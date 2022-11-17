Seoul Food Korean BBQ imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque

Seoul Food Korean BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

7875 Memorial Blvd

PORT ARTHUR, TX 77640

Appetizers

A1 - Shrimp Rolls/Cha Gio Tom(5)

$7.00

A2 - Eggrolls/Cha Gio

$5.00

A3 - Spring Rolls/Goi Cuon

$4.00

A4 - Chargrilled Pork Spring Roll/Goi Cuon Thit Nuong

$5.00

A5 - Fried Dumplings/Hac CAO (6)

$8.00

A6 - Sampler Platter/Hac Cao cha gio tom

$10.00

Shrimp rolls(3) Eggrolls(2) Fried Dumplings(3)

A7 - Korean Fried Chicken/Ga Chien Dai Han

Traditional wings fried and tossed with signature marinade sauce made in house.

A8 - Soondoboo/Soup Dai Han

$4.00

Spicy tofu soup with zucchini, bell peppers, and onions

A9 - Steamed Egg/Trung Dai Han

$4.00

A10 - Japchae

$7.00

Sweet and Savory sweet potato glass noodles with vegetables.

A11 - Corn Cheese

$5.00

Corn Topped with Cheese

A12 - Bulgogi Fries

$12.00

Fries Topped with Bulgogi fries and house made sauce.

A13 - Tteokbokki

$5.00

Rice Cake with sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese

Pho

House Special/Pho Dac Biet

Pho

Vermicelli

B1 - Bun Thit Nuong

$10.00

Vermicelli with Chargrilled Pork

B2 - Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$11.00

Vermicelli with chargrilled pork and Eggrolls

B3 - Bun Cha Gio

$9.00

Vermicelli with egg rolls

B4 - Bun Tom Nuong

$12.00

Vermicelli with grilled Shrimp

B5 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$13.00

Vermicelli with grilled shrimp, chargrilled pork, and egg roll.

B6 - Bun Bulgogi

$12.00

Vermicelli with Korean Marinated Beef

B7 - Bun Bo Hue

$12.00

Vermicelli in a beef broth with beef shank, pork rolls, pork knuckles and pig blood curds (optional)

Banh Mi

BM 1 - Banh Mi Thit Nuong

$6.00

Toasted French bread with Chargrilled Pork, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.

BM 2 - Banh Mi Xiu Mai

$6.00

Toasted French bread with Pork Meatball, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.

BM 3 - Banh Mi Thap Cam

$6.00Out of stock

Toasted French bread with Assorted Meat, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.

BM 4 - Banh Mi Bulgogi/Bo

$6.00

Toasted French bread with Bulgogi, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.

BM 5 - Banh Mi Trung

$6.00

Toasted French bread with Fried Egg, Pate Spread, made from scratch butter, cucumber, jalapeño, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Kids Menu

K1 - Pho Tre Em

$6.00

Rice Noodle Soup. No meat or veggies

K2 - Com Thit Nuong Tre Em

$7.00

Rice with Chargrilled Pork, No veggies.

K3 - Com Ga Nuong Xa Tre Em

$7.00

Rice with lemongrass grilled chicken, no veggies.

K4 - Com Bulgogi Tre Em

$7.00

Rice with Korean Marinated Beef, No Veggies.

K5 - Com Ga Teriyaki Tre Em

$7.00

Rice with teriyaki chicken, no veggies.

K6 - French Fries

$4.00

K7 - Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$7.00

Rice Platter

C1 - Com Thit Nuong

$10.00

Rice with Chargrilled Pork

C2 - Com Thit Nuong Bi Cha

$11.00

Rice with Chargrilled Pork, Shredded Pork Skin, And Egg Cake

C3 - Com Suon Nuong Bi Cha

$11.00

Rice With Grilled Pork Chops

C4 - Com Ga Nuong Xa

$10.00

Rice with Lemongrass Grilled Chicken

C5 - Com Bo Luc Lac

$13.00

Rice with Cubed Beef and Sautéed Onions

C6 - Com Suon Dai Han

$13.00

Rice With Korean Short Rib and Kim chi

C7 - Com Chien Ga

$10.00

Chicken Fried Rice with Mixed Vegetables

C8 - Com Chien Tom

$10.00

Shrimp Fried Rice with Mixed Vegetables

C9 - Com Chien Thap Cam

$11.00

Combination fried rice with shrimp, chicken, Chinese sausage, and mixed vegetables

C10-Com Chien Khong

$7.00

C11-Com Chien Rau/Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.00

Fried Rice w/ Peas, Carrots, And Bean Sprouts

Bibimbap

Bibimbap with Bulgogi

$12.00

Bibimbap with Spicy Pork

$11.00

Bibimbap with Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

Bibimbap with Vegetable

$10.00

Lunch Boxes

ONE Protein Lunch Box

$12.00

TWO Proteins Lunch Box

$14.00

Galbi Lunch Box

$15.00

Korean BBQ

KBB Bulgogi

$22.00

Marinated Beef

KBB Brisket/Nam

$20.00

KBB Beef Belly/Short Plate

$19.00

Non Marinated Thinly Sliced

KBB Galbi/Suon Dai Han

$28.00

Marinated Beef Short Rib

KBB Non-Marinated Short Rib

$25.00Out of stock

KBB Hawaiian Steak/Thit Hawaii

$25.00

Marinated Steak in Pineapple Juice

KBB Honey Garlic Chicken/Ga Honey

$20.00

KBB Teriyaki Chicken/Ga Teriyaki

$20.00

KBB Pork Belly/BA ROI

$22.00

KBB Spicy Pork/Heo Cay

$20.00

Marinated with Gochcujang Sauce

KBB Garlic Shrimp/TOM TOI

$22.00

KBB Calamari/MUC

$24.00

KBB Wagyu Beef (1lb)

$40.00

KBB Wagyu Beef (1/2lb)

$20.00

KBB Beef Tongue (1/2 LB)/LOUI BO

$14.00

KBB Seafood Combo

$30.00

Garlic Shrimp and Calamari

KBB Triple Combo

$40.00

Rice/Chen Com

$2.00

Side Fried rice/Chen Com Chien

$2.00

Vegetable Plate

$8.00

Hot Pot

HP Lau Choose 2 Protein

$40.00

HP Lau Choose 3 Protein

$45.00

HP Lau Seafood Combo

$65.00

HOT POT/LAU EXTRAS

Additional Hotpot Proteins

BANCHAN Refill

Desserts

Lava Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake Eggrolls

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Eggrolls

$8.00Out of stock

Party Trays

Party Tray Shrimp Rolls (50)

$60.00

Party Tray Spring Rolls (50)

$75.00

Party Tray Chargrilled Pork Spring Rolls (50)

$100.00

Party Tray Fried Dumplings (50)

$60.00

Party Tray Eggrolls (50)

$75.00

Party Tray Chicken Fried Rice

$45.00

Party Tray Shrimp Fried Rice

$45.00

Party Tray Combination Fried Rice

$50.00

Party Tray Japchae

$45.00

Party Tray Korean Fried Chicken (50)

$75.00

Extras

Rice/Chen Com

$2.00

Side Fried Rice/Chen Com Chien

$3.00

Side Soup/Chen Soup

Hot Sauce

Soy Bean Paste

Jalapeños

Rice Refill

Potato Salad Side 16oz

$8.99

Kimchi Side 16oz

$8.99

Spicy Cucumber 16oz

$7.99

Radish Wrap 16oz

$6.99

Pickled Onion and Jalapeño 16oz

$5.99

Salad

$4.99

Peanut Sauce/Tuong

Pho Broth Only/Nuoc Pho Khong 32oz

$6.00

Kfc Sauce

$1.00

Banh Mi Bread

$1.50

Boom Boom Sauce

$1.00

Fried Egg/Trung Chien

$2.00

Steamed Bean Sprouts/gia Trung

32oz KFC Sauce

$12.00

Pho Noodle

$2.00

Bean Sprouts/gia

Pork skin/bi

$2.00

Egg cake/cha

$2.00

Banquet Charge

Banquet Charge

DIAMOND CARD

DIAMOND CARD

$25.00

HAT

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

7875 Memorial Blvd, PORT ARTHUR, TX 77640

Directions

Gallery
Seoul Food Korean BBQ image

