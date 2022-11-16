A map showing the location of Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Coral SpringsView gallery
Korean

Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Coral Springs

review star

No reviews yet

6268 West Sample Road Suite 408

Coral Springs, FL 33067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beef Bulgogi

Korean Short-Ribs

Korean Short-Ribs

$19.95

Ribeye Steak

$21.95

Pork Bulgogi

Porkchop

$17.95

Pork Tenderloin

$17.95

Chicken Bulgogi & Other Favorites

Chicken

$17.95
Shrimp

Shrimp

$19.95

Tofu

$17.95

Boba Tea

Build Your Own Boba

Fan Favorites Boba Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Fan Favorites Boba Milk Tea

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

Dragon Fruit Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Fan Favorite Boba Brewed Tea

Green Tea Mango

Jasmine Tea Lychee

Jasmine Tea Dragon Fruit

Appetizers

Kimchi (Nappa Cabbage)

$8.95Out of stock

Korean Wings (KFC)

$10.95

6 Pieces of Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Korean Dumpling (Mandu)

$9.95Out of stock

6 Pieces of Korean Dumpling

Edamame

$7.95

Side Dishes

Korean Rice

$1.95

Kimchi (Napa Cabbage)

$2.95Out of stock

Kimchi (Radish)

$2.95Out of stock

Beverages

Soda

$1.95

Milkis (Korean Milk & Yogurt)

$2.95Out of stock

Korean Carbonated Drink

Water Bottle

$0.95

Redbull (8.4 Fl Oz)

$3.95Out of stock

Monster (16 Fl Oz)

$3.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6268 West Sample Road Suite 408, Coral Springs, FL 33067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Boca
orange starNo Reviews
158 C Nw 20th St Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Davie
orange starNo Reviews
7740 Nova Dr b1 Davie, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Coral Springs

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Springs
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston