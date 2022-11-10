Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seoul Tofu House 2299 Kūhiō Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2299 Kūhiō Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96815

Order Again

Soondubu

Assorted Soondubu

Assorted Soondubu

$16.99
Seafood Soondubu

Seafood Soondubu

$16.99
Beef Soondubu

Beef Soondubu

$16.99
Pork Soondubu

Pork Soondubu

$16.99
Ham & Cheese Soondubu

Ham & Cheese Soondubu

$16.99
Kimchi Soondubu

Kimchi Soondubu

$16.99
Vegetable Soondubu

Vegetable Soondubu

$16.99
Cod Roe Soondubu

Cod Roe Soondubu

$16.99
Plain Soondubu

Plain Soondubu

$16.99

Vegan

$16.99

Combo Special

1.Shortrib + Soondubu

1.Shortrib + Soondubu

$27.99
2. Spicy Chicken with Cheese + soondubu

2. Spicy Chicken with Cheese + soondubu

$25.99
3. Grilled Pork + Soondubu

3. Grilled Pork + Soondubu

$25.99
4. Spicy Pork + Soondubu

4. Spicy Pork + Soondubu

$25.99
5. Spicy Squid + Soondubu

5. Spicy Squid + Soondubu

$25.99

BBQ

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$28.99
Spicy Chicken with Cheese

Spicy Chicken with Cheese

$24.50
Grilled Pork

Grilled Pork

$25.95
Spicy Pork

Spicy Pork

$25.95
Spicy Squid

Spicy Squid

$26.25

short rip (single)

$24.99

spicy chix(single)

$20.99

griledl pork(single)

$21.99

spicy pork(single)

$21.99

spicy squid(single)

$22.99

Draft Beer

HAPPY HOUR BIGWAVE

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR LONGBOARD

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR SAPORO

$5.00

Cass Large

$12.00

Cass Regular

$7.50

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$7.50

Kona Longboard island Larger

$7.50

Saporo

$7.50

Soju

Cheomcheorum

$15.00

Flavor Soju

$16.00

HAPPY HOUR SOJU

$8.99

macgul

$16.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Hawaiian Sun Guava

$2.50

green tea

$1.50

Noodle

Cold Korean Soba

Cold Korean Soba

$15.00

Jeon

Seafood and GreenOnion Jeon

Seafood and GreenOnion Jeon

$15.99
Kimchi and Pork Jeon

Kimchi and Pork Jeon

$15.99

Katsu & Fried

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$17.99
Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$17.99
Salmon Katsu

Salmon Katsu

$17.99
Mandu

Mandu

$13.99

fried chicken

$17.99

Sides

Ramen Noodle

$3.00

Cheese

$2.00

Rice

$2.50

seaweed

$1.50

Bansang

$4.00

Cod Rod Add

$5.00

Egg

$1.00

Extra Beef

$5.00

Extra Soba Noodle

$5.00

Add Clam

$2.00

Ramen Noodle (Copy)

$2.50

Tofu

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2299 Kūhiō Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815

