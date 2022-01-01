A map showing the location of Seoul Street 1521 L StreetView gallery

Seoul Street 1521 L Street

review star

No reviews yet

1521 L Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Chicken Tacos

$7.95

Crispy Potstickers

$8.95

7 Crispy chicken and vegetable dumplings

Dried Fish

$7.95

Fish & Squid

$12.95

Fries

$4.95

Crispy golden fries

Galbi Tacos

$8.95

Garlic Soy Wings

$9.95

5 Garlic soy wings

Kimchi Buffalo Wings

$9.95

5 Buffalo Kimchi wings

Plain WIngs

$9.95

Seasoned Fries

$6.45

Crispy seasoned fries

Shredded Cuttlefish

$9.95

SoSo Fries

$11.95

Specials

Dak Fire

$14.95

Braised chicken in chili sauce w/ melted cheese

Galbi Boas

$13.95

Galbi Jjim

$19.95

Short rib pieces brainsed in a rich spicy broth w/ carrots & potatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.95

Spam, kimchi fried rice

Korean Hot Chicken

$12.95

Fried whole wing & drum tossed in spicy gochujang sauce & korean chill powder

LA Galbi Bites

$9.95

Octopus Salad

$16.95Out of stock

Braised octopus, gochujang vinaigrette, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro on crispy tortilla

Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps

$15.95

The Short Rib

$49.95Out of stock

6hr Sous vide whole short rib, seared w/ sweet savory glaze, butter lettuce, soybean paste, green onion salad & nori sheets

Skillets

BBQ Chicken Skillet

$19.95

Marinated boneless chicken thigh

Bulgogi Skillet

$22.95

Thin sliced premium top sirloin

Chili Chicken Skillet

$19.95

Marinted boneless chicken tigh

Chili Pork Skillet

$20.95

Marintated thin sliced pork collar

Galbi Skillet

$24.95

Marinated boneless short ribs

LA Galbi Skillet

$24.95

Marinated short rib

Rib Fingers Skillet

$27.95Out of stock

Strips of rib meat

Spicy Garlic Prawns Skillet

$19.95

Tofu Skillet

$17.95

Sides

Corn Cheese

$7.50

Fish Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Japchae

$6.50

Kimchi Soup

$7.50

Lettuce Wrap

$4.50

Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.95

Scallion Salad

$3.50

Banchan

$6.95

OTHER FEES

Outside Dessert Fee

$20.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

**SPECIALS**

Friendship HH

COCKTAILS

AMF

$15.00

Beautiful

$17.00

Black Superman

$15.00

Black Opal (well)

$16.00

French '75

$12.00

Lemon Drop (well)

$9.00

Long Island

$15.00

Long Beach

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

NYA Lemonade

$10.00

Pineapple Mojito

$12.00

Tokyo Tea

$15.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$18.00

White Linen

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Liquor

Hennessy Privlege

$19.00

Aperol

Cointreau

Creme de Methe

Domaine de Canton Ginger

Frangelico

Grand Marnier

Green Apple

Mr. Black Coffee Liqeuer

Peach Tree

Razzmatazz

St. Germaine

Gordon's Dry Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Botanist

$12.00

Industry Jameson

$5.00

Industry Green Tea Shooter

$7.00

Well Made Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Bacardi Razz

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers Dark Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

Clasé Azul Repo

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$41.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Monte Alban

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Citreon

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

Well Made

$6.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Kikori

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Hibiki Harmony

$29.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$11.00

NA Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

**Quan Yin Cooler**

$9.00

**Dry Ty**

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Mango Lemonade

$4.50

NA BEV REFILL

EMP RED BULL

$2.50

Calpico

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Fever Tree Ginger Beer Bttl

$6.00

Sake

Evolution Junmai Nigori

$8.00

Nigori Kinushiro

$24.00

Ginjo Kikisui

$18.00

Funaguchi Gold

$11.00

Sparkling Funaguchi

$15.00

G- Senjyu Junmai Ginjo

$6.00

Btl-Senjyu Junmai Ginjo

$44.00

G- Taru Sake

$5.00

Btl-Taru Sake

$27.00

G- Hakkaisan Snow Age

$16.00

Btl- Hakkaisan Snow Age

$120.00

Signature Cocktails

MMS

$11.00

BLCKP!NK

$16.00

ATG

$10.00

Lycheetini

$10.00

Berry CoCo Mojito

$15.00

BTS Mule

$11.00

Eljin '75

$11.00

Wonhwa

$11.00

Jeju Island

$10.00

Wine

G-Cava

$5.00

Cava Bttl

$15.00

G-Mumm Brut

$13.00

Mumm Brut Bttl

$39.00

G- Oyster Bay Chardonnay

$8.00

Oyster Bay Chardonnay Bttl

$24.00

G- Fabelist Chardonnay

$12.00

Fabelist Chardonnay Bttl

$36.00

G- Josh Cellars Cab Sauv

$9.00

Josh Cellars Cab Sauv Bttl

$27.00

G-Unshackled Cab Sauv

$16.00

Unshackled Cab Sauv Bttl

$47.00

Chandon Brut Rosé Split

$12.00

G- 242 Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Noble Vines 242 Bttl

$32.00

Bibimbap Bowls

BBQ Chicken Bibibap

$11.95

Bulgogi Bibimbap

$13.95

Chili Chicken Bibimbap

$11.95

Chili Pork Bibimbap

$11.95

Galbi Bibimbap

$14.95

LA Galbi Bibimbap

$14.95

Rib Fingers Bibimbap

$11.95

Thick Pork Belly Bibimbap

$11.95

Vegan Shrooms Bibimbap

$12.95

Vegan Tofu Bibimbap

$12.95

Lunch Trays

BBQ Chicken Lunch

$14.95

Bulgogi Lunch

$16.95

Chili Chicken Lunch

$14.95

Chili Pork Lunch

$14.95

Galbi Lunch

$17.95

LA Galbi Lunch

$17.95

Rib Fingers Lunch

$18.95

Thick Pork Belly Lunch

$14.95

Vegan Shrooms Lunch

$15.95

Vegan Tofu Lunch

$15.95
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1521 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hao Bao Dumplings
orange star4.1 • 163
1021 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.3 • 1,961
814 15th st Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Capitol Garage
orange star3.9 • 3,841
1500 K St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Nash and Proper K Street - 1023 K street
orange starNo Reviews
1023 K street Sacramento, CA 95834
View restaurantnext
STATION 16 - "A Firehouse Restaurant"
orange starNo Reviews
1118 16th St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Crest Cafe
orange star4.3 • 729
1017 K St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston