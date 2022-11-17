- Home
- Seoul Food Korean BBQ
Seoul Food Korean BBQ
7875 Memorial Blvd
PORT ARTHUR, TX 77640
Appetizers
A1 - Shrimp Rolls/Cha Gio Tom(5)
A2 - Eggrolls/Cha Gio
A3 - Spring Rolls/Goi Cuon
A4 - Chargrilled Pork Spring Roll/Goi Cuon Thit Nuong
A5 - Fried Dumplings/Hac CAO (6)
A6 - Sampler Platter/Hac Cao cha gio tom
Shrimp rolls(3) Eggrolls(2) Fried Dumplings(3)
A7 - Korean Fried Chicken/Ga Chien Dai Han
Traditional wings fried and tossed with signature marinade sauce made in house.
A8 - Soondoboo/Soup Dai Han
Spicy tofu soup with zucchini, bell peppers, and onions
A9 - Steamed Egg/Trung Dai Han
A10 - Japchae
Sweet and Savory sweet potato glass noodles with vegetables.
A11 - Corn Cheese
Corn Topped with Cheese
A12 - Bulgogi Fries
Fries Topped with Bulgogi fries and house made sauce.
A13 - Tteokbokki
Rice Cake with sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese
Vermicelli
B1 - Bun Thit Nuong
Vermicelli with Chargrilled Pork
B2 - Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio
Vermicelli with chargrilled pork and Eggrolls
B3 - Bun Cha Gio
Vermicelli with egg rolls
B4 - Bun Tom Nuong
Vermicelli with grilled Shrimp
B5 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio
Vermicelli with grilled shrimp, chargrilled pork, and egg roll.
B6 - Bun Bulgogi
Vermicelli with Korean Marinated Beef
B7 - Bun Bo Hue
Vermicelli in a beef broth with beef shank, pork rolls, pork knuckles and pig blood curds (optional)
Banh Mi
BM 1 - Banh Mi Thit Nuong
Toasted French bread with Chargrilled Pork, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.
BM 2 - Banh Mi Xiu Mai
Toasted French bread with Pork Meatball, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.
BM 3 - Banh Mi Thap Cam
Toasted French bread with Assorted Meat, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.
BM 4 - Banh Mi Bulgogi/Bo
Toasted French bread with Bulgogi, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.
BM 5 - Banh Mi Trung
Toasted French bread with Fried Egg, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.
Kids Menu
K1 - Pho Tre Em
Rice Noodle Soup. No meat or veggies
K2 - Com Thit Nuong Tre Em
Rice with Chargrilled Pork, No veggies.
K3 - Com Ga Nuong Xa Tre Em
Rice with lemongrass grilled chicken, no veggies.
K4 - Com Bulgogi Tre Em
Rice with Korean Marinated Beef, No Veggies.
K5 - Com Ga Teriyaki Tre Em
Rice with teriyaki chicken, no veggies.
K6 - French Fries
K7 - Chicken Nuggets w/Fries
Rice Platter
C1 - Com Thit Nuong
Rice with Chargrilled Pork
C2 - Com Thit Nuong Bi Cha
Rice with Chargrilled Pork, Shredded Pork Skin, And Egg Cake
C3 - Com Suon Nuong Bi Cha
Rice With Grilled Pork Chops
C4 - Com Ga Nuong Xa
Rice with Lemongrass Grilled Chicken
C5 - Com Bo Luc Lac
Rice with Cubed Beef and Sautéed Onions
C6 - Com Suon Dai Han
Rice With Korean Short Rib and Kim chi
C7 - Com Chien Ga
Chicken Fried Rice with Mixed Vegetables
C8 - Com Chien Tom
Shrimp Fried Rice with Mixed Vegetables
C9 - Com Chien Thap Cam
Combination fried rice with shrimp, chicken, Chinese sausage, and mixed vegetables
C10-Com Chien Khong
C11-Com Chien Rau/Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried Rice w/ Peas, Carrots, And Bean Sprouts
Bibimbap
Korean BBQ
KBB Bulgogi
Marinated Beef
KBB Brisket/Nam
KBB Beef Belly/Short Plate
Non Marinated Thinly Sliced
KBB Galbi/Suon Dai Han
Marinated Beef Short Rib
KBB Non-Marinated Short Rib
KBB Hawaiian Steak/Thit Hawaii
Marinated Steak in Pineapple Juice
KBB Honey Garlic Chicken/Ga Honey
KBB Teriyaki Chicken/Ga Teriyaki
KBB Pork Belly/BA ROI
KBB Spicy Pork/Heo Cay
Marinated with Gochcujang Sauce
KBB Garlic Shrimp/TOM TOI
KBB Calamari/MUC
KBB Wagyu Beef (1lb)
KBB Wagyu Beef (1/2lb)
KBB Beef Tongue (1/2 LB)/LOUI BO
KBB Seafood Combo
Garlic Shrimp and Calamari
KBB Triple Combo
Rice/Chen Com
Side Fried rice/Chen Com Chien
Vegetable Plate
Hot Pot
Party Trays
Party Tray Shrimp Rolls (50)
Party Tray Spring Rolls (50)
Party Tray Chargrilled Pork Spring Rolls (50)
Party Tray Fried Dumplings (50)
Party Tray Eggrolls (50)
Party Tray Chicken Fried Rice
Party Tray Shrimp Fried Rice
Party Tray Combination Fried Rice
Party Tray Japchae
Party Tray Korean Fried Chicken (50)
Extras
Rice/Chen Com
Side Fried Rice/Chen Com Chien
Side Soup/Chen Soup
Hot Sauce
Soy Bean Paste
Jalapeños
Rice Refill
Potato Salad Side 16oz
Kimchi Side 16oz
Spicy Cucumber 16oz
Radish Wrap 16oz
Pickled Onion and Jalapeño 16oz
Salad
Peanut Sauce/Tuong
Pho Broth Only/Nuoc Pho Khong 32oz
Kfc Sauce
Banh Mi Bread
Boom Boom Sauce
Fried Egg/Trung Chien
Steamed Bean Sprouts/gia Trung
32oz KFC Sauce
Pho Noodle
Bean Sprouts/gia
Pork skin/bi
Egg cake/cha
Banquet Charge
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
