cripsy shrimp and eel sauce.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Chopped salmon, scallions, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.

Spicy Scallop

$8.00

Chopped raw scallops, scallions and spicy mayo.

Spicy Shrimp Tempura

$8.50

Crispy shrimp, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Chopped tuna, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna-Avo Roll

$8.00

Veggie California

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber and carrots

Specialty Rolls

3 Kings

3 Kings

$11.00+

Jumbo roll containing tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and spicy mayo

Baked Lobster Bomb

Baked Lobster Bomb

$24.00Out of stock

Jumbo California topped with baked lobster, spicy mayo & cilantro -jalapeño aoili

Big Papi

$16.00

Mango, cucumber, asparagus and avocado inside. Tuna, salmon, tobiko and yuzu-citrus aioli outside

Black & White

$14.00

Spicy tuna inside. Topped with albacore tuna and black tobiko

Crispy Tuna

Crispy Tuna

$11.00+

Jumbo roll containing tuna, avocado and tobiko. Flash fried and topped with eel sauce

Dragon

$16.00

California inside. Cooked eel and avocado outside

Fiesta

$18.00

Spicy salmon inside. Salmon, avocado, tempura flakes, cherry tomatoes and spicy mayo

Firecracker

$19.00

Crispy shrimp and spicy tuna inside. Cooked shrimp, eel sauce and Japanese spices outside. Baked in foil.

French Kiss Roll

French Kiss Roll

$19.00

Cooked eel, avocado, cream cheese inside. Topped with tempura eel and eel sauce.

Green Monster

$14.00

Crispy shrimp inside. Avocado, tempura flakes and eel sauce outside

Hawaiian

$16.00

Crispy shrimp inside. Spicy tuna, mango, spicy mayo, eel sauce and macadamia outside

Haystack Roll

$17.00

Naruto

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabstick and asparagus wrapped in shaved cucumber. Topped with soy-wasabi dressing (5pcs)

Orange Crunch

Orange Crunch

$16.00

Crispy shrimp inside. Salmon, tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo outside

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Jumbo roll containing soy-sesame ribeye beef, cream cheese and avocado. Panko battered and flash fried topped with yuzu-citrus sauce & eel sauce.

Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$18.00

Spicy salmon tartar & avocado wrapped with soy paper & topped with salmon sashimi. No rice roll.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$15.00

California inside. Topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado & tobiko.

Red Sox Roll

$19.00

Scorpion Roll

$15.00

Crabstick, avocado and cucumber topped with cooked shrimp.

Spicy Rainbow

$16.00

Spicy tuna inside. Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, spicy mayo outside.

Spicy Toro Handroll

$16.00

Chopped bluefin tuna belly with spicy sauce handrolled with sushi rice.

Spider

Spider

$11.00+

Jumbo roll containing crispy soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and eel sauce

Surf & Turf Roll

Surf & Turf Roll

$20.00

Crispy shrimp topped with grilled Korean BBQ steak, Korean chili sauce & scallions.

Tiger Eye

$11.00+

Jumbo roll containing tuna, salmon, red snapper and asparagus. Flash fried and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Torched Tuna

$16.00

Spicy tuna inside. Torched tuna, scallions and soy-citrus dressing outside

Toro-Jalapeno Roll

Toro-Jalapeno Roll

$22.00

Spicy tuna topped with blue-fin tuna belly (toro) & jalapeño slices. Finished with honey-wasabi glaze

Veggie Jumbo Roll

$8.00+

Jumbo roll with avocado, cucumber, carrots & asparagus.

Volcano

Volcano

$18.00

Crispy shrimp topped with cooked scallops, crawfish, tempura flakes, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Sushi Combos & Entrees

Hwe Dup Bap

Hwe Dup Bap

$20.00

Raw diced sashimi, rice, lettuce, cucumbers, jalapeños, seaweed salad, tobiko and sesame oil. Served with side of Korean chili paste

Chirashi

$23.00

Chef’s choice of sliced sashimi over seasoned sushi rice

Sake Don

Sake Don

$22.00

Sliced raw salmon over seasoned sushi rice

Rice Poke Bowl

Rice Poke Bowl

$19.00

Cubed raw tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, cherry tomato, & chopped cilantro tossed in soy-vinaigrette. Served on top of fresh greens

Sushi Regular

Sushi Regular

$24.00

Chef's choice 8 pcs of nigiri & 6 pcs of tuna roll

Tri Colored Sushi

Tri Colored Sushi

$30.00

3 pcs salmon nigiri, 3 pcs tuna nigiri, 2 pcs yellowtail nigiri & 6 pcs of tuna roll

Tri Colored Sashimi

$33.00

4pieces of tuna sashimi, 4 pieces of salmon sashimi, 4 pieces of yellowtail sashimi

Sashimi Regular

$26.00

12 pieces of chef's choice sliced raw fish

Sushi Deluxe

$38.00

14 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of tuna roll.

Sashimi Deluxe

$40.00

20 pieces of chef's choice sliced raw fish

Unagi-Don

$25.00

Broiled eel over seasonsed sushi rice.

Sushi Appetizers

Avocado Ball

Avocado Ball

$20.00

Avocado filled with spicy tuna. Topped with spicy sauce, tempura flakes & tobiko. Served with house fried tortilla chips.

Hamachi Jalapeño

$14.00

Yellowtail, jalapeño, and miso dressing.

Spicy Tuna salad

$14.00

Greens topped with chopped tuna, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumbers, and tobiko

Toro Jalapeño Appetizer

$20.00
Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Chopped tuna, avocado & soy dressing. Served with crispy wonton chips

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Seared tuna with wasabi-soy vinaigrette

Tuna Poke Tots

$18.00

Beverages/TOGO

TOGO Items

Soy sauce, wasabi & ginger are always provided with sushi