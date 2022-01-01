Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque

Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Boca

No reviews yet

158 C Nw 20th St

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Popular Items

Korean Short-Ribs

Beef Bulgogi

Korean Short-Ribs

Korean Short-Ribs

$19.95

Ribeye Steak

$21.95Out of stock

Pork Bulgogi

Porkchop

$17.95

Pork Tenderloin

$17.95

Chicken Bulgogi & Other Favorites

Chicken

$17.95
Shrimp

Shrimp

$19.95

Tofu

$17.95

Boba Tea

Build Your Own Boba Tea

Fan Favorites Boba Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Out of stock

Strawberry Smoothie

Out of stock

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Out of stock

Fan Favorites Boba Milk Tea

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

Out of stock

Dragon Fruit Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Fan Favorite Boba Brewed Tea

Green Tea Mango

Out of stock

Jasmine Tea Lychee

Jasmine Tea Dragon Fruit

Appetizers

Korean Wings (KFC)

$9.95Out of stock

6 Pieces of Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Mandu Dumplings

$8.95

Kimchi Cabbage

$7.95Out of stock

Kimchi Radish

$7.95Out of stock

Kimchi Cucumber

$7.95Out of stock

Edamame

$6.95Out of stock

Side Dishes

Korean Rice

$1.95

Beverages

Soda

$1.95

Milkis (Korean Milk & Yogurt)

$2.95Out of stock

Korean Carbonated Drink

Water Bottle

$0.95

Redbull (8.4 Fl Oz)

$3.95Out of stock

Monster (16 Fl Oz)

$3.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Monday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Tuesday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Wednesday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Thursday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Friday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

