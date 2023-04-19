Seoul Kitchen
2,560 Reviews
$$
142 Littleton Rd
Westford, MA 01886
Popular Items
Merchandise
Apparel
Pineapple T-Shirt
Bibimbap T-Shirt
Soft Material. Front shows our best selling Bibimbap & Tacos in color. Back shows Korean traditional fermenting pots.
Zip Up Hoodie
"Mai Tai Suggest a Drink" Pineapple Mai Tai graphic on the back and Seoul Kitchen logo on front left chest 52% Cotton 48% Polyester soft, mid-weight hoodie with full zip heather light blue color men's sizing
Crewneck Sweatshirt
Dinner Kitchen
Appetizers
10 pc Korean Wings
Crispy jumbo sized wings in soy garlic or spicy gochujang sauce. Due to significant price increases of wings, we have been forced to temporarily increase our price
5 pc Korean Wings
Crispy jumbo sized wings in soy garlic or spicy gochujang sauce. Due to significant price increases of wings, we have been forced to temporarily increase our price
Crab Rangoon
House-made wonton wrappers filled with crabstick, veggies, and cream cheese
Dumpling Soup
House-made dumplings & dropped egg in soy broth
Edamame
Steamed soybeans in pods. Seasoned with sea salt
Hot And Sour Soup
Shredded vegetables and tofu in peppery-sour broth
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and house-made ginger dressing
Kang's Cauliflower
Tempura Battered cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili sauce
Kimchi Ribeye fries
wok-fired kimchee, soy-sesame ribeye beef, cheese, chipotle spicy mayo, cilantro and scallions topped over french fries
Korean Dumplings
House-made, pan-fried pork dumplings
Mapo Dumplings
Steamed house-made dumplings with ground pork and spicy Sichuan pepper sauce. Topped with cilantro
Pajeon
Pan seared, Korean style scallion pancake. Veggie or Kimchi
Pupu Platter
Crowd Favorites: Steak & Cheese Eggs Rolls,, Shrimp Tempura & Crab Rangoons and wings. Due to significant price increases of wings, & beef we have been forced to temporarily increase our price
Stk & Chs Eggrolls
Fried egg roll shell stuffed with Korean soy sesame ribeye & mozzarella
Noodles & Rice
Bibimbap
Choice of grain topped with sautéed vegetables. Topped with sunny-side up egg & choice of protein. Due to significant price increase in beef, price of the beef protein option will be upcharged by $2
Stone Pot Bibimbap
Signature Korean entrée featuring a heated stone bowl filled with choice of grains & sautéed vegetables. Topped with sunny-side up egg & choice of protein
Seafood Jampong
New Zealand mussels, scallops, Gulf shrimp, Asian squid and noodles in spicy broth
Jap Chae
Korean sweet potato starch noodles with julienned Asian vegetables with choice of protein
Yaki Soba
Wok-fired soba noodles with choice of protein or vegetarian
Yaki Udon
Wok-fired udon noodles and veggies with choice of protein
Kimchi Fried Rice
Kimchi, pork and sunny-side up egg
Tempura Udon Soup
Classic Japanese thick noodles in savory broth. Served with shrimp and sweet potato tempura
Fried rice
Vegetarian, chicken, beef or pork stir-fried rice
Omelet Rice
Beef fried rice topped wrapped with thin layer egg omelet
Entrees
Beef Bulgogi
Thinly sliced ribeye in soy-sesame marinade. Due to significant price increase in beef, price of this entree has changed to $23
Chicken Katsu
Panko battered crispy chicken breasts. Served with salad and Korean barbecue sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breasts and greens topped with house-made teriyaki sauce.
Curry Chicken Katsu
Panko battered chicken cutlet and rice topped with slow cooked Korean curry. Curry contains potatoes, onions, carrots, and zucchini
Daen Jang Stew
Korean beanpaste broth with diced zucchini, jalapeño, onions, scallions and tofu.
Duk Mandoo
House-made pork dumplings and rice cake in beef broth
Kalbi
Signature grilled beef short ribs in soy-sesame marinade. Due to significant beef price increases Kalbi has been increased by $2
Kalbi Fajitas
Grilled beef short rib strips served in skillet with sliced bell peppers and onions. Served with warm flour tortillas and fresh toppings. Due to significant beef price increases Kalbi has been increased by $2
Kang's Chicken
Sichuan style crispy wok-fired chicken in a spicy sweet & sour sauce
Kimchi Stew
House-made kimchi, pork, tofu and rice cake in spicy broth
Korean Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with barbecued ribeye beef or spicy pork. Topped with Asian slaw, sour cream, and Korean chili aioli. Served with white rice (3 tacos per order) Due to significant increase in the beef prices, there will be a $2 upcharge for all beef option of Tacos
Salmon Teriyaki
Freshly grilled Faroe Island salmon filet. served with seasonal vegetables
Seafood Stew
New Zealand Mussels, scallops, Asian squid, shrimp in spicy broth. Served with rice
Soon Dubu
Extra soft tofu, squid, shrimp and egg in spicy broth.
Spicy Chicken Bulgogi
Wok-fired chicken thigh meat and vegetables in Korean chili sauce
Spicy Pork Bulgogi
Wok-fried pork strips and vegetables in Korean chili sauce
Spicy Squid
Wok-fried squid and vegetables in a Korean chili sauce
Tiger Wok Shrimp
Jumbo Tiger Shrimp wok-fired with seasonal vegetables. served with choice of spicy chili-butter sauce of soy-garlic sauce.
Tofu Kimchi Pork
wok-fired kimchee and braised pork belly served with tofu
Wok Scallops
Jumbo scallops wok-fired with seasonal vegetables. Choice of spicy chili-butter or soy-garlic sauce
Yuk Gae Jang
Spicy beef brothwith shredded briskets, clear noodles, scallions and mushrooms
Sesame Crunch Salad
Sides
Brown Rice
French Fries
House Made Kimchi-SMALL
Pickled cabbage
House Made Kimchi-32oz
House Made Kimchi-MEDIUM
Miso Soup
Seasonal Green Vegetables
Seaweed Salad
Sides
Soft Tortilla
Steamed Jap Chae Noodles
Steamed Soba Noodles
Steamed Tofu
Steamed Udon Noodles
Sushi Rice
White Rice
Kids Menu
Sushi
Sushi/Sashimi
Ebi/Cooked Shrimp
Hamachi/Yellowtail
Hotategai/Scallop
Ika/Squid
Ikura/Salmon Roe
Inari/Tofu Skin
Izumi Dai/Red Snapper
Kanikama/Crabstick
Maguro/Tuna
Sake/Salmon
Smoked Sake
Shiro Maguro/Escolar
Suzuki/Bass
Tako/Cooked Octopus
Tamago/Egg Custard
Tobiko/Flying Fish Roe
Unagi/Cooked Eel
Toro/Tuna Belly
Basic Rolls
Alaskan
Smoked salmon, avocado and cucumbers
Asparagus
Avocado
California
Crabstick, cucumber and avocado
Cucumber roll
Eel-Avo Roll
Cooked eel & avocado
Eel-cucumber
Cooked eel and cucumber
Idaho
Sweet potato tempura and eel sauce
Lobster Salad
Shredded lobster salad, avocado and spicy mayo
Mexican
Tuna, jalapeño, tempura flakes and chili garlic sauce.
Negihama
Yellowtail & scallions
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, cucumbers and cream cheese
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin roll
Crispy salmon skin, cucumbers & eel sauce.
Salmon-Avo Roll (Manhattan)
Shrimp Tempura
Cripsy shrimp and eel sauce.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Chopped salmon, scallions, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.
Spicy Scallop
Chopped raw scallops, scallions and spicy mayo.
Spicy Shrimp Tempura
Crispy shrimp, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chopped tuna, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.
Tuna Roll
Tuna-Avo Roll
Veggie California
Avocado, cucumber and carrots
Specialty Rolls
3 Kings
Jumbo roll containing tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and spicy mayo
Baked Lobster Bomb
Jumbo California topped with baked lobster, spicy mayo & cilantro -jalapeño aoili
Big Papi
Mango, cucumber, asparagus and avocado inside. Tuna, salmon, tobiko and yuzu-citrus aioli outside
Black & White
Spicy tuna inside. Topped with albacore tuna and black tobiko
Crispy Tuna
Jumbo roll containing tuna, avocado and tobiko. Flash fried and topped with eel sauce
Dragon
California inside. Cooked eel and avocado outside
Fiesta
Spicy salmon inside. Salmon, avocado, tempura flakes, cherry tomatoes and spicy mayo
Firecracker
Crispy shrimp and spicy tuna inside. Cooked shrimp, eel sauce and Japanese spices outside. Baked in foil.
French Kiss Roll
Cooked eel, avocado, cream cheese inside. Topped with tempura eel and eel sauce.
Green Monster
Crispy shrimp inside. Avocado, tempura flakes and eel sauce outside
Hawaiian
Crispy shrimp inside. Spicy tuna, mango, spicy mayo, eel sauce and macadamia outside
Haystack Roll
Naruto
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabstick and asparagus wrapped in shaved cucumber. Topped with soy-wasabi dressing (5pcs)
Orange Crunch
Crispy shrimp inside. Salmon, tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo outside
Philly Cheesesteak
Jumbo roll containing soy-sesame ribeye beef, cream cheese and avocado. Panko battered and flash fried topped with yuzu-citrus sauce & eel sauce.
Pink Lady Roll
Spicy salmon tartar & avocado wrapped with soy paper & topped with salmon sashimi. No rice roll.
Rainbow
California inside. Topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado & tobiko.
Red Sox Roll
Scorpion Roll
Crabstick, avocado and cucumber topped with cooked shrimp.
Spicy Rainbow
Spicy tuna inside. Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, spicy mayo outside.
Spicy Toro Handroll
Chopped bluefin tuna belly with spicy sauce handrolled with sushi rice.
Spider
Jumbo roll containing crispy soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and eel sauce
Surf & Turf Roll
Crispy shrimp topped with grilled Korean BBQ steak, Korean chili sauce & scallions.
Tiger Eye
Jumbo roll containing tuna, salmon, red snapper and asparagus. Flash fried and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Torched Tuna
Spicy tuna inside. Torched tuna, scallions and soy-citrus dressing outside
Toro-Jalapeno Roll
Spicy tuna topped with blue-fin tuna belly (toro) & jalapeño slices. Finished with honey-wasabi glaze
Veggie Jumbo Roll
Jumbo roll with avocado, cucumber, carrots & asparagus.
Volcano
Crispy shrimp topped with cooked scallops, crawfish, tempura flakes, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Sushi Combos & Entrees
Hwe Dup Bap
Raw diced sashimi, rice, lettuce, cucumbers, jalapeños, seaweed salad, tobiko and sesame oil. Served with side of Korean chili paste
Chirashi
Chef’s choice of sliced sashimi over seasoned sushi rice
Sake Don
Sliced raw salmon over seasoned sushi rice
Rice Poke Bowl
Cubed raw tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, cherry tomato, & chopped cilantro tossed in soy-vinaigrette. Served on top of fresh greens
Sushi Regular
Chef's choice 8 pcs of nigiri & 6 pcs of tuna roll
Tri Colored Sushi
3 pcs salmon nigiri, 3 pcs tuna nigiri, 2 pcs yellowtail nigiri & 6 pcs of tuna roll
Tri Colored Sashimi
4pieces of tuna sashimi, 4 pieces of salmon sashimi, 4 pieces of yellowtail sashimi
Sashimi Regular
12 pieces of chef's choice sliced raw fish
Sushi Deluxe
14 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of tuna roll.
Sashimi Deluxe
20 pieces of chef's choice sliced raw fish
Unagi-Don
Broiled eel over seasonsed sushi rice.
Sushi Appetizers
Avocado Ball
Avocado filled with spicy tuna. Topped with spicy sauce, tempura flakes & tobiko. Served with house fried tortilla chips.
Hamachi Jalapeño
Yellowtail, jalapeño, and miso dressing.
Spicy Tuna salad
Greens topped with chopped tuna, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumbers, and tobiko
Toro Jalapeño Appetizer
Tuna Tartare
Chopped tuna, avocado & soy dressing. Served with crispy wonton chips
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna with wasabi-soy vinaigrette