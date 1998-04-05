Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque

Seoul Korean BBQ 1610 El Camino Real

review star

No reviews yet

1610 El Camino Real

San Bruno, CA 94066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

AYCE Cover Charges

AYCE ADULT

$45.00

AYCE VEGETARIAN

$18.95

AYCE CHILD

$18.95

NOT AYCE

SINGLE DINER Charcoal Fee

$5.00

Included Add Ons

Ssam Lettuce Wrap

Steamed Egg Casserole

Tofu Soup

Hawaiin Mac Salad

Kimchee Pancake

Extra Add Ons

Mandoo - Fried Dumplings

$5.95

Pickled Raddish Wrap

$5.95

Kimchi Fried Rice

$5.95

Vegetable Jap Chae - Stir Fried Noodles

$5.95

Cheese Corn

$5.95

Seafood Pancake

$5.95

Duk Buk Ki - Spicy Rice Cake

$5.95

Naengmyeon - Cold Noodle

$5.95

Spicy Ramen

$5.95

Add Fried Egg

$1.00

BEER

Terre

$8.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Asahi

$8.00

Cass

$8.00

OB Premier

$8.00

Terre Pitcher

$22.00

OB Pitcher

$22.00

Cass Pitcher

$22.00

SOJU

Classic Jinro Red

$11.00

Fresh Jinro

$11.00

Chum Churum Original

$11.00

Yogurt

$11.00

Grapefruit

$11.00

Green Apple

$11.00

Green Grape

$11.00

Peach

$11.00

Coconut

$11.00

Calamansi

$11.00

Lychee

$11.00

Mango

$11.00

Mint Choco

$11.00

Watermelon

$11.00

Melon

$11.00

Strawberry

$11.00

Bok Ja Korean Berry Wine

$18.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.50

Iced Tea (Unsweetend)

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Corkage Fee

$15.00

MESQUITE GRILLED BBQ

Pork Belly

$30.95

Black Pepper Pork Belly

$32.95

Kalbi

$32.95

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi

$28.95

Chicken Bulgogi

$26.95

Ribeye Bulgogi

$32.95

BIBIMBAP

Bulgogi BBB

$23.95

Spicy Pork BBB

$20.95

TOFU SOUP

Chicken Tofu

$18.95

Pork Tofu

$18.95

Waygu Beef Tofu

$22.95

Seafood Tofu

$23.95

Vegetable Tofu

$17.95

ENTREES

Jap Chae

$18.95

MESQUITE GRILLED BBQ

Pork Belly

$30.95

Black Pepper Pork Belly

$32.95

Kalbi

$32.95

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi

$28.95

Chicken Bulgogi

$26.95

Ribeye Bulgogi

$32.95

BIBIMBAP

Bulgogi BBB

$23.95

Spicy Pork BBB

$20.95

TOFU SOUP

Chicken Tofu

$18.95

Pork Tofu

$18.95

Waygu Beef Tofu

$22.95

Seafood Tofu

$23.95

Vegetable Tofu

$17.95

ENTREES

Jap Chae

$18.95

MESQUITE GRILLED BBQ

Pork Belly

$30.95

Black Pepper Pork Belly

$32.95

Kalbi

$32.95

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi

$28.95

Chicken Bulgogi

$26.95

Ribeye Bulgogi

$32.95

BIBIMBAP

Bulgogi BBB

$23.95

Spicy Pork BBB

$20.95

TOFU SOUP

Chicken Tofu

$18.95

Pork Tofu

$18.95

Waygu Beef Tofu

$22.95

Seafood Tofu

$23.95

Vegetable Tofu

$17.95

ENTREES

Jap Chae

$18.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Peninsula's Original Cook-At-Your Table Korean Charcoal BBQ.

Location

1610 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA 94066

Directions

Gallery
Seoul Korean BBQ image
Seoul Korean BBQ image
Seoul Korean BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mochinut - San Mateo - 250 S B ST.
orange starNo Reviews
250 S B ST. SAN MATEO, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
SAN HO WON
orange starNo Reviews
2170 Bryant Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
orange starNo Reviews
705 Divisadero Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach
orange star4.5 • 414
32136 Alvarado Blvd Union City, CA 94587
View restaurantnext
Wagon Wheel BBQ
orange star4.5 • 98
861 Leong Dr. Mountain View, CA 94043
View restaurantnext
Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant - 19429 Stevens Creek Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
19429 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near San Bruno
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston